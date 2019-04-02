Bubble Pizza
This is my granddaughter's most requested meal when she comes to visit. It's a meal in itself, but a salad would go nice with it. Have fun experimenting with your favorite pizza toppings.
This is my granddaughter's most requested meal when she comes to visit. It's a meal in itself, but a salad would go nice with it. Have fun experimenting with your favorite pizza toppings.
I was very skeptical about this dish...I don't really know why but intially, it didn't appeal to me. However, I made this per my boyfriend's request. He asked me to make a pizza-like dish without having to make actually make a pizza or the ones that have the noodles in it. I used italian sausage instead of beef, added a chopped green bell pepper, and instead of using 2 pkg biscuit dough, I had a can of "Pillsbury Grands" = which are large and thick. I split the refridgerated biscuits horizontally in half and layered them, following the remaining instructions. Its a little salty for my taste (not sure why????) but good and my boyfriend really seemed to enjoy this alot. Although I'm still trying to figure out where the saltiness came from (the sausage perhaps?) overall, it was pretty good and I might make this again when my boyfriend has a craving for his "pizza dish." Thanks Ginny.Read More
Yes, its just tasty. But, you might as well make lasagna or something. This is something that hcildren would love. THe bisquits did make it taste good. I cooked the bisquits for 8 minutes before everything on top of them. And I seasoned the beef and the sauce. I only used beef, pepperoni, and chopped onion and green peppers. THis is more of a kid-friendly recipe.Read More
I was very skeptical about this dish...I don't really know why but intially, it didn't appeal to me. However, I made this per my boyfriend's request. He asked me to make a pizza-like dish without having to make actually make a pizza or the ones that have the noodles in it. I used italian sausage instead of beef, added a chopped green bell pepper, and instead of using 2 pkg biscuit dough, I had a can of "Pillsbury Grands" = which are large and thick. I split the refridgerated biscuits horizontally in half and layered them, following the remaining instructions. Its a little salty for my taste (not sure why????) but good and my boyfriend really seemed to enjoy this alot. Although I'm still trying to figure out where the saltiness came from (the sausage perhaps?) overall, it was pretty good and I might make this again when my boyfriend has a craving for his "pizza dish." Thanks Ginny.
A great inexpensive way for a quick pizza. However, I made just plain cheese and it was very good. I've found that it turns out better in a glass baking dish since a metal one browns it up on the bottom a bit more and quicker before the topping is done. I've already made this multiple times and will continue to.
We love, love, love this recipe!! We "have" to have it at least once a week (if not more). This is something I can prepare the night before, and hubby puts in the oven right before I get home from work. My daughter has to have at least 2 helpings (unusual!!). I have slight variations: I use plain 'ole tomato sauce (2 8oz cans) instead of pizza sauce, and put italian spices in the meat or the sauce. I also don't use the sausage we use regular pepperoni. I also cut up onion and green pepper into tiny pieces and cook with the hamburger, as well as using the food processor to chop up a can of mushrooms and putting them in the sauce. Absolutely no one noticed, and they still gobbled it down. i used cheap biscuits they worked great. And I made it with the biscuits cut up and not cut up, I prefer cut up, it's easier for the kids. All in all, a wonderful recipe! Definitly on my list every week!! thanks!
This was tasty and I was surprised how tall it rose. I used 3 "7.5 ounce" cans of biscuits. Use only 2 if you prefer a thinner crust. For those of you who had problems with the crust drying out too much, be sure to cover the ENTIRE crust with, especially the edges and corners. Also for those who thought the crust tasted like too much like biscuits, use the old fashioned (non-flaky) biscuits rather than the buttermilk ones. TY and will keep this in my file!!!
I've made something like this several times before, but lost my recipe and had to look up the temperature and time. This is pretty much fool proof. I just dump everything together in a bowl and spread it out in a 13x9 inch pan. I don't bother with layers and it turns out really nicely. You can add any ingredients you want to this, my favorite being bacon (already mostly cooked through to loose a good amount of the grease) onion, and ground beef, with a little bit of the cheddar cheese mixed in with everything as well as on top. Super easy and good.
I was very skeptical about this dish...I don't really know why but intially, it didn't appeal to me. However, I made this per my boyfriend's request. He asked me to make a pizza-like dish without having to make actually make a pizza or the ones that have the noodles in it. I used italian sausage instead of beef, added a chopped green bell pepper, and instead of using 2 pkg biscuit dough, I had a can of "Pillsbury Grands" = which are large and thick. I split the refridgerated biscuits horizontally in half and layered them, following the remaining instructions. Its a little salty for my taste (not sure why????) but good and my boyfriend really seemed to enjoy this alot. Although I'm still trying to figure out where the saltiness came from (the sausage perhaps?) overall, it was pretty good and I might make this again when my boyfriend has a craving for his "pizza dish." Thanks Ginny.
Loved it! I was out of mozzarella, so I substituted Colby Jack and it was awesome.
This is a delicious and easy favorite for this family on the go. Since my husband and 2 sons all like different pizza toppings, I solved the problem by dividing the ingredients into 2 deep dish pie plates and had one "adult friendly" and one "kid friendly" dish. Baked a little quicker and worked out great. Thanks Ginny!
I, too, was skeptical about this recipe, but it is now a family favorite. Look for Walmart brand biscuit as they are the only ones I have found to have no trans fats. I vary the toppings every time I make this, but even my young nephew asks for more. It's amazing.
I made this without the ground beef - just layered the quartered biscuits, then pizza quick sauce, then mozzarrella, then pepperoni (with onions and mushrooms on the grown-up's side). It was DELICIOUS and very easy!! The kids and dad loved it, and I will definitely make again.
Excellent. I didn't use mushrooms and I cut down on the olives and onions for my families tastes. I didn't cut the biscuits either.
The idea of this pizza is really great. I brushed the tops of my biscuits with garlic butter and italian seasoning. I topped it with italian sausage and pepperoni and green olives. My 8 year old daughter said this was the best pizza EVER and my husband absolutely loved it. I love how this can be changed up with a variety of toppings...I will definitely be using this one again as a base and do some expiermenting with other toppings too. I bet this would make a good dessert pizza with the apples drizzled with a glaze...hmmmm
I have not made this exact recipe but I wanted to share a little hint because I have been making this for years. If you bake just the biscuits in the pan for the first 10-20 minutes or until they start to rise and get a little golden brown on top, then take out of the oven to add the toppings and return to the oven to finish cooking until everything is heated through and the cheese is melted, the dough cooks better and is less gooey. I have been making this for years and is a fun and easy recipe. We are going on vacation this week and I plan to make it because it is filling and everyone likes pizza.
This was an excellent deep dish pizza that my whole family loved, especially my 3 & 5 year olds. It wasn't "gormet" enough for my husband for five stars but it still hit the spot, and it was EASY to make! I substituted ground sausage for the beef and "Country Biscuits" for the buttermilk. I also skipped the onion, black olives, and mushrooms. It tasted good with the slim toppings, but I'll be experimenting more with this pizza - it's definately got the base to handle it (no soggy dough). This is a keeper for our family.
My husband loves this! Made it for a family get together and it was the first thing gone. Really easy and good recipe.
My family loves this pizza! Do not make my mistake of changing the amount of sauce, like I tried once - I used the entire jar(we like pizza saucy) and the result was that the biscuit "bubbles" remained uncooked. We enjoy this for lunch several times a month.
Pretty good for a fast pizza. I didn't really like the salty biscuit flavor, though.
I'm in love with this! It's definitely a keeper.
Really good. I quartered the biscuits and just mixed everything in a bowl and poured it in the pan casserole style, kept the bread from drying out and made it extra tasty! Thanks.
We love this. Its fast and easy to put together, and the kids can help. Its forgiving too, so if you are missing or adding an ingredient, it still comes out tasty. Warm, cheesy, filling, and fairly inexpensive. We've made several pans of this ahead of time for get togethers, and everyone likes it. My only change is to get plain biscuits, not buttermilk. Flavor is much better that way
We've made this dish for a long time and it's a total favorite! We mix the cut up biscuits in with the sausage, pepperoni & sauce mixture and then turn it into an ungreased 9 x 13. Super easy and a great hit with the kids.
Yes, its just tasty. But, you might as well make lasagna or something. This is something that hcildren would love. THe bisquits did make it taste good. I cooked the bisquits for 8 minutes before everything on top of them. And I seasoned the beef and the sauce. I only used beef, pepperoni, and chopped onion and green peppers. THis is more of a kid-friendly recipe.
A knock off of the classic pampered chef recipe called Bubble Up Pizza. I used homemade spaghetti sauce instead but it is super yummy.
Yummy and really easy to make..I wouldn't really make any changes to this next time, except for maybe cutting down the recipe to only using 1 container of biscuits instead of 2. It seemed as though 2 was a bit much for the pan..other than that, great recipe, my boyfriend loved it!
I was pleasantly surprised by this one. I'm home with just my two 12-year old sons this week, and have been trying to fix things that they would like, so I thought I would try this. Guess what? Mom likes it! I used sausage instead of ground beef, because I had it and seasoned it with garlic, onion, italian seasonings, salt and pepper, and I left off the vegetables since I was spoiling the boys. I also used some leftover marinara sauce (my own recipe) from meatball subs earlier in the week, rather than pizza sauce. They liked it, too. I gotta admit, I never would have thought to do something like this. Love the imagination involved here!
This is an excellent treat. We LOVED it!!I used bacon instead of pepperoni and only 1 can of biscuits. Sprinkled Mrs. Dash Italian blend on top of the biscuits along with parmesan cheese, before the meat sauce. Also, I used pasta sauce and added sliced up zucchini. It turned out wonderful!! I will definitely use this recipe again and experiment with different toppings!
I made this with my little guy yesterday for lunch and we loved it. We didn't use the ground beef and I added a few veggies to the adult side of the pizza. I loved the amount of "dough" because I love thick crust pizza, but if you don't I would probably decrease the amount of biscuits used. This was fast and easy and will definitely be made again!
I changed the toppings but followed the method. :) I used green peppers, pizza deli meat (ham, pepperoni and salami), and all mozzarella. I'll definitely make this again because not only is it delicious, it feeds a crowd and is very inexpensive!
Quick, easy, and tasty! I added mushrooms and green pepper, since those are pizza favorites at my house.
Made this for dinner tonight. Followed recipe exactly. Kids and I enjoyed it very much. Husband, not so much. Its a keeper. Just to be made when husband is out of town. Thanks for the recipe. Kathy
Family liked it better than usual homemade pizza I make with pillsbury refrigerated pizza dough.
I used to make this with my kids when they are little. Now I have an 8 year old in my life and she likes to help make in when she comes over. This is a really great recipe to get kids cooking in the kitchen because it is easy and fun to make, not to mention that it tastes great too!
We are a family of pizza lovers, and all of us agreed that this wasn't that good. It was quick, and tasted okay, but there was too much dough to topping ratio. I will stick with regular pizza. Thanks.
I'm a vegetarian and my kids don't like anything chunky in their sauce, so we just use sauce and cheese but it has become a favorite in our house. Thanks for sharing!
I made this last night, and it's an excellent recipe! I dumped an entire 15 oz. bottle of Ragu Pizza Sauce on it since I didn't find a 12 oz. container and it wasn't too saucy. Draining the browned beef and pepperoni is a step worth taking, the end product doesn't have a greasy mouthfeel. The chunks of biscuit dough take on a nice and surprisingly strong pizza flavor! I was afraid they might be bland and gummy, but following this recipe step by step worked out very well.
This is so easy. So many different piazza toppings can be added. My whole family loved this dish.
LOVE this pizza! you can top it with anything you like on pizza. our favorites are Hawaiian, bbq chicken, buffalo chicken, veggie or cheeseburger!
Love this recipe. My mom has always made this and it's a HIT! We mix up the quartered biscuit pieces with the sauce and toppings. I put all the ingredients in a big bowl, mix, and pour into the greased 9x13. Love it!
great recipe for the whole family, very easy to customize. I did a veggie and cheese for my mom and I and a ground venison/pepperoni version for my husband.
I made this as written. My family didn't like it at all. Tasted like pizza on biscuits. I won't be making this again.
This is a great recipe! Quick, easy & had most ingredients on hand. Used 1 can of Grands biscuits split in half, fit perfect in 9 X 13 pan. A keeper for sure!
I loved this and my kids thought it was great. However, I suggest using 1-1/2 package of rolls, the final dish was too tall for me and the cheese almost fell off the pizza.
We used the garlic flavored crescent rolls, sliced and quartered. They added an amazing flavor and a favorite in our family! Thanks for sharing!
I loved this recipe when I first saw it in Quick Cooking magazine (now Simple and Delicious magazine). I've been making it for my family for years. Its agreat recipe and easy to adjust for different tastes. Everybody loves it. I even made a classic pizza version and taco pizza version for a family gathering. yum!
Have very picky eaters so made it with just sauce and cheese. Super easy and was not mushy at all.
Nothing special.
My 15 year old daughter made this for dinner.. she followed the directions pretty much exactly..except leaving out the veggies..turned out really good. Probably could use a little more seasoning..garlic..etc.
I love this recipe. To cut down on cooking time, I bake the quartered biscuits in the greased pan for about 10 minutes, then I add the toppings (including cheese) and bake for another 10 or until the cheese is melted. I make this recipe about once a week because my fiance loves it and it is so easy to make. We've experimented with ingredients a lot, and also made an Alfredo version of the recipe with Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, onions and mushrooms.
This was really good! my one suggestion is to use less biscuit dough, one tube at most, and just squish the dough so that is covers the bottom of the dish. I didn't do this and found that it didn't quite cook all the way through. Makes excellent left overs!
Based on other ratings I was hoping it would have more flavor by adding additional seasonings, sauce, etc. Nothing helped. It was bland, dry and had very little flavor except for the over-powering taste of the refrigerator dough.
The concept of this intrigued me so I decided to make it for an after school snack. I made it with bbq sauce,chicken and pineapple! I mixed the pineapple with the chicken and sauce, spooned it over the cut up biscuits making sure to brush some extra sauce over the exposed biscuits. I used fresh mozzarella and some left over pre shredded cheeses. It was instant hit with my kids and myself!! I will definitely experiment with again!
This was very very good...the family gobbled it all up. This will be a frequent meal around here now I think. I baked for 25 min. I should have done 20...and maybe a lower temp.?
My husband LOVED this, he had three helpings! It was way better than I expected. Such a good combination. Thanks for sharing!
The nutrition for this recipe was updated by the allrecipes staff on 9/2/2009.
This was easy to make, and my kids loved it for lunch. I baked this in a 9-inch springform pan to make it easy to cut and remove from the pan. Did not use the olives or mushrooms, since my kids don't like them.
Would give this 6 stars if I could. It is very easy and very tasty...I used different toppings that I had on hand...chicken, colby jack cheese, turkey pepperoni and artichoke hearts...will put this in my menu rotation for sure.
Doesn't get any easier or tastier than this! My ten-year old makes this for dinner and it's become a family favorite. We heat up a second jar of pizza sauce and serve it on the side for dipping.
I think I first made this after hosting a Pampered Chef show and it was called a Bubble Up pizza made in their stoneware. I also make it using salsa instead of spaghetti sauce and add items I'd put on nachos or a taco like onion, green peppers, black olives, and a blend of shredded Mexican cheese.
Three words--I LOVED IT! This is an excellent recipe! My husband loved it and couldn't stop eating it. I will be making this recipe a lot. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I didn't change a thing. This was good. Everyone enjoyed it.
It was okay...it didn't "wow" me. Cut it in quarters, used pepperoni and ground turkey (I'm plain like that) followed the exact directions. Everything was done (dough), but it wasn't like ooohhh gotta make this again...lol, nice little snack I guess.
Super simple to make and really yumy. I think I will make this again but without the pepperoni as it added a lot of grease and not much to the actual dish.
Good! Very versatile recipe.
I did this a tad different that makes it AWSOME, mix the bits of dough up with the sauce mixute to keep it from sticking to the pan and makes it all around saucy! I used 2 and a 1/2 jars of ragu pizza sauce since i had one left in the fridge from something else. I will still try with just puouring it on top but think its better mixing it up.
So delicious and so easy to make.
Great, easy recipe for family game night. Saves us from pizza delivery! Also a good recipe to let the kids participate & make their own masterpiece!
This is okay....kids didn't actually like this two times I made it. Not sure why.....it was good to the adults. Maybe the softer crust?
This a great recipe that my kids (ages 1 year to 12 years) all really enjoy. My husband likes this too. I make exactly as written just omitting the black olives.
it was ok. I think i like traditional pizza crust better.
I was pretty pleased. I used a ceramic dish instead of metal and the bottoms of the biscuits came out just right. I didn't do the whole meat sauce thing, I just used tomato sauce and put the cheese on, then threw on some onions and broccoli. It turned out great.
Meat sauce was good but 14 oz. can of pizza sauce is not enough. Biscuits ruined the dish. cooked for only 20 minutes wo cheese and 10 minutes with cheese and the biscuits were burnt on the bottom. somewhat dry. very disappointed with this recipe. Not sure what to do with the leftovers...
Close to the the recipe my mom made when we were kids. In hers you mix sauce with the biscuit pieces instead of the meat, and coat the pan with cooking spray and cornmeal to keep from sticking.
This was an excellent recipe!!! I made it yesterday for Valentine's Day and my honey had 3rds and he took it for lunch today. It reminded me of a Chicago style deep dish pizza. We're vegetarian, so I eliminated the meat and used lowfat cheese. It was so good and best of all, it is incredibly quick and easy! Will definitely be making this again. Mmmmmmmm!
Too doughy. I would prefer to just use a pizza crust and make a pizza.
So easy and so good, and it makes a lot which is nice for leftovers. I have made this twice and it has become a family favorite. Thank you for the recipe!
Easy and very good---too good if your know what I mean! I used the cheapest buttermilk biscuits available. Also used less than 1 ounce of pepperoni diced very small.Used 15 ounce can of pizza sauce. Used italian sausage instead of ground beef---browned and rinsed it very well. Turned out great, most certainly not dry or doughy.
The idea is good, however my family and I did not like the biscuit-y taste. You are better off buying the pizza dough in the tubes right next to the biscuit dough and just making a normal crust with that.
I made this last night for my family and it got mixed reviews. It was very easy to make, but it came out dry. I liked it, but I think next time it will taste much better if I add more pizza sauce just before I add the cheese. Also, I think I will try adding some other veggies like broccoli and green peppers. Thanks for the recipe, it was a cinch to make, even for a guy like me!
Very easy and versatile recipe -- I omitted the meat and just used some thin sliced onions and green pepper and topped with reduced fat mozzerella and mexican cheese blend -- just like regular pizza you can top any way you like -- looking forward to making this again. Thanks for the great idea!
This was great. I made one with just meat, and one with meat and veggies. Both were wonderful.
This is a very good recipe, I hav emade this before. It is just like the recipe that I found that was in "Quick Cooking" magazine.
Absolutely loved it! And if you don't have refrigerator biscuits, an comparable amount of Bisquik mixed according to directions works just fine! We used Turkey burger and Turkey pepperoni, and fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion and sliced black olives.
I used a can of Grands biscuits, Prego sauce, cut up canadian bacon, pepperoni, green peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese. It was delicious and we had very little left over. The kids couldn't get enough of it. Served it with a salad. Easy & quick weeknight meal that satisfies!
My boyfriends' family has made this dish for a long, long time and we love it! It's perfect for us college students especially when pizza does eventually get old. You can actually put any type of meat into the dish. I actually made this last week and money's been tight and all we had was the pizza sauce, 2 biscuit pkgs, sausage, and cheese, I decided to throw in the only other thing we had, green beans! It was amazing! Next we're gunna try pineapple and sausage, one of our favorite pizzas.
The recipe definitely has alot of potential and was a great idea but there are a few errors in this recipe. First the biscuits didnt cook all the way through. so I cooked it longer and burned the other ingrediants. I would revise this recipe so that you start cooking the cut up buscuits in the oven 5-10minutes before adding the meat mixture and everything else and cook it for the given length of time. When everything is done add the cheeses. and cook a few minutes. It will taste better if the buscuits are cooked.
I would call this more of a casserole than a pizza. It was different, but good. I would probably make it again. Don't forget to grease that pan...I did and it was a tough clean up!
I had some ingredients in the fridge that needed used and this was the perfect solution. I sprayed the top of the biscuits with a little butter-flavor spray oil and sprinkled on some powdered garlic. I used the tip to mix the sauce and topping ingredients together before spreading on the biscuits. It made it much easier to get even coverage. One of the ingredients I needed to use up was leftover spaghetti sauce made from this site's "Spaghetti Sauce Mix" - I'll never buy pizza sauce again. The concept is the winner - it's pretty foolproof with substitutions. You don't need to be a kid for this to be a favorite. :)
A kid favorite - followed directions to a T...it was great. Quick & Easy!
Love the ease and flexibility of this recipe. Throw whatever pizza toppings you want in it. It did come out a bit doughy for me (thus 4 stars), so I think I would either bake the biscuits some before adding the rest of the stuff or leave the whole thing in an extra 10 minutes.
Husband doesn't leave any leftovers when I make this. Be careful what type of biscuits you use, though, because some will make the crust too sweet. I'm still experimenting to find just the right type of biscuits for us. Overall, great concept & recipe, though!
Really didn't like this. The biscuit was way overdone by the time I pulled the final product out of the oven, even though I followed the directions exactly. The toppings seemed disproportionate. I managed to eat one slice. Thought about experimenting with other toppings, but it's really the biscuit dough that's the issue...
salty but good. My family really liked it and we'll make it again.
Made this for dinner. It was a really busy day so I prep. in the morning covered with foil and put in the fridge. I only added veggies no meat. it took 1 hr to cook all the way thru. everyone loved it. will make again and try different toppings. great for a quick and easy meal or snack.
Very easy and my kids love it. My nieces and nephews request it every time they come over. I make a smaller one for the wife and I with portabello, ground sausage and sliced tomatoes.
We thought it was too dry, with too much bread. No one thought it was worth making again.
This was one that I was hoping would be much better then it ended up being. My children would not eat it and it was quite dry. It did however fare well reheated for lunch the next day according to my husband... I will not make again.
We liked this however I will make adjustments next time. Use sausage instead of hamburger, One tube of biscuits and more cheese.
This was really easy and tasted great! I used ground sausage instead of ground beef and didn't bother cutting the biscuits in quartes. My husband gets excited every time I make it!
We were not impressed at all with this meal. It was too bready and had little flavor. It was removed quickly from my recipie box!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections