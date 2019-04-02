Bubble Pizza

393 Ratings
  • 5 191
  • 4 136
  • 3 37
  • 2 17
  • 1 12

This is my granddaughter's most requested meal when she comes to visit. It's a meal in itself, but a salad would go nice with it. Have fun experimenting with your favorite pizza toppings.

By NEUJERZE

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place ground beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Stir in pepperoni, and cook until browned. Drain excess fat. Stir in pizza sauce. Remove from heat, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Cut biscuits into quarters, and place in the bottom of baking dish. Spread meat mixture evenly over the biscuits. Sprinkle top with onion, olives and mushrooms.

  • Bake uncovered in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Sprinkle top with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese. Bake an additional 5 to 10 minutes, until cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
624 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 36.4g; cholesterol 79.6mg; sodium 1962.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022