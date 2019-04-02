Rum Truffles

These truffles will be soft inside despite that it feels firm on the outside. You only need to store them in a cool place, but not necessarily the fridge. Make sure you always use an airtight container! Be sure to use good quality chocolate!

By Michelle Chen

10 mins
10 mins
1 hr 30 mins
1 hr 50 mins
24
24 truffles
  • Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Place chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl.

  • In a saucepan, combine cream and butter. Place over low heat, and bring to a boil. Pour over chocolate, and stir until chocolate is melted and smooth. Stir in cake crumbs and rum. Set aside until firm, but not hard.

  • Roll heaping teaspoons of chocolate mixture into balls, then roll in the chocolate sprinkles. Place on the prepared tray. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until firm. Serve in small paper cups.

I save up chocolate cake crumbs whenever I have a chance. They can be stored in the freezer. Pack the crumbs in the amount needed. A good chocolate cake makes all the difference!

98 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 7.7mg; sodium 9.2mg. Full Nutrition
