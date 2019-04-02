Rum Truffles

these are really good. Even though real truffles are only made with cream chocolate and a flavoring, whithout cake, they tasted pretty nice. I used orange extract instead of rum. They actually tasted very much like the no alcohol rum balls I am used to having!They are a great way to use up chocolate cake that turned dry. I had made chocolate cupcakes that came out dry and stuck to the pan, so there was no way I could use them as cupcakes. This recipe was perfect for using all the crumbled cupcakes! I am so glad I found this recipe instead of wasting all those not so good cupcakes (even though I used the rest in a yummy trifle ;) ). I did not give them five star only because they did not really taste like truffles, and second, they were a bit too soft for my taste. Still a great recipe though!