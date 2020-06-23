Carne Asada Tacos
Easy and flavorful. You will love these tacos! You can use top sirloin, New York, filet mignon or similar cuts of beef.
Easy and flavorful. You will love these tacos! You can use top sirloin, New York, filet mignon or similar cuts of beef.
I used La Victoria Salsa Verde(16 0z Jar) and that takes all the work out of prepping the sauce, leaving just the time it takes to cook it down. This sauce is made with Tomatillos and jalapenos-it came out great! This is a recipe worth trying.Read More
The tomatilla sauce was a lot of work for the end result. Also, canned tomatillas were very difficult to find...I used fresh instead. This was so-so - not great, but not bad.Read More
I used La Victoria Salsa Verde(16 0z Jar) and that takes all the work out of prepping the sauce, leaving just the time it takes to cook it down. This sauce is made with Tomatillos and jalapenos-it came out great! This is a recipe worth trying.
My family comes from Mexico and my grandmother made a similar recipe which I always loved. I'm so thrilled to have found this one. I used fresh tomatillos instead of canned and more limes(key limes make it even better if you can get them). Great recipe!
I grew quite a few tomatillo plants this year and when I saw how much I ended up with I thought maybe I had made a mistake. I mean, you can only eat so much salsa verde! But then I tried this recipe, substituting my fresh tomatillos for the canned. And now I know what I'll be doing with all those tomatillos that now have made their way into the freezer! Oh, this was so good! SURPRISINGLY good, Hubs said! I made a couple of minor changes, but nothing that made much difference in terms of staying true to the recipe - threw a couple of garlic cloves in with the tomatillos and jalapeno and used flour tortillas rather than the corn (I've tried, but I just don't like them). I used No Name Steaks which I always keep on hand for quick sauteed meals like this. They're very tender and so easy to slice thinly while they're still partially frozen. But I digress - this dish was so flavorful and had such character! LOVED it! Had to leave out the red pepper for Hubs but this had so much going for it in the way of flavor, color and texture that it wasn't even missed. To my way of thinking this is a perfect recipe, and a perfect dish. This was so delicious I'll probably be dreaming about it tonight.
Being from northern México I have a suggestion for you to make this tacos much better. First heat a grill or pan, season meat with salted tenderizer and cook it whole turning once. Once ready, let it stand for about 10 minutes and chop it. Now it is ready for tacos! Any salsa will do (green or red) as this is according to taste. Don´t forget shredded swiss cheese on top and avocado slices. Yummy!
this is a very good recipe for carne asada tacos! I used flank steak, seasoned with salt, black pepper and 2 limes. Omitted the crushed red pepper flakes. Marinated for 7 hours. I did not buy a can of tomatillos since I had some fresh ones on hand. My preparation for the salsa verde is: 6 tomatillos, husked, rinsed, half of a white onion, cut up, one jalapneo, seeded, stemed, 3 fresh garlic cloves placed on a baking sheet. I roasted these in the oven at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until I noticed they got soft. I added them all to a blender along with a bunch of fresh cilantro. Added salt, black pepper and the juice of a lime. Once blended I set it aside. I heated a little canola oil (blended) in a skillet and added the meat, cut up, sauteed for 1 minute. Carne Asadas came out very tender, juicy and full of flavor. The salsa verde sauce was not too spicy hot and full of nice flavor from the tomatoes and seasonings. I completed this dish with, "Homemade Flour Tortillas," "Spanish Rice," also from this website. Topped it off with chopped tomatoes, diced avocados, onions and fresh cilantro. I did not serve a wedge of lemon, only a lime. A meal worth making again and again!
I loved these! I was raised in Mexico and they reminded me of the tacos from the street vendors we used to eat. Our mexican "fast food!" One change I made was to cut the meat into tiny pieces (diced, I guess!) I heated the tortillas in the microwave between two damp paper towels and then cooked them in a bit of oil for a few seconds on each side which makes them softer. I didn't make the salsa, used Herdez salsa verde. Yummy!
Absolutely tasty! Prefer a bit more heat but as recipe states: salt, pepper and crushed red pepper to taste. Next time a little more crushed red pepper should do it for me. If you're searching for something of mexican flavor, stop right here, you've found it. An excellent dish.
Pretty good - Steam the corn tortillas vs oven/toaster (flour tortillas would probably work OK too). Also salsa needs some salt. Food prep time was very reasonable. Very attractive dish with all of the condiments assembled.
The tomatilla sauce was a lot of work for the end result. Also, canned tomatillas were very difficult to find...I used fresh instead. This was so-so - not great, but not bad.
Yum. I added extra salt and lime to the marinade and also used fresh tomatillos for the sauce (couldn't find canned - and fresh is better anyway) - which turned out excellent... Added a little of the sauce, some lime juice, salt and cilantro to the avocado for a guacamole. Thanks!
These tacos are delectable! I had leftovers for 4 days straight, but I didn't mind b/c the tacos were outstanding! I would also suggest using mozarella cheese for a topping!
Very good. I grilled the meat after marinating and then cut it up for the tacos. We liked it.
Everything about these were excellent!
These are fantastic! Didn't change a thing. A note though, the photo displayed is of a flour tortilla, not corn tortilla! Makes a big difference.
great recipe outstanding, but very hard to make and are kind of digusting
This is a good recipe, however I would not use canned tomatillos. Tomatillos are easy to roast. Peel wrapper off of them, rinse, place on sheet pan, with cut onions, garlic and several seeded jalapenos. Roast at 400 degrees for aprox 30 min, and viola, yummy
I cut the top sirloin in very small pieces and used an already made salsa verde instead of preparing the sauce as indicated because I could not find canned tomatillos. I served the meat (which does cook in a minute) with the sauce, avocado, onions, tomatoes and cilantro on warmed white corn tortillas. Excellent.
this is an excellent recipe! Skirt Steaks or Breakfast Steaks work well with this. I do use fresh tomatillos and add some garlic to my homemade salsa verde (or just buy your favorite brand!) and you HAVE to use soft corn tortillas for that authentic taste--just like the "street tacos" you buy on the corner in Tijuana! I use more lime and cilantro because I like alot of it, and if you are going to use any cheese at all-make it pepper jack!
Delicious. I used rotelle because I could not find tomatillo sauce.
My wife is allergic to tomatoes, so I made this with Canned Spicy Green Chiles from Trader Joe's. Simply amazing.
Simple but very tasty.
This was relly great. The tomatillo sauce was much better than expected. I added cilantro to it and skipped the step of cooking it down with beef broth-it tasted lovely and fresh to me; also I was in a hurry. I used skirt steak, and we grilled it. It was annoying to cut up but I used kitchen shears. It took longer than expected. Thanks for a lovely recipe.
Awesome! My latino husband said this was the best dish I've ever made (and I have made many). I used New York steak and marinated it for about an hour. I also used fresh tomatillos just because I couldn't find canned. I'm glad I did. I think the tomatillo sauce was the best part! Thank you for the recipe.
These tacos rock! Way better than the normal ground beef with a packet of spice I usually fix. Entire family loved them. From now on, this will be the only way I fix tacos.
I thought it was very yummy, I didnt do the homemade salsa though. I also grilled it and loved it that way, marindae was perfect.
Great, my husband and I really liked it. Only thing missing was cheese so we added grated cheddar (can't have tacos without cheese). We will definitely be having this again!
I skipped the tomatillo part, and just did the marinade for beef AND chicken. I also added cumin. Very good!
12-9-11: Nothing about this was outstanding.
These were very good! I took advice from one of the reviews on here and used a jar of Salsa Verde instead of fresh tomatillos and it was GREAT and saved tons of time I think. Will definitely make these again! (Note to myself...use flour tortillas, not corn.)
I made this for me and my 2 kids using the Verde sauce suggested by another reviewer. The prep was simple (and my daughter enjoyed helping cut the veggies). I liked the end result, but it was too spicy for both my kids. I used the extras in an omlette the following morning. This is a good recipe, but probably won't work for you if you have young kids.
use the tomilla sauce for a topping of carne asade (differnent recipe found on allrecipes), perfect match
I was looking for a good recipe like this. Our favorite mexican restaurant has these named as "Street Tacos" on their menu. Instead of going out we decided to make these and fish tacos on the grill at home. Wow this recipe is great. BUT....always a but, I changed a few things. I used adobo sauce from a can of chipotle peppers instead of the tomatilla sauce. The adobo sauce we so fantastic with a smokey flavor but be careful if you use it...it's very spicy! Cilantro & green onions went into the baggie to marinate. I also used white vinegar instead of beef broth to marinate my meat (read this on a different website). I let the meat marinate for nearly 6 hours. Served on white corn tortillas that we threw on the grill for a few seconds and melted some monterey jack cheese on the tortillas (like our fav restaurant does). We paired with fish tacos, corn salad and an ice cold corona. This made for a good TexMex night under the cabana by the pool!
Easy, fast and delish. High praise for this one. I love how clean the lime makes everything taste. Bravo!!
5 stars and I had to change it up based on what was in my pantry. I ended up with an extra kiddo tonight and only had 2 small roundsteaks out for dinner. I didnt have the tomatillos so I used canned green chiles. I added a splash of rooster sauce to the marinade because my husband is addicted to it. I served this with cheesy rice and refried beans. Not a bit of this left. I dont think it feeds 6 but its still a solid recipe.
This was perfect! The only thing I did differently (because I just can't ever seem to not mess with something) was I added some "Mexican" oregano. Very tasty recipe and my hubby loved it too. No leftovers!
Oh yeah! These are great. Followed a previous suggestion and used the La Victoria sauce instead of making the sauce. We used flour tortillas and made these into burritos (easier for my kids to eat). Good with pepper jack, too!
Still looking for a recipe that tastes like the street tacos we had in Mexico. I'm going to try using lard next time, see if it makes a difference. Otherwise absolutely delicious.
So good and so easy!
This was so easy to make and so delicious. The only thing I did different was I doubled the hot peppers as it was too bland for my tastes as written. Also give them a try with flour tortillas...Delish...
I used a pre-made salsa verde to save time, but the end result was fantastic! Very simple, very tasty, and definitely going into the dinner rotation!
Very good! I added crumbled Queso Fresco cheese which was a nice addition. Did not have fresh jalapenos-used pickled ones and still good.
Very easy and tasty. We did homemade tortillas, so it took a little longer than the recipe called for. Will make this again.
I needed to double the seasoning, and used diced tomatoes instead of the tomatillos. I mixed in the onions to the tomato mixture and it turned out well. Definitely a good recipe.
Awsome..
I only made the beef steak part.. but it was DELICIOUS!!! i served the tacos with the Mexi-Italian Salsa recipe on this site and my the boyfriend could not have been more pleased! he kept on going on and on about how AMAAAZING the meal was! I used deboned beef short ribs so the meat was tender and juicy. I also let the meat marinade for three hours before i popped it onto medium high heat! Warning! Be sure to wear an apron cuz when ur meat is almost done, the black pepper in the pan gets really hot and starts to "jump" out of the pan and onto ur belly, hands, it kinda catches u by surprise at first.. but it's no big deal, doesn't really hurt or anything.. and even if it did, it'd be SOOO WORTH IT.... haha.. thanks for the recipe! ps. we added a LOT more hot pepper flakes to the meat.
These were AWESOME!! I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out wonderful! This will for sure be made again.
I am rating this more on the method and toppings. I made this tonight using 2 ribeye steaks I cooked on medium. To flavor I just sprinkled them with some seasoning salt instead of the crushed red pepper. I followed the tortilla method of heating them in the microwave, stacking 2, and then topping with some chopped onion, cilantro, and tomato. The tomatillo sauce can be bought in a can or jar, if using. My personal recipe does not have beef broth.
Excellent recipe. Next time, I will drain some of the liquid from the tomatos as it overflowed in my processor. We added cheese too - my familly doesn't like raw onion so didn't use it but next time will chopped the onions and brown to add to recipe.
I've always wanted to learn how to make these tacos! I'm glad I found this recipe! They were definitely worth the effort. Yum! :)
Great recipe. I did cut out the oil, felt it was unnecessary. It was getting late so to dave time I cooked the meat, after it had marinated, in the sauce. not enough leftovers for a meal so I sauted bellpeppers, onions and sliced baby portabellos added left over meat and sauce. Delish
Not cutting up the sirloin, marinating it, actually grilling it (which is what asada means) then cutting it up would give a much better flavor.
This was delicious! I didn't use as much jalapeno as the recipe called for as there are some in my household who are unable to handle too spicy. Will definitely make this again. I think it might also taste good with pork or chicken.
Made this for the family last night and they had me put this on the make again list! Living in CA and TX all my life we love our Mexican food and this one made the list! Thank you for posting this one!
I love the simplicity of this recipe. It is truly authentic to Mexican cuisine. I have let the meat marinate a little longer because I like to taste the lime juice, I also add fresh garlic to the meat. One of my favorites. A spicy pineapple salsa goes well with this!
These were pretty tasty. I used New York Strip and left out the lemon at the end, opting for more lime. Also, made guacamole instead of using avocado.
good but nothing special the tomatillo sauce isn't necessary
It's worth the effort just for the great seasoning of the meat! I used flank steak, already cut in thin strips, just cut them into bite size pieces. Wonderful recipe!
Not bad for carne asada made on the stove and not on the grill. I would not recommend making the sauce. It was time consuming and not worth the effort.
Same idea as Mexican Supreme (one of my favorites) recipe on this site, but this doesn' t quite cut it.
The beef was more spicy then I thought it was going to be - a happy surprise. The sauce however was very mild and sort of bland - last minute garlic helped.
great
I am definitly going to make these again.. I just had to tweak the meat a little. We go to a little Mexican hole-in-the-wall and they have spoiled us on the best carne asada ever. So this didn't begin to measure up to that and that was what I was hoping for. But for me, it wasn't bad and we'll make it again. I added quite a bit of garlic salt to the meat for a little more flavor.
Great Carne Asada!
Used salsa verde, but anxious to try with my own sauce...
We loved these! I added the cooked meat to the sauce--one less dish. Try shredded green and red cabbage, shredded carrots, onions for garnish. The shredded cabbage/carrots really add a lot of crunch. Tomato and avacado were served on the side. This is the first "Mexican" meal I've served without some type of cheese which has always been compulsory. I did not miss the cheese and didn't even think about it until clean up! Hint: white corn totillas + Pam + 350 oven = easy!
The first words that came out of my mouth when I took a bite was OMG. This was so good that I ate it for breakfast too. I used fresh tomotillos instead of can.
We loved this. This will be a regular. I've been looking for a recipe like this but without the sauce and i prefer lime not lemon. Thanks! the steak was great!
My husband really liked this one and I enjoyed it, although I found the sauce very runny - I think that maybe when I added the tomatillos I should have drained the liquid from the can, but since the recipe didn't say (drained), I didn't. I couldn't get the sauce to really thicken up. Very nice combination of tastes though!
i couldnt find tomatillos (live in a small town, where theres not much of a demand so you use what you get) used whole wheat tortillas and cut back on the oil. it was delicious, cant wait to make again.
Hmmm... Not for us.
These were ok. I thought they were kind of bland.
Very good recipe. The sauce was very tasty.
excellent, very easy to make, the kids love it
This was good. Too much effort for what you get. Won't make it again.
Thanks for the recipe, my husband loved it! I couldn't find fresh Tomatillos so used a jar instead and added garlic and red pepper flakes to it. Serve with Margaritas.
I love easy and this was VERY EASY!!!
This is a household favorite! very fresh and healthy. The tomatillo sauce is to die for, keeps well so you can use it on lots of other things. My roomate and boyfriend request this weekly. Great recipe!
Definitely a keeper! Easy, too, especially using the jarred salsa verde. Just marinate and slice the sirloin, heat up the salsa verde, chop the toppings, heat the corn tortillas, and voila!! Tonight we're going to have beef and bean burritos with the leftovers, but there's so much you could do with the beef strips that I will always make a little extra!
These tacos were delicious! For some reason, AllRecipes put fresh tomatillos on my shopping list. I've never cooked with tomatillos before, but the sauce turned out great. I used whole wheat flour tortillas instead of corn, because I don't like corn tortillas. Even my boyfriend loved them...and he prefers ground beef to steak. I will definitely make these again!
awesome. I bought the premade tomatillo sauce with Cilantro in Publix. Very tasty.
I used fresh Tomatillos. I think the lime was quite a bit over powering. Don't believe I'll try this one again.
AMAZING!!! Wouldn't change a thing of this recipe. I have made this recipe many times and each time my husband and I love it more and more! If you want it to be a quick recipe, you can buy guacamole already made and skip the green sauce. Either way it is remarkable!
Fantastic recipe--my boyfriend and I gobbled it up. The only downside is that the steak could have a bit more flavor, but we definitely will be making it again. Edit: Making this for the 3rd time, so I upped the star power!!
I wish I could give you six stars. I had to grind our steak but I still did everything exactly the way you said and it was awesome!!!! Make this for a croud and they will be happy campers indeed. Save this for football get togethers on a sunday. I put sour cream on top of mine too but not hubby's. Dialien thank you so very, very much. I have it printed and saved for lots of uses in the future. (if you can't find the tomatillo's look in the Salsa section of the store that is where I found my roasted ones. They were wonderful. Thanks again for a super winning recipe. Beverly Jane
I'm giving this three stars because even though I didn't care for it, my husband thought it was pretty good. Although, the meat was actually better without the sauce stuff.
A little time consuming. Definitely, this is not a quick meal. Taste is great, better than the ones in our local restaurant.
I followed this recipe with a few alterations suggested by other readers, and it was exactly what I hoped it to be. I'm originally from San Diego, CA but have moved to the East coast and haven't had real, authentic tasting Mexican food in such a long time. This hit the spot. THANKS!
Made this with 1/2 tsp of red pepper and 1 large chopped Jalapeno . It was so good the guests I served it to asked for the recipe.
this turned out really pretty good. I asked my butcher to cut the steak into very small pieces for me which made it much easier for me. I also added a little bit of organic mexican seasoning (only about 1 teaspoon for the entire thing....adds a little flavor). My husband won't eat ground beef tacos anymore after this!!
Very good... I used Keylimes and it was really good
This was delicious. I too have a hard time finding canned tomatillos and therefore use canned green salsa which is basically the same thing minus the beef broth. If preparing the tomatillo sauce, I would recommend using low sodium beef broth. I also make fresh pico de gallo instead of the listed recommendation. Will make again and again.
This was excellent, i made it as is except i didn't have cilantro so i didn't use it and i used bottled lime and lemon juice. the tomatillo sauce is so good, i could eat just that.
Instead of canned tomatillos, I used 6 fresh ones. This was a delicious recipe!
The original serving size (6) was too much for a party of 2 lol, so i'll cut it by half next time (3). To start, I marinated the steak with olive oil, dash of salt and pepper, about 3 minced garlic, and half of lime for at least 30 min. I used a toaster oven with broil setting to cook up the meat and i cooked one side for 10 min and the other for about 5 min (this depends on the thickness of the meat of course). Once done, i let it cool and cut it up into tiny pieces (took forever!) And i followed the instructions here with adding salt and pepper and lime (i didnt have crushed red pepper) and put it in the fridge. As another reviewer did, i also used La victoria salsa verde Mild (16 oz) for the sauce and plus the beef broth of course (i might omit this part next time as it was a bit too spicy and we only needed to put like 1/4 tsp per taco). And the rest of the instructions I followed (though the other ingredients were based on what we wanted to put. For us, we like our tacos with mostly tomato&cilantro, avocado, and some onions. Amazing recipe! Thanks for sharing!
A deelish recipe for the carne asada! I am not a tomatillo fan, and so I used two other optional toppings, fresh tomato salsa or the traditional "Tijuana Taco" syle, finely diced onion, a sprinkle of chopped cilantro, and a dollop of gucamole. The previous post mentions cutting with kitchen shears..try a big ol' sharp cleaver! (If you go to a taco shop you will hear/see it done this way!!) Thanks for the great recipe!
This was one of the best things I have ever eaten. The flavors were so yummy and fresh. The home made tomatillo sauce was the best part of the dish and not at all hard to prepare. I bought two fresh tomatillos and two fresh jalapenos and through them in the food processor, dumped it into a sauce pan coated with oil, cooked for a few minutes then added the beef broth and cooked it down. Not that hard to do... My husband likes Ortego tacos with lots and lots of cheese and sour cream. He did not even miss his favorites add-ons with all the delicious flavors of this recipe! Thank you for sharing this with us. I am already craving it again it was just so good!!!!!!!!!
Tasted great, followed the recipe for marinating and cooking the steak, but the steak wasn't very tender. I used fresh tomatillos, since I couldn't find the canned, and used jalepenos with some canned green chilis for the sauce and it was pretty good. I will make this again, but probably with ribeye steak.
Absolutely PERFECT! I LOVED the salsa recipe. Not too spicy, not too mild
Try marinating your meat (and use thin flap meat, called carne ranchera, available at any carniceria) by adding one can of beer (Tecate is my choice). Also, the longer you marinate, the better the flavor.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections