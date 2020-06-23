Carne Asada Tacos

I grew quite a few tomatillo plants this year and when I saw how much I ended up with I thought maybe I had made a mistake. I mean, you can only eat so much salsa verde! But then I tried this recipe, substituting my fresh tomatillos for the canned. And now I know what I'll be doing with all those tomatillos that now have made their way into the freezer! Oh, this was so good! SURPRISINGLY good, Hubs said! I made a couple of minor changes, but nothing that made much difference in terms of staying true to the recipe - threw a couple of garlic cloves in with the tomatillos and jalapeno and used flour tortillas rather than the corn (I've tried, but I just don't like them). I used No Name Steaks which I always keep on hand for quick sauteed meals like this. They're very tender and so easy to slice thinly while they're still partially frozen. But I digress - this dish was so flavorful and had such character! LOVED it! Had to leave out the red pepper for Hubs but this had so much going for it in the way of flavor, color and texture that it wasn't even missed. To my way of thinking this is a perfect recipe, and a perfect dish. This was so delicious I'll probably be dreaming about it tonight.