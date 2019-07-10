Marinated Chicken Kabobs

1 of 114

Rating: 5 stars Super recipe that I've used for years. My original varys slightly, so for those who aren't quite sold on this version, here are the amounts in mine: 1 c oil, 1/4 c soy sauce, 1/4 c corn syrup, 2 T seasame seeds, 2 T lemon juice, 1/4 t garlic powder, (no garlic salt) and 1/4 t ginger. I allow my chicken to marinate overnight and use pineapple chunks in addition to the vegetables mentioned. Otherwise, the proceedure is the same and the results are always excellent. Helpful (95)

Rating: 5 stars These kabobs are absolutely delicious! I made them for my wedding reception and they were eaten in a flash. I used 1/2 honey and 1/2 corn syrup in the marinade and let them marinate several hours. I also used different colors of bell peppers and whole small mushrooms. I love these. Helpful (61)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I loved this marinade. It was easy to make and was delicious. The best part was that it only needed 2 hours to marinate. Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars These had a great tangy/sweet flavor. I used olive oil rather than veg oil and I used fresh crushed garlic rather than the garlic powder. Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good and easy to throw together. I was expecting more of a sweet flavor from the Karo syrup but it was just a very subtle sweet flavor. I also cut the recipe in half and I had plenty of marinade for 4 chicken breast halves. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful recipe. We have also used the marinade recipe for stir fry and to marinate a pork loin then grilled it. I marinated the chicken overnight in a ziploc bag. It was soooo tender. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars These are the BEST kabobs I've ever had and I am a REALLY picky eater. I used broccoli potatoes onions tomatoes and chicken. (I don't like green peppers or mushrooms.) Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I love these kabobs. I didn't have light syrup one time and used honey instead and they were still awesome. Fabulous Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Okay this is the first review I have submitted. These Kabobs were so good that I had to take time out of my busy night to sit down and share with you all how delicious these are. I made these for my family tonight and they LOVED them. I will definately make these again. If you are wondering which recipe to try try this one you will not be disappointed. I have tried several recipes from this website I have to tell you these might top the list. Try them you will not be disappointed restraunt quality!!! Helpful (18)