Marinated Chicken Kabobs

Rating: 4.68 stars
110 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 80
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This great summer recipe was given to me by a friend years ago. You can put any vegetables you want on the skewers. Don't be worried when you see the light corn syrup in the ingredients, it comes together great! It's a great change. You can even skip the vegetables and just skewer the chicken. Enjoy!

By D.DETMANN

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Original recipe yields 4 servings

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, blend vegetable oil, soy sauce, light corn syrup, lemon juice, sesame seeds, garlic powder, and garlic salt. Place chicken in the mixture. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil grate. Thread chicken onto skewers alternately with mushrooms, onions, and green bell pepper. Pour marinade into a saucepan, and bring to a boil. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Place skewers on the prepared grill. Cook 15 to 20 minutes, turning frequently, until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear. Baste with the boiled marinade frequently during the last 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
816 calories; protein 32.8g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 58.5g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1995mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (114)

Most helpful positive review

ANITALOUISE
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2007
Super recipe that I've used for years. My original varys slightly, so for those who aren't quite sold on this version, here are the amounts in mine: 1 c oil, 1/4 c soy sauce, 1/4 c corn syrup, 2 T seasame seeds, 2 T lemon juice, 1/4 t garlic powder, (no garlic salt) and 1/4 t ginger. I allow my chicken to marinate overnight and use pineapple chunks in addition to the vegetables mentioned. Otherwise, the proceedure is the same and the results are always excellent. Read More
Helpful
(95)

Most helpful critical review

Kristin Duchene
Rating: 3 stars
04/26/2007
This was not that great. We thought it was OK for kabobs. We both enjoy much more flavor on the grill. Kids didn't like them too much either. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
alexis81
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
These kabobs are absolutely delicious! I made them for my wedding reception and they were eaten in a flash. I used 1/2 honey and 1/2 corn syrup in the marinade and let them marinate several hours. I also used different colors of bell peppers and whole small mushrooms. I love these. Read More
Helpful
(61)
SCSVATEK
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
My husband and I loved this marinade. It was easy to make and was delicious. The best part was that it only needed 2 hours to marinate. Read More
Helpful
(52)
Corinne W
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2006
These had a great tangy/sweet flavor. I used olive oil rather than veg oil and I used fresh crushed garlic rather than the garlic powder. Read More
Helpful
(33)
Julie Fegler
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2005
This was very good and easy to throw together. I was expecting more of a sweet flavor from the Karo syrup but it was just a very subtle sweet flavor. I also cut the recipe in half and I had plenty of marinade for 4 chicken breast halves. Read More
Helpful
(23)
SMIDGEN21
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2006
This is a wonderful recipe. We have also used the marinade recipe for stir fry and to marinate a pork loin then grilled it. I marinated the chicken overnight in a ziploc bag. It was soooo tender. Read More
Helpful
(21)
bsmith6504
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2006
These are the BEST kabobs I've ever had and I am a REALLY picky eater. I used broccoli potatoes onions tomatoes and chicken. (I don't like green peppers or mushrooms.) Read More
Helpful
(20)
Muffin Top
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2005
My husband and I love these kabobs. I didn't have light syrup one time and used honey instead and they were still awesome. Fabulous Read More
Helpful
(19)
melanie
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2009
Okay this is the first review I have submitted. These Kabobs were so good that I had to take time out of my busy night to sit down and share with you all how delicious these are. I made these for my family tonight and they LOVED them. I will definately make these again. If you are wondering which recipe to try try this one you will not be disappointed. I have tried several recipes from this website I have to tell you these might top the list. Try them you will not be disappointed restraunt quality!!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
