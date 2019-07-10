Grilled Scallops

This is my Mom's easy recipe for scallop lovers. It is simple, quick, and delicious. The only tools you need are a grill and a grilling basket.

By MAINJUMP

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook onion and garlic until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in lemon juice and salt. Place scallops in a large bowl, and toss with butter mixture. Let stand for about 2 minutes.

  • Thread scallops onto skewers, or use a wire grill basket. Cook on preheated grill for about 4 minutes per side.

  • Return butter mixture to saucepan, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, and keep warm while scallops cook. Toss with grilled scallops and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 6.2g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 98.5mg; sodium 349mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (66)

Most helpful positive review

Dina
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2008
I have to say this is by far the best recipes I have found for scallops. I read all the reviews as I always do and yes there are postive and negative always but that didn't scare me away.I think the taste is fabulous. I use jarred lemon juice a little less then 1/4 cup, I use a butter subsitite,smart butter 1/3 cup, fresh parsley I grew,and the rest of ingrediants on the list.I kept mine in the simmered marinade juice for probably 5 or more minutes and let sit in a bowl after taking them out of juice prob 20 minutes before grilling because I didnt have skewers and hub went to the store to get them. I then reheated remaining marinade adding more butter and little more onion heated for another 5 to 10 min on simmer. Grilled the scallop on the grill 4 or so mins realizing they were sticking so I placed them in a disposable grill metal pan, and cooked a total of 8 more mins . They were absolutely perfect.I tested for doneness making sure white and right texture.I served mine over steamed white rice placed scallops on top poured on marinade that had simmered and a side of garlic broccoli. My hub ravved saying how good these were, better than a resturaunt and alot more of it. We used large sea scallops btw.Enjoy :)
Most helpful critical review

Chris From Kent, WA
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2004
My husband and I didn't care for this recipe at all. The marinade left a distinct aftertaste. Possibly too much lemon juice or onions. Not quite sure what could improve this. We will not try this again.
Reviews:
Dina
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2008
I have to say this is by far the best recipes I have found for scallops. I read all the reviews as I always do and yes there are postive and negative always but that didn't scare me away.I think the taste is fabulous. I use jarred lemon juice a little less then 1/4 cup, I use a butter subsitite,smart butter 1/3 cup, fresh parsley I grew,and the rest of ingrediants on the list.I kept mine in the simmered marinade juice for probably 5 or more minutes and let sit in a bowl after taking them out of juice prob 20 minutes before grilling because I didnt have skewers and hub went to the store to get them. I then reheated remaining marinade adding more butter and little more onion heated for another 5 to 10 min on simmer. Grilled the scallop on the grill 4 or so mins realizing they were sticking so I placed them in a disposable grill metal pan, and cooked a total of 8 more mins . They were absolutely perfect.I tested for doneness making sure white and right texture.I served mine over steamed white rice placed scallops on top poured on marinade that had simmered and a side of garlic broccoli. My hub ravved saying how good these were, better than a resturaunt and alot more of it. We used large sea scallops btw.Enjoy :)
FOCUSED ON FOOD
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This recipe was simply amazing and everyone loved it. It's simple enough to prepare and tastes like you put a lot into it.I served with a loaf of french bread to soak up the leftover marinade. Instead of skewering the scallops and risking losing the smaller pieces we put them in a double-sided grate with a handle on it. It makes it easier to turn them and uses much less time than skewering.
MFTAYLOR2
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
These were pretty good. I probably wouldn't make them again because they taste much like pan fried scallops in butter, therefore there was too much work to get that simple taste.
PPPOND
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2005
We used scallops and shrimp with this recipe - OH MY GOSH!!! the best - we now have a new family favorite - Many Thanks!
Chris From Kent, WA
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2004
My husband and I didn't care for this recipe at all. The marinade left a distinct aftertaste. Possibly too much lemon juice or onions. Not quite sure what could improve this. We will not try this again.
DRNTBRUCE
Rating: 1 stars
09/22/2006
I was very disappointed by this recipe and I'm not sure what I did wrong. My scallops were large frozen sea scallops from Sam's. I thawed them but they were still cold. So when they combined with the butter mixture it all congealed. Kinda gross. Then when they went into my grill basket and onto the grill the butter melted off causing flare ups. The flavor was uninspiring and bland. I was really disappointed.
lacey
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2007
this was very very good! my husband said they were the best scallops he has had...
Carol Cameron
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
made this recipe and grilled it on the beach over hot coals,it was teriffic,I will make it again. thanks C Cameron
LMBWRITES
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This recipe was wonderful. I did need to grill them a little longer than the recipe called for but other than that it was perfect. Because I had it in my garden I added some fresh dill rather than the parsley and I also used a little less lemon that it called for but that was just a perference thing.
