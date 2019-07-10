Grilled Rock Lobster Tails

1 of 521

Rating: 5 stars OMG! This was awesome. I wouldn't want Lobster any other way. Only one suggestion, I don't believe that the Lobster needs to cook 12 min. on the grill. It stuck to the shell and was difficult to remove. I should of taken them off earlier. My boyfriend and I rate our recipes and this one got an A+. We will make again for company or a party. A little expensive but well worth the money! Wait till the grocery store has a sale and stock up on these bad boys! Helpful (555)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic. Simple and delicious. As other said, no need for melted butter. First time cooking lobster and was very easy. Two tips: use kitchen shears to cut the shell, and make sure to cut half way through the meat lengthwise where you cut the shell and butterfly it so it cooks in the middle. Took a bit longer than stated, but that could have been the size of tails I got or heat of the grill. Make sure to baste constantly to keep it moist. And watch out for flareups when the oil drips into the grill (keep a spray bottle handy). Helpful (386)

Rating: 5 stars I did these in the oven and they were fantastic! Helpful (238)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! We used regular lobster tails and cooked them for 7 minutes....just cook until they turn white then remove from the grill immediately. Helpful (102)

Rating: 5 stars This was the first time that I have ever grilled lobster. And I'm a GRILLER!!!. Well this was one of the easiest and flavorful lobster dish I have ever cooked. I followed recipe exactly. But I also cooked some shrimp skewers, and just basted my shrmp with the same marinade Oh My!!!. Very simple and light. 5+++++Stars Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars FANTASTIC! We were fearful of grilling lobster but this recipe got such great reviews that we decided to brave it. Followed the recipe except we skewered them down the center to keep them from curling & then cut them in hlaf for serving. Served the leftovers the next day on Lobster Salad with Red Devil Dressing (from thsi site) & it was excellent.Thansk for a great recipe Joe Nekrasz! Helpful (86)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is so simple yet so good! I'm a lobster purist and I loved it! The olive oil keeps the lobster from drying out on the grill and the spices add just the right amount of flavor...not overpowering. I've made this several times and I'll make it many more! Thanks for the great recipe. Additional Note: I've used this method on scallops too. Excellent! Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This is an excellent recipe.I changed a couple of things. I only used 1/2 of the oil and replaced it with melted butter added more lemon juice and because my husband dosen't like pepper I did not use any. We ate 6 lobster tail with grilled corn on the cob. best lobster I ever tasted. Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars This was our first time grilling lobster and it couldn't have been easier! They only took about 7 minutes and were easily removed from the shell. They went great with drawn butter. Helpful (39)