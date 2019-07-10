Grilled Rock Lobster Tails

Rating: 4.75 stars
488 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 403
  • 4 star values: 63
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 5

Grilled rock lobster tails lightly seasoned with lemon and garlic. Ready in no time at all, and oh so delicious!

By Joe Nekrasz

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Squeeze lemon juice into a small bowl, and slowly whisk in olive oil. Whisk in salt, paprika, white pepper, and garlic powder. Split lobster tails lengthwise with a large knife, and brush flesh side of tail with marinade.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Place tails, flesh side down, on preheated grill. Cook for 10 to 12 minutes, turning once, and basting frequently with marinade. Discard any remaining marinade. Lobster is done when opaque and firm to the touch.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
742 calories; protein 44.3g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 60.9g; cholesterol 169.3mg; sodium 2036mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (521)

Most helpful positive review

Kristin Roberts Powell
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2009
OMG! This was awesome. I wouldn't want Lobster any other way. Only one suggestion, I don't believe that the Lobster needs to cook 12 min. on the grill. It stuck to the shell and was difficult to remove. I should of taken them off earlier. My boyfriend and I rate our recipes and this one got an A+. We will make again for company or a party. A little expensive but well worth the money! Wait till the grocery store has a sale and stock up on these bad boys! Read More
Helpful
(555)

Most helpful critical review

Crikkitt
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
07/30/2009
These were okay but nothing spectacular like I was expecting from the high rating. I don't think I'll make them again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Kevin Naughton
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2007
Fantastic. Simple and delicious. As other said, no need for melted butter. First time cooking lobster and was very easy. Two tips: use kitchen shears to cut the shell, and make sure to cut half way through the meat lengthwise where you cut the shell and butterfly it so it cooks in the middle. Took a bit longer than stated, but that could have been the size of tails I got or heat of the grill. Make sure to baste constantly to keep it moist. And watch out for flareups when the oil drips into the grill (keep a spray bottle handy). Read More
Helpful
(386)
KANGA4ROO
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2005
I did these in the oven and they were fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(238)
Carolyn Cerny Manley
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2007
Delicious! We used regular lobster tails and cooked them for 7 minutes....just cook until they turn white then remove from the grill immediately. Read More
Helpful
(102)
Claudette P Henry
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2006
This was the first time that I have ever grilled lobster. And I'm a GRILLER!!!. Well this was one of the easiest and flavorful lobster dish I have ever cooked. I followed recipe exactly. But I also cooked some shrimp skewers, and just basted my shrmp with the same marinade Oh My!!!. Very simple and light. 5+++++Stars Read More
Helpful
(89)
IMVINTAGE
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2007
FANTASTIC! We were fearful of grilling lobster but this recipe got such great reviews that we decided to brave it. Followed the recipe except we skewered them down the center to keep them from curling & then cut them in hlaf for serving. Served the leftovers the next day on Lobster Salad with Red Devil Dressing (from thsi site) & it was excellent.Thansk for a great recipe Joe Nekrasz! Read More
Helpful
(86)
Marsha L
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2008
This recipe is so simple yet so good! I'm a lobster purist and I loved it! The olive oil keeps the lobster from drying out on the grill and the spices add just the right amount of flavor...not overpowering. I've made this several times and I'll make it many more! Thanks for the great recipe. Additional Note: I've used this method on scallops too. Excellent! Read More
Helpful
(57)
JACKIE32
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2004
This is an excellent recipe.I changed a couple of things. I only used 1/2 of the oil and replaced it with melted butter added more lemon juice and because my husband dosen't like pepper I did not use any. We ate 6 lobster tail with grilled corn on the cob. best lobster I ever tasted. Read More
Helpful
(49)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2010
This was our first time grilling lobster and it couldn't have been easier! They only took about 7 minutes and were easily removed from the shell. They went great with drawn butter. Read More
Helpful
(39)
Crikkitt
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
07/30/2009
These were okay but nothing spectacular like I was expecting from the high rating. I don't think I'll make them again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
