My wife cooked this recipe last night for dinner. She said it was very easy to make and relatively inexpensive. I enjoyed this Ginger Salmon as a tasty alternative to grilled Salmon. This recipe gave the Salmon a sweet, tangy flavor. I also like the idea of incorporating Ginger into the recipe, since I heard Ginger helps in digestion. I have seen those gnarled Ginger roots in the grocery store for years, wondering what people ever did with them. This recipe makes excellent use of Ginger.
Excellent flavours. I used a salmon steak and found I had to cook it 30 minutes. The sauce got a bit stuck in the pan so I recommend using foil on the bottom to make clean up easier.
My boyfriend and I loved this! It was incredibly easy to make (and I'd never even cooked fish before) and tasted great. Hint: If you don't have a garlic grater peel the garlic and stick it in the blender on "chop."
Wow! This is so simple to throw together, yet it tastes like something from an expensive restaraunt. We have tried it with fresh ginger, and then with ground ginger, and personally we prefer the ground ginger.
I only had ground ginger on hand and no dijon mustard so I substituted honey mustard instead. I think it turned out delicious--nearly restaurant quality. I must have used a different cut of salmon because I had to cook mine much longer and then I broiled it at the end to brown the top a bit.
This was probably the best salmon I've ever made, but it was so easy I couldn't take that much credit for it! I can't wait to have this again. I also enjoyed it cold the next day.
This was incredible! Some of the best fish I've ever had, and I'm not even a fan of honey/mustard combinations. So good.
This was super quick and flavorful for an easy dinner when I thawed some salmon and didn't know how I wanted to prepare it. I double the recipe, except for the mustard, which I though might overpower the fish and sauce. I microwaved it for 20 seconds to help thin out the honey. I also cooked this on the stovetop, spooning the sauce on both sides as it cooked. Excellent! Thank you for sharing. We'll be having this again!
While we prepared this recipe to the letter we did not care for it at all.