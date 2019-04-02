Ginger Salmon

Rating: 4.26 stars
224 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 123
  • 4 star values: 62
  • 3 star values: 20
  • 2 star values: 13
  • 1 star values: 6

This sweet and tangy topping makes a fabulous tasting piece of salmon taste even better. It is the best I've had!

By SVPORTER

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, blend olive oil, honey, Dijon mustard and ginger

  • Brush salmon fillets evenly with the olive oil mixture. Place in a medium baking dish. Bake 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 161.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (230)

Most helpful positive review

ETHURSTON
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2003
My wife cooked this recipe last night for dinner. She said it was very easy to make and relatively inexpensive. I enjoyed this Ginger Salmon as a tasty alternative to grilled Salmon. This recipe gave the Salmon a sweet, tangy flavor. I also like the idea of incorporating Ginger into the recipe, since I heard Ginger helps in digestion. I have seen those gnarled Ginger roots in the grocery store for years, wondering what people ever did with them. This recipe makes excellent use of Ginger. Read More
Helpful
(73)

Most helpful critical review

ELLIE WEBB
Rating: 2 stars
01/18/2003
While we prepared this recipe to the letter we did not care for it at all. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Helen Miller
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2004
Excellent flavours. I used a salmon steak and found I had to cook it 30 minutes. The sauce got a bit stuck in the pan so I recommend using foil on the bottom to make clean up easier. Read More
Helpful
(55)
Alexis Victoria
Rating: 5 stars
09/07/2003
My boyfriend and I loved this! It was incredibly easy to make (and I'd never even cooked fish before) and tasted great. Hint: If you don't have a garlic grater peel the garlic and stick it in the blender on "chop." Read More
Helpful
(43)
BETTYH88
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2007
Wow! This is so simple to throw together, yet it tastes like something from an expensive restaraunt. We have tried it with fresh ginger, and then with ground ginger, and personally we prefer the ground ginger. Read More
Helpful
(23)
freyamoon
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2005
I only had ground ginger on hand and no dijon mustard so I substituted honey mustard instead. I think it turned out delicious--nearly restaurant quality. I must have used a different cut of salmon because I had to cook mine much longer and then I broiled it at the end to brown the top a bit. Read More
Helpful
(20)
LGODWIN
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2003
This was probably the best salmon I've ever made, but it was so easy I couldn't take that much credit for it! I can't wait to have this again. I also enjoyed it cold the next day. Read More
Helpful
(16)
PAMIALICIA
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2003
Absolutely delicious!!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
JESSROWLES
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2003
This was incredible! Some of the best fish I've ever had, and I'm not even a fan of honey/mustard combinations. So good. Read More
Helpful
(11)
SAILORTIFF
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2011
This was super quick and flavorful for an easy dinner when I thawed some salmon and didn't know how I wanted to prepare it. I double the recipe, except for the mustard, which I though might overpower the fish and sauce. I microwaved it for 20 seconds to help thin out the honey. I also cooked this on the stovetop, spooning the sauce on both sides as it cooked. Excellent! Thank you for sharing. We'll be having this again! Read More
Helpful
(11)
