California Style Israeli Salad

Rating: 4.19 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This salad is beautiful, as well as being delicious and a little bit 'different', even though it is very easy to find ingredients and prepare. Kids and adults love it. It is a family favorite.

By Sherbg

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss together the tomatoes, cucumber, jicama, bell pepper, and red onion. Add the lemon juice, olive oil, and parsley, and mix thoroughly to coat. Season with salt and pepper. Serve cold, or at room temperature.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 7g; sodium 7.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (32)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

FRMRTCHR
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2003
I gave this to all of my friends who are looking for a delicious crunchy veggie dish It is in my refreigerator every week so when I am hungry I just scoop up a bit and wow...it is great. Two fresh lemons and the jicama veggie are a MUST HAVE I also add cilantro salt and a touch of pepper. Because you use the English Cucumber and the plum tomatoes it does not get soggy. Read More
Helpful
(35)

Most helpful critical review

Gal Benron
Rating: 3 stars
01/17/2006
The taste was good but as an Israeli girl I must say- NOT very authentic! We don't even have jicama in Israel! Let alone English cucumbers! The usual salad spices are black pepper salt lots of freshly squeezed lemon juice and maybe chopped green onion or parsley. I recomment adding a couple of grated carrots. Read More
Helpful
(20)
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
FRMRTCHR
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2003
I gave this to all of my friends who are looking for a delicious crunchy veggie dish It is in my refreigerator every week so when I am hungry I just scoop up a bit and wow...it is great. Two fresh lemons and the jicama veggie are a MUST HAVE I also add cilantro salt and a touch of pepper. Because you use the English Cucumber and the plum tomatoes it does not get soggy. Read More
Helpful
(35)
PPK
Rating: 5 stars
05/09/2005
Thank Haven for the produce guy because I had no idea what the difference was between a English cucumber & a regular one much less what a jicama was. I was skeptical about the jicama but I'm going to be looking for more recipes with it. This is a keeper but I'd refrigerate several hours before serving because it tastes better & the flavors can blend. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Just me
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2005
This is a wonderful salad. I have made it both with jicama and without. Without it is more traditional and with a little more modern and more cruncy. I have also used different colors of peppers mixed together to give it a more colorful appearance.It has become my favorite salad. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Advertisement
Gal Benron
Rating: 3 stars
01/17/2006
The taste was good but as an Israeli girl I must say- NOT very authentic! We don't even have jicama in Israel! Let alone English cucumbers! The usual salad spices are black pepper salt lots of freshly squeezed lemon juice and maybe chopped green onion or parsley. I recomment adding a couple of grated carrots. Read More
Helpful
(20)
FBA
Rating: 4 stars
10/22/2003
This was a pretty looking salad. My husband actually walked by & asked if I'd made a fruit salad. The taste is mild. If you want more of a zing I guess you could add something like garlic to it. I served the red onions on the side as my husband isn't a big onion fan. I'd never bought jicama (or an English cucumber) before & it was a nice change. The jicama adds more of a crisper texture almost like an apple. This is a nice healthy alternative to the standard lettuce salad. Read More
Helpful
(13)
ROBBIE
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2005
Nice change. My husband also liked it. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
Whitney Langwell
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2008
This recipe is delicious and like the others have said it gets better the second or third day. I love to put it in a whole wheat tortilla with a slice of turkey. Makes for a quick delicious and healthy lunch. Read More
Helpful
(8)
CHELS
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2007
Omitted the tomatoes for fear of it getting soggy but this is a really yummy summer dish! Very crunchy and refreshing - this can easily be doubled to serve a crowd and I find it maintained well the next day. This stuff is also good served in pitas or on its own with a some grilled chicken mixed in. Read More
Helpful
(8)
WeirdAuntMartha
Rating: 4 stars
03/09/2007
This wasn't what I expected but worked out well for the meal I made. This resembled more of a salsa - but we had pita and seasoned ground turkey meat so we just added this in and it was pretty good. I would not recommend using dried parsley it made it look terrible. I would use fresh parsley. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022