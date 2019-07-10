California Style Israeli Salad

1 of 32

Rating: 5 stars I gave this to all of my friends who are looking for a delicious crunchy veggie dish It is in my refreigerator every week so when I am hungry I just scoop up a bit and wow...it is great. Two fresh lemons and the jicama veggie are a MUST HAVE I also add cilantro salt and a touch of pepper. Because you use the English Cucumber and the plum tomatoes it does not get soggy. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars Thank Haven for the produce guy because I had no idea what the difference was between a English cucumber & a regular one much less what a jicama was. I was skeptical about the jicama but I'm going to be looking for more recipes with it. This is a keeper but I'd refrigerate several hours before serving because it tastes better & the flavors can blend. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful salad. I have made it both with jicama and without. Without it is more traditional and with a little more modern and more cruncy. I have also used different colors of peppers mixed together to give it a more colorful appearance.It has become my favorite salad. Helpful (24)

Rating: 3 stars The taste was good but as an Israeli girl I must say- NOT very authentic! We don't even have jicama in Israel! Let alone English cucumbers! The usual salad spices are black pepper salt lots of freshly squeezed lemon juice and maybe chopped green onion or parsley. I recomment adding a couple of grated carrots. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars This was a pretty looking salad. My husband actually walked by & asked if I'd made a fruit salad. The taste is mild. If you want more of a zing I guess you could add something like garlic to it. I served the red onions on the side as my husband isn't a big onion fan. I'd never bought jicama (or an English cucumber) before & it was a nice change. The jicama adds more of a crisper texture almost like an apple. This is a nice healthy alternative to the standard lettuce salad. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Nice change. My husband also liked it. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is delicious and like the others have said it gets better the second or third day. I love to put it in a whole wheat tortilla with a slice of turkey. Makes for a quick delicious and healthy lunch. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Omitted the tomatoes for fear of it getting soggy but this is a really yummy summer dish! Very crunchy and refreshing - this can easily be doubled to serve a crowd and I find it maintained well the next day. This stuff is also good served in pitas or on its own with a some grilled chicken mixed in. Helpful (8)