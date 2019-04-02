Meatball Grinders with a Yummy Sauce

Sounds a bit odd, but it's fantastic. My best friend gave me the recipe so I made it and it is incredible. She wanted me to share the recipe, so here it is.

Recipe by Krystal

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, mix pizza sauce, apple jelly, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Bring to a low boil over medium heat.

  • Place frozen meatballs into the sauce mixture. Cover and simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes, or until meatballs are done, stirring occasionally.

  • While the meatballs are cooking, preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place the split hoagie rolls on a large baking sheet.

  • Place several meatballs and desired amount of sauce in each roll. Layer with mozzarella cheese. Place in the preheated oven for 2 to 3 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
700 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 87.4g; fat 27.6g; cholesterol 69.8mg; sodium 2442.1mg. Full Nutrition
