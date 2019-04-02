Meatball Grinders with a Yummy Sauce
Sounds a bit odd, but it's fantastic. My best friend gave me the recipe so I made it and it is incredible. She wanted me to share the recipe, so here it is.
I've made this (less the hoagie buns) several times as a hot appetizer at parties. I put the pizza sauce and jelly in a crock pot and let them melt together on high, then add a bag of frozen meatballs, cook for about 30 minutes, turn down to low and let party goers dip as they wish. Always a hit and super easy!Read More
Way too sweet for my son and I, we couldn't eat it all, but my husband said it was only a tad too sweet. Would use only a tbsp of jelly if I make this again.Read More
Wonderful recipe! I used pepper jelly instead of apple jelly because I had some leftover from the holidays. Based on the other reviews that indicated this made a lot of sauce, I used a full bag of frozen, Italian meatballs, so this made at least 3 meals! The sauce got better and better each time we had it. Kids & hubby loved it! Made the sauce, then put it all in the crockpot to cook on slow all day. So easy!
This was excellent! I made these to go with my son's pirate-themed birthday party (we called them 'cannon ball sandwiches, LOL). My in-laws thought they were very good, and my MIL even took the leftovers and made spaghetti. I did them in the crock pot on low for about 5 hours, and I added an extra bag of meatballs to the sauce because some reviewers had mentioned this made a lot of sauce. Also, I could only find an 18-oz jar of apple jelly so I used a little less than half. I didn't think that the sauce was too sweet, but a perfect balence of sweet/tangy. Thanks for the post! We enjoyed this very much!
I tried this recipe for my family, and we all loved it. I fried some onions and red and green peppers on the stove and added them to the subs. Sprinkled mozzerella cheese on top, we loved it. Thanks for the great recipe.
I made this last night for my husband and he LOVED it. I hollewed out the buns a little so that the meatballs wouldn't fall out and it held more of the yummy sauce. Excellent!
Wow, excellent sauce! I cut back just a little bit on the apple jelly based on other reviews and used three heaping tablespoons instead of 10 oz. I put all the ingredients in a slow cooker along with a double batch of "The Best Meatballs You'll Ever Have" on this site. This does make a lot of sauce, so don't hesitate to add more meatballs than this recipe calls for. I cooked the sauce in the slow cooker for about five hours. Great meal for after church on Sunday.
I scaled this recipe to serve 3. It was so easy, delicious and unique. I was skeptical with ingredients but everyone loved these grinders! I'm making them again today and I won't be scaling the recipe down. Yum! Thank-you Krystal
Excellent! I used this sauce with "The Best Meatballs You'll Ever Have" recipe submitted by, Bearnesta. I browned the meatballs in a skillet before adding them with the sauce to the slow-cooker. I also toasted the hoagie buns. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was terrific. I didn't think it was too sweet--I thought it was a great balance of salty to sweet. My husband also really loved these!!! I will definitely make these again! Thank you Joe:)
We all liked these. The sauce was really good, but there was definitely too much of it. You can easily halve the amount of sauce and keep the amout of meatballs the same. We put sliced olives and sauteed bell peppers and onions on the sandwiches too.
I tried this recipe because I had some frozen meatballs that I had to use up. I used spaghetti sauce because my store did not have pizza sauce. I used jalapeno jelly because I had an open jar in the fridge and others recommended it. I didn't measure it. I just kept adding until I had enough. I would guess around 4 oz. It tasted great! Maybe I shouldn't review this recipe since I changed it so much, but this recipe gave me the starting point. I will definitely make again. Thanks!
I followed the recipe exactly as written, and I will give it 5 stars with the following modifications: NO salt. I used Kroger brand pizza sauce, which had PLENTY of salt in it; other brands may vary. (Taste before adding the salt!) The next time I make this (oh, and there WILL be a next time!) I will use grape jelly and a teaspoon or so of lemon juice instead of apple jelly. This does make a lot of sauce. After making it, I froze half of it for use at another time. Like others, I used the recipe for "The Best Meatballs You'll Ever Have" also found on this site. Thank you, Krystalk!
Very easy and I got tons of compliments! I did use grape jelly instead of apple jelly just because that's what I prefer. Definately one I'll do again!!
I've been making this a couple of years now. Delicious. Spaghetti sauce works just as well.I also didn't use all the jelly. Just taste as you add.
I used Jalepeno jelly instead of Apple jelly and it was great! Still had a little sweetness, but it had that little bit of heat that made it just right. And double the amount of meatballs, there'll still be plenty of sauce.
Very yummy! However I added less apple jelly because of another review and it was perfect! Will make again!
My children really liked this recipe. I would not recommend for adults, unless they like that Ragu, Slopey Joe, canned sweet taste.
Recipe for sauce is awesome. I used 2 cans of pizza sauce and a half jar of jelly (6 oz) and it was sweet and delicious. Of course its better with homemade meatballs.
I found a package of meatballs in the freezer, and this was a great way to use them up. Really enjoyed the unique flavor of the sauce using pizza sauce, apple jelly and Italian seasoning. This came together quickly and went great with another AR dish 'Bee's Mac and Cheese Bake'. Would love to try this sauce with homemade meatballs - next time!
liked this, quick and easy for some football watching food~
This was good. I was scared from previous reviews saying that it was too sweet so I only used about 1.5 tbsn of the jelley and added crushed red pepper. Really good...thanks for the recipe.
I made these tonight and they were a HUGE hit!! Grinders used to be sold at a local 4th of July event here until about 4 years ago and my family had gone through serious withdrawl. These were even tastier than the ones we've been pining for for the past few years. The only change I made was to add more meatballs. As for the excess sauce, I served cornbread with it and it made a great dip!
Not sure if it was just me or what but not a huge success. It was okay but the flavor was a little off for me. Maybe the sweet part didn't do it for me. I would also say not to use frozen meatballs. Homemade are so much better and worth the work.
The only change I made was that I used a jar of Marinara sauce instead of pizza sauce or spaghetti sauce like other reviewers suggested. It was quick, easy and very good. Next time I may try it with my own meatballs.
This was a good one for kids and very easy. I liked the crockpot suggestion somebody else made.
This was very easy to make. And everyone enjoyed them. After reading all the reviews of it being to sweet I though of reducing the jelly but decided to make it normal. I got no negative comments and alot of thanks. But one thing I will agree on is there is alot of sauce. I would increase the meatballs to 2-1/2 lbs or cut out a can of sauce and maybe 3oz of jelly. I will def make this again
Oh my goodness! Didn't change a thing, and everyone loved it! My young girls loved just the meatballs. We will absolutely be having this again and again!
Wow, this is really good! I used grape jelly (about 3 T.) and a whole, large bag of frozen meatballs. We toasted buttered/seasoned hoagies with mozzarella cheese under the broiler and then added the meatballs. SO GOOD!
I had some meatballs I'd previously frozen from another recipe on AR, "Meatball Nirvana". I halved the recipe. Having read the many reviews about it being too sweet , I decided to add the apple jelly to taste. I started with half a cup and ended up using 3/4 of a cup. I think the sweetness depends on the apple jelly you're using. I have also heard this works equally well with grape jelly. Do use frozen solid meatballs if you don't want them to break up as you stir, as mine did. Not a problem since they're being tossing onto some buns. Not spectacular but easy to toss together for a party or quick dinner. I might make it again but with some tweaks. Maybe grape jelly and other seasonings.
BETTER THAN MY MOTHER-IN-LAW'S! My husband requested meatball grinders for Superbowl sunday. Since I am not the best cook, he suggested I call his mom for her recipe- well,since I am too stubborn to do so. I tried this instead. Not only did he love it- he said it was better than mom used to make (of course I will not tell her that !) I bought 8 large fresh meatballs,cooked them in the ovenand tossed them in the sauce after simemring it for a while. It was awesome and they made great leftovers.
Meatballs were on sale at our local supermarket. I wanted to make something akin to a meatball sub. This recipe seemed like a winner! I cut the sauce in half and used the called for amount of meatballs. There was still plenty of sauce to go around. My kids loved it!
I have to say this one surprised me. I was looking for a quick and easy recipe for meatballs and I found one. It was simple to make and when the family sat down to eat, EVERYONE enjoyed it. The children even ate this meal...I am talking about a 9 yr old and a 6yr old! There was even enough for my brother in law and myself to take leftovers for lunch tomorrow! GREAT RECIPE! It will be used over and over again in this house!
The family loves these... they are very easy to make and have on hand for lunch/snacks when the kids have been home on holiday break. Nice alternative to PB & J or lunchmeat sandwhiches
My daughter LOVED these! I added more meatballs due to the other reviews about having extra sauce. Even with more meatballs there was still lots of sauce.
The girls thought it was ok, the guys couldn't get enough. It was quick and easy enough.
This recipe quickly became a family favorite. I do cut back on the amount of pizza sauce I use. I find three cans is just too much sauce.
This was a huge hit at our house! My oldest son ate TWO of them, and we used hoagie rolls that were quite large. We made them exactly as the recipe states, and the whole family loved them. Very good with just a simple green salad.
Super yummy! Had it again and again. My 3 year old also helped to make this. I can't believe how fast it was.
These are great!!
Great tasting and easy to prepare. Use twice the meatballs as there is a lot of sauce. I froze half of it for another time.
Yum, yum, yum! I made the sauce as directed, and added about 50 oz of meatballs in my crockpot to take to a covered dish meal. These meatballs were gobbled up. The sauce was great, and there was plenty of it! We can't wait to try them on hoagie rolls next time.
How can you go wrong with all these ingredients? The jelly was an interesting but yummy addition. My husband, who doesn't have quite a sweet tooth thought it was too sweet. I wish frozen meatballs were cheaper, I'd make it more often.
Good recipe, but it was a little too sweet for our tastes
These are the best.I baked them in the oven and couldn't believe that the sauce becomes thick and delicious, not tasting like pizza sauce at all. Better than any meatball sub you can buy at Fast Food Chains!!!
I made meatball sandwhiches and my husband and our guest loved the sauce. I did double the spices because it was a little to bland at first. I would recommend placing the bread meatballs and cheese in the oven first, and put the sauce on after you remove them from the oven. Great and easy to make.
I thought that these were good. I have never had a meatball grinder before so I can't compare this recipe to others. I think that there is probably some room for improvement, but overall a very good sandwich.
WOW! Turbo fast, easy and tastes great too! I made home-made meatballs, and home-made hoagie bread to go along with this. It was a hit for everybody. My ten year old ate 2 subs!
This was delicious. One of the few recipes from allrecipes.com that my family actually enjoys! It's a quick and easy recipe. You could also use rolls to make mini meatball grinders for parties.
We have made this several times and have never been disappointed. The sauce is zesty and we LOVE this recipe!
My husband loved this, the kids loved it. I made my own meatballs and let them cook very slow in the sauce. Great all around.!!!
i love to incoporate fruity flavors into dinners so this is a great simple recipe!
My husband & I both really liked this. I accidentally only put two cans of pizza sauce in it, with the same amount of everything else, & it still turned out really good. Perfect amount of sauce & flavor. It's also good with cheddar cheese on it, in case anyone runs out of mozzarella halfway through the recipe like I did. :-/
This was very good and extremely easy. I threw it all in the crockpot with nearly double the amount of meatballs the recipe called for. Served on fresh french bread with good mozzarella that I shredded myself. Yummy!
This is so good and the sauce is really delicious. Who would ever have thought that pizza sauce and apple jelly could taste so wonderful.I did not add any italian seasoning, the sause I bought was seasoned with basil and garlic, and that was just fine. Try this one, it is so yummy! Thankyou for a great sauce recipe.
WOW! These are amazing. My family ate them till they were miserable! I will definately be making them again. And again...And again.
these are the best meatball sandwiches my fiance loves them sauce is great with sausage also
These were super easy and very good. I do agree there is way more sauce left over, so next time I will probably double the meatballs. I even gave everyone a side of sauce and we had a bunch left over. Thanks for the recipe. Will make again!
This was a really good recipe, would also be a quick recipe had I used frozen meatballs, but I just couldn't justify spending that much when I could easily make them myself for half the price, made four lbs of meatballs and browned them before adding to the sauce. Does make a lot but that's okay! As others have suggested you can just freeze the leftovers and slowcook one day for an easy no fuss dinner
too spicey for me!
Very good! I used 1 c. of apple jelly and it was plenty. I defi Italy didn't add the salt. Made lots of sauce so recipe could probably be halved. Made this in conjunction with meatball nirvana recipe on this site.
My family didn't rave about this tonight when I made it so that's the reason for the 4 stars but it was a 5 for ease of making it and adjusting the ingredients. I started it at 4 with frozen meatballs in the crockpot hoping it would come together in less time than recipe said, used a large jar of spaghetti sauce and 4 tbsp of orange marmalade with the other spices except the salt and we ate at 7:30. It was easy and did have good flavor.
I made this recipe for my halloween party and everyone loved them!!
I wasn't sure what to expect but the apple jelly thing piqued my interest so I gave it a shot. It was amazing! I am not a big fan of meatball hoagies either but this was amazing. This is a definate keeper and it is also simple to make which as always, is great!
Really enjoyed this recipe. The sauce was fantastic.
Only giving it 3 stars because the amounts are so far off (glad I read the reviews!). I used 2 jars of pizza sauce and maybe 8 oz of jelly (a bit too much). It makes a lot of sauce. I made my own meatballs since I don't like the taste of frozen meatballs. Kudos to the person who suggested digging out the top bun to make a boat. It helped a lot! To cut down on mess and sogginess, I spooned the meatballs into the hoagies without a ton of sauce, and spoon sauce into shallow bowls to dip our sandwiches into instead. I think next time I'll try 24 ounces of red sauce (pizza or pasta) and start with a couple tablespoons of jelly and go from there. I'm thinking of adding some heinz chili sauce or ketchup for a little tang, along with extra garlic. It's a good recipe to improve upon.
I followed reviewer ginarenee's suggestion and we found this dish very good. It makes lots and it is more flavorful the second time around.
Very good party pleaser!...and I didn't even add the italian seasoning. Next time I will make it with the seasoning. Im sure it enhances the taste.
I use Turkey meatballs and mango jalapeno jelly. also just used regular marinara. Yum! Easy and good.
This was really good. I loved the sweet taste, but my fiance that it was maybe a little too sweet. I used apricot jelly since that was all I had, and it was still good. I would maybe use just a bit less jelly next time. Be ready for a messy sandwich though!
This recipe turned out to be very delicious and very easy. I think next time I will double (or triple) the meatballs as there was alot more sauce than could be used.
The hoagie rolls were soggy even after toasting them a little in the oven. The meatballs and sauce were very tasty so we'll make this again but with a different brand of hoagie roll and recommend toasting through so the roll is crunchy
I used 2 pounds of meatballs and lots more cheese because that's our preference but the sauce was very very good.
I used Italian style frozen meatballs and grape jelly since that was all we had and it turned out very tasty. I cooked them in the crockpot for about 4.5 hours on high and toasted them in the toaser oven. Yum.
My husband is a huge meatball fan so I thought these would go over pretty well. I dug out part of the roll as someone else suggested and it really helped keep the meatballs in place. Also, I only used about a 1/4 of the jar of apple jelly. These were great!
Very easy. My very picky son requests all the time.
I THOUGHT THESE WERE PRETTY TASTY. I MADE MY OWN MEATBALLS INSTEAD OF USING FROZEN AND CUT BACK ON THE JELLY. I DID NOT HAVE APPLE JELLY SO I USED BLACKBERRY JELLY. YUM.
The sauce was pretty yummy. I decided to be lazy and try out the frozen meatballs from the grocer. I think this would have been a 5 with my own homemade meatballs. The sauce was surprisingly yummy. I was pretty sceptical, but I did as the recipe stated...and I'm glad I did. Next time I skip the lazy meatballs and make my own, though! lol
This was so delish. I did need to make a smaller batch as I only had a half a bag of meatballs. Cut down to two jars of pizza sauce and about 6oz of the jelly. Still made enough sauce to have plenty for the leftovers. Wasn't sure about the jelly but it worked fine and I wouldn't say you could even taste it. I guess it's no different than Italians putting in a little sugar in their sauce to bring out the tomato flavor. I was afraid that the hogies were going to be to soggy but when they came out of the oven they were perfect. They had a little crunchiness around the edges.. Had a really great taste. Have already shared with coworkers.
These are very good! I doubled the meatballs, cheese and buns and still had plenty of sauce.
My daughter was moving and I fed the crew with my version. Used Italian bread loaves with seasoning. Also, omited the jelly, heated the sauce and added the meatballs until hot. Opened the bread and hollowed out a little, then placed many meatballs & sauce in each loaf Added sliced mozzarello cheese on one and pepper jack white cheese on the other, added sweet peppers and quickly closed and wrapped in several layers of HD foil and carried in insulated bag. They declared them delicious!
Made these for my 3 year olds birthday party and they were a total hit! Used a bit less pizza sauce and jelly. Will definatley make again. Thanks for the recipe.
Made this recipe for a group of friends and it was a hit. Used marina sauce as well as about 3T of jelly to avoid the sweetnes others warned about. Heated sauce up in crock pot until warmed and jelly melted then added frozen meatballs. Sauted onions and peppers on the side for toppers along with Provolone cheese slices. Has been added to my family's favorites and frequently requested meals.
I only added 2 Tbsp of apple jelly, since I'm not a fan of sweet entrees. Husband really liked it and said to keep it in the recipe box. I loved the pizza sauce!
Good and Easy Recipe
My family of guys loved this. It was super easy to make on the stovetop. I only used two jars of sauce since others said it was too much. Also, the meatballs came in a two pound bag, so that's what I put in. Next time, I'll use the three jars of sauce with two pounds of meatballs. Used the Italian meatballs & it was very good. This would be hard to mess up!
Very good and easy. I made in the crock pot, and meatballs and sauce were very tasty. Even my super picky 5 yo liked it. Will make again.
This was delicious. Even my daughter (18 mos) who doesn't like ANYTHING, loves these. The jelly is just enough to make the sauce AWESOME.
Great the 1st, 2nd and 3rd times. Makes great leftovers!
Very tasty and easy. I used about half the recommended amount of jelly and I used blackberry instead. I bought really good hoagie rolls from the supermarket bakery. I'll make this again.
Really good- my family loved it! I'll for sure make the recipe again.
3.28.18 Chose to serve this as an appetizer rather than a sandwich. I looked at the sauce ingredients and thought “...this is gonna be 5 stars or 1 star.” Well, to my surprise, it turned out to be a 5-star recipe! Who knew pizza sauce, apple jelly, and Italian seasoning could taste so good? This sauce certainly is outside-the-box and outrageously good. And did I mention EASY?? I’m not a fan of processed frozen meatballs, so in the future, I’ll set aside time to make my own cocktail-size meatballs and pop them into a zip-lock bag for the freezer. This recipe has been around for a long time, so glad I finally found it.
My family loved this!
This sauce is amazing! I used the meatball nirvana recipie on this site. It was fantastic. My kids ask me to make it now!
We really liked this -- my hubby LOVED it. I added the apple jelly to taste, a little at a time till it tasted right, since a lot of the reviews said it was too sweet.
Wow! I loved this! I followed the recipe pretty closely, except I made it in the crock pot on high for 3hrs then the last hour turned it to low. I only had 12oz of apple jelly- I like sweet and savory- so I added it all. Not at all too sweet for me! My whole family loved it (even my 5 and 7 year olds). I also really liked the meatballs-Mama Luca. Thanks for sharing this yummy recipe.
I was a bit apprehensive about adding apple jelly but decided to live dangerously and go for it !! I am so glad that I did.... These were delicious. The only advice I would give on this would be to add the apple jelly a little at a time until you like the sweetness of the sauce. I probably only used about 8 ounces. Thanks Krystalk for the good recipe.
have not made yet, some cooks recomended less jelly(some used grape)also enough sauce for 2-3 lbs of meatballs
This was really good, I used two containers of pizza sauze and reduced the amount of jelly to about 8 oz since I was using less sauce. I used a 38 oz bag of meatballs. Very fast, very easy, very tasty. I'll probably keep the ingredients for this recipe on hand for those nights when time is short and I need to come up with a fast dinner.
