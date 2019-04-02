Meatball Grinders with a Yummy Sauce

This was so delish. I did need to make a smaller batch as I only had a half a bag of meatballs. Cut down to two jars of pizza sauce and about 6oz of the jelly. Still made enough sauce to have plenty for the leftovers. Wasn't sure about the jelly but it worked fine and I wouldn't say you could even taste it. I guess it's no different than Italians putting in a little sugar in their sauce to bring out the tomato flavor. I was afraid that the hogies were going to be to soggy but when they came out of the oven they were perfect. They had a little crunchiness around the edges.. Had a really great taste. Have already shared with coworkers.