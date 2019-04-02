Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

I have always made Lamb Shanks in a similar manner. I make them both for special occasions and for everyday meals. You just have to love browing then braising! Today we had them for Easter Dinner. I make the following alterations. I use 2 cups of wine (usually Old Vine Red, sometimes spendier varieties, it depends on your own palate) and enough beef/chicken stock to cover the shanks. My family loves the flavor the dish imparts on the carrots so I put in tons, enough for sides for everyone, sliced about 1/2 inch thick. Oh, I have in the past substituted tomato sauce, when out of chopped tomatoes, and besides the "chunk" factor, the flavor was still superb. As others have stated, you really have to watch the garlic and onions when carmelizing, be patient, watch the heat, and do not burn them, even a little, it will matter in the end. The sauce thickens up nicely after you remove the shanks if you turn up the temp and let it go, scraping the pan occasionally, this make take a while, I usually rice and whip my potatos while this bubbles away on the stove. This takes time, but is absoltely a top notch meal, worth of any restaurant. Nobody has ever had anything but compliments for this dish. Have fun, make it your way. That is what cooking is all about. I have used both my La Crueset as well as my Lodge Dutch ovens and have found no difference, fyi.