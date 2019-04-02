Garlic Butter

Rating: 4.66 stars
1082 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 829
  • 4 star values: 186
  • 3 star values: 35
  • 2 star values: 16
  • 1 star values: 16

Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.

By Denyse

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine softened butter, minced garlic and parmesan cheese. Season with garlic salt, Italian seasoning, pepper and paprika. Mix until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 12g; cholesterol 31.9mg; sodium 445.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1070)

Most helpful positive review

I'm nuts too
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2003
YYYUUMM!! I cut the recipe in half, subbed 1 tsp of garlic powder & 1/4 tsp salt for the garlic salt, it was perfect! My 11 year old son told me that it was the best garlic bread he ever had! Next time I will sprinkle the paprika on top instead of mixing it in, like my mom used to! Thanks Denyse!! Read More
Helpful
(409)

Most helpful critical review

Tawnia
Rating: 2 stars
03/29/2008
I read the other reviews so I figured I was safe in adding a TSP of garlic salt rather than a TBSP. It was still SUPER salty and next time I won't add ANY. The original poster must have used unsalted butter or have no taste buds. I used it to make shrimp and they were edible but I would have liked them HALF as salty. Other than that it tasted really good so it was quite unfortunate. I will give it a try with no added salt at all (garlic powder instead) or unsalted butter next time for sure. Read More
Helpful
(143)
claudygirl
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2019
I’m updating my previous review. This has always been a great recipe recipe for me. I use it often and am using it again today for garlic bread. This recipe works so well with mashed potatoes, etc. and sautéed vegetables. I will never lose this recipe and I’ve been using it since 2002. Read More
Helpful
(315)
VORCHA
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2006
This flavorful butter goes with so many things it would be impossible to list them all. I make up triple batches, making them into logs and freezing them. That way they are on hand at a moments notice to put on fish, slip under the skin of chicken, or melt over a New York strip steak. Read More
Helpful
(285)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
08/30/2012
I did not use the whole tablespoon of garlic salt--what I did was use a teaspoon of garlic salt and added in two teaspoons of garlic powder (three teaspoons equal one tablespoon). Other than that, I kept to the recipe. I used this as a schmear on the outside of bread to make Italian Grilled Cheese Sandwiches. The family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(111)
~TAYLOR~
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2006
This mixture is DELICIOUS. I used fresh garlic (not out of the jar!) half of the butter but all of the other ingredients in amounts as as listed. Emeril's Italian Essence, Lawry's Seasoned Pepper, Granulated Garlic, just a teensy bit of salt and sprinkled the Paprika on top of my pre-toasted, butter spread Italian Bread. I do believe this made for the best we've had at home in quite awhile. Going to be keeping the mixture in the fridge to try on potatoes and other things... Thanks, Denyse! Read More
Helpful
(99)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2008
This is great on garlic bread! I didn't have garlic salt which was probably good after reading the reviews so I used 1 tsp. of garlic powder and 1/2 tsp. of salt. Other than that I didn't change a thing. I spread this over half a loaf of italian bread and baked it at 425 for 10-12 minutes. I'd love to try this over steak next time. Read More
Helpful
(68)
Navy_Mommy
Rating: 3 stars
08/14/2003
I made a mistake with this recipe by using the entire tablespoon of garlic salt before tasting it. Next time I make I will add the garlic salt a little at a time it was too salty to make garlic bread with. Although I did use some on a baked potato today for lunch and it was great that way. Read More
Helpful
(65)
Z
Rating: 5 stars
07/24/2003
I used margarine and thought the 1 tbsp garlic salt made it way too salty so I cut down to 1 tsp the next time. Much better. I didn't have italian seasoning so I used what I had on hand - 1/4 tsp each of dried basil, oregano and thyme, and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Superb. Read More
Helpful
(42)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022