Summer Style Chicken

4.2
108 Ratings
  • 5 47
  • 4 45
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

A chicken dish that is easy and tastes absolutely delicious! A unique way to use summer squash, zucchini, tomatoes, and cheese!!

Recipe by Andrea

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 Servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

  • Arrange chicken in the prepared baking dish, and top with the stewed tomatoes. Arrange squash and zucchini slices around the chicken. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.

  • Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 39.6g; carbohydrates 10.7g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 569.2mg. Full Nutrition
