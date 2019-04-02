Summer Style Chicken
A chicken dish that is easy and tastes absolutely delicious! A unique way to use summer squash, zucchini, tomatoes, and cheese!!
This recipe could easily be a 5 star with a few additions; Thanks to other reviewer's suggestions and some of my own. Try tossing the cut up chicken in a little Italian dressing. I like the idea of quartering my vegetables instead and adding vidalia onion. I seasoned the veggies with garlic salt, pepper, and oregano. I also used a can of petite cut tomatoes instead , so you get a little bit with evey bite. I used colby-jack cheese- instead -just 1 cup and then sprinkled a little shredded parmesan over that. The results were incredible. I did have a lot of juice too from vegetables and chicken cooking. I took out several T. and then served garlic bread with the meal for "soaking" up the juices. This is a new favorite for us and is a light dish to serve!Read More
This recipe was a really good idea but the timing and/or temperature need work. While the chicken and cheese came out fine, the vegetables were underdone. I even let it cook another 15 minutes and gav e up when the cheese started to blacken. This needs work. One of the things that should be worked on is what happens if you add ingredients, like thin sliced potatoes or carrots. Also, how about some spices here?! Without out even salt and pepper, this is BLAND! Like I said, it's a good idea, but needs work.Read More
We were pleasantly surprised by this one! Had pre-cooked some chicken the night before so I chopped it into bite size pieces. I sauteed the zucchini & summer sq with 3/4 c chopped onion and about a tsp of oil, 1 clove pressed garlic, S & P and parsley. I also used some grated parmesan on top in addition to the mozarella. Since everything was cooked ahead, only had to bake about 25 min.
I used this recipe as a base for my dish and it turned out great- I used 2 yellow squash instead of 1 yellow, 1 zucchini because I didn't have a zucchini. My chicken breasts were in pieces but it worked fine. I added some olive oil, oregano, garlic powder on the chicken, and italian seasonings. I used the can of tomatoes like it called for but on top I sliced up fresh tomatoes and covered with oregano. I might change it up to add fresh tomatoes throughout because that made it really yummy. I changed the cheese to monterey jack which worked fine. I added some fresh garlic too. Next time I'll add mushrooms & an onion. It was really yummy.
Excellent! I had to make a few changes to fit what I had on hand but it came out great all the same. I used only zucchini and a can of crushed tomatoes and added some oregano for flavor. Basically it tastes somewhat like a cross between chicken parm & cacciatore. Good & simple to make, everyone enjoyed it. This one's a keeper!
This is very good! I tried it with extra zucchini and squash, Swiss cheese on top, and added Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. I thought the squash would be mushy after 45 minutes but it was perfect. Mine came out really watery so I will probably drain the tomatoes next time. Served with garlic bread to round out a great meal.
This was pretty good. I took some previous advice and marinated the chicken in Italian dressing, then also poured some on top of the chicken before baking, and I thought it was good. My husband said it could have used more flavor, so next time I'll just season the chicken with . . . whatever I have (parsley, chicken seasoning, sage, etc.).
This was a great light dinner. I had to make some adjustments due to what I had on hand. I used chicken tenders, one large and one medium zucchini and a medium onion. I wish I had some fresh 'shrooms but I didn't. I seasoned everything with some McCormick Roasted Garlic & Bell Pepper seasoning along with salt and pepper and a bit on Garlic and Herb Mrs. Dash. I let it cook for about half an hour without the cheese and then checked it to see how the veggies were coming. There was quite a bit of juice so I added some grated parm and mixed it in a bit then put it back in for about 10 minutes. I added some shredded asiago the last 5 minutes just to melt (I was out of mozzarella). I served it with some fresh italian bread with garlic butter and it was perfect! I can't wait to share the leftovers at work tomorrow! Thanks Andrea I know I will make this again!
this was a good recipe--I would definitely recommend putting some sort of seasoning on the chicken before you cook it, though. And make sure you have plenty of tomatoes to eat with the chicken (since the chicken itself doesn't have much flavor). The zucchini turns out amazing--it's cooked to perfection in the oven. I'll make this again.
Easy, tasty, and healthy!!! Unfortunately, the grocery store was out of zucchini (there must have been a big sale!) so I just used yellow squash, which I sauteed in olive oil and garlic for just a few minutes. This was delicious. Thanks so much :o)
YUM! This was a great and simple meal to make. What I did to make it fit our likes is: marinade the chicken in italian dressing then pour the chicken and the dressing in the dish then topped it with the stewed tomatoes and shredded cheese then cooked it for the same amount of time and temp. It turned out great!
This was quite good. I took the advise of others and drizzled some Italian dressing over the chicken. Used some random green squash someone gave me and sprinkled garlic salt and pepper over the chicken and veggies. Topped with swiss cheese and a bit of parmesan because that's what I had on hand. Quite delicious!
This is an excellent dish. I seasoned everything with italian seasoning, garlic, and salt & pepper before baking. I'm glad I did because it was still slightly on the bland side, but that is very easily fixed! And about halfway through the baking time I spritzed some spray-on butter on the veggies because they were getting a little burnt. Anyways I definitely will make this again! An easy, healthy, yummy dish that requires only a few minutes of prep time. Thanks!
Added some spices: Garlic pepper, oregano, fresh rosemary, salt/pepper, red pepper flakes, parmesan cheese. Added sliced mushrooms and meant to add sliced onion, but forgot. Cooked it in toaster oven (my wall oven is not working) and mozzarella cheese got too brown. Next time I cook in toaster over, I will put tomatoes over the mozzarella. Very easy, good flavor. Should be good left over.
this was great! i modified a little bit. i cut up the chicken and marinaded it in some Italian dressing. I put fresh tomatoes in and added garlic and onions. over the top of it i took a can of Rotel (drained) and added that. when it was almost done, i added Parmesan cheese. great!!
A little bland as is, but a few simple additions make it fantastic! After putting the chicken in the dish I top it with zesty Italian dressing and petite diced tomatoes instead of stewed. Then I sprinkle on basil, oregano, and grated Parmesan. I wait to add the mozzarella until after it's done baking. We love this and have it 2 or 3 times a month!
I have tried this one a couple times. I cut my chicken into pieces and season it. I like to add sliced fresh mushrooms and sliced onions. I season my layers and I add my cheese about 25 minutes into cooking. This one is a keeper for me for sure! Thank You for the recipe!
This was a very good and easy to prepare meal. I did add more vegetables: mushrooms, onion, and bellpepper. I amped up the seasonings as well using garlic powder, italian seasoning, salt, pepper and basil. I served it over rice. Very yummy!
I also made some additions after reading a few of the reviews and it taked better the second day and really quite good the third!
After reading the reviews I marinated the chicken in an Italian vinaigrette. I also added Italian seasoning and onions. I covered the dish for the first 25 minutes, then added the cheese (I used Colby-Jack) and cooked uncovered for another 25 minuted. I served over rice pilaf and mixed some of the juices from the chicken in with the rice. The kids HATED it but Hubby and I enjoyed it. I will make it again but next time I will omit the cheese. It added nothing to the dish and I feel it took away from the taste of the veggies.
There is a similiar recipe on this site GRECIAN CHICKEN that calls for cooking it on top the stove which is better for the summer time. You MUST try adding a good helping of Greek Seasoning (available from McCormick now) and this is a real treat!
Quick and easy summer dish. I added one clove of fresh garlic that I grated on a micro-grater, 1 tsp. basil, and about 1/4 c. chopped vidalia onion.
This was quite good but I did make a few additions as others suggested. I used stewed tomatoes with garlic. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, and italian seasoning. And, finally, I waited to add the cheese until the last 10 minutes. All very good and tasty!
Love this easy recipe
Very nice light recipe. I added some spices (Garlic, Lemon Pepper, Italian Seasoning, Salt, ect.) Turned out very tasty :)
I was looking for a way to use up some squash and zucchini and found this recipe. I was leary at first. I marinated chicken tenders in italian dressing and then added poultry seasoning, oregano and italian seasoning after I placed into the baking dish. Topped with tomatoes, vegies and onion topped with garlic powder. I placed 5 sliceds of provolone and a handfull of mozz. and baked for 40 minutes. It was delicious. Next time I need to serve with garlic bread. This was easy to prepare and delicious.
This was even eaten by my very picky bf! The only changes I made: putting the veggies down before the chicken & tomato, used a can of diced tomatoes, and added some sliced onion. Also, I only put the cheese on for the last 15 minutes of baking. Served on fettucine. Yum!
Great Meal, will definately be going into the top 10 rotation. I did add italian seasoning, garlic/onion powder, fresh tomatoes in place of canned, sweet vidalia onion and I waited until 5-10 min before done to put the mozzarella on. VERY good though, it was a meal I was proud to put on the table, thank you!
This was very good, but I had to add too many things to give it more flavor. Hence, the 4 stars, not 5. I used 1 small can of petite diced tomatoes - drained. I added a 1/4 cup Zesty Italian dressing, 1/2 of an onion and 2 tbsp. minced garlic cooked in butter. Used 1 zucchini and 1 yellow crook neck squash.
Great recipe, but I agree with most others that a tad more is needed to take it up to a 5 star. I added a tad of garlic to the chicken, and some italian seasons on the squash. Very good, husband loved it.
Our whole family enjoyed this dish! I made two simple changes, I cubed my chicken instead of trying to bake whole pieces and added a small can of Rotel tomatoes along with the stewed tomatoes. The Rotel gave it a very nice flavor. We will be adding this to our meal rotation very often I think!
This was very good. I took other reviewers suggestions and added dried basil, oregano, garlic powder, salt and pepper. I added the cheese during the last 10 minutes of cooking and it turned out great, I served it over brown rice with a green salad.
My husband just told me that this might be his new favorite dish (we had it 2 nights ago). Apparently he can't stop thinking about it! I did add italian seasonings, garlic, salt, and pepper, and sliced onion. It was very flavorful.
This was an wonderful recipe. Simple and easy to make. I added some garlic salt to the chicken prior to baking and it turned out wonderfully. The chicken was tender and vegetables were cooked to perfection.
This was good. I added a chopped red onion. My cheese burned and got dried out and hard before it was cooked. If I make this again I would'nt add the cheese until about ten minutes before it's done. Just enough time to melt it.
Very quick and easy. Only alteration is that I seasoned the chicken with italian seasoning, salt and pepper before cooking. Also instead of the oven I cooked mine in a skillet on top of the stove.
Very good. I seasoned the chicken first with just a little salt, pepper, and garlic powder. A nice, easy recipe for a filling weeknight meal.
I made this recipe using JilyBean's modifications and it was DELICIOUS. We liked it very much and I will make it again. It was good as leftovers too.
My 12-year-old daughter made this for the family last night. Simple and delicious! I suggested she rub the chicken with sauteed garlic, and she also added salt and pepper to both the chicken and the veggies. Since none of us really care for tomatoes, she sliced a fresh tomato and laid a slice on top of each breast, which still gave us the flavor, but was easy to pick off. One thing I suggested to her is next time cover the dish with foil during the first half. The cheese was a little too brown. Definately a hit with the whole family!
it was very easy to make. I added a little garlic salt for taste and it was great.
This is a great base recipe. I marinated it in Italian dressing (the chicken) for a while before baking, without that, I'm not sure if I'd have thought it had enough flavor. I also added garlic powder, garlic salt and pepper for a little extra flavor. My family loved it!
I salt and peppered it as well. I also pressed several spoonfuls of jarred minced garlic into the chicken before adding the tomatoes. Yummy.
Added some other stuff, including garlic, oregano and basil, and couldn't imagine it without some sort of spice. But really good as I made it!
This is refreshing. I doubled the squash, zucchini, and added another can of stewed tomatoes. Served it over rice. Yummo!
My husband really liked this recipe. I also sautéed the squash and onions before adding it to the chicken. We did not have mozzarella, so I used pepper jack instead and that gave it a nice flavor. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a very good dish, but I did a few things differently. I only had yellow squash in my garden so I didn't use zucchini. I also used fresh tomatoes -sliced, and fresh basil from the garden. I added a handful of diced onion, garlic powder, and seasoning salt. I had left over marinated grilled chicken so I diced that, and added it to the veggies for the last 25 minutes. I topped it all with colby jack cheese for the last 10 minutes. It was surprisingly flavorful and easy to make. I served it with rice pilaf and fresh green beans again from my garden.
I thought the flavor was good, but there were so many juices running in the bottom of the pan that everything just seemed kind of soggy. I'd like to find a way to keep this from happening.
Love the fresh vegetables from the garden. The chicken was a little on the dry side though.
My family likes this dish. It's not much of a recipe, but still tasty. I make it in the summer and double the amount of veggies. You can spice it up with whatever flavors your family likes (Italian Seasoning, Garlic, Lemon Pepper, Cajun, etc.)
Used Rotel and diced tomatoes with hatch chili’s added a fajita seasoning. My husband says it was the best thing he had eaten in a long time.
Added 1 clove garlic (small) and sliced onion, next time would add fresh tomato on top. Also added cheese last 10 minutes. Very Good Will make again
Wonderful summer recipe. The only thing I did differently was to add some sautéed mushrooms. Loved the finished product and my husband declared it good also which is high praise!
Following the advice of a few other reviewers I pounded the chicken, seasoned with salt and pepper and marinated it with Italian dressing overnight in the fridge. I used fresh tomatoes and to ensure the veggies were not “under cooked” I sliced them a little smaller vs cubing them. Voila! It was a hit and is a great recipe for those who eat keto!
If this is too bland for your taste, try using a can of Rotelle in place of the stewed tomatoes.
I took reviewers advice added garlic salt, pepper, julienned onion, and switched the can of tomatoes for a can of Rotel tomatoes and chilies. My hubby HATES squash and won't eat cooked tomatoes so I was nervous making this. He told me I could make this every month. A winner! Thanks!
I didn't add cheese because we are doing healthier dinners. I did use an Italian stewed tomatoes. It turned out amazing with a little side salad.
I thought this was a good, simple recipe (5 minutes prep time!) that took advantage of fresh summer ingredients. I seasoned the chicken breasts with salt, pepper, and garlic powder before layering on the vegetables; then I added additional salt and pepper to the top to bring out the flavor.
Really good but I made some changes. Instead of having squash in the dish, I cooked spaghetti squash separately and put the chicken and zucchini (I also added an orange pepper) over the squash once it was cooked. I also added fresh thyme, parsley, and rosemary before baking the chicken and veg. Instead of mozzarella, I simply sprinkled grated parmesan over each serving. Nice light summer dinner!
Enjoyed the vegetables and idea. Should have butterflied the chicken to cook faster and added seasoning to the chicken prior to cooking. Had alot of liquid in the bottom of the baking dish. To me when a recipe is listed on here it should be good the way it is listed on here, not after you add everything else you want to add to make it have taste. Then it's not the recipe that is listed.
Like a previous reviewer, I tossed the chicken in Italian Dressing, garlic salt, pepper, and oregano. I also added minced garlic and used diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano. I served it with rice. My family could not rave enough on how great it tastes. Will definitely make again
Add some spices to spice it like bay leaves, coriander, cumin, curry powder, turmeric and I add more cheese!! Marinade the chicken with Italian salad dressing or white wine first for at least 4 hours before making the chicken. Big chicken breasts are usually very TOUGH if not marinaded first!!
It needs spicing up ALOT.
Very good, simple and makes use of summer vegetables for bright flavours. Tried it with boneless skinless breasts and again using boneless skinless thighs. Preferred it with thighs as they are jucier and more flavorful. Seasoned chicken using McCormick's garlic pepper blend (has enough salt, so didn't add any more) then topped with squash, zuchinni, halved mushrooms, fresh chopped tomatoes, mozzarella (fresh or low moisture works well) then topped with chopped fresh basil. Bake until cheese is slightly browned. Served with Chef John's rice pilaf. Delicious! Gave five stars because of ease to put together, great flavor and easy cleanup. Leftovers are great too!
Great recipe, I got my daughter to eat this too!
Followed jillybeans suggestions only sliced the veggies and stuck with mozzarella - absolutely delicious!!
Next time going to try chicken thighs. This is simple to make and very good. Serve over Angel Hair pasta. Add a garlic bagel and you’ve got a winner.
This is a delicious and easy recipe! I read the reviews and added seasoning, carrots and an onion. I also cubed my chicken.Some reviews talked about it being "soggy" so I added about an inch of stuffing (Pepperidge Farm) at the bottom and sprinkled some on top of the layers. Absolutely delicious! We served it with some garlic cheese biscuits. My husband loved it and I will definitely be making it again. Thanks for this awesome recipe!
So good! I pounded out my large chicken breast to make 3 nice thin filets. In the dish I seasoned them VERY liberally with dry italian seasoning (Good Seasons) and a bit of pepper before pouring my half-drained petite diced tomatoes on. Then added the squashes and also onion and fresh sliced mushrooms. Piled on about half of the mozzarella, scattered a bit more of the tomatoes for color, doused it again with the italian seasoning I had left in the envelope and baked it. Half way through I added the rest of the cheese and threw on some parmesan just for kicks. Served with seasoned egg noodles and holy cow this was so good!
Surprised as to how much liquid was in the casserole dish
3 stars. Was pretty bland. I added salt and pepper to the chicken. I think I would add onion.
Added a few extra spices...diced tomatoes with basil, oregano, garlic, some onions, & green peppers
Added Baby Bella Mushrooms, slices of onion, and seasoned with a Tuscan blend and red pepper flakes.
add garlic powder , salt and pepper as some suggested. didn't have stewed tomatoes so used instead tomato sauce. came out great ! and the zucchini was unforgetable . great recipe.
Delicious! My 5 yr old granddaughter gave it 2 thumbs up!!
I followed the recipe but it needed seasonings. It was too bland. I will make it again because the chicken was tender and the squash was perfect.
add spices
Super tasty recipe. Like everyone else, I added seasonings -- marinated the chicken in garlic olive oil and oregano. Delicious.
I too added seasonings that others mentioned .l made mine differently though . Instead of baking l sauted mine . First the chicken in olv . Then added my veggies . Don't have the heat of the oven and very fast to make. I also add some balsamic after veggies are cooked . Served over my fav pasta . Left overs next day mixed with the pasta make a lovely cold salad . I add my fresh tomato just before serving . I also serve with garlic bread or a warm sourdough .One of my husbands fav dishes .
Yuck. No flavor, disgusting consistency. Needs herbs, spices, salt and pepper.
No it was perfect
This was delicious! I did make a few changes: I put some olive oil in the baking dish first, then added the chicken, turning to coat. I then drizzled some balsamic vinegar over the chicken and seasoned them with garlic salt, basil, and oregano. I substituted petite diced tomatoes for the stewed tomatoes and added sliced onion. I covered it to bake for 45 minutes before uncovering and adding the cheese. It was perfect! I will definitely make this again!
A favorite of me and all my friends.
I would make this again. I didn’t use as much cheese. Too much cheese masks the other flavors!
Great! I used thinly sliced chicken breast, poured a small amount of italian dressing over the chicken, then added garlic salt and poultry seasoning and baked for 45 minutes. Next time I will drizzle the italian dressing over the veggies too and add some seasoning on top.
It was bland. Colorful, but I don’t think I’d make it again. I like spicier dishes.
The recipe as written is "OK", but if you season it with some onion and garlic and other herbs and spices such as oregano and rosemary and thyme and basil, you get a five star dish -- ESPECIALLY if you do not overcook it and turn the squash to mush! With more spices and herbs this is very nice!
I do agree that this recipe is a good starting point. I added some roasted garlic seasoning and Johnny's Seasoned Salt to it. The cooking time was way off as well. It may be because I covered the dish at first. It still took nearly 1.5 hours to fully cook the chicken.
Bland and uninspiring.
Wonderful recipe added red onions, green, orange and purple peppers to add more color. Also added a small amount of vegetable stock since I used fresh tomatoes. I only had seasoned chicken breasts but it wasn’t overpowering. Will definitely be making this again.
