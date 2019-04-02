Summer Style Chicken

This was a great light dinner. I had to make some adjustments due to what I had on hand. I used chicken tenders, one large and one medium zucchini and a medium onion. I wish I had some fresh 'shrooms but I didn't. I seasoned everything with some McCormick Roasted Garlic & Bell Pepper seasoning along with salt and pepper and a bit on Garlic and Herb Mrs. Dash. I let it cook for about half an hour without the cheese and then checked it to see how the veggies were coming. There was quite a bit of juice so I added some grated parm and mixed it in a bit then put it back in for about 10 minutes. I added some shredded asiago the last 5 minutes just to melt (I was out of mozzarella). I served it with some fresh italian bread with garlic butter and it was perfect! I can't wait to share the leftovers at work tomorrow! Thanks Andrea I know I will make this again!