Caribbean Chicken
Chicken breast is coated in a delicately spiced, and slightly sweet breading, then baked with grapefruit juice and nectarine.
Delicious! Moist and flavorful. As DH said, this recipe goes on the keeper list! I followed the directions for the most part, although I omitted the parchment paper and the mango hot sauce.Read More
The flavors were really tasty. I used a Mango-Ginger habanero sauce - Love this sauce. The only complaint we had with this recipe is that the bread coating got really, really mushy. Next time, I think I'll just marinate the chicken in the Duck Sauce/Hot Sauce combination and bake it and skip the bread crumbs.Read More
Yum! I cooked on 350 for 1 hour, turning at the half hour and only adding a 1/4 cup more grapefruit juice since someone said their was too much of it. I used 4 small nectarines. The nectarines were INCREDIBLE in this. I couldn't find hot mango SAUCE, so I used hot mango CHUTNEY, in the same amount. This is really good, and pretty easy to make. But, VERY spicy.
I have cooked this several times and noticed that the thinner the chicken the juicier it turns out.
So moist! I actually marinated the chicken in a duck sauce (no marinara, so I subbed more duck) and pineapple (no grapefruit either!) juice mixture, then baked the entire thing without using the bread crumbs due to other commenters' posts about mushiness. I mixed the spices and sprinkled them on top, then used mango (no nectarines!) around the sides. Definitely moist and scrumptious! Only thing I'll change is to halve the pepper next time, but otherwise, totally FIVE STARS! Made with a steamed cauliflower/broccoli mix and some cheesy broccoli rice for something bland-ish to go with the spicy chicken. Amazing!
I was only mildly impressed by this dish until I tried a bite with the nectarine (In season). It really made the dish; I am making it with double or triple the amount of fruit called for. It smells really outstanding, but be prepared for messy preparation!
This recipe was fantastic. It was a bit on the too spicy side for myself, but my husband and his coworker had no problem gobbling it up. Will definately make it again, but with a little less hotness. I made the recipe for 8.
This was excellent. The chicken came out so tender. Definately will make again!
Wonderful mix of flavors
Very tender chicken! I followed the recipe exactly except that I used mango instead of nectarine and omitted the mango hot sauce. The mango ended up awesome after baking, and the chicken was very flavorful. I was a bit nervous about the duck sauce, but the flavor was right on! The only negative was that the breading ended up a bit mushy, I'm guessing because of the excess grapefruit juice.
VERY GOOD This is a great summer recipe! Will definatly make again!
I made this recipe and all I tasted on the chicken was tomato, which is amazing since it has the kitchen sink. I think the grapefruit juice brought out the acid in the marinara and just made it taste like licking tomato sauce. The thing that made it better was taking a bit with the nectarine, but there were not enough of them to really eat it with the chicken. Neither my husband or I could finish it. (And my husband will eat anything since his mom is one of the worst cooks out there!) :)
I didn't use nectarines because they were not in season. Instead, I used Mangos and it worked great! Wonderful recipe!
I must say that this chicken was so tender. It really was the most moist chicken I've had in a very very long time. Great chicken! Now, I'm a strange person, everyone else who rates this loves the fruit, but I didn't like the fruit with it at all. I will make the chicken again, but I will serve it with a Spanish rice or something. Still a 5 though!
I thought this dish tasted great. It was very moist and had just the right amount of kick. It really depends on what mango hot sauce you can find. I ended up getting a mango ginger with habanero sauce. We used slightly less salt and instead of parchment paper we used aluminum foil. The nectarine didn't have much of a part in the dish and I will probably try using mangos next time. Overall we really enjoyed this dish and will make it again.
Yummy Chicken
Very good! Followed the recipe pretty closely although it is hard to find hot mango sauce so we used hot Thai hot chili sauce instead. The only thing I suggest is less marinara sauce. It added an interesting taste but was over powering.
Unusual and interesting ingredients & flavors put together. We did not think it was too spicy, as some reviewers have said, but it definitely has a bite to it! I browned the chicken after breading it, for 5 minutes on each side, because of some reviewers saying the breading went mushy during the baking process. I had some very ripe peaches so subbed that for the nectarine; used 1.5 peaches and would add more next time. The fruit makes the dish; otherwise it would be somewhat dry and uninteresting. Couldn't find mango hot sauce, so used something called Mango Chipotle Sauce found in the bbq sauce section of the grocery store and added a few drops of Frank's Hot Sauce. We really liked this, and I would make it again!
Absolutely love this recipe. I make it without the duck sauce (double the marinara to compensate) and with hot mango chutney instead of mango hot sauce. Deliciously tender and with a sharp kick that isn't too overwhelming.
This is such an odd combination of flavors, but it is wonderful. Thanks!
We really enjoyed this chicken. I used more nectarines than it called for and my mom said she could have eaten even more nectarines. Some complained of too much pepper, but I may not have mixed the spices adequately. I used 5 chicken breasts and split them before coating, which gave more flavor per bite of chicken. I doubled the spices and liquid mixture for this amount of chicken. We'll definitely make this again!
The only reason I gave this recipe 1 star is because they don't allow you to give it none. There are so many things wrong with this recipe, i'm not even going to bother to give suggestions to fix it...the breadcrumbs end up like oatmeal, the flavors just don't work together, the only good thing about this recipe was the baked nectarines - just make yourself a cobbler w/that beautiful fruit! We ended up literally scraping everything off of the chicken and eating it that way just to keep from having to go out.
This was a tangy surprise. I normally don't make recipes w/ limited reviews, but this was good. It was somewhat messy to make, but it was a good use of chicken
I thought this was too spicy, however, my husband loved it. I will agree that it was good, just too spicy for me.
This was good. I think the nectarines really sucked up a lot of the grape fruit juice flavor, and it's not my most favorite flavor! SOOO i think a cut up mango would work better, just my taste. I couldn't find mango hot suace but could find mango chili suace and used that instead, and also dipped the chicken in after. It was SOO good. my husband said it was a keeper and i agree.
This was really good. I used mangos and the flavor was delicious. I do agree that browning the chicken before baking keeps things from becoming mushy. I will probably make this again.
Not terrible, but breading was very mushy and unpleasant.
These flavors work really well. Only changes from recipe were to sub 1t mango juice with a shake of hot sauce, cut back to just a shake of salt, and to bake our large chicken breasts for an hour. Chicken came out juice with nice texture and great flavor.
