Caribbean Chicken

4
38 Ratings
Chicken breast is coated in a delicately spiced, and slightly sweet breading, then baked with grapefruit juice and nectarine.

Recipe by KS

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking dish with parchment paper.

  • In a large bowl, mix together paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley, oregano, salt and pepper. Toss with chicken breasts until evenly coated. In a bowl, combine duck sauce, marinara sauce, mango hot sauce and 1/4 cup grapefruit juice. Coat chicken evenly with sauce mixture. Place bread crumbs in a shallow dish, and dredge chicken until evenly breaded. Place chicken in baking dish. Place nectarine slices around the edge of baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Turn the chicken, pour 1/2 cup grapefruit juice over chicken, and continue cooking for another 15 minutes or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 32.9g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 1239.5mg. Full Nutrition
