German Pancakes II

494 Ratings
  • 5 337
  • 4 110
  • 3 19
  • 2 17
  • 1 11

A childhood favorite of mine. We eat it every Sunday morning. Golden pan style egg dish, with lots of big bubbles while baking. Serve with maple syrup.

By BRENNASPITZ

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
97 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Melt butter in a medium baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix flour, milk, eggs and salt. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake on center rack in the preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 209.6mg; sodium 190mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022