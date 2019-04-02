German Pancakes II
A childhood favorite of mine. We eat it every Sunday morning. Golden pan style egg dish, with lots of big bubbles while baking. Serve with maple syrup.
I make this often with the following changes. Add 1 tsp cinnamon, 3 tablespoons of sugar, and 1 tsp of vanilla extract. Use only 1 or 2 eggs and 3 tablespoons butter. I bake it in a 9x13 baking dish at 400 degrees for ~23 minutes. Grate nutmeg and dust top with powdered sugar after removing from the oven. My family loves this dish for breakfast, even my picky 2 year old! Often I substitute in up to 1/4 cup wheat germ for 1/4 cup of the flour (1/4 C wheat germ + 3/4 C flour). Sometimes I add a well-mashed banana to the batter. It comes out great every time, with some variation on the texture.Read More
I used to make this when I was younger but couldn't remember the amount of the ingredients, so I used this recipe. It was bland and flavorless and used twice as much ingredients than should be used. Fortunately I found my old recipe and will follow it next time. Basically, it turned out way to thick and chewy than it is supposed to. It should only be 3 eggs and 1/2 cup sugar and milk.Read More
The whole family enjoys this. The kids love to see it puff up in the oven. You can cook it on a temp up to 400 degrees and cut the cook time to 20-25 min.
This is a great recipe, but my mom makes it truly fabulous with buttermilk syrup. mix 1 1/2 cups white sugar, 3/4 cup buttermilk, 1/2 cup butter, 2 TBSP corn syrup and 1 tsp baking soda. Bring to a boil, cook for seven minutes, then stir in 2 tsps vanilla. YUMMY! It's perfect on these pancakes.
This was EXCELLENT! I added sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg and I halved the recipe and baked it in a square pan at 400 for about 12 minutes. It turned out perfectly, very much like a slightly thick crepe. It wasn't too mushy or too dry. While it was baking I cooked some apples in butter, cinnamon, and sugar in a covered skillet over medium heat and poored them on top when it came out of the oven....this was just delicious! I served it with maple syrup, definately an optional choice, it didn't need it by any means.
These were great! I was able to get two large pancakes out of this recipe. Per other recommendations I added nutmeg, in this case allspice, and about 4 tablespoons of sugar, and 1 tsp of vanilla extract. It improved the flavor greatly. I also had enough to make another one this morning. I refrigerated the batter and set it out while the oven preheated. The result was beautifully brown and fluffy pancake. For syrup I used lemon wedges, powdered sugar and some butter. Viola! Fantastic!!! Thanks for sharing!
Excellent! I suggest using an 9X13 pan (or 7X11). I used a smaller dish and while baking, the pancake "grew" up the sides and into the oven rack above! It was quite a sight! When I took it out of the oven it settled much like a souffle! I added 4T sugar and 1t cinnamon to mixture as previous reviewers suggested (I'm glad I did!). Sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with defrosted frozen sliced strawberries! Everyone liked it very much!
I have made this recipe for years. The only difference is that I bake mine at 450 degrees. This quantity will make two pancakes baked in cast iron skillets. I think the cast iron (and the high cooking temp.) is essential for getting the right texture. Just make sure you use a well-seasoned pan and spray it liberally with cooking spray. I eat my pancake with honey. I have yet to find a child that doesn't love these!
Nostalgia overwhelmed me as I read the reviews ahead. In my early days, pursuing what was to be my lifetime profession, I worked the "Morning Table" in the kitchen of the world famous Kadinsky Restaurant in the "Steinenberger Kurhaus Hotel" in The Hague and one of my tasks was to gather the discarded vanilla pods from the Pastry Chef and then add them to a sugar bin, labelled "For the Babies". The babies of course was the name given to the pancake, made very much like the one we are reviewing here. So I have now made this recipe, with the only addition being two tablespoons of vanilla sugar from my own home bin. I made a couple of heat and position adjustments but did not alter the body of the recipe. Turned out great. At The Kandisky, if memory serves me, the Babies were served with a sweet Dutch Chocolate and fresh fruit (usually rasberry) topping, and being Holland and breakfast, it was often presented along with coddled eggs. The hotel's Silver Tray tradition. Good recipe.Tip: After scraping seeds from Vanilla Bean for custards etc, keep the pod(s) in an airtight jar with granulated sugar, for many uses and flavours.
This is the breakfast my mom would always make for me when I was sick, and I always loved it! This recipe tastes just like I remembered it. I put it in a 9x13 pan. It's so easy to make too. I forgot to add the salt, but the I used salted butter so it was all good. I took a reviewer's advice to bake at 400 for about 25 minutes. I didn't want to wait any longer than that this morning! Served with real maple syrup, but I also enjoy lemon juice on powdered sugar with this.
German Pancakes have been a favorite except we always use powdered sugar and fresh squeezed lemon juice instead of syrup.
My mother made this for us all the time, only we called it "Puffy Oven Pancake"!! I've carried the recipe on for my kids and they love it. The ingredients here are exactly what I use, only I put them in a 9x13 pan and bake it for 18 minutes at 425. It turns out PERFECT!! The one thing we do add to it is vanilla....I mix the ingredients in a blender.
This is such an easy and versatile recipe; you can't go wrong with it. I have made this a lot (my kids LOVE when I make this for breakfast) and I've made it with fewer eggs, six eggs, with sugar/cinnamon, without sugar/cinnamon, etc. There just isn't a way for these to turn out badly. Our favorite way to make this is in a 9x13 pan with five eggs instead of six (but six? still works well. as does three. or four.) and adding a few tablespoons of sugar. We also add cinnamon and vanilla; but, again, it's not necessary. We use the entire 1/4 C butter because we like how it crisps up the edges; but if you cut it down to be healthy, the pancake will still turn out okay. Several have mentioned cooking a shorter amount of time on a higher temperature, which does work; but I've found that we like the texture best when we cook at 350 for the 30-40 minutes.
It's rare for me to rate a recipe with five stars, but this one deserves it because it was such a surprise. The recipe is very simple, and I made it exactly as written, baking it in a 9-inch round metal pan. I didn't expect much, and didn't know how this would turn out, but my results were almost identical to the picture on the recipe's page (a little lighter in color, since I baked it for about 35 minutes). Even then it just looked okay, but I cut out a wedge or two, poured on some real maple syrup, and the taste and "mouthfeel" were fabulous. I polished it off for three consecutive breakfasts (and the microwaved leftovers were almost as good as the freshly-baked portion was). This recipe is a real sleeper. It's not a crepe or even a pancake, being very thick. And it's eggier than those items would be, maybe like a thick soufflé. It was just great to eat, and I think I'll be making it again soon. Thanks!
My husband grew up eating these! We call them Big Babies" or "Dutch babies". I serve them with fried apples. Just cut up apples in bite size pieces and fry in butter, with cinnamon and brown sugar. Yummy!
We just had these for breakfast and loved them. I added 1 tsp vanilla to the pancake mix. Out of the over i sprinkled with cinnamon and powdered sugar. I also topped with and apple topping I often use for french toast. 2tbsp butter, 1/2c brown sugar,1 tsp cinnamon melted in fry pan, add 3 sliced apples with 1/3 c water, simmer for 8-10 minute. Delicious!!! This base pancake will lend itself for all kinds of wonderful toppings. Thanks so much for the recipe!
This was AMAZING!! I'll never eat a regular pancake again! I halved the recipe and took some other reviewers advice adding 1/4 cup of sugar and a sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg. Also, I cut up and sautéed some fresh strawberries for syrup, which was perfect! Next I will make it without the sugar and sautee some sausage, onions, and peppers for the filling for a more savory breakfast. Simply wonderful!
Very good! Next time I'll add vanilla.
For anyone who is "disappointed" in this recipe because it's not like the pancakes you know and love, it's because this is NOT like the pancakes you know and love. German pancakes are mostly eggs so they're closer to souffles, crepes or a baked omelet in a way. Use a 9x13 pan. You can safely use 2 T butter (I like it with a little less butter). Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. It will rise on the edges and sometimes even makes waves in the middle. I also blend everything for a short time (except the butter) in a blender to make sure it's mixed well. Sprinkle confectioner sugar on top and serve with options of honey, maple syrup, homemade buttermilk syrup, cinnamon sugar, apricot syrup, etc. Whatever you want! It's good with many things.
So good! I never add sugar to my German pancakes-too sweet for my liking. Just a little honey, powdered sugar or jam on top is perfect.
We have made this recipe our Sunday tradition. I also add 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon, just a little sprinkle of nutmeg, and 1 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract.
ADD VANILLA !!! This is THE best dessert breakfast anywhere !!! We use to make crepes every Sunday, but this is much easier and tastes even better !!
I love this recipe! If you are like me and a crepe is not enough but a pancake or a waffle is too heavy this is the breakfast you have been waiting for. I will be using this one very often! I would suggest making your own buttermilk syrup to go with them, you can find the recipe for that in some of the other German Pancake recipes. I also added a teaspoon of vanilla extract to the pancake mix. I also paired these with scrambled eggs with cheese and fried SPAM. If you don't eat fried SPAM on a regular basis you are probably doing your health a favor but your mouth is missing out!
Great! I added vanilla, cinnamon,nutmeg an half a grated apple.
I had this just once before when a friend made it for breakfast - loved it. So I was happy to see this recipe. I made it exactly as written since I had no experience making it. It puffed up nicely and looked great, however it was a good thing I read the reviews first. Some wrote that the cooking time should be 20 minutes, I baked it for 30 minutes and that was too long. The bottom was rather dry and stuck to my pan. Other than that, both my husband and I enjoyed it. Will make again, with a few changes of course. Also, the recipe asks for a "medium" baking pan - I was going to use an 8x8 pan but again, a reviewer suggested 9x13 - thank you so much for that, it would not have turned out at all.
I followed some others suggestions and added a teaspoon each of cinnamon and vanilla, a pinch of nutmeg and 3 T sugar. Baked in a well seasoned, preheated cast iron skillet at 450 for 20 min. It came out of the oven HUGE, but then fell. Squeezed the juice of 1 lemon on top and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Did not need anything else. It was wonderful and my wife loved it, too.
Ok I never give bad reviews but I was bummed after I made this! I have made German pancakes before from this site but couldn't remember the name. After making this I realized there is no way this was the same recipe. This was very dense and almost dry because it was like solid egg. I just searched everywhere trying to figure out what I made before and finally found it. Big GErmans!! That, to me, was much better. It is about the same but only has 4 eggs and some lemon juice in it. I remember it really fluffing up and just tasting amazing. I had even made it with egg subsitute and still liked it, though not as much. I could this 2 stars because my daughter liked it but the other recipe was much more to my tastes.
Interesting recipe....First, I will say that my husband, who is German, says he never had anything like this in his life and that the only German"pancakes" he knew of were the potato latkes that his mother and grandmother used to make. Having said that, I'll move on to the recipe which is so easy that it almost makes itself! I did add a bit of nutmeg after reading the other reviews and baked it in a large, ovenproof frying pan at 375 for 30 minutes. It is also quite impressive to watch while it bakes. My husband kept asking if I were sure that it wasn't a souffle. (I even took a pic when it was done to send to my daughter. ;-)) This recipe is pure comfort food but is light with a nearly creamy center shiny with melted butter. How bad could that be? (To paraphrase Ina Garten.....) I ate it with cherry preserves and it was delich. My husband added more butter (!!) and maple syrup. He said that it was good....nothing more; however, I plan the menus and loved it, so I will definitely be serving it again, especially on a weekend morning when I need to get breakfast on the table while multitasking various other things.
We've made these for years - but we've always served them with butter, powdered sugar and a squeeze of fresh meyer lemon.
Turned this gluten and dairy free by substituting GF all-purpose flour (add 1 tsp. zanthum gum) and almond milk. Added spices as recommended in other reviews. Yummy! Next time will add baking soda and use all 6 eggs (only used 4) to get more fluffiness as was dense because of GF substitutions. Family loved!!
Really good recipe! I cut the recipe in half and make it in a 10-inch pie pan. For the half-recipe, I use 2 eggs instead of 3 and less butter than is called for. I butter the pie pan and add a bit of melted butter into the batter. I followed other commenters' advice and added a bit of sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. I think part of what makes this recipe really good is that it's fairly flexible. You can introduce a few variations, and it always turns out good.
Great receipe, but my grandma did these on the stove. In a skillet heat up a couple tablespoons of oil & a little butter, and pour pancake size and fry. They are crispy on the edges and are great.
After cooking, give it a squeeze of juice of a lemon and sprinkle with powdered sugar....so good, you may want to skip the syrup.
Made this for the first time and read through reviews and: put in 15 x 9 glass dish, put stove at 425, added sugar, cinamon, nutmeg and vanilla as per other reviewers suggestion. My husband and I really enjoyed it. A keeper.
Yes, I have tried this recipe and it looks awesome.
We have been preparing this wonderful dish for over forty years. Forget the syrup......it is divine when covered with a dusting of powdered sugar and chopped pecans, topped with a sprinkling of lemon zest. Perfecto!!
I made it in a glass 9x13 baking dish, added 2 tbs of sugar to the mix and served it with lemon juice and powdered sugar. In our opinion, the flavor was good - but just a tad too eggy and dense for our liking.
I added powered sugar and nutmeg before serving. Delicious!! Made it again, but this time I added sauteed apples and drizzled maple syrup over it before it was served!
Add 4T sugar, 1t vanilla extract, and a couple shakes of allspice. What a GREAT recipe!
This was delicious. Everyone in the house enjoyed it. I think it tastes best with lime or lemon juice and powdered sugar on top. I will make this again (and again...and again...)!
Take all the ingredients except the butter, put them in a blender or processor. blend well. Now you have a batter for egg pancakes that you will never forget. Top these pancakes with sugar or jam, roll em up and enjoy. That' the way we used to have these.
This is the recipe for the German pancakes I remember my mom making for me as a child. My family tradition is to top each pancake with lemon juice and powdered sugar. My mom always used a 9X13 pan if you're wondering what size to use.
It's very good and easy to make. I am a tecture person so once I got past the thick sponguey egg texture I really enjoyed it. I added 1 tsp of cinnamon, 3 tsp of sugar and sprikled with icing sugar.
Love these pancakes!! They have an eggy taste which I love. And I like that you add your own sugar at the end. God knows we have far too much sugar in things already these days. They are kind of in between a pancake and an omelette. Great with lemon juice and powdered sugar.
This was a fabulous breakfast dish. Due to living in high altitudes added in an extra teaspoon flour. Dusted with powder sugar before eating it. Will definitely make this dish again and will add fresh fruit in the middle of the dish.
Baked this in a square baking dish and filled the cooked pancake with pineapple and bananas, sprinkled coconut and brown sugar on top. Serve with sour cream, yum. It might be better baked in a 9x12 cake pan, the custard bottom would be thinner.
I cooked it in a 11 x 15 pan to make it thinner and more like pancakes. Added cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. Great way to use up the eggs from our chickens. Love it.
These are the best German Pancakes I have ever had. Good work, they were delicious (:
This was wonderful! My family loved it. I used 100% whole wheat flour but did everything else the same. I doubled the recipe in two cake pans. It came out perfect.
I always use a different recipe...but decided to give this one a try. I am so glad I did! It was awesome! My family gobbled it up! I added a little sugar, cinnamon & vanilla extract to mine. Just perfect!
Just made this and may entire family loved. Put it into two smaller dishes and it cooked great. Cooked 25 minutes.
Very easy and delicious!
This was not at all like I expected. I used a 9x13 and it was over an inch thick (and dense) in the middle. Seems like there are about 2x too many eggs.
This recipe really needs to specify a pan size other than "medium," which is completely subjective. I used what was to me a "medium" round baking dish and ended up with an inch of rubber in the middle because it was too thick. I gave it four stars because I think it would have been perfect if I had used a large (bigger than 9x13") rectangular baking dish instead.
Love this recipe! Make it whenever I can. Never had a better breakfast. Everyone loves it. It's great when paired with perfect scrambled eggs. Actually, it's great all the time. Thanks for making my Saturday mornings a little brighter.
This recipe is definitely a keeper. Very yummy and versatile. I made it for fathers day brekky this morning and everything loved it. For four people who don't eat much I halved the recipe and we just managed to polish it off. Before baking I dusted ours with cinnamon, nutmeg and a little jaggery (proper brown sugar). We topped it with some extra butter, sliced banana, a little cream, rasberries and a tiny bit of maple syrup. Just delicious. Without such additions I think this'd work very well with savoury toppings such as wilted spinach, mushrooms, cracked black pepper and a nice hard cheese grated on top. That's what I'll be trying next time.
If you like lemon pie, drizzle this with lemon, and sprinkle powder sugar liberally over it...it tastes wonderful!!!
I have made this recipe for years but I use 8 eggs and I use 3/4 of a cube of unsalted butter. Another way to make it is to snip 1/2 lb. of bacon into the bottom of your baking dish, put it in the 350 degree oven and cook it to your desired state of doneness. Then pour over the egg mixture and bake. Very good as well.
I love this easy breakfast. I added nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon. It also looks great coming out of the oven.
Quick, interesting & tasty! The kids love to watch it puff up in the oven.
Has anyone tried mixing apples, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl then melt the butter in a (perferably) cast iron skillet on med- low heat and brush it around to coat the inside then add the apple mixture and pour the batter over the top then bake it? Then when it's done invert it onto a platter or large plate. That's how I've done it in the past.
VERY dense.
We love to eat these pancakes with berry jam, it tastes much more authentic this way. Although syrup tastes good too. These pancakes are easy to make, fun to watch bake, and everybody loves to eat them! I just discovered them about 10 years ago, but ever since my family has been enjoying them.
Really delicious! I did the recipe as is, cooked it for 45 minutes, then put hand-whipped cream and jam on it. YUM.
I love this recipe for it's simplicity and visual presentation. Recently I cut this recipe into a single serving and baked in a ramekin. Although not as thin as when baked in a larger pan, the taste was just the same and it was still visually appealing. I am now thinking that even when making for more guests, that I will make individual servings baked in ramekins, dusted with powdered sugar and topped with either a warm apple compote or maple syrup.
ver y good..much lighter than french toast or pancakes....such a nice flavor...I added the sugar,cinnamon,nutmeg,vanilla...as per other suggestions....it was so very tasty...will be making this again...thank you
Sunday breakfast perfect- simple to make, looks fancy, tastes great!
Great for a quick but satisfying breakfast.
Our family has been making this recipe for years. We love it with sausage links, and add either applesauce, slightly sweetened with brown sugar and nutmeg-cinnamon added, or apple pie filling (I bottle my own). Both make a delicious topping.
I made this with a bit of vanilla and topped it with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and a bit of maple syrup. I'm in heaven! I will be making this a part of my family weekends and holidays.
This reminded me of a cross between a popover and a Bickfords big apple. I put 1 cup of frozen blackberrys and a tes. of vinella and a dash of cinnemon. I omited the salt. Cooked it a little longer because of the frozen berrys. Next time I will put some sugar in also. This time I put powdered sugar on top. The berrys were also a bit tart "LOVED IT" my hubby wants whiped cream next time on top
Brings back wonderful memories of my German Grandma. We used to switch between syrup, yummy home made blueberry, raspberry or strawberry and powdered sugar. Keeps it interesting that way.
Yes! We love german pancakes, I used to make this often when our kids were young. Still do, we like it for dinner. It's fun to vary the ingredients to different flavors, like the comments suggest. A great regular in our house. =)
My family has been eating this since I was a baby. I add vanilla and a dash of cinnamon. Yummy with jam and whipped cream or maple syrup.
very tasty, easy, and is a beautiful presentation. :)
Loved it! Did add the cinnamon and sugar and was awesome!
Great. Next time we are going to top it with strawberries and cream cheese.
Wow!I can't believe I've been making this for all this time and haven't rated it! This is a fantastic recipe! It's THE recipe for German pancakes as far as I'm concerned, because I don't have to change anything! My ten year old cousin wants to rate this too: hello that stuff is soooo good! how did you do that well? I definitely rate it 5 stars!
My family has been making this recipe since before I was born, I grew up on it, and I make it on weekends for my children. We use the same ingredients and the same measurements, the only difference is that we omit the butter and scramble the batter (like scrambled eggs) in a skillet with a couple tablespoons of oil. My grandpa tops his with honey but the rest of us like syrup. :D
I made this with corn flower because I am trying to go gluten free. It came out very good. A bit eggy. Next time I will put vanilla.
This is so simple and taste good! My family loves it! I sometimes use whole wheat flour instead. It doesn't get as puffy but it is still delicious.
What a great recipe! It has a delicious flavor and is so easy to make. Was an absolute hit at our Pancake Day lunch. :))
My girls love this and ask for it every weekend.
Longtime family favorite. Easy to make and fantastic as a leftover!
Delicious. I only tweaked the recipe to add flavor. Teaspoon of vanilla, one of sugar and some dashes of cinnamon and nutmeg. Turned out wonderful. Family over for brunch enjoyed it more than the fancy new waffle restaurant in La Jolla. Sautéed apples and added maple syrup to pan to warm up for topping. All gone quick!
i find these pancakes very shallow and pandantic
Any bad ratings for this recipe are totally unsubstantiated! If you want traditional pancakes then look for a different recipe. This one is the perfect German pancake, the way I remember it from childhood.
My husband loves german pancakes, he thought these were just ok. I liked them, but it was a bit eggy. We squeezed lemon juice and sprinkled powdered sugar on top. If I make this again, maybe I'll reduce the eggs.
This was so good! I added a tsp of Baking Soda to help with the rise and poured into the butter while it was hot. PERFECT! I can see this being used as a dessert: Add some fresh fruit in the middle with whipped cream. (I would add some sugar to the batter).
This recipe is easy and delicious. Turns out beautiful every time. Donna S
INCREDIBLE recipe! Very impressive when you take out of the oven because it puffs up (but does flatten after cutting/resting for a bit). SO much easier than pancakes! I used two 9inch round cake pans to cook the recipe in, baking in a 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. Also followed previous reviewers recommendation and added 4 T. sugar, 1 t. vanilla, and a dash of nutmeg. Sprinkled with powdered sugar after I removed from the oven. For big syrup lovers, you may want to cut sugar down to 2 T. as it was sweet enough for me without syrup. Would be lovely with fresh fruit! Thank you Bren! You've saved my family from enduring any more of my failed traditional pancake attempts!
this is just like my aunt's recipe, except she sprinkled nutmeg on top as well. If you make it in a blender it's easier.
So yummy and easy!
Great easy recipe! I add some cut up apples, cinnamon and a bit of sugar to fry in the pan first and then pour the mixture over and bake. So yummy!
Awesome! Delish! My teenage girls love this! A add just a little cinnamon, sugar, and vanilla for a little extra flavor.
Excellent as a sweet treat (add fruit) or as the main dish. My mother used serve these with fresh asparagus and butter sauce. Tip: Save left-over pancakes and cut into strips. Add to vegetable broth to make a hearty soup.
My mom made this a lot while growing up. I LOVE it! One of my most favorite breakfasts. So good. We use a 9x13 baking dish and bake at 425°F.
really great the kids love this! I make it like the first comment person does.
I used the calculation for 2 servings and preheated my 8 inch cast iron skillet in the oven at 400. Melted the butter in the hot skillet and added the pancake mixture which included a little bit of sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon. It was done in about 17 minutes...and gorgeous!!! I used to make these all the time as a kid...thanks for bringing back the memories~
