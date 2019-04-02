German Pancakes II

Interesting recipe....First, I will say that my husband, who is German, says he never had anything like this in his life and that the only German"pancakes" he knew of were the potato latkes that his mother and grandmother used to make. Having said that, I'll move on to the recipe which is so easy that it almost makes itself! I did add a bit of nutmeg after reading the other reviews and baked it in a large, ovenproof frying pan at 375 for 30 minutes. It is also quite impressive to watch while it bakes. My husband kept asking if I were sure that it wasn't a souffle. (I even took a pic when it was done to send to my daughter. ;-)) This recipe is pure comfort food but is light with a nearly creamy center shiny with melted butter. How bad could that be? (To paraphrase Ina Garten.....) I ate it with cherry preserves and it was delich. My husband added more butter (!!) and maple syrup. He said that it was good....nothing more; however, I plan the menus and loved it, so I will definitely be serving it again, especially on a weekend morning when I need to get breakfast on the table while multitasking various other things.