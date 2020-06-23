Chiliquilla

Quick easy and good! Making this delicious AND nutritious is a no brainer: 1. Substitute ground turkey for ground beef 2. No margarine use olive oil or canola 3. Eggbeaters for whole eggs 4. Low or no fat sour cream (and use less than 2 cups!!!) 5. Low or no fat cheese Using these substitutions should make this much less fattening!
I made this for Husband's breakfast and he said it was "delicious." I used Jimmy Dean sausage instead of ground beef and I eyeballed the other ingredients. After browning the tortilla strips I removed them from the skillet and stirred them in immediately before serving - this avoided any sogginess. I also sprinkled some freshly snipped cilantro on top. Awesome recipe. Will definitely make again. Thanks so much!
I wasn't too crazy about this one - the tortilla strips became very dry and didn't blend in well with the rest of the dish. And although it tasted allright hot off the stove it seemed stale and unappetizing after only a short while and nobody felt like a second helping.
My family loved this recipe. I did change the ingredients though. I used flour tortillas turkey meat and salsa instead. It was really good. Will definetly make again(using the same substitutions)
Very good - we'll be making this one again! I used flour tortillas and seasoned the ground beef while cooking, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It was quick, easy, appealing-looking, and tasty. My husband prefers spicier foods and topped his with hot sauce; those seeking to feed a spice-loving crowd could season the meat with a little taco seasoning and use hot enchilada sauce and pepper jack cheese, with pico or hot salsa to top. I liked it just fine as written, though; it was not bland. It seems like an affordable, use-what-you-have-onhand kind of recipe, and is going to become comfort food in our house!
4 out of my 5 kids loved this. It was easy and I found it by typing in the ingredients I had on hand. I wish I had drained the beef better as it was a tad on the greasy side. Scrumptious though!
This is a great recipe. I've used flour tortillas instead of corn both times I made it. The second time I made it I put chopped tomato on with the onion and black olive and served it with thinly sliced lettuce.
I'm rating my own recipe but it's a favorite of mine. It looks pretty in the skillet but turns a little messy on the plate. Thanks.
Taste good if you do half side with green sauce and other side with Red sauce. Every person who tries Chiliquilla loves it!!!!!