Chiliquilla

Rating: 4.2 stars
162 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 75
  • 4 star values: 58
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 2

This is an easy-to-make skillet dinner with a Mexican flavor.

By JDOG64_98

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Brown ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain, remove from pan and set aside.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons of margarine in the skillet. Add torn tortillas and brown lightly. Push the tortillas all the way to the outside edge of the pan. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of margarine to the center and melt. Pour in the beaten eggs and scramble until soft set. Push the eggs to the outside edge of the pan and add the browned ground beef to the center of the pan. Pour the enchilada sauce over and mix lightly. Reduce heat to a simmer. Sprinkle the black olives and green onions over the meat mixture; cover and simmer 10 minutes.

  • Remove cover and spoon several dollops of sour cream over the dish, then sprinkle evenly with shredded cheese. Replace cover and simmer for an additional 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
651 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 50.4g; cholesterol 235.6mg; sodium 523.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (164)

Most helpful positive review

HBfuninsun
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2008
Quick easy and good! Making this delicious AND nutritious is a no brainer: 1. Substitute ground turkey for ground beef 2. No margarine use olive oil or canola 3. Eggbeaters for whole eggs 4. Low or no fat sour cream (and use less than 2 cups!!!) 5. Low or no fat cheese Using these substitutions should make this much less fattening! Read More
Helpful
(51)

Most helpful critical review

QUEENY123
Rating: 2 stars
02/23/2003
I wasn't too crazy about this one - the tortilla strips became very dry and didn't blend in well with the rest of the dish. And although it tasted allright hot off the stove it seemed stale and unappetizing after only a short while and nobody felt like a second helping. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Reviews:
Caroline C
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2007
I made this for Husband's breakfast and he said it was "delicious." I used Jimmy Dean sausage instead of ground beef and I eyeballed the other ingredients. After browning the tortilla strips I removed them from the skillet and stirred them in immediately before serving - this avoided any sogginess. I also sprinkled some freshly snipped cilantro on top. Awesome recipe. Will definitely make again. Thanks so much! Read More
Helpful
(40)
CTEN
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2003
My family loved this recipe. I did change the ingredients though. I used flour tortillas turkey meat and salsa instead. It was really good. Will definetly make again(using the same substitutions) Read More
Helpful
(24)
FroggyB
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2007
Very good - we'll be making this one again! I used flour tortillas and seasoned the ground beef while cooking, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. It was quick, easy, appealing-looking, and tasty. My husband prefers spicier foods and topped his with hot sauce; those seeking to feed a spice-loving crowd could season the meat with a little taco seasoning and use hot enchilada sauce and pepper jack cheese, with pico or hot salsa to top. I liked it just fine as written, though; it was not bland. It seems like an affordable, use-what-you-have-onhand kind of recipe, and is going to become comfort food in our house! Read More
Helpful
(20)
NOTTAGDCOOK
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2003
4 out of my 5 kids loved this. It was easy and I found it by typing in the ingredients I had on hand. I wish I had drained the beef better as it was a tad on the greasy side. Scrumptious though! Read More
Helpful
(14)
CHRYS1
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2003
This is a great recipe. I've used flour tortillas instead of corn both times I made it. The second time I made it I put chopped tomato on with the onion and black olive and served it with thinly sliced lettuce. Read More
Helpful
(12)
JDOG64_98
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2003
I'm rating my own recipe but it's a favorite of mine. It looks pretty in the skillet but turns a little messy on the plate. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Mojito Mama
Rating: 4 stars
09/04/2007
Taste good if you do half side with green sauce and other side with Red sauce. Every person who tries Chiliquilla loves it!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
