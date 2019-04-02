Beef and Bean Chimichangas

I cheated on this recipe to save time. I browned the meat and onion and then added a package of taco seasoning mix and a little tomato sauce. Mixed the beans in with the mix. I then rolled as directed and baked. I usually fry mine and they were much less greasy this way. I topped with cheese, salsa, lettuce and sour cream. I will continue to bake my chimichangas rather than frying from now on. They were great and a lot less messy.
*****!! Very much enjoyed this recipe. I took the advise of other reviews and changed it up a bit. Here are my suggestions. Do add 7oz of green diced canned chiles. Reduce corn to 3/4 cup. I preferred to not have this recipe taste like a burrito, so I did not add any taco seasoning like some reviewers did. Instead of the taco sauce as the recipe calls for, I preferred to only add 1/2 cup of Enchalada sauce for better flavor and to steer clear of the burrito recipe. Between the green chile's and the enchalada sauce that will make the meat mixture moist enough without over doing it. I also preferred the flavor of "Blackbean" refried beans instead of the regular. Also I fried the chimi on each side and served it with some of the enchalada sauce on it topped with cheese, tomato, lettuce, sourcream etc. This recipe is fantastic my family really enjoyed this. I consider myself to be an excellent cook, and I was not disappointed at all, and I will include this recipe as one of the best I have. Try it today, you will not be disappointed!
I love this recipe. I have tried it several different ways - with shredded chicken, shredded beef, ground beef, and all bean. They all turned out wonderful. I make them to the point where I roll the tortilla and then I freeze the Chimichangas in individual packets. When I want to use them I take out as many as I need, microwave them until they are warm and defrosted and then spray them with Pam and bake them. I serve them on shredded iceburg lettuce with sour cream and salsa on the side.
I followed some reviewers suggestions and used a packet of taco seasoning since I was short on time. Also added 1 can of diced green chilis in place of the bell pepper, and mixed the refried beans right in with the meat. Very easy and it tasted fantastic. I still had some meat and bean mixture left so I refrigerated it and later made appetizer chimis using soft taco size tortillas for wrapping. It just takes maybe 1T. of meat mixture to make one. They're adorable! I froze them and will use them later this month for a small party we're having. Thanks Nicole for a great recipe!!!
HELPFUL TIPS: I only made this b/c I had some ground beef to use but I'm glad I did. I was worried they wouldn't have that nice crispy fried taste to them if baked but as long as you bake until they have a nice lightly hard touch (I had to bake them 10 min longer to achieve this ...just touch tortillas until desired doneness) they were fabulous! Definitely take the advice of cutting the corn to 3/4C and save the rest for a side dish the next night. I also added a can of green chile to the mix or can be used to substitute the green peppers and onions. Also great idea to only make what you need and save the rest of only the meat mixture and freeze. They thawed out and worked wonderfully the second time around, and saved me the trouble of having to make dinner! I DO add at least half a package of taco seasoning, and never have taco sauce, so use enchilada. I also agree you just need 1/2C of sauce to make these work w/o being soggy! For a SUPER quick side dish with minimal ingredients, try the "Best Spanish Rice" from this site. So easy and so good. ...and if you have chicken to get rid of, the "Chicken Chimichangas" is equally fabulous. ;)
I buttered both sides of the rolled chimichangas and turned them halfway through baking so both sides would yet golden. Very good, next time I will cut the recipe in half. The recipe made 7 very big chimichangas. My husband and I were only able to eat 1 each.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2004
Made only 4 Chimichangas, and froze the remaining meat mixture for future use. Looked and tasted GREAT, brushed olive oil over tortillas before rolling them, came out nicely browned and crispy. Added this one to my all time fav's!!!
This is really a very good recipe. It is easy to make and well liked. It was just my husband and I, so I froze what I didn't use for another time. It was nice to just thaw it, wrap and bake. I made it a second time for guests at a casual get together, they were gone before I ever got one. It's also very easy to adjust if you are missing something or just want more spice. In other words, I think this is a great all around recipe. Thank you, I'll be keeping this one.
These were great. I made my own ground beef filling(a piccadillo type). I loved the idea of oven baked chimi's. Haven't had a chimi in years cuz I'm aways trying to cut fat grams. Excellent compromise. Topped with lower fat sour cream, red onions,and my homemade salsa. Also excellent using the "Charley's slow cooker Mexican style meat" found on this site. Great to freeze (assemble and freeze individually b4 brushing on butter) to have on hand for busy days.
I didn't follow this recipe to the letter, I almost never do. A five star recipe to me is one that either teaches me something new or makes me say "why didn't I think of that!". And this recipe had me with the latter. I can't believe I never thought of brushing butter or oil onto tortillas before baking them. I love chimichangas, but would never do the deep frying thing at home. I've seen Chimi's done a million ways in restaurants. So, I don't understand the criticism for the fillings. When I made them they came out really crispy and seemed like they were well fried. They weren't greasy or soggy like they would have been if I had deep fried them. They were perfect. I did go a little heavy on the butter, making sure they were well coated. Maybe that makes a difference. I won't go into how I seasoned my meat, because every likes a different level of spice and different vegetables. The method here is really sound and I learned a technique that I will be using forever. I do recommend keeping the beans and meat seperate and constructing as described too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
This is definitely a "favorite". I make it for several parties and everyone raves about it. I save a step and mix the beans in with the burger mixture and just spoon on the tortilla. This is a great recipe to freeze.
These are quite good! I really wasn't sure about adding 2 C. of taco sauce, I used 1 + 1/2 C. and it was plenty moist and flavorful, also I used home-made refried beans instead of canned--followed the recipe exactly otherwise and I will make these again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2004
This recipe was excellent. I did not use the corn, but everything else was exactly the same. I served it with diced tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, black olives and diced onions. EXCELLENT!! My husband wouldn't stop sighing in delight and my brother came over and said he didn't think he would be able to eat a whole one and by the time he was done he was practically licking his plate. I loved the fact these were baked and not fried. My husband says he wants these at least once a week!
I had to sub around & use ingredients that I had on hand, but I loved this idea of baking them. I only had corn tortillas so I warmed them a bit in the microwave. I also didn't have any corn or taco sauce. I did make a homemade salsa verde in place of the taco sauce and it was delish! Topped it with the salsa verde & Amy's Cilantro Cream Sauce and we had a very yummy meal. Thanks for sharing!
I have always loved to cook but have really gained an interest since finding this site. These Chimichangas were amazing! I followed the directions to a tee although I used less corn like many suggested here. These were restuarant style and then some. I did butter them heavily before baking them and even once before they were done. One suggestion though, eat them as soon as they come out from the oven. I tried reheating them for my roomy a few hours after she got home and they were not nearly as good. Will make these again and again and....thanks for the great recipe!
Delicious and versatile. I cooked the ground beef with a package of taco seasoning, then mixed in a can of refried beans to save me time in filling the tortilla shells. I did not have corn on hand, but this recipe could work with any combination of fillings! It browned nicely at the reccomended temp and time. Will make again!
We really liked these. They are so easy to make, and they're tasty and filling. I used super lean ground beef and Trader Joe's whole wheat tortillas. I also used pepper jack cheese. The leftovers are great warmed up the next day in the oven, wrapped in foil.
OH MAN OH MAN OH MAN ARE THESE GOOD! I actually think these are better then the ones I get at my favorite Mexican restaurant! I thought they might be a bit funky, especially baked, these are FANTASTIC! I'll be making these as often as possible!
These are terriffic!!! My family loves them. And request it often. I make as directed except I omit the corn. I don't understand those that rate this one star and admit to having not tried it. I don't care what you are GOING to do, I only care about what people have to say about the recipe after they have tried it!
I am sure this is great the way it is written, but I tweaked it to what others suggested. I did not use corn(kids wouldn't like it) added the refried beans to the meat mixture, used taco seasoning mix and 1 cup of taco sauce. I did not use butter but sprayed pam in pan and on top of shells, sprinkled cheese on top. Baked for about 15 min @400 served with/lettuce, sour cream ,salsa and guc with a side a spanish rice... everyone loved it~Thanks for the recipe sooo good.
These are great! They're just like a fried chimi but made in the oven. I use 2 lbs ground beef, leave out the corn, and mix the refried beans into the meat mixture (much easier that way). Garlic powder instead of garlic salt. I brush them with 2 tablespoons of melted butter, they crisp better when I use more than 1 Tbsp. HINT: I have found that 30 minutes is not long enough to get these crispy. I bake mine about 45 minutes OR until they are brown and the shells are firm to the touch.
This recipes was EXCELLENT!! I made it as listed, and the taste and texture were spot on. Serve with some Spanish rice & you've got yourself a meal! This is a great make-ahead meal too - make the filling, and keep it on hand in the fridge or freezer. When you're ready to make, slap down a few tortillas, open can of beans, fill em up and bake!! DELICIOUS!
My family loved these! I used onion powder instead of the fresh onion because I didn't have one, but it was still great! They turned out just like the fried chimichangas. Will use this recipe again. Thanks!
Not sure why, but I didn't really care for these...they were ok. Bf didn't seem too impressed either.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2004
OMG, This recipe is so good!!! Not to mention easy to make! I followed the recipe, and served with sour cream, yummy. Using the taco sauce instead of taco seasoning gives it a great flavor. This is one of my new favorites! A+++++
These came better than I expected! I followed the recipe except I didn't have any taco sauce to I just used taco seasoning with water. They were not crisping as fast as I wanted them too so I put them under the broiler for a few minutes and that did the trick!. My 3 girls all loved them too, definitely a keeper. I can't wait to try them with different filling. Thanks for the recipe.
Mmm...mmm...mmm!! Made these last night with Sweet Tamale Corn Cakes on the side and served with all the sides like sour cream, shredded cheese, guacamole, salsa, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, black olives, etc. and every drop was eaten. Thanks for sharing!
This was a great recipe! Even my picky husband loved it and went back for seconds. I don't understand why a lot of reviewers are omitting the corn...we loved it! It was a stretch to say it makes 8 though...we stretched the beans a long way to make 6 or 7. Next time I'll just buy more beans!
This was simple, yet delicious. Everyone kept murmuring as they were eating it how much they enjoyed it. I did omit the corn and green bell pepper, using ingredients I had on hand. This will be a staple in our future menus for sure!
The hardest part of this recipe was overfilling the tortillas and making a mess wrapping them. Good thing I used non-stick foil in a baking pan to bake them since some of the chimichangas leaked. This recipe is easy and tasty though! I'll definitely make again!
Excellent!!!! Highly recommend! No need to ever fry-- there were so savory and tasty straight from the oven! The crunchier the tortilla, the better the taste! Definitely let them cook at least 35 minutes to get the hard tortilla. No need to put any topping on-- these were easy to pick up with our hands and eat like a sandwich. Everyone loved them, from our baby all the way up to the adults. Here are the changes I did: I used packaged burrito seasoning and mixed the refried beans with the meat. I used shredded colby cheese (a must) and added a can of green chiles and corn, along with the onion and a red bell pepper... that way the kids eat their veggies and don't even know it. :)
OMG!!! This recipe is delicious! Everyone loved it! I cooked on baking sheet for 20 minutes and broiled for two (to get it nice and golden brown) I also used canned enchilada sauce. Simmered on stove with some chesse in it. Thanks Nicole!
What a great way to enjoy chimichangas w/out having to deep fat fry them! Thanks for this recipe! I didn't have bell pepper (so I omitted), used about 8oz of La Victoria Mild Taco Sauce (the rest we used at the table). Looking at the recipe I forgot to add cumin (oops) and we used cheddar which I had on hand. It was truly yummy! I double the meat mixture so we can reinvent it on nachos, tacos or quesadillas...I could go and on :). I will leave in the oven a bit longer next time...I really liked it lightly browned!! :)
I thought these were pretty good and would give this a 4, and my husband loved it and said he would love to have it again! I used salsa because I didn't have taco sauce, and probably only used half of what was called for. We also had the lettuce and tomato but totally forgot to get it out when the chimis were finished cooking!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
03/05/2003
I have gotten many wonderful recipes from this website and I use it frequently but I will admit that this has to be the very worst! It was absolutely tastless. I followed the recipe to the tee and even added some extra salsa, sour cream and shredded cheese at the end and it was still horrible. This one will definitely NOT be a keeper at my house.
I wanted to give these 4*, Hubby said 4 1/2*. Very tasty meat. A bit messy but very tasty. Definitey above average. Hubby took left over meat to work and put it through his salad with lots of grated cheese. I bought an enchilada kit and just used the tortillas and enchilada sauce that came with it. It was cheaper that way. I also didn't have any corn, but used celery instead and more bell pepper. UPDATE: I have mastered this because I wanted to try it again because of the recipe's ease and I have to say that it is 5* worthy now and have changed my rating. The enchilada sauce in the meat makes it so good, then using a baking tray that isn't lined, and spraying the chimis with a light coating of oil before putting in the oven works wonders. I also use a store bought salsa which makes them soooooo goooood.
Great baked chimichangas! These were very tasty! I made my own Taco Sauce, which I highly recommend doing, in order to cut down on all the sodium from store-bought. It gives the filling such a good flavor. I used 1 cup each of onion, green bell pepper, corn, and Taco Sauce. Everything else stayed the same. The mixture was perfect for us. I baked 4 for dinner and wrapped the other 4 to freeze for future use. Perfect! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I loved this recipe, and so did all my dinner guests! (aka guinea pigs!) A friend's mother used to make amazing chimichangas but I could never get the recipe; these were even better, so I'm thrilled. My boyfriend is not a cheese lover so I left cheese out of half of them, and added olives. He LOVED them!! Definitely will become a staple meal in my house. Served them with spanish rice, salsa and salad. Next time I will brush with a little more butter as I don't think I used quite enough this time. I can't wait to eat the leftovers!
Wow! Made these almost exactly as written (made a few minor changes to accomodate dairy allergies), and they were awesome! First meal in awhile where hubby wanted seconds. Will definitely add these to our recipe rotation. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
This was great. The only thing I did differently was use Joe T. Garcia's medium salsa instead of taco sauce. I had guests from San Antonio, Texas tell me it was truely authentic with a kick! Will make again.
The filling was great, but I wouldn't recommend baking them. Just buy nice soft tortillas and fill them and eat them fresh! I also used green taco sauce (made with tamatillos) and some green chilies. Very good.
I didn't have any taco sauce... So I substututed with taco seasoning and add only chili powder since I thought the seasoning mix already have other spices the recipe calls for... It still tasted pretty good but I'll make it with taco sauce for the next time to compare the taste diference.
I really iked these, but will play with the recipe a bit as I just felt there was something missing. As another reviewer suggested, I mixed the refried beans in to save a step. I thought the corn, onions, and green pepper were all great in this. Like another reviewer, I sprayed with cooking spray instead of brushing with butter. They turned out fine. I'm not sure what it was, but there was just some flavor I was expecting that wasn't there. Still, it was pretty good. We got 7 large chimichangas out of this and froze 5 of them for lunches.
I loved the method of crisping the chimichangas in the oven. I liked the flavor of the beef and the cheese is soooo melty from being heated for so long. My only dislike was the beef and bean combination, but thats a personal preferance. I recomend this to all to try!!!
one of my favorite dishes to make, i use smashed black beans instead of canned and eliminate the corn, also use egg wash as a sealer.....you can put almost anything in the tortilla before frying and it comes out great!
This was so AWESOME, but what made it so great was not in the recipe. I made Mexican Rice III from this site and put a scoop full into each Chimi/burrito for the chimi itself, I only put a handful of corn in ( next time I will leave corn out) I only had 1 cup of taco sauce so I used one cup of salsa too, and no G.pepper so I used red. If your having a hard time with the shell, just sprinkle a little water on your hands when you wrap it up and it will help. I loved the baked shell mine were not really brown but great light crisp. I know that a chimi does not have rice in it, a burrito does, but a chimi doesnt have any kind of red sauces in them either, atleast none that I have ever had. And the rice that I made I had to use different color peppers also, but doesnt matter. I'm telling you if like Cilantro try this with the rice, its awesome. I think next time I will try the meat with no sauce maybe some spices then beans and rice, and dont forget the homemade guac. on top!!!!
Very tasty chimichangas. Do serve with sour cream and/or red enchilada sauce. I used a taco sauce that had a smokey jalapeno flavor. Will try the black beans - as suggested by another reviewer - instead of the refried beans. Not authentic, but more healthy. A great recipe. Thanks, Nicole.
This is the best baked chimi recipe I've found. I omitted the corn, and followed the suggestion of others and used a taco seasoning packet to save time. Just mix the taco seasoning in with the beans and meat, add some cheese, roll and bake. Easy and really good! I also made some white queso dip and put it on top (excellent). Just keep in mind, these are baked, not fried.
This was a pretty good recipe. My hubby said it tasted "authentic". My daughter said it was ok. I did change just a few minor things. I used garlic powder rather than garlic salt. For the toppings instead of lettuce I chopped up some fresh cilantro, chopped tomatoes and sour cream. Some of the other reviews mentioned that the top didn't brown as well as they like. What I did for this was for the last 3 or so minuted I turned on the broiler and it worked nicely. Just be sure to watch that it doesn't burn
PERFECT! The whole family loved these!! Was super easy to prepare. I mixed the beans right in with the beef otherwise followed the recipe exactly....delicious!! Server very nicely the next day as well for lunch! Will make again for sure.
Since none of my veggies were chopped, cheese not grated, etc...this took a bit longer than 45 min. to prepare. I think if I were to make it again, I would reduce the taco sauce significantly. It seemed to overpower the other flavors in the dish. Very filling and makes alot.. Thank you for sharing your recipe.
I read some of the reviews before trying and took some of the suggestions. I used ground sirloin. I also used enchilda sauce instead of taco sauce. I used black beans and went ahead and mixed them with meat. I also added cheese on top after almost completely baking so that it melted. I also used the Best Spanish Rice recipe from this site. I loved this recipe can't wait to cook it for my hubby.
These were very good. I would rate them a 4.5 really. I didn't have enough green pepper so I added a 4oz can of green chilis. I also only put 1/2 cup of corn in and mixed the beans into the meat mixture! Turned out great. Pretty easy to throw together. I had some filling left over and it was great with tortilla chips!!! Very authentic flavor!
My husband is very picky about his Mexican food. Since his mother is from Mexico, he always tells me "this isn't how my Mama would make it". When I served him these, he finished his plate and brought the left-overs to work the next day! Thanks for sharing. I wouldn't change a thing on this recipe.
Delicious!! I left out the green pepper because my husband does not like it, and they were still super tasty. I used picante sauce instead of taco sauce - is there a difference? We will be making this one again. Thanks for the recipe.
Tasted good but giving 3 stars because it tasted more like a burrito than a chimichanga. I would have preferred a more restaurant style filling which I kind of expected by reading the name of the recipe, Loved the idea of baking instead of frying and may look for a different filling and use this cooking method.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I substituted diced green chiles for the green bell pepper, as I don't care for bell pepper. I used sharp cheddar cheese and omitted the lettuce and tomato. I cooked them for 15-20 minutes, then poured red enchilada sauce mixed with some green chiles over the top, and topped with more cheese. They came out great!
LOVED it!!! My husband doesn't like beans so i took them out and we didn't have peppers so i used salsa with peppers and just decreased the taco sauce a little since I added the Salsa... no cumin ($6 at grocery store so forget the cumin! lol) and it still turned out SUPER!!!!!! Used a lot of cheese- yummy! And put cheese on top during the last few min in oven... The sheell turned out soo good that I'm going to use this way of of cooking it with other fillers- chicken or steak!!! Great and Easy recipe!!!!!!!!
This is very good! The beef mixture is great! I used black bean & corn salsa and 1 cup taco sauce. I would definately recommend to flip the chimi's over after the bottom is golden. This way both sides are crispy. Very good! A keeper!
We really enjoyed this dish especially since it was baked. I only made enough for two but had extra meat mixture left over so I added it to some homemade queso and it was EXCELLENT! I've started using that as my standard dip and my nephew said it was the best he'd ever had. Give it a try!
