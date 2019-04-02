Beef and Bean Chimichangas

4.5
1236 Ratings
  • 5 782
  • 4 347
  • 3 81
  • 2 18
  • 1 8

This is an awesome recipe, if you like Mexican food! These tasty beef and bean treats are baked instead of fried.

Recipe by Nicole

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
73 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 chimichangas
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Brown the ground beef in a skillet over medium-high heat. Drain excess grease, and add the onion, bell pepper, and corn. Cook for about 5 more minutes, or until vegetables are tender. Stir in the taco sauce, and season with chili powder, garlic salt and cumin, stirring until blended. Cook until heated through, then remove from heat, and set aside.

  • Open the can of beans, and spread a thin layer of beans onto each of the tortillas. Spoon the beef mixture down the center, and then top with as much shredded cheese as you like. Roll up the tortillas, and place them seam-side down onto a baking sheet. Brush the tortillas with melted butter.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown. Serve with lettuce and tomato.

Tips

The meat mixture may be made as much as 24 hours in advance.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
821 calories; protein 40.1g; carbohydrates 83.6g; fat 36g; cholesterol 96.9mg; sodium 1855mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022