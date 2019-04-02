Beef and Bean Chimichangas

HELPFUL TIPS: I only made this b/c I had some ground beef to use but I'm glad I did. I was worried they wouldn't have that nice crispy fried taste to them if baked but as long as you bake until they have a nice lightly hard touch (I had to bake them 10 min longer to achieve this ...just touch tortillas until desired doneness) they were fabulous! Definitely take the advice of cutting the corn to 3/4C and save the rest for a side dish the next night. I also added a can of green chile to the mix or can be used to substitute the green peppers and onions. Also great idea to only make what you need and save the rest of only the meat mixture and freeze. They thawed out and worked wonderfully the second time around, and saved me the trouble of having to make dinner! I DO add at least half a package of taco seasoning, and never have taco sauce, so use enchilada. I also agree you just need 1/2C of sauce to make these work w/o being soggy! For a SUPER quick side dish with minimal ingredients, try the "Best Spanish Rice" from this site. So easy and so good. ...and if you have chicken to get rid of, the "Chicken Chimichangas" is equally fabulous. ;)