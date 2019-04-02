Philly Steak Sandwich

Rating: 4.51 stars
422 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 263
  • 4 star values: 124
  • 3 star values: 25
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 3

These sandwiches are delicious. I purchase steak that has been sliced for making stir-fry, which takes a little less time, but achieves the same results.

By SWIZZLESTICKS

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
41 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the beef in a large bowl. In a small bowl, mix together salt, pepper, paprika, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, thyme, marjoram and basil. Sprinkle over beef.

    Advertisement

  • Heat half of the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute beef to desired doneness, and remove from pan. Heat the remaining oil in the skillet, and saute the onion and green pepper.

  • Preheat oven on broiler setting.

  • Divide the meat between the bottoms of 4 rolls, layer with onion and green pepper, then top with sliced cheese. Place on cookie sheet, and broil until cheese is melted. Cover with tops of rolls, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
641 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 38.4g; cholesterol 95.5mg; sodium 717.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (438)

Read More Reviews
422 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 263
  • 4 star values: 124
  • 3 star values: 25
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 3
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
CHINADOLL30
Rating: 2 stars
12/25/2002
Being from Philly, and no longer living there, this recipe caught my eye. It is however, NOT by any stretch of the imagination a "Philly Cheese Steak". Steak must be much thinner, cheese should be provolone and mixed in with the meat, and I've never had green peppers on one, unless they were hot peppers. Good sandwich, just keep in mind it is not what it calls itself. Read More
Helpful
(186)
RogueOnion8
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2005
Great spice/seasoning mix for the meat. In the future I will add 3 tablespoons of olive oil and allow the meat to marinade overnight. I used swiss cheese but next time I will use provolone. The amount of cheese needs to be increased drastically (maybe double or triple the amount of cheese called for). Be sure to buy large hoagie rolls as smaller ones don't hold all the ingredients. I recommend adding a cup of sliced mushrooms to the meat mixture. Read More
Helpful
(114)
DANATHOM
Rating: 3 stars
09/01/2003
Not a Philly cheesesteak, but OK. For Philly-style cheesesteak, meat should be super thin (freeze 90% and shave across grain using thin slicing disc of food processor). Also, cheese should be american or provolone (slices laid over and stirred into meat while it's in the skillet, at end of cooking) or Cheese Whiz. But if you're not specifically looking for a Philly cheesesteak, this is a tasty sandwich for what it is. Read More
Helpful
(90)
Advertisement
JUDITHK1
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2007
My husband made this YUMMMM! The things that he did differently were added red pepper, mushrooms, and used garlic in a jar. Then marinated the meat with all the seasonings adding worsteschire sauce. Toasted the roll with a light spread of butter. Instead of swiss he used provolone, melting the cheese in the pan over the meat. YUMMMMMM! Thanks Wendy. Read More
Helpful
(50)
CAILEIS
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2003
This is the closest to a real Philly Sandwich I've ever made. I used provolone instead of swiss the second time I made it. That makes a big difference, so I stick to provolone everytime I make it. Don't let all the spices keep you from tying it, because it is well worth it and a tip for buying spices is look in the mexican food isle in grocery for little packages of all the spices needed. They are alot less expensive than some other brand names. So it's affordable on ones budget. Almost a 5 * with my boys. Read More
Helpful
(40)
HRL
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2003
Being from Nebraska we have a limited interpretation of a Philly Steak Sandwich. But my husband asked me to make these and they turned out great! We have put this recipe in our favorite's and will enjoy. Thanks Wendy! Read More
Helpful
(29)
Advertisement
DISCOBUNNY
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2003
The flavoring for the meat is just wonderful! I made this the first time as sandwiches. Since then, we've been using the same seasoning mix (doubling the chili powder) and making steak fajitas with it instead. I have used various cuts of meat (even sliced chuck roast) with great results. Sirloin tip roast works great...just partially freeze and slice into fajita-size strips, mix with the seasoning and prepare as directed. Perfect blend of spices! Thank you so much, we really enjoy this one :-) Read More
Helpful
(25)
Jane
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2003
A little bit different from a traditional Philly but it had great flavor and made an excellent sandwich. I added some chicken broth to the meat drippings in the pan and it made a great au jus. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Momof2
Rating: 5 stars
07/01/2003
This are amazing...I am not too big on peppers, but wow. I like to add different kinds of cheeses for my husband who must have cheese on everything. I can not wait to make these again. Awesome...Thanks for posting. Read More
Helpful
(14)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022