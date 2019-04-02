Philly Steak Sandwich

1 of 438

Rating: 2 stars Being from Philly, and no longer living there, this recipe caught my eye. It is however, NOT by any stretch of the imagination a "Philly Cheese Steak". Steak must be much thinner, cheese should be provolone and mixed in with the meat, and I've never had green peppers on one, unless they were hot peppers. Good sandwich, just keep in mind it is not what it calls itself. Helpful (186)

Rating: 4 stars Great spice/seasoning mix for the meat. In the future I will add 3 tablespoons of olive oil and allow the meat to marinade overnight. I used swiss cheese but next time I will use provolone. The amount of cheese needs to be increased drastically (maybe double or triple the amount of cheese called for). Be sure to buy large hoagie rolls as smaller ones don't hold all the ingredients. I recommend adding a cup of sliced mushrooms to the meat mixture. Helpful (114)

Rating: 3 stars Not a Philly cheesesteak, but OK. For Philly-style cheesesteak, meat should be super thin (freeze 90% and shave across grain using thin slicing disc of food processor). Also, cheese should be american or provolone (slices laid over and stirred into meat while it's in the skillet, at end of cooking) or Cheese Whiz. But if you're not specifically looking for a Philly cheesesteak, this is a tasty sandwich for what it is. Helpful (90)

Rating: 5 stars My husband made this YUMMMM! The things that he did differently were added red pepper, mushrooms, and used garlic in a jar. Then marinated the meat with all the seasonings adding worsteschire sauce. Toasted the roll with a light spread of butter. Instead of swiss he used provolone, melting the cheese in the pan over the meat. YUMMMMMM! Thanks Wendy. Helpful (50)

Rating: 4 stars This is the closest to a real Philly Sandwich I've ever made. I used provolone instead of swiss the second time I made it. That makes a big difference, so I stick to provolone everytime I make it. Don't let all the spices keep you from tying it, because it is well worth it and a tip for buying spices is look in the mexican food isle in grocery for little packages of all the spices needed. They are alot less expensive than some other brand names. So it's affordable on ones budget. Almost a 5 * with my boys. Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars Being from Nebraska we have a limited interpretation of a Philly Steak Sandwich. But my husband asked me to make these and they turned out great! We have put this recipe in our favorite's and will enjoy. Thanks Wendy! Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars The flavoring for the meat is just wonderful! I made this the first time as sandwiches. Since then, we've been using the same seasoning mix (doubling the chili powder) and making steak fajitas with it instead. I have used various cuts of meat (even sliced chuck roast) with great results. Sirloin tip roast works great...just partially freeze and slice into fajita-size strips, mix with the seasoning and prepare as directed. Perfect blend of spices! Thank you so much, we really enjoy this one :-) Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars A little bit different from a traditional Philly but it had great flavor and made an excellent sandwich. I added some chicken broth to the meat drippings in the pan and it made a great au jus. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (16)