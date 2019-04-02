Profanity Salmon

This is some darn good salmon! And believe me it is easy too. This is also one of those recipes that you can have fun with. Season to your tastes, use more or less ingredients, make it your own. Whenever there is a summer BBQ this is what I make (because even I can't mess up on it).

By Heather

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • In a small bowl, blend mayonnaise, teriyaki sauce, and wasabi paste. Place salmon on a large piece of aluminum foil. Spread the mayonnaise mixture over the top of the fillet. Top with green pepper and onion. Season with salt and pepper. Fold the foil around the food and seal into a packet.

  • Place fish on the preheated grill. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the fish is easily flaked with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
512 calories; protein 38g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 129.2mg; sodium 1060mg. Full Nutrition
