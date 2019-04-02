Profanity Salmon

I have used this recipe so many times and it always turns out great for me. I like to get the big salmons at Cosco (about 4 pounds) and serve them at dinner parties. (you need to double the recipe for this) You can prepare it ahead of time, putting it in the foil and tossing it all back in the fridge until your guests arrive. Cook it when people arrive and keep it in the foil 'til it's time to eat. People say its great and make me give them the recipe. The wasabi doesn't taste hot. I've varied the recipe to change it to try and make it hot but it doesn't get hot no matter how much you add. At times I mix pepper colors for presentation so it looks nice. I also sprinkle a little fresh parsley on it after its done for presentation. Its delicious!!!!!! Also, I'd like to disagree with the suggestions to open up the foil and broil it, it seems like a good idea but each time I've tried it in the end I just don't think it is as good that way.

