Profanity Salmon

This is some darn good salmon! And believe me it is easy too. This is also one of those recipes that you can have fun with. Season to your tastes, use more or less ingredients, make it your own. Whenever there is a summer BBQ this is what I make (because even I can't mess up on it).
I have used this recipe so many times and it always turns out great for me. I like to get the big salmons at Cosco (about 4 pounds) and serve them at dinner parties. (you need to double the recipe for this) You can prepare it ahead of time, putting it in the foil and tossing it all back in the fridge until your guests arrive. Cook it when people arrive and keep it in the foil 'til it's time to eat. People say its great and make me give them the recipe. The wasabi doesn't taste hot. I've varied the recipe to change it to try and make it hot but it doesn't get hot no matter how much you add. At times I mix pepper colors for presentation so it looks nice. I also sprinkle a little fresh parsley on it after its done for presentation. Its delicious!!!!!! Also, I'd like to disagree with the suggestions to open up the foil and broil it, it seems like a good idea but each time I've tried it in the end I just don't think it is as good that way.
I made this for my wife on Mother's Day and it really was delicious. She's very critical about my cooking, but this one actually got some favorable comments. The recipe calls for 1 green bell pepper and 1 onion, but it was immediately apparent that this is twice as much of what is actually needed. I would also add those two items into the foil after five or so minutes of cooking so that they don't get so mushy.
12/21/2001
I don't have a grill so I made this in the oven. I followed Sandra's hints and added more wasabi etc. The salmon was delicious. My husband who is not a sea food fan enjoyed it. Noreen
Delicious!! I, too, added more wasabi paste to the mayo mixture to give the salmon a real kick. And after it cooked, the wasabi taste was not too overpowering at all. Since it's a bit cold here for grilling, I baked it in the oven wrapped in foil. Turned out perfectly - - can't wait to try it on the grill this spring!
10/09/2001
Excellent! I did build on this recipe by using red pepper instead of green and added 1 tsp. of the wasabi, 1 tbs. honey and 1/4 tsp. Chinese Five Spice. I sliced the peppers and onion thinly and put half on the foil. Then cover the fish with the sauce place on top and add remaining peppers and onions then top it with remaining sauce. Double wrap with seams facing same direction. For a bit of color roll back the foil and place under broiler for a few minutes in the oven just until the onions turn a golden brown. Our family loved it except for the child that will not let fish touch her lips. A great company dish. Very easy.
Not bad. I don't have onions, and I completely forgot about the peppers, so I just cooked it with the sauce. I baked in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes, and it came out well. Not the prettiest salmon I've ever made, but it tastes pretty good. thanks for the recipe!
I also added more wasabi, I added 3/4 teaspoon. For color I added 1/2 sliced red pepper and used only 1/2 of the green pepper. I sliced the onions instead of chopping them. I original planned on cooking this in the oven but a wonderful 60 degree day in January allowed me to fire up the grill. 15 minutes is all it took. The salmon was moist. The flavors blended very well. The only thing I'll try diffrently is to follow the advice of one of the raters and pop it under the broiler for a couple of minutes to add some color and crunch to the dish.
It's amazing what can happen when you substitute or omit an ingredient! I'm sure the wasabi would just add that punch, but the night I made this, I didn't have any wasabi or teriyaki sauce, so I improvised and made my own teri sauce with soy sauce, brown sugar, and orange juice. I also added a bit of sesame oil to it, to enhance the teriyaki sauce. My husband who doesn't care for salmon at all loved it. He said the sauce masked the "salmon taste". This was awesome, i'm trying it with the wasabi next time.
This was really good and easy! I didn't have any wasabi on hand, so I used some Japanese chili pepper instead (about 1 tsp), and it had a nice kick, but I think I'll use more, next time. I didn't have any fresh onions, either, so I used dehydrated onions, sprinkled on top of the mayo and under the peppers, so they'd soak up the moisture. It's true that you can really take this recipe and use what you have to make a great quick and easy fish dish!
This was excellent. I wasn't sure how my kids would like it but the loved it. I think I could add more wasabi next time. I agree with others that this is a recipe that you can play around with the heat. My husband said it was the best salmon I ever made.
Pretty good! I didn't have teriyaki sauce so I used soya sauce, and I increased the amount of wasabi as suggested in other reviews. Visually it wasn't the prettiest dish I've ever made, but it sure did taste good!
I didn't have teriyaki sauce, so I used Yoshida's. I also added more wasabi, some horseradish, a little bit of soy sauce, (I thought it was a little bit sweet), and some lemon juice. Baked it in the oven...Delicious! I'll definitely make this again....
I sauteed the peppers and onion and then put on top of salmon. Used soy sauce instead of teriyaki--but added some ginger and garlic to the mayo mixture. Also seasoned the salmon with Mrs. Dash Spicy before adding the topping. Served with lemon wedge. Was delicious and moist!
1/2 cup of Mayo was too much (1/4 or less would have been just fine and I added a little more teriyaki sauce. I finally had a chance to cook this on a grill instead of the oven and 15 minutes was just perfect! My boyfriend loved it.
Yum! I used half mayo & half Greek yogurt, "Mama Sita's BBQ Marinade" in place of the teriyaki sauce, horseradish instead of wasabi (I used extra), S&P, skipped the onion and green pepper but added fresh minced ginger, garlic powder & onion powder. Brushed on the glaze, baked at 350F for 30 mins then removed to brush on more glaze then let finish cooking. My fish took longer because it was partially frozen. Served with veggie fried rice.
Used this recipe as a guideline but made the sauce with: greek yogurt, wasabi paste, soy sauce, lemon juice, agave syrup, and diced garlic. Seasoned the salmon with salt & Chinese 5 spice. Topped with onion before baking in foil. Outstanding. I'm also going to try the sauce in tuna salad instead of mayo.
I can't say anything more about this recipe. I'm used to eat salmon raw, but this one also tuned me a little upside down. I often get my carpaccio recipes at gourmandia and I added this with my dinner last night. After eating, I had a very beautiful sleep.
I was looking for a recipe for Rockfish and this one came up; so I tried it! I worked out beautiful! I used the exact measurements for the ingredients that I had on hand. I used red pepper instead of green and wasabi mayo instead of the mayo and wasabi paste. I also found that my BBQ was out of propane so I broiled the fish. It was wonderful! I also added toasted almonds at the finish and some fresh green onions with a hint of lime - served it with brussel sprout bake and a small salad - Fantastic!
Easy ...tasty LOVE the make. Ahead suggested I also use less onion less onion & green pepper....but I use acbit more than half. If your REALLY stuck for time OR ingredients....try doing the same method BUT just give the salmon a thin coat ( or a tad thicker) of pesto sauce..Grill the same way...or roast on 400 for 18 to 20 min
The hubby loved this dish so much we decided to make it for Father's Day dinner. We like the fact that it wasn't soy sauced-based. We added more wasabi to up the spice and more bell peppers for colors and extra crunch! Very impressed with this recipe!
The onions did not cook at the same speed as the salmon for me, so I ended up scraping them off. Also my family really loves wasabi so I added more, more, more. I would probably pan-cook the onions and green peppers first next time, or cut them up really really small and use fewer of them. It was definitely tasty and I would try it again.
Honestly I would have never thought to put mayo on salmon but it works! I didn't have wasabi paste so I just tossed some red pepper flakes in with it. I used red peppers instead of green. And I baked it in my toaster oven at 400 for 15 minutes and it was pretty tasty!
OMG! Will be making this again! made it in my cast iron pan. It stayed moist and was sooooo good. I didn't have the teriyaki sauce, used a little soy sauce instead and left out the salt. Going to try on my grill next time.
