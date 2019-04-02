Blackened Salmon Fillets

1 of 1215

Rating: 5 stars Ok, so I discovered this recipe about a month ago, and it is SO absolutely delicious that I've been making it almost 4 times a week since! I have also discovered a few tips while making some better and some worse versions of this recipe. First, be SURE to skin the salmon. If you leave the skin on, the spices won't stick to the skin side of the salmon. Second, don't put the melted butter on the salmon immediately after removing the salmon from the refrigerator. This will cause the butter to harden (because the temperature of the butter will drop), and will cause the spices to cake off the salmon while it is being cooked. Third, don't butter and spice both sides of the salmon right away. After the first side is ready (brushed with butter, sprinkled with spice, and then drizzled with butter), place the fillet in the pan with the spice side down, and then butter and spice the second side. Fourth, don't let the salmon sit in one place in the pan, shake it around a little bit while it is cooking. If you don't, the spices will stick to the pan instead of the salmon. Now this is a tip for those of you who have salmon fillets that are thick (like mine always are). You are going to have to do several things in order for it to cook all the way through. After you drop the salmon onto the frying pan, reduce the heat to medium low, and COVER. After 6 to 7 minutes on that side, flip the salmon over and cover again cooking for another 6 to 7 minutes. BON APETITE! Helpful (1509)

Rating: 5 stars Blackened Salmon is my favorite and this recipe is great. I don't use butter though, I use olive oil and after blackening in the pan I transfer the salmon to a baking sheet and finish them in the oven. Helpful (733)

Rating: 4 stars This spice rub is fantastic! I didn't use any butter at all. I just drizzled the salmon with olive oil before rubbing it with the spices. It still tasted great. I also broiled it in the oven for about 3 minutes per side, then squeezed some fresh lemon over the fish before serving. Yum. Helpful (405)

Rating: 5 stars I had this type salmon dish at a local resturant on a ceasar salad. It was so good I wanted to duplicate it at home. After reading the comments I made some adjustments to the recipe and it was a HIT! (using olive oil instead of butter and I used garlic powder instead of onion powder and Cooked in the oven instead of skillet on ONE side only on broil for 5 mins then lower rack and lower temp (350) for another 8-10 mins and it was perfect.) Serve this on a bed of lettuce tossed with crutons, parmesan cheese and cesar dressing and it is fantastic. I got both of my boys to eat salad without complaint. Made lots of extra spice to save for next time. Helpful (227)

Rating: 5 stars This is about the only salmon recipe that we ever really use. It's fantastic. In fact, I mix the seasoning together in a double batch and keep it in a container in my spice cabinet. You can use it on chicken or steak too. It's just better than any prepared cajun spice from the store. You can lay it on lightly or heavily depending on your taste or mood. You can sprinkle it in soups and stews or chili. But it's especially good on salmon cooked exacly as this recipe says. Helpful (112)

Rating: 5 stars Very, very good. I will certainly make this again. I only used 1 tablspoon of butter and I added about 5 tablespoons of "Smart Balance" low fat spread. I put it on aluminum foil under the broiler. I broiled both sides for about 5 minutes at 500 degrees each and then reduced the temp to about 350 for another 10 minutes. Hardly any smoke at all and the flavor was super. Helpful (100)

Rating: 4 stars VERY smokey, do not cook on high. I used med-high and it set off my smoke alarm. I would cook on low-medium. Otherwise very good. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic!!! You can avoid the "smokey house" effect by using peanut oil instead of butter although it does change the flavor just a touch. Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this on Mahi Mahi. I reduced the butter and substituted half olive oil. I also substituted lemon pepper for the pepper. 3 min. on each side for 1.25 " thick mahi fillets on Med-Hi was perfect. Thanks! Helpful (40)