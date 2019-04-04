Herbed Pork Chops

3.8
24 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 5
  • 3 8
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Seasoned with rosemary and basil, these chops are covered in slices of orange and lemon, and then braised in coffee liqueur until tender and sweet.

Recipe by carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Trim excess fat from chops. Heat skillet over medium heat, and rub a piece of fat over the bottom of the pan. Cook chops, turning occasionally, until browned on both sides (4 to 6 minutes).

  • Season chops with garlic salt, rosemary, and basil. Arrange slices of orange and lemon over meat, and pour coffee liqueur and 1/4 cup water over all. Cover, and simmer for 30 minutes, or until meat is tender.

  • Blend cornstarch with remaining 1/4 cup water, and stir into pan liquid; cook until thick. Sprinkle with green onions, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 14.8g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 36.1mg; sodium 477.2mg. Full Nutrition
