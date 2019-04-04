Herbed Pork Chops
Seasoned with rosemary and basil, these chops are covered in slices of orange and lemon, and then braised in coffee liqueur until tender and sweet.
This recipe is really good, although the way it's written is kind of misleading, i.e. doesn't tell you the size of pork chops you should be using. Well in any case, I used a thin sliced pork chop and messed up on my first try, reason: I was cooking too hot and simmering way too high. The whole process took me about 15 minutes to complete, but if you are using a standard stove (i.e. dials from 1 - 9) you should use 5 to cook the chop brown on both side and then simmer at 1 or low for 5 minutes.Read More
Unfortunately this recipe turned out disastrously for me. I followed the directions, but apparently this is designed for thick pork chops. I had thinner ones and ran into some real problems. Although I left the heat on medium the entire cooking time, the liqueur scorched on the bottom of the pan and the whole thing was not edible. So make sure to try this with thick chops or be VERY careful!Read More
I was suspicious when I read the recipe, but I had the ingredients on hand and gave it a try. I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was and my husband told me that I can make this again any time I want (high praise from him.) The only things I might change is to add a little more on the garlic, and use just lemon not orange slices to make the gravy a little more tangy.
Very Good! I had to make a change because the oranges that I thought I had were gone (my son) so I added a little orange juice to the liquid. The sauce was very good. Tangy and a little sweet. Other than that, I followed the recipe and the chops were wonderful.
Very tasty. I actually ended up cooking mine in the over for 30 to 40 minutes (at 350) after browing the meat on the stove top. I drained the juices and then made the sauce with the corn starch after pulling it out of the oven.
I'm impressed, I wasn't too sure when I first saw the ingredients, but this was a great recipe. I didn't agree w/ the cooking steps, so I changed them as needed.
I was really excited about this recipe but wasn't very impressed with the taste. I am probably going to add more Kaluha and some mushrooms to salvage the leftovers.
We really enjoyed this recipe. I did not have coffee liqueur, so I used white wine instead. I have also used this recipe with chicken breast and it was very good. My children even enjoy it. Thanks for sharing Carol, this has made it into my kitchen recipe box.
These were OK. The sauce was wonderful but the chops tasted bland. I doubt I'll make it again.
This was so easy to make, tasted delicious, and had a simple yet elegant presentation. I would definitely make this again! (I made mine without any wine, but I think including it next time will make the dish even better).
Not my favorite pork chop recipe, but very easy to make and clean up.
I had my doubts when I looked at the recipe. I figured it would be amazing or awful. I was wrong on both counts. The chops were bland, nothing to write home about.
My boyfriend and I loved this recipe. I substituted white cooking wine for the coffee liqueuer and used lemon only because I didn't have an orange on hand.I served it over Lemon Thyme rice (from this site) and it was delicious.
we had everything on hand but the lemon and rosemary, and it was still magically delicious! it's kind of like my favorite drink, a B-52, but with meat! *grin* Love it!
I tried this recipe the other night and we weren't all that impressed. the ingredients sounded interesting, so I thought I'd give it a shot -- although the flavor was quite good, my chops came out tough and chewy. I used boneless loin chops about 3/4 inch thick. Maybe would be better with bone-in chops? Must say, though, that with the lemon, orange and green onions, the presentation was beautiful. The cornstarch and Kalua made a really pretty and flavorful glaze.
less water with the corn starch and 1 tsp more starch makes it a nice glaze. Healthy Chioce.
Excellent flavor. Easy to make.
