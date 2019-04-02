Tasty Tender Pork Tenderloin
You can put the knives away because this easy, no-fuss tenderloin absolutely melts in your mouth. My family insists I make this at least once a week!
This is an excellent recipe. The first time I made exactly as the recipe stated, however I have found it to be a little too sweet for my taste. Now whenever I make this, I reduce the amountof honey in half, add two tablespoons each of chilli sauce and balsamic vinegar and 1 cup of chicken broth. Makes a wonderful sauce.Read More
Definitely a keeper. Made this for Easter Dinner yesterday and even my pickiest eaters loved it. Lots of leftover sauce (no pork though); my mom even wanted to take some of the sauce home and find some other meat to soak in it. Easy and delicious. I didn't make any changes to the recipe except that I browned the meat the day before and put it in it's baking dish covered overnight in the fridge. I also made the sauce the day before in a separate container and poured it over the meat just before putting it in the oven. Try it. You won't be disappointed.
The best tasting pork tenderloin I've ever had!!! My husband and I LOVED this recipe. So easy and yummy. I made the Russian Salad Dressing from scratch (got recipe from All Recipes). I also placed carrots and potatoes around the tenderloin and sprinkled some freshly chopped garlic on top of the veggies. A complete meal that was hard to stop eating.
I made this exactly as the recipe stated except I used chicken, I didn't have honey so I used sugar and I didn't have Russian dressing so I used ranch and I didn't have onion soup mix so I used powdered milk. Oh and don't have an oven so I put it outside on a metal tray to cook in the sun. It was perfect! I wouldn't change a thing!
I made this recipe in the slow cooker and let it simmer on low all day. (Approx. 10 hours) It was absolutely delicious. The aroma was wonderful and the meat was fork tender and juicy! The leftovers were used to make a yummy tortilla wrap!
This was really good. The pork turned out moist and very tender. I agree with other reviewers about cutting down on the honey. I used maple syrup because at the last minute I discovered I didn't have any honey. I cut that back to 1/2 a cup but I think 1/4 of a cup would be plenty using either honey or maple syrup. I found the sauce too sweet to be pouring over the meat once everything was on the dinner table. I will be making this again. I didn't have Russian Dressing so I made it following the recipe Chilled Russian Salad Dressing from this sight. Thanks for sharing.
This turned out great, my notoriously picky wife even liked this after I made it. I do use a little bit less honey than the recipe calls for. Also, once I forgot to pick up the honey , so substituted mayple syrup, and that came out great also.
This was absolutely delicious. My husband who isn't a big pork fan has already asked when we can have this again. If I can get my KIDS 3&5 both loved this too and they don't eat meat! For sure a WHOLE family favorite.
I have to give this 5 stars because it was SO good, but I did alter the recipe a bit. My tenderloin came pre-marinated in teriaki, so I wanted to go with that flavor. I used half a bottle of asian salad dressing with a quarter cup of maple syrup for the sauce, and skipped the onions. Came out so tender! Thanks for the recipe!
I used Vidalia Onion dressing instead of Russian (out of convenience), and it was terrific. Loved the sauce.
Absolutely YUMMY!!! I did cut the honey down to 1/4 cup, I suggest mixing the dressing & soup mix together first, then add honey a bit at a time to taste. Be sure to remove the silver membrane from the pork tenderloin before cooking it... otherwise the roast will draw up & be much drier. LOVE IT!!!
My husband says this is his new favorite dish I make! The pork came out SO tender!
This is really tasty and tender (as advertised) and also easy to make. BUT the onion soup powder mix it calls for it too much. I used a whole pack like it said and it was too onion-y. Half a pack would probably be better.
My husband loved this recipe. The pork was very tender and tasty. He loves the sauce on other meats as well. He wants to bottle the sauce and sell it.
This really is a good recipe! I only had a little bit of Catalina dressing left in the fridge, so I made a real small batch of the Russian Style Creamy Salad Dressing from this site and mixed it with the 3 Tbs of Catalina dressing I had, as well as honey to taste and half a package of the onion soup mix. I had 2 - 1 lb pork tenderloins. I seasoned with salt and pepper, and browned on all sides. I put the tenderloins on a lined baking sheet and covered them in the sauce. Because I used the Creamy Salad Dressing, it really adhered to the pork. I did not need to baste it all. I left it uncovered and baked at 350 degrees for 40 minutes (all depends on your oven temperature and size of the meat). They came out at 150 degrees. I covered with foil and let rest for 10 minutes to come up to temperature (160 degrees) before I sliced them. Amazing results! Never would have thought combining the dressing with honey and onion soup mix would be that delicious! My family loved it. Thanks, Christine!
This was so good I even liked it and pork is not my favorite meat. My husband liked it so well he said I should always fix it that way. I didn't have Russian Dressing so I used Kraft Catalina dressing. It had excelllent flavor. And the pork was unbelievably tender. I liked it so much I used it on Pork Country Ribs with the same result. I will definitely be using it again and trying it on other meats.
Delish and easy! After reading some of the reviews about the sweetness, I decided to use less honey than the recipe called for - about 1/2 cup instead of 3/4 cups. Also, I used a reddish/brown Russian dressing - but there are so many different kinds - some that look more creamy, like 1000 island. I think the dressing was just right. My husband and I will enjoy this again and again!
Have made this recipe several times as written...and my family just loves it !!
Oh, my! This is so good! I used Russian Salad Dressing from this site (Thanks, Ken!) I used a ham eye fillet ( BOGO ! ) I didn't have honey so I used 1/4 C. mollasses, and only 1/2 package onion soup mix. I sliced the meat thin, and tossed it in the pan with the sauce. Everyone loved this, and I will make it again soon. (BOGO!) Thank you, Christine!
WOW. This was fantastic! I was a little wary while I was making it because the bright pink color (and the smell too) of the sauce kind of put me off, but when I took a bite it was AWESOME! My boyfriend LOVED it, I caught him spooning leftover sauce into his mouth while I was cleaning up! I cut every bit of fat off the tenderloin so I was a little worried it wouldn't be as tender but it was still very tender. I didn't have bottled Russian dressing so I made my own from one of the recipes on this site. I would highly recommend!
This is delicious! Russian-style salad dressing is not in your every day grocery store and can be really hard to find. So, I made one from scratch that took about 5 min. Added it to this recipe and it was perfect!
I browned this in a pan and then stuck it in the crockpot with the sauce on his for awhile (maybe 2 1/3-3 hours?). I served it on white rice, and it was really good. It sort of reminded me of sweet and sour pork, like you'd get at a Chinese restaurant over rice. Not exactly, but it reminded me of that and everyone loved it.
This was wonderful,The sauce was great flavor for the meat but also fabulous over mash potatoes, the meat was tender and tasty used left overs for pulled pork sandwiches and topped it with Harry and David onion & pepper relish. Very very good. Thanks for sharing the recipe Judy
I browned cubed pork and threw everything into the crockpot. Served it over brown rice. Very good. When I made it the second time, I shredded the meat and served on buns, the kids ate it all!
LOVED this recipe. So easy to prepare and the meat was so tender and delicious. Best pork roast I have had in a long time. Thanks
This was my first attempt at cooking pork and I am no longer afraid! I grew up hating pork because I always thought it was so dry. Thanks to this recipe, I have officially changed my opinion of pork! This recipe came out incredible. Using my mother's advice I ignored the time suggestion and cooked by temperature (to 160 degrees). The pork came out perfect, and the sauce was amazing. I served it with the Honey Roasted Red Potatoes recipe also from this site, and it was a great dinner.
Instead of purchasing the bottle of Russian salad dressing, I made my own but followed the recipe and it turned out great!
Great recipe! The pork was very tender and moist. I cut the honey down to 1/4 cup.
Simply Delicious! I didn't think this recipe sounded as good as it actually was. I have been trying different recipes for pork tenderloin for years because my husband just doesn't like pork tenderloin, but this one he chowed down! Thank you!
We made this exactly as written. Delicious! I would honestly order this at a restaurant. Easy to make, easy to clean up. Add a nice side and a salad, and it's good enough to serve company.
Quick & easy to prepare. Although I didn't have the Russian-style salad dressing, I substituted it with Italian dressing and it was still excellent. Very delicious & most definitely a keeper.
BEST Tenderloin Recipe EVER!! I cut down the honey to 1/2 Cup as some reviews stated and it has turned out great! I've made it both in the oven and the slow-cooker and both are fantastic! This is one of my make ahead and freeze meals. I make it to step #4 and then cool and freeze in a freezer bag. Unthaw a day ahead and then dump everything in the slow-cooker in the morning. Add a side of steamed veggies, rice/potatoes and a salad. Low to no fuss gourmet!
Great!
I made this the other night. I was a little hesitant because of the russian dressing and honey, but it turned out wonderful! My guests loved it. My fiance doesn't even really like pork, and he thought it was great! I didn't adjust anything.
This was fantastic! There's not much that my bf get's really excited about. I usually get "It's good baby" This he really loved and requested that I make it often! Usually I have to ask if he liked it and is it worth making again. There was no question this time. I didn't change a thing!
My pork tenderloin turned out real tender. The sweet sauce wouldn't be something I'd choose again in the future, even with adding less honey as a lot of reviewers recommended.
Delicious! Easy! Just my style. For a tenderloin that's 3 or 4 pounds no need to increase the receipe. I'm going to try it on chicken.
OH MY GOD, for the time it takes to make this, it is unreal.
Any time my boys say "this is awesome, Mom" I know I have found a great recipe -this was fast, easy and delicious and everyone loved it and that never happens! It's really good served with egg noodles and green beans.
if i could give 6 stars i would. this was the best pork tenderloin i have ever made. i have actually made this recipe 5 or 6 times now but haven't reviewed it until now. for the russian dressing i used the "russian style creamy salad dressing" recipe from this site. so so so good. served it with roasted red potatoes and asparagus.
It can be so easy to dry out a lovely pork tenderloin of one isn't careful. This recipe was easy and delicious and the pork was very tender and moist. My husband said I could make it anytime....now that's his ultimate compliment. I was leary of the sweetness since I don't like really, really sweet things, but I did exactly what the recipe said, and I found it was not a cloying sweetness, at all. The only thing I added to this recipe was some heat...about 2 tsps of dried chile peppers...and quite frankly, I would use more next time. I love that sweet/hot contrast...the next time I may try some finely chopped jalapeno or serrano chiles. I was pleasantly surprised with this recipe and will use it again.
I'm giving this 5 stars for taste, because the pork was very tender (no surprise for the cut of meat) and the sauce/marinade was an awesome tangy compliment to the meat. My husband stated this was the best pork he's tasted yet! I omitted the honey altogether (not my choice, went to get my honey and it was hard as a brick) and doubled the salad dressing per other reviews. (Kept the onion mix the same). However, I would only give this 2 1/2 stars for presentation........the salad dressing separates in the oven and leaves you with an oily mess of a "sauce" that does not look appetizing. Perhaps the honey changes things by keeping it thicker. Either way, this was awesome served over rice. I used Uncle Ben's Converted Rice which stays much more moist than regular white rice. Definitely a keeper, although next time I will add the honey and see what happens.
Very tasty recipe! I was leery about using this combination, but it was delicious! I did follow some of the other reviews here and reduced the honey to a little less than 1/2 cup. I measured in 1/4 cup increments. Added from there. I also used the "chilled russian dressing" from this site. One of the things I did different was to add a few tsps. of balsamic vinegar to the sauce, I love balsamic with pork and this helped cut some of the sweetness. I cooked mine in a reynolds oven cooking bag at 325,till it reached 160 degrees and it was perfect with mashed potatoes and a salad on the side.
Just finished cleaning up after this wonderful dinner. My tenderloin was smaller than 1 1/2 lb so I used less dressing and should have cut back the onion soup mix. It was still very good but borderline too salty for my taste. I also cut back the honey and used Chilled Russian Dressing from allrecipes. The meat was very moist, tender and tasty. I know I'll be making this one again!
Perhaps I did something wrong...the only Russian salad dressing I could find was made by Wishbone and wasn't creamy (or mayonnaise-based). Anyway, the pork was very tender and moist as others have indicated; however, the sauce had a sweet-and-sour flavor. The onions from the soup mix were still a little crunchy--even after baking for the full amount of time. Good, but not great.
STICK TO THE ORIGINAL COOKING METHOD..TRIED USING CROCK POT..ALMOST RUINED THE WHOLE MEAL..MEAT TOTALLY DRIED OUT, SAUCE STARTED TO GET A BURNED TASTE..HAD TO SHREAD THE MEAT ADD MORE SALAD DRESSING,HONEY AND WATER, AND MADE PULLED PORK SANDWICHES..MY FAULT SHOULD HAVE BEEN A 5
Are you kidding me? Look at the Nutritional Information. Not only is the recipe very high in calories, the Sodium value is off the roof!
This was yummy.....very tender and tasty, just like the name says! Of course, I didn't have any Russian dressing but mixed Catalina with some mayo and hot sauce and a bit of horseradish followed the rest of the recipe and both my husband and I really loved it. Next time I am going to thin out the sauce before serving and put it over rice. Maybe will have to add a little more dressing to do so, but it will be worth it. As is, it was delicious.
very very yummy, made the recipe as posted, when i make this the next time i will as others have written cut down on the honey
What a crowd-pleaser at my small dinner party! I was not able to find Russian dressing in our market, so used Catalina.I doubled all sauce ingredients, as I was roasting a 3-lb loin, but only used a total of 1/4 cup honey, as 2 guests are diabetic, and I took that into consideration. The Catalina added sweetness of its own. I added 1 cup chicken broth to the sauce ingredients. The result was incredibly delicious. Guests asked for the recipe.
Good recipe, I will use it again. The pork was very moist and the 'sauce' was very tasty. Buttered noodles and green beans went with it well.
Went over very well in my house...even my "picky eater" son ate it! I did as was suggested and cut the honey down to 1/2 cup and it was still very good. This is definitely a "keeper".
I found this recipe to be far too sweet and almost inedible. The syrup makes the sauce more like candy and not an entree. I will not make it again and would not recommnd it to anyone. Should have expected it will all the sauce ingredients being processed items.
The usual marinated pork tenderloin is almost always what I prepare. I have been lucky with that method but I must admit that there are times when I don't feel like doing that much messy prep work in the evening. However, I did make Russian dressing from AR the night before. I followed the recipe as it was written and my family really liked it. I had to use a mixture of honey, corn syrup and maple syrup as that is what I had on hand. I guess I can see where some may find the sauce too sweet. I didn't find this myself. I might use 3/4 of a packet of onion soup as it stood out a little too much. I really liked browning the meat prior to it's oven time. It added a nice texture as well as flavour. Next time I may cut the roasting time by 10 - 15 min. My meat thermometer is broken so I couldn't check doneness and the meat was a little on the dry side. Thanks for sharing this recipe. I'm sure I will make it again.
I have made this 3 times now and it is awesome. I made it for my father-in-law, a man hard to please and he was going back for forths. Give it a shot you will not be disappointed. The only thing I do different is I put Rosemary and some other spices on about an hour before I brown it.
This was very simple and easy to make. I only found one brand of Russian dressing and thought it looked too creamy (like Thousand Island) - but, it actually worked perfectly. I only used 1/4 cup of honey based on other reviewers suggestions and it was plenty - any more would be too sweet. In my oven I only needed to cook it for 45 minutes instead of the full hour - I cooked until the pork registered 160 degrees and then took it out, covered with foil, and let sit for 10 minutes. I thought this was really good - my husband liked it, but, he thought the onion taste was a little strong for his taste.
We loved this! My hubby stepped on broken glass getting to this in our garage fridge - had to go to the dr. to have it removed. He said the pork was so good he can overlook the incident : ) Followed others' input - reduced honey to 1/4 c - other than that - followed to a "T" (used Ken's S'house brand dressing - lighter in color, seemingly creamier than other brands.) Curious how this would be cooked in a crockpot or wrapped in foil in the oven (to make clean-up easier.) Thanks so much!!
Excellent!!! Next time I think I will make is with just 1/4 cup of honey so its less sweet....
Wonderful. This one is a keeper. Line the baking dish with aluminum foil for easy clean up.
I didn't expect to like this recipe, but thought it sounded interesting enough to try. I was surprised by how good it turned out. Not only was it simple to make with fairly standard ingredients, but it was absolutely delicious! I am definitely adding this one to my favorites and will be making it again.
yum!!!! This is so tender. I'm not a big fan of super sweet things, so I cut way back on the honey (as russian dressing tastes really sweet to me all ready). I only used probably 1/4-1/3 cup of honey. I've been burned too by onion soup mix in that it is incredibly salty...so I put in about 3/4 of the package. So easy and tasty!! Definitely a keeper.
The first few bites had a nice tangy taste to them, but after that, both my wife and I found it to be too salty on the taste buds. The culprits being the Onion soup mix and the Russian dressing, which are loaded with sodium. If you are on a low sodium diet, then you really need to avoid this recipe, it has over 1700 mg of sodium, which is 2/3 of your recommended daily allowance.
The whole family LOVED this recipe, based on alterations I made. I followed other reviewers' advice and halved both the honey and the dry soup mix. Instead of using a bottled dressing, I made the Chilled Russian Salad Dressing that is on this site, doubling the chili sauce the recipe asks for. Cooking pork tenderloin for such a long time also dries it out. I used a probe and removed it from the oven when the internal temperature was 145 degrees and tented it under foil for five minutes before serving. Yummy!!!
This recipe worked out great. I used a tenderloin, but also used up a couple of pieces of pork I had in the freezer. I added some water as the sauce was too thick to cover it all. It turned out sticky sweet - perfect with rice!
This is one of my favorites! I have tried it with both tenderloin in the oven (awesome but expensive) and a loin roast in the crock pot (still very good and much cheaper). I get so many compliments whenever I make this that I feel guilty it's so easy!
delicious no changes made!
This one is difficult to rate as my husband gave it a 5 and my son and I gave it a 3. My son and I don't care for the taste of honey and this had a strong taste of honey. However, the cooking method produced a very tender and juicy roast and I don't usually have good luck with pork. So, I will try this again and reduce the honey to perhaps 1/4 to 1/2 cup and if that doesn't work maybe I'll try maple syrup instead. The sweetness of the sauce did compliment the pork, it was just the honey flavor that was the problem. I took the advice of JeannieBeannie and used the "Russian Style Creamy Salad Dressing" recipe from this site too.
Instead of the salad dressing, I used chili sauce and it was very good!
I just made this pork for my family. I use the Chilled Russian Salad Dressing like everyone suggested. The results were fantastic. Usually when I cook pork it turns out dry and chewy. This was not at all the case when using this recipe. After taking the meat out of the dish I added some water and corn starch to make a gravy. Served with mashed potatoes, green beans and broccoli....dinner done!
I just love this recipe! I needed a new way to make pork tenderloin and I will never make it any other way. You really can cut it with a fork. YUMMY
Very tasty, and easy. Didn't have russian dressing on hand so found a recipe on here and used that. Worked out very flavourful, tender and juicy. If you have kids picky about onions, filter them out of the onion soup mix or just use onion soup base. Us grownups loved it as is though. Sauce drizzled over sliced medallions is delicious. Will make again!
Roasted this today for Easter dinner. Cooked rice and spooned some of the sauce over the rice. Along with fresh carrots, hot rolls and salad it was a feast. I used 1/4 cup of honey but next time I will use a little less. It is a keeper though. QUILTERKAY
This is so easy to make. I thought it was very good & tender. It kinda tastes like Chinese BBQ pork. I didnt change anything. I served it with mashed potatos & green beans.
I followed the recipe exactly except for using 1/4 cup of honey. The pork was tender and very tasty- we'll make this again and again!
My family really liked this. It was a great new recipie for pork tenderloin. Thanks!
My husband, son and oldest granddaughter were the first to taste this, needless to say I will be making this again and again. Everyone loved it and I loved the ease of making it.
This is an excellent pork dish. Initially, I thought it was going to be too sweet, due to the honey and the dressing, but it was just perfect. This one's a keeper!
Tasted great.Instead of basting every 10 min. I just flipped them halfway.Turned out moist and tasty.I never had Russian dressing before,now it's my favorite.
I'm so excited! My dinner guests just left and they all think I can cook!!!! I highly recommend this recipe!
I substituted Vidalia Onion dressing instead of the Russian dressing. It was great. I recommend checking the temperature after 45 minutes. The 1 hour cooking time allowed the pork to be well done. I think at 45 minutes the roast would be medium to medium well. It was still very juicy and tendder with the 1hour time.
I was tired of fixing my pork tenderloin the same old way I always do, so I came here to see what I could find...I found this recipe--very different from anything I've ever done--and it was terrific AND easy!! I saved some of the sauce and used it the next day on chicken--that was great, too! Thanks for the recipe!!
This was delicious. I used the extra sauce to serve over rice.
This was just as described. Tasty and tender...lovely and sweet...I cooked it a bit longer however...delicioso!!
I usually follow a recipe exactly when I make it the first time. Unfortunately, I discovered that I only had 1/2 cup of honey on hand. I made the recipe anyway because I noticed that some reviewers said it was too sweet. It was very good and I will definitely make it again. I think I will probably continue to use 1/2 cup of honey because it was great that way.
Amazingly delicious!!!!!
FANTASTIC!! I didn't have Russian dressing, so I substituted a raspberry hazelnut vinegarette and it was great -- more of a sweet glaze. Hubby and kiddos cleaned their plates and asked for more!
Great, great, great.
I made this for Christmas dinner last year and everyone loved it.
This was absolutely horrid. It was salty, strong, and almost inedible. I would never make this again. My daughter refused to eat it, my son just looked at me, and my hubby said not every recipe is a winner.
Very tasty, tender and simple to put together! I am not a fan of Russian dressing; the onion soup mix enhanced it greatly. (I also used the Chilled Russian Dressing recipe: doubled the Worcestershire sauce, added Tapitio sauce for zing and used reduced fat mayo). The honey was essential in giving the sauce clingability while roasting, but I reduced it to 1/2 cup. I served this with mashed potatoes, stuffing, lima beans, and sliced tomatoes and cukes. We have leftovers which makes me happy!
THE BEST EVER! I doubled the recipe (5 lbs pork tenderloin) and put it in the slow cooker on low for six hours. Added Vidalia Onion vinegrette dressing since I didn't have enough Russian. This was the absolute best. My kids have had it on sandwiches for lunch. You could add some wing sauce and it would taste like spicy bbq. A versitile recipe for a busy mom, thanks!
Loved the tangy sweetness. It's easy to make, and really didn't take a lot of time to prepare. One of the best pork recipes we have ever had.
This was great!! Truly was fork tender. We had some mushrooms,so I threw those in too. Served with mashed potatoes and greenbeans. Was a really good supper. Thanks for sharing,Christine.
This was so good. It was my first pork tenderloin. Everyone loved it. It was also very easy to make. I did follow some of the reveiws and only use 1/2 cup of honey. Mucho delicious!!!!:)
This is so easy to make and tastes wonderful! My kids loved it and were disappointed there were no leftovers. I wasn't sure about the Russian dressing and onion soup mix, but this is definitely a keeper.
i really enjoyed this recipe and so did my family. i did cut down on the honey as suggested by others. will definitely have again.
I found the flavour to be a bit strong, by the third bite I was finished. Maybe less onion soup mix. May have been better with a bit less sauce on the pork.
Made this recipe exactly as written & have made it many, many times with fried rice on the side. I use the extra sauce on the rice. Whole family loves it.
