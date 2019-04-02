Tasty Tender Pork Tenderloin

4.5
324 Ratings
  • 5 241
  • 4 54
  • 3 14
  • 2 10
  • 1 5

You can put the knives away because this easy, no-fuss tenderloin absolutely melts in your mouth. My family insists I make this at least once a week!

Recipe by Christine

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Trim any excess fat from pork and pat dry with a paper towel. Season with salt and pepper. Dust with flour, shaking off any excess.

  • In a large skillet, heat 1 to 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Sear the pork in the oil, rotating to brown evenly all sides. Transfer to a baking dish just large enough to fit the tenderloin.

  • In a bowl, stir together the Russian-style salad dressing, honey, and onion soup mix. Pour evenly over the tenderloin, rolling the meat to coat on all sides. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake, covered, in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, basting with glaze every 10 minutes. Remove foil and continue baking another 30 minutes, or until pork is no longer pink in the center.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
648 calories; protein 28.7g; carbohydrates 80.1g; fat 25.7g; cholesterol 73.8mg; sodium 1787.1mg. Full Nutrition
