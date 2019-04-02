Tasty Tender Pork Tenderloin

The usual marinated pork tenderloin is almost always what I prepare. I have been lucky with that method but I must admit that there are times when I don't feel like doing that much messy prep work in the evening. However, I did make Russian dressing from AR the night before. I followed the recipe as it was written and my family really liked it. I had to use a mixture of honey, corn syrup and maple syrup as that is what I had on hand. I guess I can see where some may find the sauce too sweet. I didn't find this myself. I might use 3/4 of a packet of onion soup as it stood out a little too much. I really liked browning the meat prior to it's oven time. It added a nice texture as well as flavour. Next time I may cut the roasting time by 10 - 15 min. My meat thermometer is broken so I couldn't check doneness and the meat was a little on the dry side. Thanks for sharing this recipe. I'm sure I will make it again.