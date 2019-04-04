Black Beans with Bacon
The Brazilian answer to baked beans!!! It is delicious when served as a sidedish with meat, but you can also make it a main dish and hand some rice with it!
The Brazilian answer to baked beans!!! It is delicious when served as a sidedish with meat, but you can also make it a main dish and hand some rice with it!
OK, I'm lazy and took a lot of shortcuts. Instead of dry beans, I used two cans of drained black beans. I also substituted a can of diced tomato and dried parsley for the fresh ingredients. I fried the bacon first and drained all but a little of the fat before adding the onions, garlic and carrot. Once they were tender, I added the beans and other ingredients and cooked until warm. This recipe was delicious as a side or on a tortilla with other fixings. My kids loved it, too!Read More
Ok - but not great. Needed more flavor for my tastebudsRead More
OK, I'm lazy and took a lot of shortcuts. Instead of dry beans, I used two cans of drained black beans. I also substituted a can of diced tomato and dried parsley for the fresh ingredients. I fried the bacon first and drained all but a little of the fat before adding the onions, garlic and carrot. Once they were tender, I added the beans and other ingredients and cooked until warm. This recipe was delicious as a side or on a tortilla with other fixings. My kids loved it, too!
Doubled the recipe and substituted a jar of medium salsa for the two tomatoes required (Safeway Select Roasted Tomato Salsa: EASILY the best salsa available in any supermarket!). I also added a tablespoon of ketchup to nullify the spiciness a bit to make it more kid friendly. The only problem I ran into is that the additional moisture of the salsa made it impossible to brown the bacon inside the vegetable mixture. So, Instead of cooking the bacon until it was brown and crispy, I just made sure it looked more or less "done" and reduced the moisture a bit before adding to the beans. I also dumped out some of the standing water in the bean pot to reduce moisture there. In the future, I will probably prepare the bacon in advance, though, honestly, it wasn't AT ALL bad with the bacon just "done". My kids (ages 11, 9, and 4) really enjoyed it, and the ketchup added just enough sweetness to the dish to make it taste like baked beans. Lastly, we served this dish as a main dish with rice and tortillas. I and my wife found that wrapping a mixture of beans and rice in the tortilla made for a very nice burrito. Anyway, thumbs up all around.
Anything with bacon grabs my attention! This is a great bean recipe. I didn't have a pressure cooker but it all turned out tasty. I soaked the beans overnight and just boiled them for an hour before I added the bacon and veggies. I like beans not so mushy. We ate it as a main course with a wrap and salsa. It was great!
Using this recipe as more of a guide, I just winged it and eyeballed the measurements of ingredients to suit my taste, using canned black beans, drained and rinsed. When looking over the recipe I noticed there were no spices, so I added ground cumin and was glad I did. Once the bacon, carrot, onion and garlic were cooked and tender, I did not drain the fat from the bacon before I added the beans, and I liked the extra flavor it provided. I simmered this for about 10 minutes, adding chicken stock as necessary so it wouldn't dry out. This was tasty, but I think the bacon fat and cumin were significant flavor contributions. Loved the addition of the tomatoes, carrots and parsley for color. This was a perfect side dish for the "Chicken with Tomatillos and Poblanos," also from this site, that I served it with.
I surprised my brasilian boyfriend with this dish and he told me that it was almost like his mother used to prepare it. He was really impressed!!! Thank you so much!
Excellent. I kept coming back to snitch bits. Very good flavors, great compliment to chicken!
This was very delicious!
This recipe is so much better than it reads!! It deserves 10 stars. Our family loves this recipe. So fast and easy. Since I don't own a pressure cooker, I use either the crockpot or a Dutch oven. I empty 2 to 4 cans of undrained black beans in the crockpot, add two cans of water, cover with lid, and cook on low to medium. While that is heating, on the stove I brown diced bacon, draining on paper towels when crisped and reserving a tiny bit of the fat. In the reserved bacon juice, I saute onion, carrot and tomato. I always use more carrot and tomato than the recipe calls for. The carrot pairs nicely with the black beans. I add 2 chicken bouillon and then add this mixture to the beans in the crockpot. Cook on low-medium for maybe an hour, depending on your crockpot's temperature. I cook rice in the rice cooker while the beans are cooking. I garnish with parsley or cilantro, fresh salsa or sour cream. Leftovers are to die for. You can add more liquid or chicken stock and make this a soup. Very, very tasty.
This was way good. I simplified the recipe by using canned beans and I precooked my bacon in the microwave, reserving the drippings to add to the mix. I served it over rice and served along side the Jamaican Jerk Chicken from this site and couldn't get enough. It is very good the next day too, but the bacon goes soggy. Next time I will not stir the bacon in, but sprinkle on individual servings. Thank you! Will make again.
I made this tonight after searching for a recipe with black beans and bacon. I'm like a previous poster, super lazy. I used 2 cans black beans, a can of diced tomatoes and I used real bacon pieces that you would use on a salad (already cooked). I added some cumin to the recipe also. I didn't cook in a pressure cooker (so no water), just heated it on the stove for about 15 to 20 minutes while I cooked my other food. My husband loved it! He took a second helping even before he got to the meat I served. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks to the original poster and everyone else for their suggestions.
This was so delicious! I did the quick version of it using canned black beans and a can of milder Rotel. Even my pickiest eaters ate it, except my kids. But they're weird:)
These were very good. I usually don't like bacon on my food but decided to give this recipe a try. All I can say is that it was delicious. I decided as previously suggested to use a can of black beans. Will definelty continue making this recipe. The only thing I did differently is fry the bacon first to make it crispy then I added the veggies. Yummo!!
Bacon really does make everything better...wow! I opted to use a can of beans to make my life easier and I skipped the parsley (my only recipe this week that called for it). Other than that, I pretty much followed the recipe and, again, WOW! I used naples tip of adding cumin and I think it definitely adds a little more depth to the dish...just a light sprinkle, to taste. I cannot wait for lunch!
Good, basic recipe. I cooked my beans on high in the crockpot for about 4-5 hours before adding the other ingredients. Don't have a pressure cooker. I left out the tomato and carrots also. I will make again.
very good!!! Made it for a 'cowboy birthday party' cook out & everyone loved it!
Used canned black beans and frozen diced onions as a timesaver. Pretty tasty. Also added more bacon.
This is a very tasty dish. I do, however, feel it is a little heavy on the onions. Either doubling the beans or halving the onions would make it better in my opinion. I also added the cumin, as one reviewer recommended, and liked that flavor, too.
Very good! Didn't use tomatoes though. A little bland for my taste, but still good. Next time I might spice it up a bit.
Really simple and easy to make, and GREAT Tasting! I highly recommend it!
I also used canned beans, more bacon, and I omitted the carrots. I used a lot of seasonings including a lot of cummin. I am very impressed! It was awesome!
I'd add more black beans, when I cooked it, they competed with the onions as the main ingredient.
Ok - but not great. Needed more flavor for my tastebuds
I've never had black beans before, but this was good. The carrots were a bit crunchy, I might try matchstick (julienned) carrots next time. The flavor was great and I think even better the next day. I cooked some rice, mixed it in and wrapped it all in a tortilla for lunch the next day. That was awesome except for the 'soggy' bacon. My DS, 13 & very picky, wouldn't even taste it because he doesn't think beans should be black (we usually eat pinto, navy, kidney & green beans) but our rule is "You have to take at least one 'real' bite before you can judge the food--good or bad". I later caught him sneaking a bite, not once, but 3 times!! lol I'll try this recipe again if for no other reason than the fact that I liked it & my DD 4 liked it and it made an awesome lunch the next day! I'm guessing DS13 might even put some on his plate next time.
Like some other reviewers, I also used canned black beans, and I also microwaved the bacon. Husband thought it was ok but said I've made him better black bean dishes. I also thought it was pretty boring, and really disliked the smell as well. I won't be making this again. Thanks anyway!
I made it pretty much the way Review Mama Cass made it - Thanks, Ms Cass for your suggestions. I put in extra carrots, celery, cilantro, and a can of mexican rotel. Fast and easy on the stove. Served it with brown rice - great main course.
just ok
*drool* This is so good. You'll have cravings of it for weeks after. :D
I used a pound of dry black beans and added 1/2 pound of ground sausage, in addition to the bacon. I browned the sausage with the onion and garlic. Cooked the bacon separately. I omitted the tomato and carrot. Seasoned with seasoning salt, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, red pepper, cayenne pepper, and, black pepper.
This was fantastic, will make again and again. I used 2 cans of black beans, drained, didn't have a carrot so chopped up a red bell pepper and added that instead, will always make it that way, the pepper added to the flavor. Thanks for the recipe.
I didn't have black beans. Used white kidney and garbanzo. did add cumin, cyanne, and a pinch of nutmeg. I didn't have carrots but I did have a red bell pepper. Taste really good. Also added lime and a tad of zest to the mix.
What a great multi-purpose recipe!!! While I have a pressure cooker, I opted to make these in the crock pot today, taking some others advice about some shortcuts. I used 2 cans of black beans, one can of petite diced tomatoes (drained), and I sauted the onion, carrot and garlic in a little of the bacon grease. I added a few drops of Louisiana hot sauce, and a drop of liquid smoke, in addition to about 1/4 tsp of ancho chili powder, and a little Arizona Dreaming spice from Penzey's. It smells and tastes wonderful! I could easily add a little chicken and cheese and make this into a burrito, or just roll this into a tortilla by itself. I'm actually considering eating some of it with chips this afternoon. And that's all above just being a wonderful side dish with something else. A very worthwhile dish!! Additional sidenote - if you have the time, the depth of flavor is fabulous if you cook in cast iron rather than the crock pot -- probably closer to that of the pressure cooker version. Still probably one of my favorite recipes this year!
For those of you without a pressure cooker or who didn't soak their beans for a day. Fear Not! Use canned black beans, fry down the bacon, drain and then cook the onions, garlic and carrots until tender. Add everything else in and heat til warm. I served this with Enchilada Suizas. My wife took the leftovers to work. Had to beat off the co-workers. I've since gotten stict orders to make enough for her to bring leftovers for everyone.
I needed a quick recipe for black beans minus any mexican spice. This was the ticket! A savory dish, I find this recipe to be a set of 'great bones' upon which to improvise and experiment. While cooking, I almost added a dash of blackberry roasted pepper vinegar, but changed my mind, to stay true to the script as written the first time. I see I could have added it and brought out a depth; but left alone, the dish is very well done. I used all garden fresh ingredients, including a shredded zucchini. Since I cook beans, then freeze them, it was a quick dish as well. Thank you! :)
Did not use a pressure cooker. Just cooked them longer in a regular pan. Added some Goya Recaito. These were some of the best beans we have had. My husband ate them two days in a row and wanted them the third day, but I froze the remainder for another week.
quite tasty, although i do think it was a bit dry for my tastes. Maybe next time around , I will add some stewed tomatoes. It went well with the fish I served, and I can see it also being a main dish with rice.
I needed make this is a short time, so I used some of the short cuts I saw in another review. I cooked the bacon first and used the fat from the bacon to sauté the vegetables instead of the olive oil. I used canned beans that I rinsed first and a can of diced tomatoes with jalapeño since my family likes a little spice and I left out the greens. Next time I will add the beans last since they got a little mushy, but the flavor was fabulous. It was great as a side or t
I needed make this is a short time, so I used some of the short cuts I saw in another review. I cooked the bacon first and used the fat from the bacon to sauté the vegetables instead of the olive oil. I used canned beans that I rinsed first and a can of diced tomatoes with jalapeño since my family likes a little spice and I left out the greens. Next time I will add the beans last since they got a little mushy, but the flavor was fabulous. It was great as a side or t
Great, hearty recipe. I was out of bacon, so I substituted breakfast sausage links instead. It still came out delicious. I soaked the beans for about 18 hours, and then cooked them in the slow cooker on high for 6 hours, but they could have still used another hour or two. Other than the beans being slightly less tender than optimal (cook's error), it made an excellent meal. There was enough to use as a side for dinner and for two lunch servings the next day. I'll be keeping this recipe on hand as an easy and filling meal for busy workdays.
great recipe! I didn't have carrots, so omitted them. Even my older sons are them. it's a keeper!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections