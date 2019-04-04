Black Beans with Bacon

The Brazilian answer to baked beans!!! It is delicious when served as a sidedish with meat, but you can also make it a main dish and hand some rice with it!

By Marlies Monika

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
12 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place beans in a pressure cooker with enough water to cover, and soak 12 hours, or overnight.

  • Add 2 1/2 quarts water to the beans, or enough to fill pressure cooker about 2/3 full. Cover, and cook 30 minutes at 10 pounds pressure. Remove from heat, and set aside.

  • Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat, and saute the garlic and onion until tender. Stir in the tomato and carrot. Cook about 5 minutes, and mix in the bacon. Cook and stir until bacon is crisp and evenly browned.

  • Mix the vegetable and bacon mixture into the pressure cooker with the black beans. Cover, and continue cooking approximately 10 minutes at 10 pounds pressure. Garnish with parsley, and season with salt and pepper to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 338.6mg. Full Nutrition
