Whole Wheat Chapati

This recipe really surprised me. I didnt expect it to turn out as anything without a levener and just a few ingredients. They remind me of the wheat version of a corn tortilla. My only real issue is that they are stiff and dont have much bend to them. It makes it hard to use like bread and tortillas. They are a little heavy or dense in nature too. As far as the recipe ingredients, I used Gold Medal white whole wheat and probably did more like 2 pinches of sea salt. I had to wet my fingers twice to get all of the flour to knead. I shaped it into a disk, cut it into 4, then rolled and flattened each piece. I lined my tortilla press with plastic wrap and flattened them out. They were each the size, shape, and thickness of corn tortillas. I heated a small non-stick pan on 7 spritzed with olive oil. I ended up cooking them on 6.5. They each took 4 minutes, flipping and spritzing extra olive oil as needed. Surprisingly, they do puff up in spots. The next day the 2 left just kind of sat due to their lack of pliability. Recipe was interesting to try either way and ingredients are similar for this recipe.