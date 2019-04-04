Whole Wheat Chapati
Similar to a wheat pita, it is bread made of whole wheat flour. I make it for my diabetic husband all the time. Serve these with your favorite fish or vegetable dish.
Similar to a wheat pita, it is bread made of whole wheat flour. I make it for my diabetic husband all the time. Serve these with your favorite fish or vegetable dish.
Awesome recipe! I'm a health nut but love junk food, so I use this recipe to make chips. I roll them out real thin, slice them up with a pizza roller, brush them with olive oil, then bake them 425 untill they are golden. Everyone loves them, even my not-so-health-nut boyfriend.Read More
Did not really work out at all. The dough never really became "firm and elastic", so I doubled the recipe with half all-purpose and half wheat flour. After that it turned out much better.Read More
Awesome recipe! I'm a health nut but love junk food, so I use this recipe to make chips. I roll them out real thin, slice them up with a pizza roller, brush them with olive oil, then bake them 425 untill they are golden. Everyone loves them, even my not-so-health-nut boyfriend.
These are very good. I just started Phase 2 of the South Beach diet and was actually looking for an easy whole wheat pizza dough recipe and happened upon this one, which works great! Before adding the oil and water, I mixed some garlic powder, Italian seasoning and Parmesan cheese in with the WW flour and salt. I rolled them about 6" in diameter and 1/8" thick and cooked them in a pan according to the instructions. I then topped one with a little pizza sauce (sugar free), veggies and mozzarella (reduced fat). Popped it in the toaster oven for a quick treat--a perfect, guilt-free reward for graduating to the next phase of the diet plan! Thanks for the recipe. I'm sure it will become a staple in my kitchen!
Awesome! The trick is to roll it thinly and use a dry pan. These are crisp and dry so plan to use them as a side bread not a wrap.
Simple and good tasting recipe. Reminds me of home whenever I make it. Thanks for the recipe!
I have recently stopped eating sugar, white flour and dairy products. Thanks for this. It goes great with my spanish/chickpea rice. Tasty and Healthy. Now that is a comination!! I made it yesterday and enjoyed it so much , that i will make it again today. I brushed a lil olive oil on the finished product for additional flavor! Yum!
I added an addl' 3T of water as the dough was a little dry. I rolled out each of the balls of dough with a little thickness as I like my chapati a little soft in the midle. I also cooked on high heat in order to get them to bubble up, quickly brown, and crisp. Served with butternut squash/apple curry I made from allrecipes. Very simple and yummy, will for sure make again. Thanks for the recipe.
Did not really work out at all. The dough never really became "firm and elastic", so I doubled the recipe with half all-purpose and half wheat flour. After that it turned out much better.
This recipe was very good. My whole family liked them (and that takes some doing!) Quick and easy to make, rolled out nicely. I served them with my own homemade korma curry. My youngest had three and she is a picky eater. Will definitely make again.
I used SPELT flour, fried it in canola oil and ate the finished flatbread with salsa. Yum!
A simple recipe that tastes great! I had to add a tablespoon more water and I added garlic powder for flavor. Ate it with paneer palak and hummus. Husband and I will definitely make it again.
Not bad in comparison to the ease of preparation. We had garlic/lemon/parsley butter handy and the bread was much better dipped in it! Would make a good healthy filling-holder in lieu of bread, fewer calories.
I loved this. It´s healthier than bread and really easy to make, plus fast. I put a little bit of garlic mushrooms and goat cheese and it made the perfect snack. Thanks!
This didn't work for me. I'm not sure if I did something wrong, but it turned out rubbery and tasteless. Not like the moderately fluffy bread I've had in Indian restaurants at all.
The dogs and myself are bored today and in a mood to eat so I been looking for something that not to fatting and I found this.. I was going to give this three stars after I tried the ones out of the pan. Then I went and tried the ones I baked and WOW I LOVE THEM! (Or should I say we love them) They came cout so crisp can't to try rosemary/olive oil/parm. cheese and cinn./sugar. YUMMY!!!!!!
This was not very good at all. I made sure to cook it on a dry pan, until it was golden brown on both sides, but it just tasted raw and floury. The raw taste of it really turned me off and my bf who normally loves these types of flatbreads only ate a small piece and left the rest.
Thank you so much for this recipe. I'm just beginning to try my hand at Indian food and I make this very often. Sometimes add curry, tumeric, etc. to vary taste and color. It is also great for my low low low cholesterol diet.
quick, easy, very versatile. will definitely make again.
These were so easy to make and really yummy! I brushed them with a little butter and topped 1 section with jam, one section with cinnamon and brown sugar and left one section plain. This will be a new staple, and I love that you can make them on the stove top. They will be great in the Summer time when it's too hot to bake. I can't wait to try them with hummus and savory herbs!
Awesome, quick and easy to make bread. Great with butter!
Great-Easy Recipe. I made This into 8 small servings for my daycare. I added garlic salt instead of the plain. When almost done cooking I added some shredded mozzerella cheese and folded them into mini tacos. Gave the kids some salsa on the side for dipping. I had to make a second batch cause all the kiddos were asking for MORE!
quick, easy and oh so yummy. we had ours with falafel, veggies and hummus. It was a nice substitute for pita's.
exactly what I was looking for! I used a touch more water, as I live a "mile high" in Colorado, but this is a great recipe!
This recipe really surprised me. I didnt expect it to turn out as anything without a levener and just a few ingredients. They remind me of the wheat version of a corn tortilla. My only real issue is that they are stiff and dont have much bend to them. It makes it hard to use like bread and tortillas. They are a little heavy or dense in nature too. As far as the recipe ingredients, I used Gold Medal white whole wheat and probably did more like 2 pinches of sea salt. I had to wet my fingers twice to get all of the flour to knead. I shaped it into a disk, cut it into 4, then rolled and flattened each piece. I lined my tortilla press with plastic wrap and flattened them out. They were each the size, shape, and thickness of corn tortillas. I heated a small non-stick pan on 7 spritzed with olive oil. I ended up cooking them on 6.5. They each took 4 minutes, flipping and spritzing extra olive oil as needed. Surprisingly, they do puff up in spots. The next day the 2 left just kind of sat due to their lack of pliability. Recipe was interesting to try either way and ingredients are similar for this recipe.
These are so quick and easy to make! I absolutely love them. I ate them with hummus. Yummus.
pretty close to how I make it. If your not worried about fat content and such dab a bit of butter on each roti after you remove it from the griddle. Very tasty.
My Indian Grandmother taught me how to make these and I lost the recipe. This recipe is super close except I would suggest folding the dough and rolling it out several times before frying (add a little water to the surface of the dough circle after each roll out). Makes it flakier
Very good! Doubled the recipe and it was gone in a flash. Thank you for sharing!
I would definitely add more salt next time, but really easy whole-grain bread item.
Very easy to make and went very well as a dipper for hummus instead of pita bread. I like the fact that it has simple ingredients but if you fry it in a cast iron pan lower the heat a bit.
this is awesome. my husband hangs around the kitchen like a little kid sneaking pieces right off the plate.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections