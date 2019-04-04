Whole Wheat Chapati

39 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 10
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Similar to a wheat pita, it is bread made of whole wheat flour. I make it for my diabetic husband all the time. Serve these with your favorite fish or vegetable dish.

By COOKLOVE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chapati
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift together flour and salt in a bowl. Stir in olive oil and water, and then knead until firm and elastic. Divide into four balls, and roll as flat as possible with a rolling pin.

    Advertisement

  • Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the chapati on both sides until golden brown, about 1 minute per side. If desired, sprinkle with additional olive oil before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 3.9g; sodium 1.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022