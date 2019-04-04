Beef and Rice Medley
This recipe is quick and easy to prepare and very delicious! The whole family loves it!
As others have said, this is a good base recipe to build on. As written it seems bland. However, I followed the steps for the most part and tweaked it to my own taste. Here is what I did: Sauteed diced onion and red bell pepper in a little oil until tender (not translucent, but tender ... about three minutes), added in ground turkey (because that is what I had on hand), browned it until done, added the water and three chicken bouillon cubes (you should always use one cube per cup of water, but I added in three cubes since I didn't know how to halve one), added the rice, a can of diced tomatoes, and then black pepper, a little seasoning salt, a tad bit of celery salt, some garlic powder and onion powder, and let it simmer for about 30 minutes (until most of the liquid had soaked into everything). Then I poured everything into a baking dish, covered it with torn up pepperjack cheese slices and put it in the oven on 350 for about 10 minutes (long enough for the cheese to melt). BOY! WAS THIS GOOD. I served it with salad. Again, I think this recipe, as written, would be extremely bland unless you like bland food. For those of us who like full flavor and that "kick", you definitely need to take it up a notch.Read More
My family has made a version of this my whole life. Here is the most important key to getting flavor into this dish- ALWAYS ALWAYS match the bouillon to the water. If it calls for 2c water add two cubes and so forth. Even if you add nothing else remember the bouillon. Here are some other tips: Depending on your taste try adding drained black or green olives. You can add alittle jalepeno pepper to give it some zip. Any flavored cheese works with this-So what ever mood you are in cheese it up that way and add your own spices. Over all it is one of those recipes that allows variety. It is a great base to start with and a great way to introduce cassaroles to the kids. They simply love it due to the cheese.Read More
I loved this! I found it to be creamy and comforting. I did a few things differently. I used brown rice. So I cooked it by itself (1c. nishiki brown rice + 2 1/2 c water) for 30 minutes. Than I put it with the meat for 15 minutes together. By then it was more than ready for the tomatoes. I used one 10 oz. can of diced tomatoes and green chillis. This took care of any blandness others may have found. I used one 8 oz. block of monterey jack cheese that I shredded. I mixed it in a little while it was melting so it made it really creamy. This was EXCELLANT! I love it! The only problem I have is that the kids (5,4,2) didn't like it but the baby (1) did. Go figure. If my husband were here it would be gone. This made more than enough for a family of six.
I really liked this recipe, because it was so easy to make and required little clean up, I added some chili peppers, basil and spike for seasoning, and a can of crispy corn, also I left out the cheese, my five year old loved it, and because I love hot and spicy, i added some hot pepper sauce to my bowl, yummy!
This is a quick, easy, delicious meal with minimal kitchen clean-up. My husband loved it and requested I cook it again next week.
This recipe was a good starting point, although a little bland for my family. I added a little garlic powder and onion powder. It didn't look so good, but it tasted delicious.
Extremely bland
Excellent dish!! Everyone loved...my son added corn to it as well though we didn't add the cheese. Quick, easy and a winner!!
I read the previous reviews and made the commom changes: no peppers, but I added Worcestershire sauce, lots of salt, pepper, garlic powder, and corn. I also used Southwestern diced tomatoes. I waited for my family's response as I RARELY make a new dish. We served it in bowls and garnished with grated cheddar cheese. It was a huge hit! My hubby ended up putting his in a taco shell with sour cream and taco sauce! I love that I have something easy and new. My oldest daughter is always looking for potluck dishes to take in to work, I can't wait to share this with her. Maybe not BEST, but surely DARN GOOD.
This was very good.
I made this and it was quite tasty with some extra garlic. My daughter who is very picky liked it. But it did not seem like much of a meal. It was more of a side dish.
This recipe was very tasty! I put it in a baking dish at the end covered it with the cheese and baked it in the oven until the cheese was bubbly. I then served it with home made garlic bread....it was a hit with everyone!!
This was very good and easy to make.I added a can of corn
I made this recipe for a potluck at work, but used Pepper jack cheese in place of the mozzarella...and it was great! It was such a hit, that I'm using it for Bunco night as well!
This dish was good It was easy and filling my kids really liked it was good on a chilly fall night.
I think this is the first time I've made a recipe from this site and didn't read other reviews first. I just did my own thing with it. I didn't have green pepper, so I added frozen corn. It also seemed like it would be bland, so I added some chili powder. Not enough, it was still kind of bland. I served this in tortilla shells with cheese.
My family enjoyed this meal. I used 1.5# ground beef and doubled the rice. I used beef broth straight from the can (ended up using about 3 cans altogether). I did add quite a bit of black pepper, it just seemed to fit with the flavors. It was nice to just put a lid on it and let it do all the work. Will definitely make again!
It was okay. The kids hated it. I thought it was pretty good. It was something different to do with ground burger.
Yummm, I did the recommended 2 bouilon cubes and used uncle bens original recipe wild rice, was scrumpish, but you definitely need to use the one cube per cup of water for bouilon.
This turned out rather bland. we bumped it up a notch with some salt, onion powder, and a bit more pepper. Not a once-a-week recipe, I'll probably experiment with it a bit. Thanks!
This is the best recipe I have ever eaten made from rice. I used four flavor Mexican cheese.
I think it needed more spices...more flavor.
This dish was ok but I will never make it again. It did not turn out as good as it sounded. It lacked a lot of flavor. My kids just turned up thier noses at this dish. It looked gross so I can't say that I blame them!
Great base recipe. I doubled the rice because I felt like the beef to rice ratio was a little off. I also used beef broth instead of the boullion because I didn't have any. I added garlic powder and a touch of cumin and cayenne to give it some kick. Overall really quick and easy!
EXCELLENT!! I did not alter the recipe because I don't believe in doing that. I made it exactly to recipe and it was quick, easy and fantastic!! Found it by searching with ingredients I had available and this popped up!!
I spiced it up a lot, and plan on spicing it up some more next time I make it, but overall, it was easy and delicious, which is a great combo for me.
This is a good base recipe. Made it a couple of time but made changes. 1st time used beef broth instead of cube, added garlic(crushed or powder), frozen chopped onions, frozen mixed bell peppers, Italian seasonings and mix Italian cheeses from bag I had in house. 2nd time used same frozen vegies and garlic but added cumin and a bit of chipolte chili powder, half can of left over, drained, black beans and topped with shredded Mexican 4 cheeses. Was very good both ways. Husband wants to try it without bell peppers but add mushrooms and fresh spinach(2 of his favorite foods).
This is a great base to work with. I have been playing with quiche and cottage cheese lately, so I added about 1/2 c of non fat cottage cheese to it when I added the rice. Gave it a cheesy creamy texture. Substituted frozen french cut green beans for green pepper. I had great grass fed organic beef to work with so it was delicious!
A good one-dish family meal for a weeknight. Easy enough to tweak flavors to suit personal preferences.
Good basic recipe, needed more seasoning which was an easy fix. Once adjustments were made (garlic, celery salt, thyme, and more black pepper added) it was quite good. I didn't have mozzerella so I used sharp cheddar. I served corn bread as a side and everyone gobbled it up.
I will try this again. I used 1.5 cups of brown rice, with 3 cups of water and increased the simmer time to 40 minutes. I'll add another 5 minutes next time. i used orange bell pepper and chopped tomatoe fresh from the garden. With a little tweaking I think this could be a good main dish recipe for our family
I didn't have beef bouillon, so I left it out and only used half can of diced tomatoes. and used all kinds of seasonings. YUM! we loved it. Very delicious! Easy to make and we can't get over how good it is! Thank you for sharing!
Really easy and the whole family liked it. I added a few of my favorite spices like paprika, parsely, garlic. I also used ground turkey instead of the beef. Came out great. Will definately make it again.
My husband loved this. He doesn't like canned tomatoes so I added red pepper along with the green. Also when cooking the beef I added a Lot of Worshestshire sauce, and "beef base" as oppossed to the boullion. He's been asking for this every night since...It was a hit!!! Thank you!!! : )
I'm giving this recipe 5 stars, because it was really good, easy to make, and cheap!! This was my first time finally not using instant rice in a recipe. This turned out great, the rice was cooked. I changed things up just a little bit for what I had on hand. I used a can of beef broth and an 8 oz can of tomato sauce in place of the seasoned water and diced tomatoes. I did cover the pan (used to doing that with instant rice) while it was simmering and I added the tomato sauce when I added the beef broth. Very good topped with sour cream, salsa, lettuce and tomatoes!!
I tried this recipe and really loved it. My 14 and 12 year olds really enjoyed it because it was simple and contained things they recognized. I bumped up the seasoning with garlic salt and more cheese. Other than that it was really an excellent dish. I will definitely put this in my rotation of one pot meals.
Very quick and easy dinner. Great when I forgot to take out some other things for dinner but had all the ingredients.
After reading several of the other reviews I thought I'd give this a try and add a few things. It still came out pretty bland. It was okay but I don't think I will make it again.
This recipe was quick and easy to prepare but it lack flavor.
Good, quick and easy. Added a few cloves of garlic and can of corn. Shorted water to 2 cups and added a little V8. Tomato sauce or paste would probably be better.
I thought this was a great recipe, we didn't have peppers and added more spices, but it was simple and I think it seems like it could also be good with some mushrooms or other vegetables. Thanks
Super yummy one-pan meal. I used brown rice, which increased the cooking time, and also added taco seasoning and substituted pepper-jack cheese for the mozzerella. It was a hit with the hubby!
I sauteed the diced onions with a tsp of minced garlic then added the meat and seasoned with salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder. Then added in the dry rice, while I heated the water and bouillon. Then added to meat mixture. After 25 mins on simmer I divided the meat mixture into two pans as I didn't want to waste it all in case I didn't like the end product. I added a can of mushroom soup to one pan. Yum! The other I added in the can of tomatoes and mixed in some italian cheese blend. It was good as well. Would def make again.
My whole family loves this recipe- quick to make, yummy to eat!
This recipe was good. It could have been better. It was a little bland. Next time I'll add some seasoning.
I had ground elk and rice already cooked and in the refrigerator. I sautéed a whole onion and maybe half a green pepper. The green pepper was already diced and in the freezer. I added the canned tomatoes and a can of button mushrooms, halved. It looked a little dry and since my Mother, who is on chemo, is not tolerating cheese right now, I added a can of cream of mushroom soup. Mixed it all, baked at 350F for 20 minutes. Added shredded cheddar on half and baked another 10. I loved it. It had a taste reminiscent of hamburger pie. I would have made it spicier but i was trying to find something Mother will eat. She ate it okay but unfortunately nothing tastes very good to her now.
Great recipe if it's a weekday and you're in a hurry. The only change I made was I made it with jasmine rice instead of regular white rice, and it came out just fine. This recipe is low in sodium so some may want to add salt. I made it with ground sirloin and that reduced the fat considerable. But all-in-all a good, low salt, meal.
I substituted ground turkey for the ground beef. Great recipe; all the family liked it! Will put it in the dinner rotation, as it uses things I usually have around the house...
This dish was very quick to prepare. However, it lacked flavor. I even added garlic powder, mushrooms, and parmesan cheese to the recipe. We had to add quite a bit of salt to be able to eat it. 3 out of 4 family members did not care for this recipe at all.
I have made this a few times now. I just add some cumin, paprika, and sometimes some italian seasoning. Now and then when we want it spicy I will throw in some jalepeno peppers. It's a great recipe because you can alter it to fit your tastes.
Very good, and very filling
This was a little bland, so I kicked it up a notch with some season all, also I think next time I will use cheddar cheese instead. My family did love this after I put in some more seasoning. This was a nice way to replace stuffed bell peppers, a lot less work. Thanks so much!
Good comfort food. Would good as a stuffing for stuffed peppers. Substituted 1 tsp. of Better Than Bouillon for the bouillon cube.
This was really good. I followed JLLEBOW's modifications as I had brown rice too. I used roasted tomatoes with green chili but no green pepper. Still turned out great.
Too bland. I doubled the recipe, and, it was just like eating cooked rice with a little hamburger.
I used Low-Sodium ingredients and added some garlic powder, it turned out GREAT! Delicious! And it even turns out looking like what it does in the photo! (as we all know, some recipes look too good to be true right? ;) ) Try it!... super easy super yummy! ... .served ours along side a garden salad :)
I did use beef broth and added spices (cumin, garlic, ancho chili and black pepper) along with diced tomatoes with green chili. I also sliced cheddar and transferred to an open baking dish until cheese melted.
I tweeted this a bit, and both my husband and I really liked it. I increased the bullion cubes to 3, added a small can of drained mushrooms in place of the green pepper and used a can of Rotell original tomatoes. I added provolone cheese to the top after it simmered for 30 minutes and then popped it into the oven for 15 minutes. I felt it was a bit too wet and will decrease the liquid to only 2 cups.
Good to build on, added bell peppers to onion. Zucchini and corn are good too. drain beef well after browning. Chopped tomatoes.
It was a little bland. With some extra seasoning and some diced tomatoes with green chilies, this would be amazing.
My kids eat it, so it's a total win for us!
I used this recipe as a base and inspiration for my own little twist - Changes: I cooked some Jasmati Rice with 3 cubes of chicken boullione, chili powder, paprika and cumin. Then combined with pre-cooked beef & onion I had previously made - then added 1 can of diced tomatoes, 1 small can of diced roasted chilies, and 1 can *Drained* white hominy. Heated through, then melted Sargentos Mexican blend cheeses on top. Delish!
Used minute rice to cut the time and light cheese
This is good if you don't have much time to prepare dinner, but it's quite bland. Definately need to add to it for flavor, plus I'm not sure why but my rice took a lot longer then the directions to cook in this recipe.
I have used this recipe as written several times but use brown rice. It is a family favorite.
we made it for our family
This is a very easy recipe and pretty quick, however, it does need some help with the flavor. I added a chopped up chipotle pepper and some chili and garlic powder. I will make this again and try some different flavor profiles.
This recipe is Awesome but we made a few changes, we added 2 boullion when it called for 1 we also added granulated garlic and a little bit of salt. Anyway it was a very good recipe.
It's a good basic recipe, but a little bland. I substituted tomato sauce for the diced tomatoes since that's what we had. My DH hates discernable chunks of tomato in things. I added 1 clove garlic with the onion and 1 tbsp of chili, 1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp oregano, and 1 tsp red pepper flakes with green pepper. We will make it again with these changes.
This is the first time I made this recipe. I had to make some changes in preparation because I used leftover rice. I also added things to the recipe. I saw chilli powder in another similar recipe so I decided to add that. I sautéed onions, jalapeño, peppers & tomatoes. Then added a can of hot rote tomatoes. After a little bit I added and browned the ground beef. When it was done I drained it then added the cooked rice. Before serving we sprinkled on Parmesan cheese. This was not for the weak of stomach!!!!! But it was good!
This is a good recipe. I call it Deconstructed Stuffed peppers. I I
