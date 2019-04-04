Beef and Rice Medley

As others have said, this is a good base recipe to build on. As written it seems bland. However, I followed the steps for the most part and tweaked it to my own taste. Here is what I did: Sauteed diced onion and red bell pepper in a little oil until tender (not translucent, but tender ... about three minutes), added in ground turkey (because that is what I had on hand), browned it until done, added the water and three chicken bouillon cubes (you should always use one cube per cup of water, but I added in three cubes since I didn't know how to halve one), added the rice, a can of diced tomatoes, and then black pepper, a little seasoning salt, a tad bit of celery salt, some garlic powder and onion powder, and let it simmer for about 30 minutes (until most of the liquid had soaked into everything). Then I poured everything into a baking dish, covered it with torn up pepperjack cheese slices and put it in the oven on 350 for about 10 minutes (long enough for the cheese to melt). BOY! WAS THIS GOOD. I served it with salad. Again, I think this recipe, as written, would be extremely bland unless you like bland food. For those of us who like full flavor and that "kick", you definitely need to take it up a notch.

