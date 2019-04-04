Beef and Rice Medley

This recipe is quick and easy to prepare and very delicious! The whole family loves it!

Recipe by Katherine

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place ground beef and onion in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain excess fat. Stir in water and rice. Season with beef bouillon and black pepper. Simmer 25 to 30 minutes, or until water is absorbed. Stir in diced tomatoes and green peppers. Simmer another 10 minutes, until green pepper is tender. Sprinkle top with cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
702 calories; protein 37.3g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 39.5g; cholesterol 132.4mg; sodium 803.5mg. Full Nutrition
