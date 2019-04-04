Cabbage Jambalaya

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
The jambalaya can also be prepared in the oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Follow recipe as directed, but for Step 2, place jambalaya in the oven and cook, stirring once, until rice is tender, 35 to 45 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
550 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 1610.3mg. Full Nutrition
Hey Susan, my girls thought this dish was delicious and they gave it four stars, however, my hubby absolutely flipped over it and said, Oh man, definitely five stars"! I did tweak it a bit to suit our tastes. Normally I would brown my meat first so I can drain the fat, but the recipe called for browning the meat along with the vegies, and no draining was mentioned. I did do that but then put everything in a colander to get rid of the fat. I added a green pepper, used red onion and in addition to the tomatos I used about half of a large can of tomato sauce. I also seasoned with garlic and onion powders, cayenne pepper and "Essence". Hubby is home alone every Wednesday night (poor guy. yeah, right) and was not only thrilled with his dinner but also with the "Crunch Drop" cookies I made this afternoon. (also on this site) I rarely see him eat desserts but he polished off quite a few! I'm always looking for different ways to use cabbage, as it's such a nutritious veggie and this was truly great. Thanks Susan!
This jambalaya started better, but it does not make good leftovers. It tastes good, but gets mushy. If you're going to eat it in one sitting, then I would recommend, but if there's only 2 people eating, then either 1/2 the recipe or try something else and save this one for later.
Hey Susan, my girls thought this dish was delicious and they gave it four stars, however, my hubby absolutely flipped over it and said, Oh man, definitely five stars"! I did tweak it a bit to suit our tastes. Normally I would brown my meat first so I can drain the fat, but the recipe called for browning the meat along with the vegies, and no draining was mentioned. I did do that but then put everything in a colander to get rid of the fat. I added a green pepper, used red onion and in addition to the tomatos I used about half of a large can of tomato sauce. I also seasoned with garlic and onion powders, cayenne pepper and "Essence". Hubby is home alone every Wednesday night (poor guy. yeah, right) and was not only thrilled with his dinner but also with the "Crunch Drop" cookies I made this afternoon. (also on this site) I rarely see him eat desserts but he polished off quite a few! I'm always looking for different ways to use cabbage, as it's such a nutritious veggie and this was truly great. Thanks Susan!
To anyone who has reservations about trying this recipe: If you like spicy, esp. jambalaya, or rice based recipes - this is truly a great way to combine the beloved with something as mundane as cabbage, voila! This is the umpteenth time I've made this...I was one of the first to review it in '04. Like other reviewers, I've modified this recipe to give it some umph! I use rotel, hot sm. sausage, Creole or Old Bay seasonings...I even throw in a can of black-eyed peas. Cornbread and Iced Tea to boot! Gotta Love it! Yeah, I'm a Texas Girl...
This recipe is delicious. Based on other reviews, I used beef stock (approx 4 cups) instead of water. I used 2 cans of seasoned diced tomatoes. I added Old Bay and cajun seasoning to spice it up. I also added a small can of diced chili peppers as well as a half pkg of dried onion soup mix. Since others said the rice may get mushy, I cooked my brown rice separately. I used 1 cup of rice to 1 1/2 cup of water (instead of the usual 2 c water to 1 c rice) so that the rice would cook completely once added in the end. Delicious!! Update - I had not made this since I reviewed it in Oct 2006, but I made it again using Andouille sausage instead of smoked sausage. Gave it lots of flavor and was truly delicious! Give it a try!
If you are familiar with Polish food, this tastes a lot like Golumpki (sp?)but this is much less work. Instead of garlic salt, I used Lawry's seasoning salt; for the sausage I had linguica on hand(Portugese sausage)and it was very good. Kielbasa would also be excellent. I scaled the recipe up so I would have leftovers. I recommend adding water (or perhaps spaghetti/tomato sauce diluted with water) when re-heating this. My family rated this a keeper. If you think your kids don't like cabbage, you'd be surprised how much they'll like this.
Yummy! Hot and spicy. I used andouille instead of smoked sausage. Also used brown rice instead of white and added extra beef broth and a can of Rotel with the diced tomatoes. Added homemade cajun seasoning too. Awesome!
This jambalaya started better, but it does not make good leftovers. It tastes good, but gets mushy. If you're going to eat it in one sitting, then I would recommend, but if there's only 2 people eating, then either 1/2 the recipe or try something else and save this one for later.
This is a delicious, great for a meal or side dish.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
04/27/2002
My Wife and I really like this dish. The cabbage adds a new twist to "jambalaya". I agree with everyone else on the liquid content. I omitted the water and used three cans of broth, plus a few extra cloves of garlic. Mmmm!! I will certainly make this dish again. Thanks for the great recipe!!
I thought this recipe was great. My husband loved it and he is not necessarily crazy about cabbage. I did what the other reviewers suggested and used broth instead of water. I also added the red peppers and creole seasoning. You can also play around with the different kinds of sausage. The first time I mad this with the smoked sausage and then the second time I made it, I used Kielbasa. It is also great if you add some hot sauce to it. I love mine spicey and serve this with sweet maple cornbread. They go great together!!
YUM! This is the best Jambalayah recipe I've found! My hubby loved it. I did make a few probably unorthodox changes, I was trying to figure out something to do with the "spiced cabbage water" that was left over after having cooked a corned beef a few nights earlier, since my hubby won't eat cabbage by itself. I used this as the base for the Jambalayah, and it came out WOW! I also used Italian Sausage instead of smoked, gave it a little extra kick, and added a bit more spices to perk it up a bit, I also left out the celery and added green peppers. I am definately going to try this one again. (Maybe after next time I do corned beef!) LOL...
I'll give it five stars, but I changed almost everything after reading the reviews of others. I substituted knockwurst for smoked sausage. I added 4 cloves of garlic instead of 1. I used a 28 oz. can of whole tomatoes, chopped in their juice. I omitted garlic salt and instead used 1 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, 1 jalapeno pepper (finely minced), 1 tsp oregano, and 1/2 tsp thyme. I browned the onions, garlic and celery in some oil before adding the meat. I browned the ground beef and knockwurst before adding the rest of the ingredients. I brought the mixture to a boil, lowered the flame, and simmered the mixture covered for 25 minutes. When I was done, my daughter and husband gave this dish high praise by eating their entire portions. My daughter is a picky eater who at first tried to pull out pieces of the cabbage. When I next look up, her plate was empty! :D
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2002
My husband and I loved it. A very hearty meal. I added more spices, okra, and doubled the water. We will definitely be eating this again!!
This is great every time. I kinda liked it better without the beef, but loved it both ways. I always add an extra veggie or two with the rice... cauliflower or broccoli or bell peppers, or celery - whatever's in the fridge. So yummy! Just make sure to use a big enough pot, this one-dish meal really expands! It really doesn't even take that long to cook using white rice, this is definitely our favorite sub-30-min meal. Don't forget the Slap Ya Mama! (or whatever spicy salt you like)
I decided to try this because Susan said her son liked it. I was looking for a homey, comfort recipe that included cabbage, and... wahla! I knew from the start there would not be enough water for 1 cup of rice, however I tried the recipe as written and wound up adding a can of broth and at least 2 cups more water! I also did not want all the meat listed so I used only 1 lb of ground turkey and seasoned it highly with cajun spice and garlic pepper. Not appealing visually, but this tastes REALLY GOOD witha touch of hot sauce added. Have french bread on the side. I would recommend this.
Very very good! It was easy to make(i cut my finger cutting the cabbage though :( ). I added some cayenne and a red pepper to give it more appeal. Instead of the canned tomatoes, I added two real tomatoes and a little can of tomatoe sauce. I also omitted the celery. Everyone liked it alot, and all took seconds. Definately a recipe to keep!
This was really good. I also subbed a can of Ro-Tel in place of the tomatoes and added some beef broth and extra water. I cut down the rice to 2/3 cup but I think next time I'll use the full cup. The Ro-Tel made it too spicy for the kids, but Hubby and I loved it. He said it was a keeper - high praise indeed! It does make a lot, enough for at least 5 adults. Great with cornbread on the side! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Yum! I used ground turkey, and chicken andouille sausage. I added some Cajun seasoning and bay leaf. They didn't have stewed tomatoes at Trader Joe's, so I just used a can of diced tomatoes instead. I also used brown rice instead of white. After i added the cabbage, I couldn't really stir the pot. The only thing I'd change next time is to add the cabbage later since I like my veggies slightly crispy. I'd also consider doing a half recipe since I don't have a very large stock pot.
This was just fantastic!! Even my kids ate it (of course they didn't realize there was cabbage in it). I'll definitely make this again but I think I will spice it up a little with some Cayenne. Excellent!!
I was pleasantly surprised by the recipe; I took some of the suggestions of others and used chicken broth instead of water, omitted the celery, used Rotel instead of the stewed tomato, and used lean ground beef and turkey italian sausage. I also cooked my rice seperately and used a long-grain wild rice, pilaf style mix with added diced veggies because I was worried about the "blandness" that others had mentioned. In hindsight, plain rice would have been fine. Next time I'll add two cans of Rotel instead of one, and use plain white rice. Overall, very pleased and will be making again soon. I served with blackeyed peas, Mexican cornbread and potato salad.
I really liked this. I'd give it 5 stars but I did change it a little and my husband hasn't tried it yet... so, we'll see. I left out the rice and extra water because I figured it was just empty carbs that didn't add any flavor. I also used a little Tony's cajun seasoning at the end.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2003
My family loved this very much. I used spiced diced tomatos, a ham hock, and veggie broth instead of water. It is really good on cold nights.
Delicious with a few changes. I used low-fat polish sausage and added sliced red peppers. The peppers added flavor and color. I also used 1 can of beef broth instead of all of that water. Creole seasoning added a kick. We really enjoyed this, and had plenty of leftovers! Be sure you have a big pot to cook this in.
this was beyond good!...even better the second day!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2002
My fiance was a little skeptical when I told him what I was cooking (he explained what REAL Jambalaya was). Well, when it was done he didn't have much to say because he was too busy stuffing his mouth! I loved it, my kids loved it. A terrific,hearty meal. Will serve again and again. THANKS!!
This was much better than I expected. Even my picky 2 year old liked it. I cooked the meat, onions and celery and could tell it was going to be way too much food for us. I put half of the cooked meat into the freezer and proceded with the recipe...using the full amount of cabbage and rice and beef broth in place of the water. I did add quite a bit extra garlic, however. We found there was plenty of meat in the finished product with only half of it in there. Plus I have a head start next time I make it! Thanks for a new weeknight favorite!
This was such a quick and easy meal. I have never cooked with cabbage before and I was a bit nervous about the result, but my husband and I loved it. We like smoked sausage, but I was sick of my same old recipes so I tried this and it was great. I omited the celery because I didn't have any and I felt it could use a bit of salt, but otherwise it is very yummy!!
I needed to use my largest pot for this recipe. I also added a cup of broth as it needed more liquid I felt. It seemed bland so I added herbs and spices to give it a more Creole taste. The recipe makes a very large amount and I should have halved it as I don't like leftover cabbage.
This was a huge hit with my husband and brother-in-law! I'm not a huge cabbage fan, so I was skeptical, but it came together perfectly. I actually used ground turkey instead of beef and it was still very tasty. I added carrots and a red pepper, and a bit of cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes as a seasoning. This recipe lends itself to variation and experimentation - a definite keeper!
I have made hundreds of recipes from this site. I'm reviewing this one first because it's my favorite. I make it just as it is and it's great or I recently started added a big bag of coleslaw instead of the head of cabbage when I'm pressed for time. I've also used two cans of tomato soup to make it taste more like cabbage rolls and that's great as well. Thanks for putting it on Susan, it's my Grandson's favorite food (he's fifteen months old)
This needed a lot more seasoning for our tastes. I did the seasoning suggestions from the #1 review and it was still pretty bland. I'm sure it needs Creole seasoning to give it that jambalaya flavor, and probably a bell pepper too. Thanks for sharing.
YUM! I love recipes like this that give you a jumping off point to be creative with. I took a lot of advice from previous reviews to make this my own. I treated it like a gumbo and added everything but the kitchen sink, (potatoes, carrots, a can of corn, a can of diced tomatoes in addition to the stewed, a can of black beans), and kicked it up a bit with some cayenne pepper and crushed red pepper flakes. I used chicken broth instead of water, no celery, (my family just doesn't care for it), turkey burger instead of hamburger, and beef kielbasa. I served it topped with a dollop of sour cream, some shredded cheddar cheese, and drizzled in Frank's Red Hot sauce. Very filling, spicy, and delicious! Thanks!
On Thursdays, we play winter league darts and so dinners are always rushed. Therefore, I thought I would make this fairly easy recipe. I used beef broth (and more of it based on previous reviews-thanks) and pre-shredded coleslaw cabbage. I personally wasn't crazy about the taste but my boyfriend and roommate loved this. They each had a couple of bowls. I might make it again and send it with them we they go up north during hunting season.
Wow was this suprising! No beef, just a ring of smoked sausage. Bag of cole slaw mix, Onion, celery, garlic, can of rotel, can of tomatos, and a cup of water with beef bulion in it. I added some sprinkle of Old Bay and Creole spice... a bit of Thyme, boiled for 30ish minutes... Made rice on the side.
This is a pretty heavy dish. So much meat & very thick. It was a bit much for us. Maybe for a large amount of people it would be ok. I love cabbage, but there was so much meat, just the sausage would've been fine.
We thought this was a bit bland. I will try again adding more garlic, garlic pepper, green chili peppers, and a couple more seasonings that I like such as, Cavender's Greek Seasoning and Fiesta Fajita. These are great seasonings with a lot of flavor and very versatile for all meats, soups, chowders, beans, etc. I get them at Wal-Mart.
For a 3 qt crockpot, use 2-4 slices bacon, chopped, 1 lb smoky sausage, sliced, 1 onion, 2 cloves garlic, 1/2 head green cabbage, Saute in dutch oven to wilt the cabbage. Add 1/2 c rice, 3 tomatoes, 1 c V-8 juice (or a can of tomatoes), 1 can blackeyed peas for the best New Year's Day meal ever. 5 hours on high. Cornbread is a great side for this. Suggestions to add rotel or green chiles a good idea, try a touch of sour cream on your plate. Terrific, man-pleaser.
This was so simple to prepare in a pressure cooker, mixing all but the last. I put in and stired thoroughly, placed cabbage to the top, closed lid. this cooked for about 20 min. I turned off to leave pressure on went to work. Meal was ready when i returned. I did subtute beaf broth for water.
Very good!! I used chicken broth in place of the water and I also used more cabbage and liquid than the recipe called for. To kick it up a notch I added more spices to make it more flavorful. I plan to make it again soon for when my husband goes hunting.
I was all set to make cabbage rolls and then I came across this recipe, this resulted in not having some of the ingredients. It was still wonderful though. Here's what I did: I used 1lb. lean gound beef and 3 turkey sausages. I cooked them as per the recipe with the onion and fresh garlic. (I used 4 small cloves) While that was cooking, I had my instant rice cooking in another pan. When I added the cabbage, I also added the rice, 2 cans of Campbell's tomoto soup (I didn't have canned tomatoes), 1 can of water, S&P, and 2 tsp of smokey flovored hot sauce. I then simmered for about 15 minutes and served. I enjoyed it and my husband gave it 5 stars and said he was glad we didn't have the celery. (He thought it would taste weird) This is a great base recipe, I was just confused when it was called Jambalaya but didn't have anything spicy in it. So tweak it to your liking and enjoy! Side Note - I had what I would call a small head of cabbage and I only used 3/4 of it. I thought that was PLENTY. (See photos)
Thanks to you reviewers for your wonderful ideas! We all love this dish. I'm sort of a crockpot freak, so I just throw everything all together (after I've browned and drained the meat). I use skinny Italian sausage, sliced, and regular ground beef. I get the coleslaw package and add it along with the tomatoes, some beef broth, and a can of tomato soup. I use the rest of the ingredients as written. I also think that many cooks use seasonings that are "tried & true" for them, and hate to see a recipe get bad reviews because they are too bland. Season it up!
Mmmmm....good (after some adjustments). I found the cabbage ratio to be a bit high, even considering that I was using a 2lb package of burger, so I also added some extra rice and 2 extra cans of tomatoes with jalepanos. In addition, to combat the blandness of the dish and make it more in the traditional jambalaya flavor I added 2 fresh jalepanos, 1/2 tsp of red pepper, 1/2 tsp of old bay, and 4 extra garlic cloves. It also helped to substitute chicken broth for the water, and due to the extra rice I ended up using about 34 oz of broth. Even so, it was not runny at all...if anything could have used a little more liquid. With a bunch of garlic salt and a little black pepper, this was a dish that my bf LOVED (until I told him it was cabbage, anyway...whoops!) This has been added to my regular cooking reprotoire...thanks Susan!!
Recipe was good, but I thought it would need more and agreed with other reviews that it's not Jambalaya without any Creole or Cajun seasoning. I didn't have stewed tomatoes, so I used 1 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes, which also had roasted garlic in it. Since I did not have any ground beef, I used ground turkey. I am not sure how much creole seasoning I used, but I evenly sprinkled it over the meat, onion, and celery. I did the same over the diced tomatoes, cabbage, and rice. I used 1 c. white rice and 1.5 cups water. Personally, I thought this dish looked more like it was going to be soupy. I removed it from the heat after 25 min, uncovered the pot and let it stand about 5-10 minutes. The liquid absorbed, but it still seemed mushy to me. Next time I will cook the rice separate and add it to the pot towards the end of cooking.
Like others have said, this is a great basic recipe. When I made it for my daughter and the dayhome children, I stuck to the way it is because it's nice and simple for them. I also let them add some sour cream if they seemed a little iffy to try it. When I make it for a potluck or more "grown-up" tastes, I will take some of the suggestions and alter the type of sausage/spices etc. Still, since I am really cooking for a lot of children most of the time, this is a wonderful recipe and I'm glad I found it. Fills the little ones up nicely after a day of tobogganing and they don't even know they are eating EWWWW CABBAGE lol! And for that alone I will give it 5 stars. :D
I was surprised at how good this tasted! I did make a few revisions to the recipe tho. In addition to the can of stewed tomatoes, I added a small can of tomato sauce, pepper and creole seasoning while rice was cooking. I will definitely be making this again!
This recipe is phenomenal! Not to mention extremely easy to make. I followed the directions exactly and it turned out great. I was worried about the flavor since it included ground beef, but everyone, including my 5 year old loved it! This dish allows for plenty of leftovers (have a family of 4). For those who like a bit of spice, a couple of drops of Tabasco will do the trick for individual dishes! My husband did this since the rest of us don't like extremely spicy food. Thanks for the recipe!
Very yummy! I couldn't believe my youngest picky eater enjoyed it. Only addition I made was added a beef boulion cube. The reason for the 4 stars is that to my personal serving I added jambalya seasoning and hot sauce and my son wasn't thrilled with it... but he ate it all. ;) Will definitely make again. Thanks.
This was fantastic. My 2 1/2 and 4 year old picky eaters actually ate their entire bowls. I made a few changes though based mostly on other reviewers... I substituted 2 cups of beef broth for the water. I added an entire can of tomato sauce, I used a red onion instead of a regular onion, I added a chopped green pepper. Since I added more liquid, I also put in 1 1/2 cups of rice instead of just the one. Extra seasonings included oregano, emeril essence, garlic salt, pepper... I added cayenne pepper after I took out the kids' portions! ;)
Great one pot meal. I love that the rice isn't cooked separately. I used leftover crumbled hambugers and ham from the freezer. We like spicy food so I used Rotel instead of plain tomatoes and added spicy cajun seasoning. I really enjoyed the cabbage. This tastes like a cross between jambalaya and cabbage rolls. This looks like a great kid friendly meal. Would be great with corn muffins.
On Thursdays, we play winter league darts and so dinners are always rushed. Therefore, I thought I would make this fairly easy recipe. I used beef broth (and more of it based on previous reviews-thanks) and pre-shredded coleslaw cabbage. I personally wasn't crazy about the taste but my boyfriend and roommate loved this. They each had a couple of bowls. I might make it again and send it with them we they go up north during hunting season.
Great recipe! The family LOVED the dish. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef. I didn't have celery on-hand so used celery seed instead. Also, I took the advice of one of the reviewers and added some tomato sauce (about 6 oz.). I would have preferred to use beef stock, but I only had chicken, so that's what I supplemented for the water - I used 26 oz and about 85% of it boiled off while simmering. Be careful not to overcook the rice! All-in-all, this dish was very simple and delicious... it has been saved to make again and again!
I'm not sure what happened but this did not have a traditional "jambalaya" consistency. And how can a jambalaya recipe not call for cajun seasoning? I added it of course, but the overall dish came out a little mushy. The taste was like a cabbage roll, just without all the work of rolling each cabbage leave which is why I gave it a 3 and not two because I happen to like cabbage rolls. Unfortunately I will not be making this one again.
My family loved this dish. Especially my picky 3 yr. old. I made the following changes: instead of using ground beef, I used ground turkey and 1 lb. of turkey sausage. I added one diced red pepper and in place of the stewed tomatoes I used one can of cream of mushroom soup. The last thing I did was to use chicken stock in place of water for more flavor. It came out delicious and my family asked that I put this in my favorite recipes book.
I tried this recipe for the first time about a month ago, I will be doing it again tonight. It was exceptionally good. The first time my son tried, he wasnt that thrilled but then said well maybe it was to hot. He ate some for lefterovers and that said I was wrong mom, this is the bomb, being he is a pick teenager I was impressed, because if its not fried he dosent want it. The only thing I will change in the futer is since I use regular rice I will precook it and then mix in.
A great recipe that is easy to make. I reduced the suggested amount of water and added a can of tomato sauce that was seasoned with basil, garlic and oregano. Add a splash of Louisiana hot sauce and you will have yourself a great meal. Will definitely make this again!!!
My whole pot of jambalaya turned to mush in the time it took for the rice to cook! What a disappointment. I would recommend cooking the rice seperate, and then adding to the remaining ingredients. The flavor was wonderful, so I will try again with less cooking time.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.