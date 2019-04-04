Cabbage Jambalaya

Hey Susan, my girls thought this dish was delicious and they gave it four stars, however, my hubby absolutely flipped over it and said, Oh man, definitely five stars"! I did tweak it a bit to suit our tastes. Normally I would brown my meat first so I can drain the fat, but the recipe called for browning the meat along with the vegies, and no draining was mentioned. I did do that but then put everything in a colander to get rid of the fat. I added a green pepper, used red onion and in addition to the tomatos I used about half of a large can of tomato sauce. I also seasoned with garlic and onion powders, cayenne pepper and "Essence". Hubby is home alone every Wednesday night (poor guy. yeah, right) and was not only thrilled with his dinner but also with the "Crunch Drop" cookies I made this afternoon. (also on this site) I rarely see him eat desserts but he polished off quite a few! I'm always looking for different ways to use cabbage, as it's such a nutritious veggie and this was truly great. Thanks Susan!

