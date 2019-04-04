Cabbage Jambalaya

This is an easy recipe. My son doesn't like cabbage but will eat this like crazy. You can make it low-fat by using ground turkey and low-fat sausage. They won't know the difference.

By Susan

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Combine ground beef, smoked sausage, onion, celery, and garlic in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir until beef is evenly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in cabbage, tomatoes, water, and rice. Season with garlic salt.

  • Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cover and cook, stirring once, until rice is tender, 35 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Note:

The jambalaya can also be prepared in the oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Follow recipe as directed, but for Step 2, place jambalaya in the oven and cook, stirring once, until rice is tender, 35 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
550 calories; protein 28.5g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 28.6g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 1610.3mg. Full Nutrition
