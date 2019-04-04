Grandma Oma's Pickled Okra

94 Ratings
  • 5 74
  • 4 16
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Grandma Oma always made these, and I still do. They are a welcome change on a relish tray.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 (1 pint) jars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Divide the fresh okra evenly between 3 sterile (1 pint) jars. Place one dried chile, and one teaspoon of dill into each jar.

    Advertisement

  • In a small saucepan, combine the water, vinegar and salt. Bring to a rolling boil. Pour over the ingredients in the jars, and seal in a hot water bath for 10 minutes. Refrigerate jars after opening.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
10 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 2.1g; sodium 584.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/07/2022