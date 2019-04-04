Grandma Oma's Pickled Okra
Grandma Oma always made these, and I still do. They are a welcome change on a relish tray.
These were easy and fast and a great way to save summer okra. The only thing I did differently was add one whole clove of garlic but they came out fabulous!Read More
I didn't bother with the hot water bath as I knew they wouldn't last very long. I just put them in sterile mason jars. I think the recipe needs to be a little more specific about what vinegar to use. I used a combination of white distilled (for the twang), apple cider (for the mellowness) and white balsamic (LOVE the flavor). I think you need to play around with it until you find the particular flavor that you like. I would still probably just buy my regular jarred pickled okra, but this was a fun thing to try for a change. Thanks!Read More
My boyfriend, a Louisiana boy, loved these, but said he would have preferred them without the red pepper.
I've canned this recipe twice, last fall and again early this summer when there was plenty of fresh tender young okra available. Many people don't know, but okra is excellent for the digestive system. 'this recipe is fantastic garnish to a hearty winter meal of greens, beans, jambalaya, or your favorite stew. I have only one suggestion, which came from my aunt, to add a level teaspoon of sugar (or less if you prefer) to each packed jar before adding the hot vinegar mixture. This doesn't change the pickled or spicy flavor to sweet but just mellows the exciting flavor. Interestingly, people who say they generally don't like okra, love these pickled treats.
This is great and oh, so easy! I liked the added garlic clove to the jar. I didn't have dried red pepper on hand, so I added 1 tsp red pepper flakes to each jar.
My original recipe calls for the vinegar to be 1/2c white, 1/2c apple cider. I also us dill seed instead of dill flake. Then directly in each jar goes 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes, 1 garlic clove and 1 tsp-1tbsp sugar
I absolutely love pickled okra and these came out perfectly! Maybe my jars were a little too large, but I found that this recipe was only good for two jars instead of three, but it's so easy to make, it was no real problem to adjust.
We loved this recipe. It turned out great. We added some garlic cloves and sliced jalepanos instead of dried red pepper flakes. Will definitely make again and again and again
Someone from church gave us some Okra and I had never eaten okra in my life. I went searching for a creative way to use it that my kids might also eat. This is it!!! The recipe is super quick and easy, even for novice canners. I did not add the peppers and put one galic clove in each jar. My two year old can not eat them fast enough. Who knew Okra could taste so good? You have got to try it!
Great recipe---try these modifications: I made a "pickled garden". I used okra, petite cucumbers, 1/4 of a hot chili pepper, 2 sm garlic cloves, green beans, thinly sliced carrot sticks,slice green peppers, & onion chunks. I used the recipe exactly as stated but added these extra veggies.
well the flavor was ok but oh tooo mushy!! It was proubly something I did.
I just put up 10 quarts after the 5 pints I did two days ago were devoured by my boys and husband!!! Excellent recipe. Thank you Grandma Oma and granddaughter... I appreciate you sharing your heritage. Make them! you won't be disappointed! Oh, I added a whole garlic clove to a few jars and they were wonderful too!
Very simple and they turned out perfect. Thanks.
These are amazing !! Made them a few days ago and my sister already requested more !! When my daughter said they were fantastic I new they were good, she is EXTREMELY picky ! So doubled the recipe today and made 2 more batches. Thanks sooooo much for sharing Grandma's recipe with us!! It will live on for years to come in our family !!
Ten stars! I am obsessed with spicy okra and have never made it myself so I was so excited to find this recipe! I added minced garlic and it was superb! The second time I made this, I used the opposite ratio of vinegar to water (2 cups vinegar to one cup water ) and I liked that even more. These only need a week or maybe a little longer to taste delicious. Hubby and I ate a big jar of these in just five days. I was given more fresh okra and also some fresh red peppers (they smelled HOT) so I made another batch of pickled okra last night. We'll see how it turns out shortly :o)
I also add a clove of garlic to each jar. My husband & I fell in love with licked okra on a visit to New Orleans where we had them served to us in Bloody Marys instead of celery. It's amazing!!
This recipe as written is 3 stars - too basic for my taste, but 5 stars and YUM with my additions! I used a mix of 1/2 apple cider vinegar and 1/2 white vinegar. I added a pinch of white sugar, too. I didn't have full sprigs of dill, only minced dill for cooking, so I mixed this with the vinegar while it was boiling. I doubled the chili peppers and added a garlic clove to the jar of okra before adding the liquid. These were ready to eat after about 3 hours in the fridge. I will definitely make these again!
I'm a northern gal who loves okra, so was delighted to find this recipe! I didn't have dried chili peppers on hand, so I used a little chili powder instead. The end result tasted every bit as good as the pint I paid $8 for at Silver Dollar City (near Branson, MO)!
I always get rave reviews for this pickled okra. My daughter has taken it to work and her co-workers fight over it! I use dill seed instead of dried dill and add 1/2 tsp of minced garlic to each jar.
Awesome! Great flavor, crispy texture. No slime at all. My husband and 3 yr old both love them, and I like when they eat veggies! I did add a large clove of garlic, ground pepper and onion powder to each jar. We just like garlic, onion and pepper.
Excellent Recipe!
these are so delicious thank you for sharing.
easy quick taste great
Love, love, love this recipe! Sometimes I follow it recipe as written, other times I add a whole garlic cloves, as well. LOVE THIS RECIPE!
First time ever trying to pickle okra, and SUCCESS!! I read the reviews and added a clove of garlic to each jar, and split the vinegar, 1/2 white and 1/2 cider with 2 tbsp. balsamic...LOVE it, and so does my husband/local expert. THANK YOU for sharing!!
Easy to make. I also added garlic cloves to mine along with a little sugar. They are pickling as a I type. Review on taste to come. After sitting in my fridge for three weeks I tried the pickled okra today. OMG Oma! This stuff rocks!
I made these. I also added a clove of garlic cut up when I put the chili pepper in. Everyone that has tasted these have loved them. Me too!!
My 12 year old son loves these. He said they were as good as the ones you buy at the store. High praise from a 12 year old!!! Great recipe and very easy.
I didn't change anything and my okra turned out great. I have never tried to pickle anything before, but will definitely add okra to our garden next year and use this recipe again.
Love this recipe. All my friends who have tasted it have given their approval. I did add a clove of garlic to each jar for a little extra snap.
The recipe was easy to follow. I did add garlic and sugar like others have suggested. I also added some mustard seed and used 1/2 white and 1/2 cider vinegar.
awesome
yummy
This recipe is awesome!!! My friends and relatives can't get enough of this pickled okra! People who thought they didn't even like okra have asked for some. The only ingredient I added was sliced garlic cloves. They come out perfect everytime!
I had never canned before and this was VERY simple. I did add 1T sugar to offset the bitterness
This is an easy recipe and the best tasting pickled okra I've ever made. A pint jar disappears in 2 minutes or less.
This were AMAZING!!! I could have eaten the whole jar in one sitting all by myself. I will be making these again!
Yum, yum, yummy!! I added 2 cloves of garlic. Great recipe for all my over abundance of okra from my garden.
Thank you Grandma Oma!!
I made these 2 weeks ago. I used fresh dill since I didn't have any dried, I put one small head per pint. They are absolutely wonderful. I have never had pickled okra before, but I will be making several more pints of these
worked perfectly. Tasted store bought will add extra pepper next time to make it hotter! Thank you so much for a great recipe!
Super easy to make with the surplus of okra from our garden.
This is a great recipe! It is easy and the results are wonderful! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I give this a 4 for simplicity only as I have not yet tasted them... but they look and smell wonderful.. I added 2 very small white onions quartered to each jar and a sliced clove of garlic. it looks beautiful in the jar and I cant wait to try it!!
Wow, these are so yummy and simple to make! I followed the instructions exactly, except for the peppers I used some ground yellow pepper I had. Like other reviewers I used apple cider vinegar and white and they came out with a great flavor. The smell of boiling vinegar was the worst part of this, but so worth it (just let the oven vent hood run the whole time)! Crunchy, spicy, and a great snack! Thanks for the recipe :)
As it is written, it is fine. I added chopped Garlic and used Dill Paste instead of the dried Dill, some black peppercorns as well. Great Recipe! Thanks for sharing.
Amazing! My family loves these. This is a very inexpensive way to preserve fresh okra. I had never tried to do anything like this and my very first batch turned out perfectly. I did not add anything to this recipe-It is perfect the way it is!
Just love these, but I do add one fresh jalapeno pepper to each jar instead of the chili peppers. I put one jalapeno that I have periced in the center of the jar and then I fill jars with okra . I follow the recipe as writtern after that small change. yum
I've made these the last 2 years and I haven't had anyone say they didn't love them! I use fresh peppers from our garden instead which changes the flavor and the heat level. Awesome recipe, will be using this for many years. THANKS :)
East and fast recipe. I've used it for okra and pickling cucumbers. I started with this as base and have since evolved it. If you stick with this, I recommend doing 50/50 cider vinegar and white vinegar. Make sure you're using vinegar with 5% acidity. You can't have enough of garlic, dill and dill seeds!
This is my go-to recipe. I only use white vinegar and it's still oh so good. Then I got creative after a few batches and added some crushed red peppers. It is so good if you enjoy a hint of heat to your okra. My dad even told me it was the best he'd ever had, which was a huge compliment from him. :)
Absolutely LOVE this recipe! The only thing I did different was to add a clove of garlic to each jar. It's so easy to do in small batches and so good! Wish I'd discovered this at the beginning of summer!
Awesome is the only way to describe these. My husband ate a whole jar and swears they are the best he has ever eaten. I will be using this recipe for many years! Thanks.
Hey there Just made these and it smells amazing I cannot wait for my family to try them. the only tweaking i did was that i added pickling spice to the jars and i chopped the pepper and one clove garlic to each jar. Now I've doubled batched it because I have a big family and that would mean I'd go without; what's the sense of making something if I cannot enjoy it as well?? I've had pickled Okra before but they were store bought. So I cannot wait till try it tomorrow or Tuesday, since it is sandwich day at work , hoping my southern co-workers enjoy them as well; considering we live in Canada, only an hour away from Buffalo NY.
Having never made pickled okra before, I was a little bit worried that it wouldn't turn out. But it was delicious and a big hit at Thanksgiving fiber
I've not yet tried it as I just finished making it. I can say it is very easy and pretty quick. I added garlic clove as I love garlic and added a pinch of sugar to each jar. They came out good looking and I can't wait to taste them.
I found two clean Mason jars and needed something to do, so why not pickle some okra. I was making them to eat out of the fridge and don't have my water bath pot anyway. So I just packed a little over a pound of okra into the jars with 2 cracked garlic cloves, a deseeded serrano pepper, a few slices of white onion, red bell for color, and a couple sprigs of fresh dill. I did follow other suggestions and used half apple vinegar and half regular white vinegar. So, this is the point where they get to chill for three weeks.*** 3 weeks and a few days later and bam! subtle vinegar with a hint of spice and a crunch with a tad bit of okra slime! Loved it!
easy recipe...used 1/2 cider and white vinegar,added garlic,used dill seeds,my fresh hot peppers
Very good! I made some with peppers and some without. Also added a garlic clove to each jar like other reviewers said they did. They were perfect! So yummy. :)
This is the easiest recipe and turns out so well. No changes needed.
Substituted red pepper flakes for peppers
Super easy!!! I added pickled jalapeno instead of the dried pepper.
it dissapeared
this is great and so easy! I did not do the hot bath, just stored in refrigerator, turned out great!
I found this recipe and made it exact (a bunch of times). AWESOME! I made 66 jars and gave most of them away…. because everyone kept asking for more! The okra is just not quitting in the garden even in mid September. I’m making a double batch tonight, maybe I’ll get to keep these. Thank YOU Lorelei & Thank you Grandma for passing it down! BTW: This recipe also works with green beans. Once you open a jar you can’t stop!
I used 1/2 apple cider vinegar and 1/2 white vinegar, added a clove of garlic per jar per someone's suggestion. They were delicious! DIdn't last a week!
Just like my grandmother made. Even family members that don't like okra live
Great recipe I left half the salt out. I put everything in the jar including water and vinegar and gave it a water bath for 30 minutes. Leave out for 24 hours. Store in a dark cold place or refrigerate if opened. Turned out perfect for okra, pickles. Jalapeño and banana peppers.
I was pickling some cucumbers and had some Kosher Dill pickling juice left over, so going to try that avenue as well, plus this recipe.. Thanks for the hint to keep them around for later.
I made pickled okra for the first time and took a jar to a brunch, and the whole jar was eaten before we even could put them in Bloody Mary's! DELICIOUS!!! Absolutely simple and yummy. I'm made 5 jars and they're all gone, so picked more okra this morning to make 5 more!!
I left out the peppers, and use pickling salt to avoid the iodine. If you're buying farm fresh or growing your own, you can clean the okra and put it and your spices in a couple of jars as the recipe says, then you can add jars, okra and your spices as needed. This will give you an idea of how much vinegar and water to boil based on the two to one ratio.
Made my third year run this weekend. Did 25 pints. Maybe I'll have enough to keep me and my friends in pickled okra this winter! Thank you!
Great recipe for pickled okra! Simple to do and really good dill pickle flavor. Made 11-1/2lbs and now the waiting game begins.
These are very good. I used half apple cider vinegar and half white vinegar with extra 2 Tbsp white balsamic as one reviewer suggested. Great way to use up an overabundance of okra. I also added a garlic clove to each jar and made some spicy. The taste is delicious and love that the okra keeps its crunch.
Quick and easy and oh they taste so good! This is on my favorites list for a good reason.... They are a family favorite!
An excellent and easy recipe. Okra was nice and crisp after canning. I let them set for a week before opening a jar, OH MY!! Working on second batch as I type this review. Did not change a thing with this recipe except batch size, I do 3 quarts at a time.
Easy Peasy and tastes great.
Love it ,but we like a little bit more bite... I added extra peppers and little more dill.. I have canned many quarts and pints .
Great recipe! First time I’ve ever made pickled okra. Easy recipe to follow. Thanks
My family and I can not stop eating it, okra is so crispyou, Thank you
Excellent! I am new to canning and was very pleasantly surprised by how easy these were and how tasty they were. I've been making several batches as our okra crop produces! Definitely will be making these for years to come.
With or without the chilis (for the faint of heart) these are amazing, easy and delicious.
Great recipe. Just like my Mama used to make and didn't change a thing. I might add that okra floats when the liquid is added so when packing the jars (for presentation only) I suggest you don't just pack them straight up and down but rather stagger the okra so that your jars look completely full.
I followed the advice of some reviews and added a clove of garlic with great results. The okra is tender, a little garlicky and a little spicy.
