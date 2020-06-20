Watermelon Preserves

A wonderful watermelon jam that will keep the flavor of summer handy all year. Great on toast or English muffins.

Recipe by Lesa Caruso

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
14 hrs 10 mins
total:
14 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove the green rind from watermelon, and dice white part into small cubes, leaving the red flesh mostly intact. Remove seeds.

  • In a heavy stockpot, combine 4 cups of prepared watermelon, sugar, and lemons. Bring to a boil over medium heat, and let the mixture boil slowly for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. The temperature of the mixture should be at 220 degrees F (105 degrees C) so the jam will set.

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Pack the jam into the hot, sterilized jars, filling the jars to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a knife or a thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids, and screw on rings.

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then carefully lower the jars into the pot using a holder. Leave 2 inches of space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary until the water level is at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a full boil, cover the pot, and process for 10 minutes.

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and let rest, several inches apart, for 12 to 24 hours. Press the center of each lid with a finger to ensure the lid does not move up or down. Remove the rings for storage and store in a cool, dark area.

Note

You may also include 1 cup of grated pineapple, and cook for 15 minutes longer if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 17.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 0.5mg. Full Nutrition
