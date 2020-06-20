Adult Watermelon for BBQ's

Adults only! This is watermelon and liquor...perfect for BBQ's, picnics, camping and by the pool! Use any liquor you like, even wine works! I use seedless watermelon, but you don't have to.

Recipe by Denyse

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 2 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse the outer rind of the watermelon thoroughly, and pat dry. Set the watermelon in a position so it will not roll over. Press the tip of a funnel through the rind of the melon. If using a plastic funnel, you may need to cut a hole.

  • Situate the melon on a towel in the bottom of the refrigerator or on the counter. Pour rum into the funnel a little at a time, refilling as it seeps into the melon. I start the afternoon before, since we usually leave to go to events in the morning. Allow the melon to marinate at least a few hours, before removing the funnel. Slice just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 0g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0.3mg. Full Nutrition
