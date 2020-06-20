Adult Watermelon for BBQ's
Adults only! This is watermelon and liquor...perfect for BBQ's, picnics, camping and by the pool! Use any liquor you like, even wine works! I use seedless watermelon, but you don't have to.
I made this for last months girls nite and the ladies loved it. But instead of pouring the rum in the watermelon, I cut the melon into bite sized chunks and marinated it overnight in Pineapple flavored rum. I then made a punch out of Melon Verdi & Ginger ale and drained the rum off the watermelon and added the melon to the punch. It was the best summer drink we ever had.Read More
Hmmm... this didn't work as nicely as I expected. My watermelon was not absorbing the alcohol so I had to take the funnel out and directly insert the bottle into the watermelon. I am not sure how much actually made it in there. Besides all of that, it was quite tastey. Definately serve cold. Once it is room temp the alcohol flavor becomes strong. If I do this again I will let cut up watermelon soak in a bowl of alcohol. I think more would be absorbed rather than wasted.Read More
this has been a staple at every outdoor and/or summery gathering i hold or go to for years. if you want something really wild, try it with half citrus vodka and half watermellon schnapps. the taste keeps people coming back for more, and the drunken hilarity that's sure to follow makes it definitely worth it.
I have done this for many BBQ's I use Vodka, very delicious!
Try Malibu rum - the end result (not kidding) tastes kind of like cotton candy! Serve while still cold.
Jeez...bringing back memories. We used to cut a small lid & then hollow out the melon. Strain the juice discard the meat and return the juice to the shell, with a can of frozen lemon/lime & a quart of vodka or gin and a pile of crushed ice. Put the lid back on, plunk it on the beach with a pair of sunglasses & a ball cap with a few lengths of rubber tubing & well *hic*
We used Pure Grain because we didn't want to taste the alcohol, we just wanted to taste the fruit and shall I say "feel the drink?". This fit the bill nicely. Thanks :)
I use a marinade injector and Watermelon Vodka. Serve really cold. YUMMY!
This was a big hit at a recent BBQ. We cut the watermelon up into chunks and soaked it in rum and a bit of watermelon martini mix for a little extra flavor. It was great, especially the last few pieces left soaking in the rum all night. When you go to serve it, the colder the better on this one.
Let it soak for as long as you possibly can- adding a handle of vodka to a watermelon for about 45 minutes tastes horrible. Rather like eating watermelon out of a small pool of vodka.
We have done this at 2 parties (Adults Only!) and enjoyed it very much!:)
I'm giving it 4 stars because the watermelon didn't absorb the vodka (used vodka instead of rum) at all. I had put my watermelon initially into a bowl that fit it and the bowl had all the vodka at the bottm after a few hours. I decided then to take out the watermelon, cube it and pour the remaining vodka onto it. It was STRONGGGGG, I used watermelon vodka. will made again maybe with more fruit other than watermelon. Thanks for the idea.
After reading about folks struggling to get desired results, I tried to follow the review that suggested cutting a small lid out of the melon, scooping out the flesh, straining the juice, and then mixing in limeade and vodka together in the melon. But my melon cracked apart the second I went to cut it. So I went ahead and strained the juice out of the flesh, and put it into a clear pitcher so we'd see the nice pink color. My melon was small and I got a little under a half gallon of juice. I mixed in about 6oz of frozen limeade, 2 cups vodka, and 1/4 cup sweetened lime juice. Wonderful! Even though this idea strays from the original recipe, you still get the watermelon/booze combo, which is what we're all looking for anyway. :)
This was my first time doing it and I found that the vodka didn't really soak in much. I was told later to let the extra juice from the watermelon drain before adding the vodka. It was still a big hit, but I had to let the watermelon soak for 2 days to try and get any alcohol to soak in; I also poked holes with a chop stick to give the liquid a direction to flow.
had fiance make it, he ended up putting in a very high proof vodka and alot of it too. i couldn't eat the very middle parts, and he's not into drinking hard liquors.
Thank you! that was a great tip, everyone loved it for my birthday party!
I loved this and so did my guests. I will also try the watermelon - cut up - soaked in the vodka, because it was a little tricky to slice the watermelon when we were ready to serve it.
I've tried several different liquors, everclear, vodka, and rum. I prefer the flavored vodka, and also letting it soak overnight in fridge. Also, if you are gonna cut it up, add cherries, they are good soaked in vodka.
I have also found that tequilla taster really good in the watermellon also
We decided to cut the watermelon into chunks and "marinate" it in the refrigerator for a couple of hours in Smirnoff Watermelon flavored vodka since my DH said that this way is pretty messy (he is the former party animal of our family! LOL) Everyone loved it although I thought the alcohol taste would be disguised a little more effectively!
My grandpa and his brothers used to do this when they'd all go out and spend the day on the river. They'd sink the watermelon in the river while they'd have a good time, then pull it up and it'd be ice cold and ready to cut.
We had this at our 4th of July party and it was a hit! I used coconut rum and it was great!
We used vodka for this but I think next time we'll need to add more because none of us could really taste the liquor. Really good though and thanks.
Man this is great! We used vodka instead of the rum. Very tasty! :)
