Avocado Dressing I

Rating: 4 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Avocado, blue and cottage cheeses, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice are all blended together for a deliciously fresh and creamy salad dressing.

By sal

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor, place the avocado, sour cream, blue cheese, cottage cheese, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, onion salt, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth. Cover, and refrigerate 30 minutes, until chilled.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 3.8g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 562.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

sundrops
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2004
I was out of dressing and had some avocados I needed to use so I found this recipe! I didn't have a few of the items so I substituted mayo for sour cream red wine vinegar for lemon juice and feta cheese for cottage cheese. The only problem I ran into was it wasn't creamy enough for the blender to blend so I added a little bit of water and milk (if I'd have thought of it first I just would've added milk). I just finished my salad it was deelicious!! Read More
Helpful
(15)

Most helpful critical review

Cellie
Rating: 3 stars
01/18/2005
I used Feta cheese instead of Blue Cheese for this and chopped a bit of an onion instead of using onion salt. This was good, but at first the consistency was more that of a dip no matter how much I blended it, so I had to add milk. I tasted it after adding a tiny bit, and decided that I would use it as a dip after all, instead of a dressing because I didn't think it'd taste good on my regular garden salad. Would be great for a taco salad, though! Read More
Helpful
(13)
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
sundrops
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2004
I was out of dressing and had some avocados I needed to use so I found this recipe! I didn't have a few of the items so I substituted mayo for sour cream red wine vinegar for lemon juice and feta cheese for cottage cheese. The only problem I ran into was it wasn't creamy enough for the blender to blend so I added a little bit of water and milk (if I'd have thought of it first I just would've added milk). I just finished my salad it was deelicious!! Read More
Helpful
(15)
SOWOWME205
Rating: 4 stars
07/22/2003
this was very good over all, i am not a fan of blue cheese so next time i will not be adding as much of it. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Cellie
Rating: 3 stars
01/18/2005
I used Feta cheese instead of Blue Cheese for this and chopped a bit of an onion instead of using onion salt. This was good, but at first the consistency was more that of a dip no matter how much I blended it, so I had to add milk. I tasted it after adding a tiny bit, and decided that I would use it as a dip after all, instead of a dressing because I didn't think it'd taste good on my regular garden salad. Would be great for a taco salad, though! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
MRSLJONES
Rating: 2 stars
02/22/2005
I found this recipe too thick to blend in a blender...I added some vanilla yogurt to thin it down and it was still too thick for salad dressing. The flavor was ok. I will probably not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
gapch1026
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2009
I like avocados and I like blue cheese. But I was disappointed with the recipe because I felt that the taste of the blue cheese completely overpowered the avocado. I'm glad I just sprinkled the blue cheese on my salad because I enjoyed the remaining dressing much better as a dip with tortilla chips. I'd make this again in dip form without the blue cheese. Read More
Helpful
(7)
MY10HUNGRYKIDS
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2010
Fabulous dressing! I did decrease the blue cheese to 1/4 of a cup but only since I knew some of my kids don't like blue cheese much. They gobbled this dressing right up! So delicious! I added a few TBSP of milk to thin it a bit but this dressing is also delicious without any changes. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Brian
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2013
Excellent recipe! Left out the cottage cheese because we don't keep it around and I didn't want to buy a whole pint just for this recipe. We didn't miss it as the recipe still turned out amazing. The one thing I found though was that "makes 8 servings" is very true. Perhaps even 10. I wasn't paying attention to that and had way too much left over for just 4 people. My bad. Read More
Ezi
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2012
I was looking for a regular blue cheese dressing recipe because I didn't want the ready-made dressing and I came across this recipe. Since I'm trying to eat more healthy I thought I give this a try especially because avocado is an ingredient. I really like this dressing. The only con to this dressing is that it's a little too thick particularly when it was in the blender. I added a little milk to liquify the mixture. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022