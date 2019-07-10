Avocado Dressing I

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars I was out of dressing and had some avocados I needed to use so I found this recipe! I didn't have a few of the items so I substituted mayo for sour cream red wine vinegar for lemon juice and feta cheese for cottage cheese. The only problem I ran into was it wasn't creamy enough for the blender to blend so I added a little bit of water and milk (if I'd have thought of it first I just would've added milk). I just finished my salad it was deelicious!! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars this was very good over all, i am not a fan of blue cheese so next time i will not be adding as much of it. Helpful (15)

Rating: 3 stars I used Feta cheese instead of Blue Cheese for this and chopped a bit of an onion instead of using onion salt. This was good, but at first the consistency was more that of a dip no matter how much I blended it, so I had to add milk. I tasted it after adding a tiny bit, and decided that I would use it as a dip after all, instead of a dressing because I didn't think it'd taste good on my regular garden salad. Would be great for a taco salad, though! Helpful (13)

Rating: 2 stars I found this recipe too thick to blend in a blender...I added some vanilla yogurt to thin it down and it was still too thick for salad dressing. The flavor was ok. I will probably not make this again. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars I like avocados and I like blue cheese. But I was disappointed with the recipe because I felt that the taste of the blue cheese completely overpowered the avocado. I'm glad I just sprinkled the blue cheese on my salad because I enjoyed the remaining dressing much better as a dip with tortilla chips. I'd make this again in dip form without the blue cheese. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous dressing! I did decrease the blue cheese to 1/4 of a cup but only since I knew some of my kids don't like blue cheese much. They gobbled this dressing right up! So delicious! I added a few TBSP of milk to thin it a bit but this dressing is also delicious without any changes. Thank you! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! Left out the cottage cheese because we don't keep it around and I didn't want to buy a whole pint just for this recipe. We didn't miss it as the recipe still turned out amazing. The one thing I found though was that "makes 8 servings" is very true. Perhaps even 10. I wasn't paying attention to that and had way too much left over for just 4 people. My bad.