Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes
These fantastic grilled potatoes will have everyone eating the skin! But be careful, no other baked potato will do after this. So be prepared to make it again.
Nice twist on the average baked potato on the grill! I wimped out on the amount of seasonings, particularly the amount of salt, and for our tastes I'm glad I did. I only used as much of the seasonings as I felt comfortable with, probably half of what was called for. Along with the salt (I used Kosher), garlic powder and pepper I used a Tuscan seasoning blend that I just love, and the flavor came through noticeably but subtley. I pierced the potatoes before wrapping in foil but because of the butter did not pierce the foil - didn't want any of that good, seasoned butter to seep out! Unfortunately, the long cooking time on the grill turned the seasonings very dark, so much of it had to be scraped off. In the future I'll precook the potatoes in the microwave for a minute or two, then finish them on the grill.Read More
This was just like any other baked potatoe to me! My husband got disapointed when he tasted them 'cos I had told him these would be the best ever.Read More
I cut the potatoes up into wedges because I didnt want to wait an hour for them to cook. And I added some parmesan cheese. I love all the flavour in these. I will make these all the time.
These were yummy. The only thing I'd recommend is poking the potato before wrapping, and then poking the tin foil, we ended up with little bits of tin foil in the potato doing it all at once. Very yummy, tangy skins and perfectly cooked inside. We made it with a one hour drunken chicken recipe and everything came out at the same time. Perfecto!
I'm giving this five stars even though my husband didn't like the "saltiness". I loved them! I cheated and partially microwaved them to cut down on the cooking time. I didn't use the italian seasoning. I used kosher salt and mixed the spices in a little dish. I rubbed the potatoes with a little olive oil and then sprinkled everything on them. When they were done I put a little sour cream on the side. I'll definitely do these again, but with a little less salt for my husband!
These are the best baked potatoes. I made these twice this week. Followed the recipe exactly minuse the Italian herbs. Did no cook on grill but in oven at 350 for 45 minutes.
Nice twist on an old familiar. I brushed the foil with olive oil instead of butter. The potato skins were soft and had great flavor.
well, like suggested, i baked the potatoes in the microwave to help speed up the cooking time, and i feel it just made the skin too chewy.. but the flavor was wonderful.. (i didnt use exact amounts as listed, but used same seasonings)
These are WONDERFUL!! Even DH was talking about them a couple of days later and says they get "thumbs up" which is high praise from him since he's pretty spoiled by my cooking! I DID lessen the salt (trying to behave!) and didn't try the italian seasoning this time, but the flavor was absolutely excellent... my charcoal grill was jacked up to about 600 degrees with the lid on, so the potatoes took less time to cook, but didn't burn and were tender and flavorful through the entire potato. I was cooking steaks, too, so built the fire on one side of the grill and put the potatoes on the opposite side from the fire. Perfect!! I will make these again and again, maybe trying different seasonings. Thanks for a great recipe, Leslie!
We liked these a lot, but I think if we were to make them again, we would not poke holes in the foil. We did this, and the result was massive flare ups on our BBQ (as the butter melted and oozed out). Also, we did not add the Italian seasoning because we were out and we also reduced the amount of salt to about 1/2 tsp per potato. These were good and we will likely make them again.
Very good and easy. I used a smoked Chardonnay salt and we just threw them on the coals of our grill.
Make sure your potatoes are completley dry before salting and seasoning them in the foil wrap... My husband and I throughly enjoyed these grilled potatoes
This was a wonderful baked potato! My husband, who NEVER eats the skins, ate the skins and said it was yummy! I will definately be making these agian!
These are delicious. I used a garlic pepper instead of the combination of salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Everyone enjoyed them!
I was looking for that perfect potato you always get at those fancy steak houses and this is it! These were fantastic! The garlic powder is a perfect touch to the skins. Everyone ate em up. Yum yum yum. Thanks Leslie.
Excellent. Put potatoes in microwave 5 minutes as others have suggested, used olive oil instead of butter. After wrapping placed potatoes on gas grill on indirect heat (with two other burners lit). This avoided burned skin. will definitely make again. Thanks.
This was a really easy and great way to make potatoes. Easy to adjust with other seasonings too. Next time I will poke more holes in the potatoes so that the butter and seasonings seep in to them more. Thanks for the recipe!
Deliciously perfect! I was a little short on time for dinner tonight, so partly cooked the potatoes in the microwave as per other reviews. I did omit the Italian seasoning as a personal preference, but kept everything else the same including the measurements. These turned out to be the best "baked" potato I ever had. They were creamy, buttery and salty which made them, IMO, perfect. These will definitely be made often in my house. Thanks for sharing!
OMG There were so amazing. The best baked potatoe that i'v had. Thank you leslie i loved them so much. yummy!!!!
I am giving this recipe 5 stars because I used the idea and the measurements, but I made them in a different way. I found it easier to use my hands to rub olive oil all over the potatoes. Then I dipped my hands in the seasoning and rubbed them all over the potatoes too. This gave me a nice even coating of salt, pepper, and garlic all over the skins. I put them on a baking sheet without foil, for a crispier skin, for an hour at 350. They were so good!!! I think next time I might just mix the seasonings right into the oil and use my hands to coat the potatoes to save a step! That way, halfway through baking, I could turn them and use a bbq brush to coat them again...mmmmmm!
These were ok. Honestly not any better than your normal microwave baked potato though.
Prepped the 'tatoes by washing, poking with fork and then microwaving to reduce grill time. LOVED the results!
I tried this recipe along with the BBQ Corn (in the husk corn soaked in beer overnight) for Fathers Day. I used my grill, using indirect heat by placing the coals along the front and the potatoes and corn in the back. I started them together about 1 hour before I added more coals to begin cooking the steaks. Timing was great...everything came out perfect. For desert, I made grilled peaches marinated in rum, spices and brown sugar (recipe pending). Excellent meal...Served with a great Shiraz.
I'm going to play with the seasonings next time but loved the crunchy skins and my boyfriend ate his entire potato as well!!! (A little picky on potatoes he is...) definitely a go to as we love to grill
This is the first time I ate the skin off a grilled baked potato. It was so yummy! I didn't need to add any extra salt (don't think I added quite as much as the recipe calls for) and almost no more butter. I poked the potatoes before wrapping to avoid the butter running out. Served with the Sirloin Steak with Garlic Butter recipe from this site.
Very good-- I didn't put on the italian, and used a sea salt/roasted garlic grinder-- worked perfect
I made this yesterday, very good. I cut the salt down by half, and poked the holes prior to wrapping in tin foil. Tasted delicious!
These were pretty good and a different way of making them for variance on a potato. (And definitely better than a plain old boring baked potato.) I put the stuff on the foil in a big + shape and then folded up those sides first and it got all over the potato evenly pretty well - then I just packed in the rest of the foil around that. I also did poke the potatoes first cause it just seemed the stuff would leak out if I didn't. I used the Italian seasoning and I chickened out on the salt. I'm a saltaholic and they are called "salty" so what would I expect? - but even I chickened out on it and used about half. I tried to "trust" the recipe but it just looked like SO much salt. I think after the requisite hour they were done but not really quite as done as I'd expect a baked one to be - but it worked nonetheless.
Tastes excellent. But with high blood pressure and/or watching salt intake, there is a LOT of sodium in this recipe. Maybe one day they will invent a salt-free substitute that TASTES like salt.
Quite good. It really approaches a '5'.
Nice way to prepare a "baked" potato on the grill, seasoning was right on. I did put in in the microwave for 5 minutes and it took the full hour on the grill to finish. Also took the advice of others and pierced the potatoes but not the foil to keep the butter in place. Thanks for sharing!
My first go around this this recipe... I think i screwed it up... I think I may have had too much heat under these... because the salt butter came out a little burnt... maybe these... would be better if I had no heat under them what so ever... then I might get the "tangy" skins as other reviewers did... another thing that might have caused the burnt salt was I poke holes through the tin foil next time I will try just poking the potato and see if that helps... also i will try cutting back on the seasonings
These were pretty good. Like others, I precooked my potaties to cut down on grill time. I will make them again to go with a grilled main. Thanks!
Delicious! I also didn't use the herbs and they turned out wonderful. I will make these again.
I used Yukon Gold potatoes and these were terrific .They went great with my steaks! Yummy!
easy and delicious!
OMG!!! simply amazing taste! This is my new baked potato recipe! I used Yukon Golden potatoes and followed the recipe exactly. Simple AND delicious! Thanks Leslie!
My kids love these!!
My family loved this. Easy and delicious. Will definitely make again.
Whoa! These are good but very salty. My husband said they were "wicked!" He loved the saltiness but next time I'll cut down on the salt and pepper in mine. These turned out perfect on the grill. The skins were nicely flavored and crispy. My whole family loved them. We put a little butter and sour cream on them along with Penzey's Fox Point Seasoning. YUM!
Great alternative then regular baked potatoes. I used kosher salt and olive oil spray and none of the other seasonings. We ate them with the rest of the meal all prepared on the grill.
Perfect grilling potatoe!
This is one hot potatoe :)! Great recipe - great directions. Thanks for sharing.
These were good and I really l liked the prep method using the foil to rub the potatoes w/butter/salt to keep things a bit neater. I did nuke my potatoes for 6 minutes before grilling to speed up the cooking process (and they still took quite a bit of time, even with most of the time directly in the hot coals). I skipped the black pepper per personal preference and chose not to use the optional Italian seasoning. THANKS for the recipe!
These came out waaaaaay to salty for me. Yes, I know it says "Salty" in the title, but it was a bit much. I threw out this batch and was inspired to mix my own: I mixed 1 part ground black pepper, 3 parts garlic salt, and 2 parts Italian seasoning in a small bowl. Then I poured the mix into and empty seasoning shaker. Now whenever I make the potatoes, I spread a layer of butter on the tin foil and sprinkle with a good amount of my modified seasoning, and it tastes just right.
Wow did these make a huge hit at a recent family cookout! Even the kids wanted 2nd's! I made 25 of these on a large grate over a campfire. I bought some pkg'd seasoning for potatoes in the produce isle,buttered each foil piece,sprinkled about 1/4 t seasoning and a sprinkle of coarse salt,rolled each potato in it,and wrapped it. They were all ready in about 1 hr,to 1 hr 10 min. All the potatoes were pretty even in size.I will be making these again!Thanks :)
This was a good way to bake as potato without the oven and still be able to enjoy the skin, where all the best things are.
There is just something about grilling food that brings out its best. I "fanned" these to make them cook a little quicker and they turned out wonderful.
I've alway made my grilled potatoes this way except used olive oil instead of butter. So we tried the butter this time and it sure was delish! Thanks for the idea Leslie.
I define to enjoyed this recipe, i mixed the recipe though. I loaded mine with a 3 cheeses too.
Was looking for a salty, crunchy crust on the potato skins. Salty it was, perhaps more than my wife and I like, but the skins were very soft, not crunchy.
Great recipe! Yes, salty is right. I think I will cut back on the salt next time, it was just too much for me. Very pleased with the results overall. Took an hour at 250°F
Way too much seasoning. I did like the concept of putting the butter and seasoning on the foil vs the potato directly, so I'm taking that away from this recipe. I would not make this recipe again.
I decreased the salt by half ue to needed of lower sodium diet
These were delicious but I didn't use as much salt as the recipe indicated. I didn't have any course salt so I used only about 1 tbsp. of table salt. I made a paste from the ingredients then spread it on the foil. Following the suggestion of another reviewer, I poked holes in the potatoes but not in the foil. I used smaller potatoes and the grill was very hot so they only took about 40 minutes to bake.
These were fabulous. To cut down on cooking time, I cut each potato into four spears. I also subbed the butter with olive oil, and went easy on the spices. We baked them for around 40 minutes on our gas grill - 35 minutes would have been even better. They were super soft and a big hit.
My family said they were the best baked potatoes they've ever had and want them this way from now on. Very tasty!
Oh my goodness!! I did these with red potatoes and followed the recipe, they were divine!! I now make them whenever we're grilling
I have never had a more delicious baked potato! I did puncture the skin of the potato, but not the foil. I used coarse salt. Grilled at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, followed by 550 degrees for the last 20 minutes while I grilled steaks.
These were really good! PICKY daughter loved because skin was soft. Great flavor with seasonings!
I do slice the potatoes so they cook faster, but these are the best potatoes ever!
The skin was very tasty. I used about half the salt. I had two huge potatoes, so I ended up cooking them for about 1.5 hours at a temp of 300. For about an hour of that time, I had them on indirect heat and 30 right over the flame (gas grill).
Followed the directions and it worked great!
Super confused on all the good reviews but this was the worst recipe Ive seen on the site because it was literally inedible. When you puncture "the package" you push bits of tin foil into the potato. All the potatoes were filled with metallic specks. Huge waste of time.
I pretty much followed the instructions, but had to quarter the potatoes because I needed them to cook faster. Next time I will follow the recipe to a "T" and I expect a standing ovation!
this recipe was great. i did use the italian seasonings - i think its a must. only thing i did different was i cut the potatoes into pieces - bite size. everyone was happy even my picky daughter!!! will make over and over
I sliced sweet potatoes in quarter inch slices three quarters of the way through the potato. They cook more evenly and rapidly.
It's delicious! Super easy prep too. And you could do it in the oven as well! I fluffed them with a fork and dropped some cheese and butter in after they were done. Amazing!
I liked the idea here but I had to cut the seasoning back because it would have been too much salt intake for the day for us. Possibly because of that, I didn't think it had any special flavor. I served it with basil butter and that was the best part, in addition to the yummy soft/crisp potato skins. It was an easy way to cook potatoes with other things on the grill though so I'd use this recipe again.
Wonderful recipe!
I just love these potatoes!
Awesome! I used regular salt instead of course and I didn't add the italian seasoning. I also precooked the potatoes in the microwave to cut the cooking time on the grill. I didn't measure out any of the ingredients. Once out of the microwave, I melted the butter, brushed it on the tin foil, then sprinkled salt, garlic powder, and pepper in the butter. I then rolled the potato in the butter/seasoning and wrapped them up tight. I also poked holes in the potatoes and not in the foil. This was the first time I've eaten all the skin off a potato. This will definitely go in my recipe book!
I LOVED these. I just eyeballed the spices and it worked out great.
Best baked potato. Mmmmmm that skin is sooo good. Only thing is I found that if you poke the potato after it is wrapped in foil you get little peices of foil all up in there. I poke the potatoes, then wrap them.
I think I did something wrong, here, but these turned out terribly. It seems to me like some of the butter must have leaked out and caused a lot of flame on the grill when the lid was closed, because they were burnt to a crisp on the bottom. In trying to salvage, I cut the bottoms off and hoped we could eat the tops. Alas, everything had absorbed that burnt, smoke flavor... including my Omaha steaks. :(
My first time making potatoes on the grill. This was fantastic, the whole family just loved them. Thanks for this amazing recipe.
Just made these with "gold" potatoes. I pre-cooked the potatoes in the microwave for about 7 minutes (for 4 large potatoes). I pricked the potatoes liberally with a fork before microwaving. I did not make holes in the foil. I use olive oil instead of butter. Otherwise, the seasonings were the same. They were delicious! Only took about 20 minutes on the grill and the seasonings penetrated into the potatoes. I will be making these again.
Must have done something wrong. They were greasy and needed much longer than I thought they would. I guess it is back to the micro and conventional ovens for me.
We love these potatoes! We sprinkle just a bit of garlic powder and garlic salt, and skip the poking of the potatoes so they turn out more moist. They are really great topped with a sharp cheddar or Gloucester cheese. For some reason they taste so much better on the grill than in the oven. A year round favorite in our house!
These were a huge hit and great for entertaining!
Make sure you poke the potato before you wrap it or you will get foil inside the potato.
Excellent - I don't puncture the foil & I don't use the salt. Very good potatoe. Thanks!
These potatoes are fantastic! I did poke the potato before I covered with foil. Definitely a keeper! We make them at least once a week with enough for leftovers. Thank you for sharing!
I just made these and they are delicious. The butter and seasoning makes the skin taste kind of like a seasoned french fry and it’s really good. I saw reviews that said these don’t taste any different than a regular baked potatoe, if that’s the case then you under seasoned by a lot.
Turned every 6 minutes on the grill
Great recipe! Made these for a small get together, everyone wanted to know what I did! I agree, poke before you wrap em. Thank you for an awesome recipe!
This was just okay for us. I know they are called salty grilled potatoes but man were they salty. I guess it is just a preference. Thanks for letting us try
Yum! Potatoes grilled this way are the best. Also, you can always set them in a warming tray while you finish the main dish. Sometimes I slice them in half before I cook them and put pieces of butter inside. Then we just add sour cream after they're cooked.
These were pretty good! I don't really like baked potatoes. I really only like the skin. very flavorful!
These potatoes were okay. I did not use the Italian seasoning and I cut the salt way down.
This recipe is absolutely fantastic! My husband makes these potatoes all the time for cookouts.
The salt made a plain potato tastier!
WOW!!! These grilled potatoes are absolutely amazing and I have never ate the potatoe skin before and all I can say is they were delicious! This will be the only way I make grilled potatoes ever again.
what a great idea! Takes the mess out of seasoning the potatoes before grilling. I used regular salt with rosemary, garlic powder, & italian seasonings to match with my main dish. Everyone raved about these potatoes.
This was very good. I changed a few things. I microwaved my potatoes first and I rubbed butter all over them, then I rolled then in the spices. I still wrapped them in foil & put them on the grill for about 1/2 the time.
I don’t have a picture because we gobbled them up sooooo fast! The inside of the potato was so soft and the flavor was amazing. I didn’t have to add anything to my potato before eating it. We even at the skin of the potatoes too! Definitely a hit!
WAS OK-- COULDN'T TASTE A HUGE DIFFERENCE THEN IF JUST DID NOTHING. MAY MAKE AGAIN
skipped the Italian seasonings and added onion powder..this comes out mouth watering!
It was awesome,especially in the summer. You can enjoy a potato without heating up the house. It cooks evenly. You can have them ready before your guests arrive!