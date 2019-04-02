Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes

These were pretty good and a different way of making them for variance on a potato. (And definitely better than a plain old boring baked potato.) I put the stuff on the foil in a big + shape and then folded up those sides first and it got all over the potato evenly pretty well - then I just packed in the rest of the foil around that. I also did poke the potatoes first cause it just seemed the stuff would leak out if I didn't. I used the Italian seasoning and I chickened out on the salt. I'm a saltaholic and they are called "salty" so what would I expect? - but even I chickened out on it and used about half. I tried to "trust" the recipe but it just looked like SO much salt. I think after the requisite hour they were done but not really quite as done as I'd expect a baked one to be - but it worked nonetheless.