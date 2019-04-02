Leslie's Salty Grilled Potatoes

142 Ratings
  • 5 86
  • 4 38
  • 3 11
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

These fantastic grilled potatoes will have everyone eating the skin! But be careful, no other baked potato will do after this. So be prepared to make it again.

By Leslie

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-low heat.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare four foil squares large enough to fold over one potato each. Spread butter onto foil in a large enough area that the potato will be completely covered when rolled up. Sprinkle salt, garlic, pepper, and Italian seasoning evenly over foil. Roll each potato in the foil; puncture the package (including the potato) with a fork or knife a few times.

  • Grill for 1 hour, or until soft, turning the potatoes often. Serve with your favorite toppings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 42.7g; fat 12g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 5376.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/14/2022