Cinnamon Buttermilk Biscuits

A cinnamon and raisin biscuit, but made in a traditional cinnamon roll shape!

Recipe by Viva Stambaugh

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a food processor, process cinnamon chips until coarsely ground. Remove 1/2 of the chips, and continue to process the remaining chips until finely ground.

  • In a large bowl, whisk together baking mixes, 1 cup coarsely ground cinnamon chips, and raisins. Make a well in center, add buttermilk, and stir just until dough comes together.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured, flat surface. Knead gently for 1 minute. Flatten dough to a 8x10 inch rectangle. Brush with melted butter, and sprinkle with finely ground cinnamon chips. Starting from one long side, roll up the dough. Pinch seams and ends to seal. Slice roll crosswise into 8 equal slices, and arrange in a 9x13 ungreased baking pan.

  • Bake 12 minutes, until lightly golden. In a separate bowl, stir confectioners' sugar, 1 tablespoon melted butter, and water until smooth. Drizzle glaze over hot biscuits.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
560 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 86.3g; fat 27.7g; cholesterol 18.9mg; sodium 608.9mg. Full Nutrition
