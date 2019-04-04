Cinnamon Buttermilk Biscuits
A cinnamon and raisin biscuit, but made in a traditional cinnamon roll shape!
A cinnamon and raisin biscuit, but made in a traditional cinnamon roll shape!
This was pretty good--reminds me of the Pillsbury cinnamon rolls that come in the round aluminum pan--but better. I just used regular Bisquick for both baking mixes. I didn't have any buttermilk, so I used the old trick of making sour milk from milk and lemon juice. Everything turned out fine, but I didn't need all of the milk. Quick and easy if you want something "cinnamony". It's definitely biscuits, though, so if you're looking for actual cinnamon rolls, this probably won't fix the craving! Pretty tasty!Read More
This was pretty good--reminds me of the Pillsbury cinnamon rolls that come in the round aluminum pan--but better. I just used regular Bisquick for both baking mixes. I didn't have any buttermilk, so I used the old trick of making sour milk from milk and lemon juice. Everything turned out fine, but I didn't need all of the milk. Quick and easy if you want something "cinnamony". It's definitely biscuits, though, so if you're looking for actual cinnamon rolls, this probably won't fix the craving! Pretty tasty!
Didn't/don't have the whole wheat baking mix, so used all regular. Had refrigerated cinnamon chips so could not get a fine grind. No worries...the menfolk were happy campers. One said it was one of the best cinnamon rolls he'd ever had. Used the glaze on 1/2 of them and some pre-made cream cheese frosting on other 1/2. Yummilicous!!! Will make again!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections