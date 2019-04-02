Surf and Turf - Gulf Coast Style

This is by far the best way to grill fish for a most remarkable and satisfying taste. Using a square closeable fish basket, place fish filets between layers of bacon and Vidalia onions and grill until done. Trust me, you can not make enough once your friends taste it....

Recipe by Curt Pond

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat.

  • Open fish basket, or similar wire cooking basket and line one side with strips of bacon, leaving a 1/2 inch space between slices. Cover the layer of bacon with a layer of onion rings. Place the fish fillets on top of the onion. Cover fish with more onion, then strips of bacon over the onion. Close the basket, and lightly sprinkle with soy sauce.

  • Place the basket on the hot grill, and cook for 5 to 7 minutes per side, or until the bacon is just cooked through. Remove from grill, and open the basket. Place a similarly sized plate upside down onto the food, and flip the basket and plate over so that the food is on top of the plate. Lift off the basket, and serve.

Caution

Do not close grill or leave unattended. Grease from the bacon will drip down, and may cause flare-ups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
649 calories; protein 36.9g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 52.7g; cholesterol 119.2mg; sodium 1033.8mg. Full Nutrition
