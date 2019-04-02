Surf and Turf - Gulf Coast Style

This is by far the best way to grill fish for a most remarkable and satisfying taste. Using a square closeable fish basket, place fish filets between layers of bacon and Vidalia onions and grill until done. Trust me, you can not make enough once your friends taste it....
Most helpful positive review
07/09/2005
This meal was great for a warm summer night. My fiance and I had a neighbor over for dinner and we all really enjoyed it! My fish rack for the BBQ wasn't big enough, so I ended up making a big foil pouch. I cooked it on one side for 10 minutes and then 8 on the second side. When we split the pouch open the bacon was cooked but not enough, so we threw it on the grill for a minute or two then chopped it up and sprinkled it over the cooked fish. (FYI - 1 pound of snapper / rock fish is about 5 fillets) Delicious. We served it with the Fresh Tomato Salad recipe, (also found on allrecipes.com) which was a perfect pairing. YUM! We'll definately make again!
The bacon gets crisp with a nice barbeque flavor, the onions soften and caramelize a little, and the fish gets steamed to perfection in the middle with bacon and onion juices! We all loved this dish and will whip it up again for company next time.
You know what you get when you combine a grill, a fish basket and 1 pound of bacon? A grease fire. Bacon was burnt on one side and raw on the other. The fish was raw, had to remove fish from basket and put directly on the grill. Bacon was inedible. Not the best recipe to try. Red Snapper was delicious though.
This recipe provides an interesting way to prepare fish. I do have a grill basket for fish, but I did not want to use a pound of bacon. Instead, I layered the onion on the fish, sprinkled with soy, then wrapped in bacon. I think there was enough bacon, this way, because the fish flavor was nearly lost. So, I suppose, if you don't really care for the flavor of fish, this might be a way for you to incorporate it into your menus. I do have a suggestion, though. The bacon needs to be "thin-sliced", and the onion also needs to be thinly sliced, so they will cook without over-cooking the fish. Also, after pre-heating the grill, be sure to turn it down, to reduce the incidence of flare-ups. Thanks for posting!
First, thank you, Curt Pond, for the hints/ideas! Please note, I'm only rating this at 4-stars as I made some changes, mostly because a) it was raining, b) I don't have a "fish rack" for my grill and c) did I mention it was raining. :) Nonetheless, after wife and I consumed my version, I'm sure Curt's version, with appropriate attentiveness, would definitely rank 5-stars. I had an 8-oz. Snapper filet in the fridge that needed to be used. So, what I did was preheat my convection oven's broiler, put 4 "thin" slices of red onion on the rack of my boiler pan, put the Snapper on those onions (skin-side down), lightly seasoned with Old Bay, topped that with 4 more slices of red onion then 6 half-strips of bacon laid "crosswise," overlapping each about 1/8 inch. I slipped that into the oven with the top of the bacon about 5 inches from the broiler elements and checked it until the bacon looked "done," about 30-35 minutes. Fish flaked perfectly, bacon was "just" crispy and some of the onion was partially caramelized. Sweet, juicy and delicious. Almost can't wait until I get a "fish rack" for my grill to try Curt's recipe as written. Until then, I'll definitely do this, as above, again... wife's still raving about it, might even try it with walleye, grouper or sea bass.
