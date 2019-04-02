Surf and Turf - Gulf Coast Style

First, thank you, Curt Pond, for the hints/ideas! Please note, I'm only rating this at 4-stars as I made some changes, mostly because a) it was raining, b) I don't have a "fish rack" for my grill and c) did I mention it was raining. :) Nonetheless, after wife and I consumed my version, I'm sure Curt's version, with appropriate attentiveness, would definitely rank 5-stars. I had an 8-oz. Snapper filet in the fridge that needed to be used. So, what I did was preheat my convection oven's broiler, put 4 "thin" slices of red onion on the rack of my boiler pan, put the Snapper on those onions (skin-side down), lightly seasoned with Old Bay, topped that with 4 more slices of red onion then 6 half-strips of bacon laid "crosswise," overlapping each about 1/8 inch. I slipped that into the oven with the top of the bacon about 5 inches from the broiler elements and checked it until the bacon looked "done," about 30-35 minutes. Fish flaked perfectly, bacon was "just" crispy and some of the onion was partially caramelized. Sweet, juicy and delicious. Almost can't wait until I get a "fish rack" for my grill to try Curt's recipe as written. Until then, I'll definitely do this, as above, again... wife's still raving about it, might even try it with walleye, grouper or sea bass.