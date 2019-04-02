1 of 561

Rating: 3 stars This was good, but you forgot a lot of ingredients to make this great! First of all use LIME JUICE!!!! It really gives it that needed 'punch', I usually use a whole lime juiced. Also, I add some cubed up avocado, and usually I use fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Add the lime juice for sure though and you won't believe the difference in this reicpe! Helpful (1135)

Rating: 5 stars Holy Hannah... After the changes I made, this is borderline perfection!!! I used two tomatoes (large dice), a half of a large red onion (really fine dice), one green onion (finely chopped), very little jalapeño, 3 sprigs cilantro, Low-Sodium salt, and some lime juice (didn't measure - just went to taste). I mixed it all in a colander, to drain juices. I might end up chawin' this all down before the Fiesta tomorrow!!! Helpful (875)

Rating: 2 stars The recipe is basic, it's not terrible, but you can add more to make it taste a lot better the authentic way. And I'm sorry but the picture you have up looks more like a mango salsa than pico de gallo... pico de gallo should be a little more wet than that and should have more cilantro & (fresh) garlic with some lime & maybe even avocado (tastes great!). I do add salt to taste but usually don't need pepper for salsa(yes pico de gallo is a type of salsa). You should always taste along the way as you're making it so that it fits your taste. Helpful (509)

Rating: 5 stars Apparently a lot you customizers ignored her recipe and description. SHE HERSELF called it a basic recipe.. great as it is plus open to changes to perfectly suit your own taste. Why customize it then rate it low? This is an excellent simple recipe with a multitude of customization options! Thank you grneyedmustang! I wanted a good basic recipe to learn and start with... and you gave me just that! And it is wonderful as it is! Helpful (194)

Rating: 4 stars Very good, but needed a little tweaking. First of all, 2 sprigs of cilantro is not NEARLY enough for my family. I used 2 tablespoons of cilantro, chopped in the food processor. I also only used about 1/4 of a white onion and 3 green onions, added the juice of 2 limes, and used 2 cloves of fresh garlic instead of powder. (This was for a double batch BTW.) That said, it was an awesome pico! Everyone loved it, even my 2-year-old. With the adjustments to make it more authentic, it's definitely a keeper. Thanks for the inspiration, Paula! Helpful (131)

Rating: 5 stars A very good recipe indeed. I would suggest adding fresh lime juice to taste. Also word to the wise: When working with fresh jalepenos always wear protective gloves if you don't want the juice in your skin for days! Especially if you wear contact lenses! OUCH! Helpful (91)

Rating: 4 stars This is a good basic pico de gallo. However my family likes more cilantro flavor so I used a half bunch and added fresh lime juice and minced garlic rather than powder. Yummy with chips tacos or even mixed into bland chicken salad. Helpful (73)

Rating: 4 stars To be fair, this recipe is not "bad", it is just missing lime juice (fresh!) and please use fresh garlic (1clove minced) for a great big difference. Otherwise it is a good point of direction for those looking to make pico. Helpful (62)