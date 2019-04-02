Pico De Gallo

Rating: 4.39 stars
532 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 297
  • 4 star values: 174
  • 3 star values: 39
  • 2 star values: 17
  • 1 star values: 5

Sometimes when you eat authentic Mexican food, they give you this salsa stuff made with tomatoes, onions, and jalapenos. You can add a squeeze of lime juice to pico de gallo, but I prefer this basic recipe. Once you serve this with your Mexican dish such as tacos, you will want it with all your Mexican dishes!

By Paula Stotts

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine tomato, onion, jalapeno pepper (to taste,) cilantro and green onion. Season with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir until evenly distributed. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
21 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 76.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (561)

Most helpful positive review

Sumchelle
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2008
Holy Hannah... After the changes I made, this is borderline perfection!!! I used two tomatoes (large dice), a half of a large red onion (really fine dice), one green onion (finely chopped), very little jalapeño, 3 sprigs cilantro, Low-Sodium salt, and some lime juice (didn't measure - just went to taste). I mixed it all in a colander, to drain juices. I might end up chawin' this all down before the Fiesta tomorrow!!! Read More
Helpful
(875)

Most helpful critical review

Amy C.
Rating: 3 stars
12/21/2006
This was good, but you forgot a lot of ingredients to make this great! First of all use LIME JUICE!!!! It really gives it that needed 'punch', I usually use a whole lime juiced. Also, I add some cubed up avocado, and usually I use fresh garlic instead of garlic powder. Add the lime juice for sure though and you won't believe the difference in this reicpe! Read More
Helpful
(1135)
Reviews:
Chef Adriana
Rating: 2 stars
03/17/2007
The recipe is basic, it's not terrible, but you can add more to make it taste a lot better the authentic way. And I'm sorry but the picture you have up looks more like a mango salsa than pico de gallo... pico de gallo should be a little more wet than that and should have more cilantro & (fresh) garlic with some lime & maybe even avocado (tastes great!). I do add salt to taste but usually don't need pepper for salsa(yes pico de gallo is a type of salsa). You should always taste along the way as you're making it so that it fits your taste. Read More
Helpful
(509)
jtm
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2012
Apparently a lot you customizers ignored her recipe and description. SHE HERSELF called it a basic recipe.. great as it is plus open to changes to perfectly suit your own taste. Why customize it then rate it low? This is an excellent simple recipe with a multitude of customization options! Thank you grneyedmustang! I wanted a good basic recipe to learn and start with... and you gave me just that! And it is wonderful as it is! Read More
Helpful
(194)
ASHLYNNS MOMMY
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2004
Very good, but needed a little tweaking. First of all, 2 sprigs of cilantro is not NEARLY enough for my family. I used 2 tablespoons of cilantro, chopped in the food processor. I also only used about 1/4 of a white onion and 3 green onions, added the juice of 2 limes, and used 2 cloves of fresh garlic instead of powder. (This was for a double batch BTW.) That said, it was an awesome pico! Everyone loved it, even my 2-year-old. With the adjustments to make it more authentic, it's definitely a keeper. Thanks for the inspiration, Paula! Read More
Helpful
(131)
MCHAPPLE
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2005
A very good recipe indeed. I would suggest adding fresh lime juice to taste. Also word to the wise: When working with fresh jalepenos always wear protective gloves if you don't want the juice in your skin for days! Especially if you wear contact lenses! OUCH! Read More
Helpful
(91)
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 4 stars
02/26/2007
This is a good basic pico de gallo. However my family likes more cilantro flavor so I used a half bunch and added fresh lime juice and minced garlic rather than powder. Yummy with chips tacos or even mixed into bland chicken salad. Read More
Helpful
(73)
outnumbered
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2007
To be fair, this recipe is not "bad", it is just missing lime juice (fresh!) and please use fresh garlic (1clove minced) for a great big difference. Otherwise it is a good point of direction for those looking to make pico. Read More
Helpful
(62)
CAROL DENISE
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2003
Very good! I will double the recipe next time...the cilantro is a MUST... whatever you do don't leave it out. If you don't have this ingredient go to the store and get it because it is what gives pico de gallo a unique flavor. Read More
Helpful
(53)
