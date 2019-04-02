How to Make Pico de Gallo
Sometimes when you eat authentic Mexican food, they give you this salsa stuff made with tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. You can add a squeeze of lime juice to pico de gallo, but I prefer this basic recipe. Once you serve this with your Mexican dish such as tacos, you will want it with all your Mexican dishes!
Pico de gallo is a fresh, tomato-based salsa that's found in Mexican cuisine. Wondering how to make delicious pico de gallo at home? You've come to the right place. Learn how to make, store, and serve the best pico de gallo of your life with this top-rated recipe.
What Is Pico De Gallo?
Pico de gallo (a.k.a. salsa fresca) is a type of fresh salsa found in Mexican cuisine. Traditional ingredients include tomatoes, onions, serrano or jalapeno peppers, cilantro, and sometimes lime juice. Other spices and seasonings are often used. Since it contains less liquid than other salsa varieties, pico de gallo can be used in a variety of ways. It can be served with chips for dipping, used as a topping for tacos, or included as an ingredient in burritos and quesadillas.
Pico de gallo is sometimes called salsa bandera, or flag sauce, because it features all the colors of the Mexican flag (red tomatoes, green peppers and cilantro, and white onions).
How to Make Pico de Gallo
Making restaurant-worthy pico de gallo is easier than you think. You just need to follow a few simple steps. You'll find the full recipe below, but here's a brief overview of what you can expect:
Choose Fresh Ingredients
When it comes to pico de gallo, freshness is key. Use high-quality tomatoes that are ripe and vibrantly colored (Roma tomatoes work well). Since all the ingredients are in season during the summertime, pico de gallo makes a great seasonal dish.
Combine Ingredients
Combine the diced tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Toss the veggies with the chopped cilantro and your seasonings.
Chill Thoroughly
Make sure to allow the pico de gallo to chill for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.
Storage Tips
Once again, fresh is best — so try to eat the pico de gallo the day it's made. If you need to keep it for longer, store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"Beautiful, easy, and fast," raves Arpeggio Garden. "We always use fresh garlic, but otherwise an excellent recipe! No need ever to buy salsa! Thanks for the lovely recipe!"
"Great recipe," says TAMI426. "I used red onion and added the juice of one lime. I let it sit for about 30 minutes, before serving. It was delicious."
"I made this for a make-your-own-taco buffet at work, and everyone loved it," Laura Brann. "I agree that it's much tastier if you let the flavors mingle overnight."
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams