How to Make Pico de Gallo

I used Anaheims (for flavor) and Cerrano (for heat if desired) peppers instead of Jalapenos. I prefer to use Roma tomatoes for this because I like the flavor and they're usually less watery than traditional vine tomatoes and lead to less juice but more solid and flavorful chunks. They're less acidic so they probably won't keep as long as other tomatoes, but the addition of lime juice to the recipe sort of makes up for that and the lack of juice from the tomato switch, for the most part. As far as fresh versus bottled lime juice goes. To the average palate it won't make much of a difference and in making large batches or canning I'd say bottled is superior because it's typically pasteurized and that means fewer live microorganisms going into your cans, also it's less work than squeezing your own. But for small batches I'd go with fresh limes because it's more cost effective. One final thought is that I use white onions for applications like this because they have a more crisp gardeny flavor than yellow or reds that compliment the tomatoes well...but that's all just my opinion.