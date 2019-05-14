Traditional Filipino Lumpia

This recipe was ok. I worked with a Filipino lady that used to always make these and I loved them. I never thought about asking her how to make them until I moved 3000 miles away. There were a few things that I realized after making and eating these that I know I'll change in the future. The first being not to use soy sauce AND salt. To me, they were too salty. And after having them and comparing them to hers, Im pretty sure she didn't use soy sauce. Nor did another recipe that another Filipino friend of mine made. I don't recall tasting soy sauce in his either. I know there are many versions of lumpia and they are very easy to change. They weren't bad, I still enjoyed them. I inhaled 6 in no time with a vinegar garlic dipping sauce. I read through several recipes and noticed some require precooking the meat while others use a raw mixture. I think the next time I will try a raw mixture instead, as these just fell apart and crumbled while trying to eat them, even being rolled tight. Dipping was difficult without loosing my meat. All in all, this was a great starting point and looks like it contained most of the stuff I was used to in a lumpia. Also, mine made 21. I noticed after the first few I was over stuffing, so cut back. Then when I got to about 15, I cut back more. 1 1/2 Tbs. will probably yield 30. Now I know what my next attempt should be. Thanks for the great start! Revised: After sitting overnight, the flavors are more blended and mellowed. Tastes much better!