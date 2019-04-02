Reshmi Kebab (Silken Kebabs)

This is a traditional Muglai dish prepared in India. It gets its name from the succulence of the meat after prolonged marinating and light braising. Traditionally, chicken, beef or lamb meat is used, but prawns or scallops are good substitutes too for this smooth as silk kebabs. Serve with chatnis (dips made from coconut, cilantro and mint, usually found in Indian grocery stores) or tomato sauce.

By nitisha

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place almonds in a small bowl and cover with water. Allow to soak for 15 to 20 minutes; drain. Place almonds, peppers, garlic, ginger, and cilantro into the bowl of a food processor; blend until smooth. Season with salt, and blend in lemon juice. Blend in cream.

  • Transfer mixture to a large, non metallic bowl. Place chicken in bowl, and turn to coat. Cover, and marinate in refrigerator for 24 hours.

  • Preheat grill for high heat, and lightly oil grate. Remove meat from marinade, and thread onto skewers.

  • Brush meat with butter, and arrange skewers on hot grate. Slowly cook the chicken until cooked through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 123.6mg; sodium 114.9mg. Full Nutrition
