Reshmi Kebab (Silken Kebabs)

This is a traditional Muglai dish prepared in India. It gets its name from the succulence of the meat after prolonged marinating and light braising. Traditionally, chicken, beef or lamb meat is used, but prawns or scallops are good substitutes too for this smooth as silk kebabs. Serve with chatnis (dips made from coconut, cilantro and mint, usually found in Indian grocery stores) or tomato sauce.
This stuff is amazing...I've tried it several times with chicken, beef and shrimp. It was good with all of them even though I had been hesitant about the shrimp. I have also substituted yogourt for the cream and it was still quite good.
Not so wonderful as everyone else seems to think. Marinating 24h added nothing, I think I could have cooked the chicken and used the marinate as a dip. It's a traditional dish that uses heavy cream and not yogurt? Without the cream/yogurt, the marinate is just green chutney.
We LOVED this recipe. I would give it TEN stars if I could. I think we'll make it again for a barbecue this weekend. We made naan on the grill and ate it with the chicken with some chutney and some raita - SO GOOD! The recipe for the naan is on this site too. We loved the marinade so much we used a little of it for dip!
I wanted to add to the instructions, to de-seed the peppers (I used jalapeño and Serrano)using gloves. My fingers are still burning 24 hours after making the marinade. This was my first foray into kebabs and it was quite easy to make and very tasty, but the peppers left me in lots of pain...lesson learned!
These are just as tender and tasty as other reviewers have noted. For a little more spice I used habanero peppers instead of jalapenos. I cooked them wrapped in foil for 25-30 minutes at 350, then put them under the broiler for 3-4 minutes.
