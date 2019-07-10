Easy Barbeque Chicken

This recipe was passed down to me from my Italian grandmother.

Recipe by ANNELIZABETH

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large glass bowl mix lemon juice, vegetable oil, vinegar, oregano, and garlic powder. Place chicken pieces in the bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • On the prepared grill, cook chicken until no longer pink and juices run clear. Periodically brush chicken with the remaining marinade mixture while cooking. Discard any leftover marinade.

Per Serving:
584 calories; protein 42.6g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 43.4g; cholesterol 170.3mg; sodium 159.7mg. Full Nutrition
