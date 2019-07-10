Easy Barbeque Chicken

We really liked this recipe. The chicken was very flavorful and moist. I was a little weary when trying this recipe out because it only had 4 stars. (I try to stick with the proven 5 recipes) But, I have to say that based on the taste and the absolute ease of the recipe it deserves a 5! I picked it because I had most of the ingredients in my kitchen. I substituted olive oil for the vegetable oil. I didn't have lemon juice, so I squeezed 1 and 1/2 lemons in a measuring cup and added enough water to make the full cup that is required. I let it marinate for about two hours. The results were amazing. This is a very easy, no mess chicken recipe. I served it with corn on the cob (done in the microwave) and coleslaw (The coleslaw was made from the bag, just add mayo, sugar, and vinegar) so the whole meal was easy to prepare. A great summer recipe that I will use again. Thanks!!