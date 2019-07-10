Easy Barbeque Chicken
This recipe was passed down to me from my Italian grandmother.
I tried this recipe on 8/22/2002 - It was great! The marinade added the right amount of zip. I also used this recipe in the oven instead of on the outdoor grill. The chicken was moist, tender, zippy and juicy. Wonderful recipe! This one is a definite keeper!
DO NOT EVER REUSE A POULTRY MARINADE!!! It is extremely dangerous to reuse the marinade while cooking the chicken, it could contain salmonella and other bacteria.
This chicken had incredible flavor, it was very intense. If you don't care for the taste of lemon then I would not advise it. I used with boneless skinless chicken breats. I added the marinade before freezing and then thawed over night in the fridge. I did not over cook the chicken as my instant read thermometer only read 180, but it was very dry. I noticed when I placed it on the grill that the marinade had already started to cook the outside of the chicken. I think the acid content with the lemon juice and vinegar may have been too high for the boneless chicken breast. If I use again I would really like to marinade a whole chicken in this before baking. I think that the larger bird may be better equiped to deal with the acid content.
This a wonderful recipe! The vinegar adds a great kick!
This was so much better than the traditional Italian dressing marinade. Even my fiance liked it, and I have to say he is the pickiest eater I have ever met. He didn't have a scrap left on his plate. We used it with boneless chicken breasts, and they were moist to the point they fell apart. Brushing the marinade on while grilling helps keep chicken moist. A good hint for this recipe for those who think its too much lemon, use apple cider vinegar. To add a little extra flavor you can also brush some marinade on before you eat it. I will definately do this again, and recommend this to everyone I know.
Very flavorful and tender. I did cut the lemon juice back to half a cup based on previous reviews. I'll cut the vinegar back a bit next time I make this because the chicken was maybe just a little too tangy. Good recipe and it'll be even better with a little tweaking.
Wonderful! I have the feeling using fresh lemon juice is key...I bought lemons strictly for this recipe, although I had bottled lemon juice. It was perfect, and the marinade smelled great! Served it with a Greek salad and an eggless potato salad. Heated the marinade next to the chicken, for safety. Made a great basting sauce... Thanks, Ann, for a real keeper.
This tasted GREAT!! Everyone loved it! Did something different, and made two different styles of barbequed chicken, they both got 5 stars!!!!
This recipe reminded me of something pickled. My family did not like it.
Too much lemon and vinegar taste for us.
Interesting BBQ sauce.
Simple and good. It helps to taste it and then adjust to taste before putting the chicken in. I only used the juice of one lemon. Used Apple Cider Vinegar and added quite a bit of Oregano.
MY family loved it even my picky eaters! I did cut the lemon juice in half and added a half cup of water. The chicken had a slight lemon taste but not overwhelming. I will definitely make it again.
This was okay... I need something different and it was good, but not great!
I loved this recipe. It was easy to make and got me some extra points with my boyfriend!!
This was pretty good. The ingrdients were normal items on hand, and was so fast to make. I only had 1/2c of lemon juice, so used the rest water. I think anymore lemon would have been too much. Great chicken. Will for sure make this again.
We really liked this recipe. The chicken was very flavorful and moist. I was a little weary when trying this recipe out because it only had 4 stars. (I try to stick with the proven 5 recipes) But, I have to say that based on the taste and the absolute ease of the recipe it deserves a 5! I picked it because I had most of the ingredients in my kitchen. I substituted olive oil for the vegetable oil. I didn't have lemon juice, so I squeezed 1 and 1/2 lemons in a measuring cup and added enough water to make the full cup that is required. I let it marinate for about two hours. The results were amazing. This is a very easy, no mess chicken recipe. I served it with corn on the cob (done in the microwave) and coleslaw (The coleslaw was made from the bag, just add mayo, sugar, and vinegar) so the whole meal was easy to prepare. A great summer recipe that I will use again. Thanks!!
This chicken was great. I took someone's advice and added half of the lemon juice and the rest water. The chicken was tasty and juicy. This is a keeper.
a strong taste of lemon in the chicken.
I thought this was a tasty recipe. A little too much lemon for my taste but I will make it again and reduce the lemon juice. The oregano really gave it a great taste.
I made this again tonight and it is so easy and so tasty. Be very generous with the spices. I baste about 4 times during cooking. I once omitted the celery because I didn't have any, and it was not as juicy.
I used chicken breasts instead of pieces, marinated them overnight then cooked on BBQ. Very good, I will use this recipe again.
We used this as a marinade for boneless, skinless chicken breast, and then cooked it on the grill. This was probably the best tasting chicken we've ever had! It was moist and the vinegar gives it that authentic "fireman's chicken barbeque" taste. Very good--this recipe will be a favorite this summer!!
I loved it! Tender and juicy with the perfect zing!
I halved the lemon juice, used fresh garlic (about 3 cloves), and used boneless skinless chicken breasts. I marinated this for about an hour before throwing on the grill. This was pretty darn good.
I would give this 10 stars, my hubby said it was better than Houstons! The first day I made this it rained so I barbequed the second night. I cooked the heck out of it and it was still great!
I used 1/2 Realemon and 1/2 Realime as I didn't have sufficient lemon juice on hand. I increased the garlic powder to 1 T. and used 6 large skinless, boneless chicken breasts which I sliced in 1/2. The chicken breasts cooked on the grill only 5 mins. per side and were juicy and tasty. I made zucchini and tomatoes as a topping for the leftovers. Delicious! This is an easy, go-to recipe which adapts well to different spices.
My family loved it....I put it on skewers and serverd it with rice. my boyfriend was so surprised how good it was the kid's and boyfriend all said you have to make this again.
It was easy to make, however I did not care for the strong vinegar taste. I will not likely ever remake this recipe.
Oh man, I DON'T understand why this recipe is 4 stars! It deserves 5 stars! Anyone who complains it is too lemony, or too vinegary is NOT being fair. What do people expect if that is the two main ingredients to this marinade? Yes, I would classify this as more of a lemon italian chicken. The vinegar complements the lemon. I only let this sit for less then two hours and I would suggest the same. It already had a very tangy lemon taste, and I can see how it might be overpowering if it was left too long to sit. Pair this with a light pasta dish, a salad, and you wont be disapointed!
Fantastic! We made this up ahead of time, put it and the chicken in a large zip-lock bag and went camping. It was way too windy to have a fire or to even cook outdoors with a grill so we decided we'd have to cook dinner on the stove. We put everything, marinade and all, into a big pot and put the burner on the lowest possible setting and cooked it that way -- it was less of a marinade and more of a "brine" and now EVERYONE asks for chicken that way. If I could give this more than 5 stars I would. THANKS!
Used chicken breasts and cooked them on the stove top. They turned out perfect. Lovely flavour, not too lemony.
This one is a family favorite. Very simple and flavorful.
I don't really know why this is called barbeque chicken. It is more like "lemon tangy chicken". It had a good taste. I ended up marinating mine overnight. It was good.
This is the perfect marinade I was looking for. I would add a splash of white wine to the marinade as well and maybe let it marinate a little longer
very popular with company, and was easily made at the last minute. Making it again tomorrow
Used on chicken breasts and they turned out great. Everyone commited on how good they were! I used the marinade on the asparagus too, it was delicious!
Turned out juicy and wonderful! Really like this a lot :)
Very good! I marinated it and then froze it in the marinade to pack for our camping trip. Love the way the lemon flavor came through. Also was very moist.
my wife and dauter found this recipe to be excellant we loved the lemon taste it was a hit and ill make this one over and over thank's ann
This is tasty. It does have a predominant lemon flavor, but it is good. I think it would be even better with fish. Have to try that next time. I would definitely make this again. I only used half of the marinade for about 2 lbs of boneless skinless chicken breasts.
WOW! Best BBQ chicken I've ever made. The only thing I did differently was instead of making the marinade I had a bottle of store bought Lawry's Caribbean Jerk Chicken marinade. After soaking in the brine I poured it out and combined chicken into one bag as directed and 1 bottle of the marinade was plenty. I used Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Vidalia BBQ sauce. GREAT flavor!!
Did not like this recipe, to much lemon juice and not enough flavor
Best Lemony chicken I have ever eaten.
I used boneless, skinless breasts, and we found it kind of dry.
This was a wonderful marinade that imparted good flavor. I used cider vinegar, marinated the chicken for three hours, and prebaked it for 30 minutes before putting in on the grill. Because I had baked it, the marinade was cooked and used for basting, making it very moist and tasty.
The only changes I made was I used avocado oil. I love this chicken. I've been making it for years now. Just happened to write a review.
I really, really liked it. It added a nice zesty facet to a sweeter chicken recipe. I think this may be my go-to chicken marinade from now on and I'm going to try it in fish as well.
Marvelous flavor. Only change I made was to roast the whole 5.5 lb chicken in oven for 2hrs, 10mon
Delicious. Could have cooked longer in the oven. Needed twice the sausa too.
I hate to review a recipe if I don't follow it exactly but, t used chicken thighs and I baked them instead of grilling. So even with those changes, this was still very good. Unfortunately, I slightly over baked my chicken so it was a bit dry. However, the flavor was very good. It was not lemony or vinegary at all. I think this is a great recipe, only next time, we will grill it, as the recipe states to do. Thanks for sharing!
Really enjoyed this marinade. It has a nice pop of lemon that was unexpected. I expected more of a hint of lemon but it was more of a zing. And for people worried about using a poultry marinade, as long as you apply it while grilling and not after, you are fine. The heat will kill anything that is in it. All in all an enjoyable marinade.
