Cheesy Italian Tortellini

UPDATE: MADE THIS AGAIN, BUT THIS TIME I ONLY COOKED FOR 7 HOURS AND DID NOT ALLOW MY SAUCE TO REMAIN IN THE SLOW COOKER (ON THE WARM SETTING) PAST THAT. I ALSO USED 1/2 BEEF, 1/2 (MILD / SWEET) ITALIAN SAUSAGE AND ADDED ~ 1/2 C. CHOPPED PEPPERONI. I KEPT EVERYTHING ELSE THE SAME AS LAST TIME. MY ONLY COMPLAINT IS THAT THE SAUCE WAS A TAD BIT WATERY, SOMETHING I DID NOT EXPERIENCE LAST TIME. THAT ASIDE, MY HUBS AND I REALLY ENJOYED THIS WITH MY CHANGES. NEXT TIME I'LL BE SURE TO PARTIALLY DRAIN MY TOMATOES AND HOPE FOR THE BEST. THANKS TRACY! :) While "OK," neither my hubs or I were all that impressed with this (sorry!). My sauce "sat" in the slow cooker for several hours (after it had cooked) and I think that is what caused it to have an odd texture. Many reviewers skipped the slow cooking step altogether, but it's that VERY thing that drew me to this recipe in the first place. Having said that, I'm sure this would have been MUCH better if baked in an oven. :( Because I thought Tracy's recipe could use a little tweaking, I made several (albeit minor) changes. For starters, I used all (hot) Italian sausage, subbed Italian-blend cheese for the mozzarella / cheddar called for (just seemed more appropriate), added a T of Italian seasoning and omitted the mushrooms alltogether (we HATE mushrooms!). I'm still a sucker for LUVINMYHUBBY's beefy baked ravioli. I like it better and it's just as simple to whip together, IMHO. Thanks anyways, Tracy. :-)