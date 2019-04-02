Cheesy Italian Tortellini

This easy cheesy slow cooker dish is my family's favorite. Make it once and I bet you'll make it once a month from now on.

By TRACY STALLARD

Directions

  • Crumble the ground beef and Italian sausage into a large skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until browned. Drain.

  • Combine the ground meats, marinara sauce, mushrooms, and tomatoes in a slow cooker. Cover, and cook on LOW heat for 7 to 8 hours.

  • Stir in the tortellini, and sprinkle the mozzarella and cheddar cheese over the top. Cover and cook for 15 more minutes on LOW, or until the tortellini is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 82mg; sodium 1185.6mg. Full Nutrition
