Krautburger
A lean version of a German beef and cabbage filled roll. They freeze very well, and are good dipped in mustard.
A friend just made this and pointed out that there is no mention of when to add the onion soup mix - oops :-) Add it right after the cabbage has cooked down a bit. I also tend to cook the cabbage/beef/soup mixture a little longer on med-high heat to get a nice browning of the cabbage.Read More
This was okay, but needs spicing up in my opinion. Plus working with that doe was like being in a wrestling match. After the first batch, I gave up and dumped the remainder of the filling in 13X9 dish, layered the cheese slices on top of that then rolled out the second loaf of bread to cover the top. Baked for about 20-25 minutes until the bread was done. Much easier. Just bought a bag of cole slaw mix from produce section and used half of it instead of having to chop up a head of cabbage. I’d use sharp cheddar next time, if I make this again, so that I can actually taste the cheese. Mild cheddar seems to loose its taste when cooked into a dish. Also add some garlic and Worcestershire sauce to the meat mixture.Read More
LOVE,LOVE,LOVE it!!! Mom made these when I was little minus the onion soup mix, but so much better than what I remember Mom's being. I love to make extra and freeze them individually wrapped for E-Z lunch. Just wrap in papaer towel and microwave for 1.5 min and lunch is served. Kids love it with ranch for dip I prefer hot mustard. Instead of frozen bread loafs I use frozen dinner roll balls. It seems better for my little counter space. I also sometimes use McCorrimic's hamburger spice or tastefully simple's garlic garlic. Chopped bacon is also a great addition to this lovely pocket.
These are really great. I had planned on freezing half of the recipe because there are only two people in my house, but my husband ate them all.
...Hubs is from Lincoln and when the HUSKERS take to the field he wants Runza's...This is identical to my runza recipe except for the addition of onion soup mix...nice. Made these with my own bread dough and ended up with more dough than filling. Next time I will use at least 1 1/2 lbs of meat and adj the other ingredients accordingly. My new runza recipe!! Thanks Marlene!!
We have updated this recipe to include the onion soup mix in the directions.
This is very similar to my German grandmother's recipe for stuffed bierochs, except that she adds finely diced potato in with the ground beef and onion. And we've never added the onion soup mix but it did add a nice flavor. We also top it with a German beer sauce, so it doesn't seem the same without it.
These things are addictive...especially dipped in Dijon mustard.
Marlene served these for our playgroup and we all enjoyed them! They're cute, delicous, and fun to eat. I should know I had two! My 15 month old son loved them and I know my husband will too!
We have never used the Onion Mix thing. And we use a prepackaged dinner roll mix insted. Same idea. We love them and seem to make them every other month. 100 last us for 3 days.
These were super yummy!! I followed the recipe almost exactly. I used frozen bread rolls instead of bread loaves. Dough was sticky but after using flour it was much easier. I noticed it was easier to stuff with meat and cheese if I stretched and worked the dough a bit like I was making a little mini-pizza. It wasn't hard once you got the hang of it. I may have made mine a little larger than normal using 2 rolls per runza and I ended up with 12 at the end.
These turned out amazing! I used dry mushroom onion soup and after I brushed with butter at the end I sprinked with garlic salt. Was sooooo good!! Great recipe.
My aunt who passed away at 28 made these for me as a child. I thought of them one day and looked up this recipe. Making these brought back memories. They were sooo good. Don;t think Id change anything about the recipe. We followed it perfectly. They did not turn out exactly like the picture but very good. My husband ate like 4 big ones of these and then asked me to teach him how to make them the next day, which we did we made a whole other batch the next day.
These are really delicious. I made some substitutions to use ingredients that I already had. I left out the onion soup mix, but added worchestershire sauce, red pepper flakes, and some mesquite grill seasoning. I also used a honey whole wheat bread recipe from this site. Delicious and very filling!
I've made these twice, first time with my husband who ate 4 of them because he liked them so much! The second time was for guests who also very much enjoyed them. Definitely going to be doing these over and over.
the meat filling was really yummy...but that dough was like wrestling a gorilla!! I used to be a pastry chef, and Ive never struggled with dough so much in my life! Net time, ill make my own dough. The rest of the recipe was great though!!
I don't use the onion soup mix, but use a couple of pinches of red pepper flakes, brush the tops with butter when just out of the oven and sprinkle with sesseme seeds....Das esse guttes zum essen!.
Wow, what a great recipe for my husband and I! I was worried about the quantity, so I used only one loaf of frozen bread, 1/2 of an onion and a little more than a quarter of the head of cabbage. I had some of the meat mixture left over, but the number of burgers we ended up with was a great for dinner and a few for leftovers. I will do an egg wash next time to get that crusty golden brown bun. I will be making this recipe for my parents who grew up on traditional german food - we'll see how they like it!
My family has used this recipe or a version of it for many years now. We use it as a base and add whatever seasonings the family is in the mood for including adding bbq sauce. It is a great recipe if you have hunters in the house because you can wrap them in foil and they don't have to stop.
I used turkey burger and reduced fat pre-made biscuits for this one. It was simple, and tasty. The hubby loved it and I'm sure I'll be making these again. I also made some without the cheese, to again cut some calories out! :-)
Delicious!!!! Followed recipe to a tee...dipped in hot mustard. Will make again. Thanks for sharing!!
Very tasty! Like others I find them especially good with some mustard for dipping. To save time, I used about 1/2 to 3/4 of a bag of pre-shredded cabbage (sold for coleslaw) found in the bag salad section. I will be making this again and again.
This recipe was very good. I didn't follow it exactly though.I forgot to buy onion soup mix,so I improvised by using a little onion powder,and beef boullion. (both ingrediants of soup mix) I also used medium cheddar, 'cause I thought mild would be too bland. I also couldn't find frozen bread dough, so I made the honey wheat sandwich rolls dough from this site. I thought it was pretty good, but I think I'll try it with regular bread dough sometime.
I used ground turkey instead of ground beef. I also added additional back pepper to taste. This recipe was very good and I would make it again.
These are great. My mom used to make these when I was younger, but instead of cabbage she would fry some mushrooms with the ground beef. Add the cheese and you have a mushroom cheese burger! Really brought me back. Great for a quick lunch.
I made these, minus the soup mix, adding a couple of jalapeños from my garden. I also used canned biscuits with the butter bits. Rolled them out pretty thin. They turned out fabulous!!!!
These were pretty good! I made pretty much the same as the recipe except I added a bit of garlic power and worchestershire sauce. I made my own bread dough and it was delish! The only thing was I forgot to add the cheese! I didn't even remember until after I ate them lol, but they were still great. A nice OAMC recipe. Will make again, except I'll remember the cheese next time ;)
These are pretty good. The family received them well. I followed the recipe with only one exception. I only let the cabbage cook for a little bit. I wanted it to have some crispness left in it after it was baked.
I have made these for years and the kids love 'em! To make things easier, I use a can of mild Saurkraut and mix in with the hamburger using a tsp of garlic and onion powder and salt and pepper to taste. Dip in spicy mustard and Yum!
My family loves this. My youngest son likes jalapeno slices in his.
Delish - added a little bit of garlic powder and made the dough as thin as I could. Served with spicy mustard.
I had made these years ago with rolled out bisicut dough and baked in the oven, sometimes I put cheese in them.
I was raised in Colorado, lived in a community with a good-sized German population and ate krautburgers at least once a week. I made this recipe, my family tried it and asked that I return to my mother's recipe even though it does take a little longer. We add shredded carrots, leave out the cheese and leave a little "crunch" when cooking the cabbage. Won't use this recipe again.
I made these for our annual Oktoberfest and all my guests LOVED them! I used refrigerated pizza dough from my local grocery. I'll definitely make these again - thank you!!
In our house we call recipes like these a "have-again"! Very good!!
The recipe is pretty basic, using the onion soup mix is an interesting idea. I want more seasoning in mine, so I get spicy German mustard and add it to the mix. Would like to find a recipe for "spicy mustard, or seasonings that I could add.
I made at least 50 of these for a party and I had to hide one in the oven so I could have it! My guests were begging for the recipe.
Made these for my 93 y.o. mother and she loved them, and so did my family. Easy to make, too.
Awesome recipe! Home run in this family!
Delicious, hearty, and has enough for today, tomorrow, and overmorrow.
The filling was great, but, like others have said, the dough is a bear to work with. Also, the end product was a little bready for me. I didn't grow up on these, so I don't have any emotional attachment or idea of what they"should"be like. For this reason, I doubt I'll make them again as written, but maybe with a different dough.
I've made these several times now and they always turn out delicious.
Don't know if it's my German roots or not but just plain old awesome! A quick, easy, instant favorite, a warm thank you from Canada!
very good. A lot like a runza.
better than i thought they were! these turned out amazing. i followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. next time though, i will use 3 lbs of bread dough to make bigger sandwiches, and up the beef to 1 1/2 lbs for more meat filling. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good!! I got tired of making the little pouches so I rolled one loaf of thawed dough into a rectangle, laid the filling down the center , sealed the edges and made a log. I know, that totally defeats the handheld ease of the dish, but the recipe tasted the same. I ate mine with cold pickles to give it crunch and tang. My husband preferred it without the pickles. Great, easy recipe.
I found the dough a little sticky and difficult to work with but after few I got the hang of it. These are great!
This was pretty good, the meat mixture was really good. I used frozen dinner rolls because I could not find frozen bread dough in the store, I used two rolls for each sandwich.
Just finished making these and have to say they are the best ones I've ever made and I have tried many different recipes. I believe it is the addition of the onion soup mix. The next time I make them I think I will up the soup mix to a full package. I don't think it will make them too salty. Liked the margarine on the top too. A really great recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Needs to be made with real sauerkraut, not chopped cabbage
This was quite good; made a few changes: made dough in bread machine; used ground lamb instead of hamburger and added pepper; used grated cabbage and carrot mix; used whole pack of onion soup; used sharp cheddar cheese, and baked for almost twice the time stated. Very tasty. Edit: mine did not look nice and neat like the photos; they looked like I had unsuccessfully tried to pinch the dough around the filling. The lamb is fatty enough so that any exposed filling didn't dry out though.
These are awesome! I used my own pizza dough and seasoned it with lemon pepper and a sash of seasoned salt. I've made 2 batches and keep them in the freezer for a quick snack we can zap!
Needs more spices. And what a friggin hassle for such a mundane flavor! I expected to fall in love with these things and waited for them to melt in my mouth---neither of which happened : ( Not to mention, after rolling my little fingers out, they looked a hot mess! I was embarrassed to even serve them. So, I didn't.
I used frozen roll mix. I omitted the French onion soup added thyme instead and used mozzarella cheese instead of cheddar ! They were wonderful!
