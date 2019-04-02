Krautburger

This was okay, but needs spicing up in my opinion. Plus working with that doe was like being in a wrestling match. After the first batch, I gave up and dumped the remainder of the filling in 13X9 dish, layered the cheese slices on top of that then rolled out the second loaf of bread to cover the top. Baked for about 20-25 minutes until the bread was done. Much easier. Just bought a bag of cole slaw mix from produce section and used half of it instead of having to chop up a head of cabbage. I’d use sharp cheddar next time, if I make this again, so that I can actually taste the cheese. Mild cheddar seems to loose its taste when cooked into a dish. Also add some garlic and Worcestershire sauce to the meat mixture.

