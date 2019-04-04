Chicken Murphy

3.5
17 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 5
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

Everyone I have prepared this for absolutely loves it! A lovely mix of diced chicken breast, sweet or hot Italian sausage, potatoes, and sliced hot cherry peppers combined with a white wine sauce, then served over a bed of angel hair pasta. The longer its cooked with the hot cherry peppers, the spicier it gets!

Recipe by Heather M

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dredge cubed chicken in flour. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute chicken in oil until golden. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a Dutch oven, saute diced onion and Italian sausage in remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil until thoroughly cooked. Stir in chicken.

  • Meanwhile, microwave potatoes until done (but not mushy), and cut into cubes (with or without the skin). Stir into chicken and sausage mixture.

  • In a medium bowl, combine white wine, vinegar, and water. Pour into sausage mixture, and cook over medium low heat until mixture begins to thicken. Add hot cherry peppers, and cook until dish reaches desired spiciness (the longer you cook it with the peppers, the spicier it gets!).

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling water until al dente. Drain. Serve chicken and sausage over pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
675 calories; protein 31.8g; carbohydrates 85.8g; fat 20g; cholesterol 55.3mg; sodium 788.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022