Chicken Murphy

Everyone I have prepared this for absolutely loves it! A lovely mix of diced chicken breast, sweet or hot Italian sausage, potatoes, and sliced hot cherry peppers combined with a white wine sauce, then served over a bed of angel hair pasta. The longer its cooked with the hot cherry peppers, the spicier it gets!
I tried this tonight for dinner. My family had mixed reviews. I was skeptical about the "sauce", but it turned out pretty tasty.The sauce thickened enough to serve over pasta, but since we're not big pasta fans, I wanted to serve it without. For this reason I thickened it up some more with cornstarch. I also added peas for extra color and flavor. It was very delicious. I believe I may make it again, but perhaps I'll use chicken broth in place of the water, a dash more white wine, some white pepper and some garlic powder.I think the potatoes add enough starch without the need for the pasta. Thanks for sharing Heather.
This recipe was definitely "different". It wasn't saucy at all and was very dry and bland. We added some garlic powder and garlic salt to the meat/potato mixture and that helped some. Also, we melted butter with some parmesan cheese and put that into the pasta before we topped it with the meat mixture. It turned out ok but needs some help. We will make it again but put more spices in next time.
I say thanks to submitter Heather and reviewer Maggie McGuire! If it's a rainout for your BBQ here is a great way to use your chicken and sausage! I was in total agreement with Maggie about not using pasta with this dish since we were using potatoes. I followed Maggie's ideas exactly, using chicken broth instead of water, adding peas and thickening it at the end with cornstarch and water. It was great and would be good for an informal gathering. Easy to make. Serve with a salad and French or Italian bread to mop up the thickened sauce! P.S. Watch the onions - they cooked much faster than the sausage and I had to take them out earlier before they burned and left a burned taste in the dish.
I love chicken murphy. This was a decent recipe, but I use my own which is somewhat different. But anyway, to the reviwer that didn't like this with pasta... try it with a medium shaped pasta, not a long thin one. That's the way I've always had it. Tried it once with angel hair, because that was the only thing left in the house, and it just wasn't the same. I typically use farfalle (bowties), or rigatonni.
Thank you, Heather! This dish was absolutely fantastic. After trying it for just my family, I adjusted the recipe for a large party and it went faster than anything else. The only thing I changed was to substitute stock for the water and left out the pasta as I read in the other review. As the dish simmered it got hotter and hotter and the raves increased accordingly!
I think all the flavors were good over all but with the potatoes it just turned to mush. We didn't serve over pasta either, too thick. If I made again I would leave out the potatoes and maybe add some butter to make it more saucy to serve over pasta.
I have mixed feelings about this recipe. I typically try to make as written but after reading all of the reviews carefully I did decide to change it up a bit. Now I'm a potato lover but for the life of me I cannot understand why if you were going to leave out one of the starches that it would be the pasta. Without the pasta it would be like a big blob of meat on the plate. Almost like a sloppy joe without a bun. I too chose to leave out a starch but I chose the potato. I felt the dish needed the bed of pasta for visual appeal. It still isn't a beautiful dish but the bed of pasta sure helped. Because I did not use the potatoes I ended up sprinkling the hot mixture with a dusting of flour to help thicken the sauce. I also chose not to add my cooked chicken until the sauce was done. I've never been a fan of frying something up nice and crisp just to turn around and sog it up. After the sauce was done I stirred in the browned chicken and served immediately. I thought this turned out pretty good and had plenty of flavor. If I were to make it again I would use all wine instead of the water though. I almost forgot that I had a couple of mushrooms that needed used and I threw them in with the sausage. Mushrooms work nice in this too.
