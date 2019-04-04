Chicken Murphy

I have mixed feelings about this recipe. I typically try to make as written but after reading all of the reviews carefully I did decide to change it up a bit. Now I'm a potato lover but for the life of me I cannot understand why if you were going to leave out one of the starches that it would be the pasta. Without the pasta it would be like a big blob of meat on the plate. Almost like a sloppy joe without a bun. I too chose to leave out a starch but I chose the potato. I felt the dish needed the bed of pasta for visual appeal. It still isn't a beautiful dish but the bed of pasta sure helped. Because I did not use the potatoes I ended up sprinkling the hot mixture with a dusting of flour to help thicken the sauce. I also chose not to add my cooked chicken until the sauce was done. I've never been a fan of frying something up nice and crisp just to turn around and sog it up. After the sauce was done I stirred in the browned chicken and served immediately. I thought this turned out pretty good and had plenty of flavor. If I were to make it again I would use all wine instead of the water though. I almost forgot that I had a couple of mushrooms that needed used and I threw them in with the sausage. Mushrooms work nice in this too.