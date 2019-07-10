Baked Salmon II

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
613 calories; protein 36.3g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 51.9g; cholesterol 74.7mg; sodium 1234.5mg. Full Nutrition
I would like to give this one at least 6 stars. It was very good. I did decrease the olive oil to 1 (one) tablespoon and decreased the salt to 1/2 teaspoon and I can not imagine it tasting any better. I marinated it in a plastic bag and kind of massaged the oil mixture into the salmon and then left it for an hour. I may decrease the pepper a wee bit next time. For you fellow Weight Watchers I calculated the points for a 6 ounce fillet to be 8.5. ***That is the points using 1 tblsp. of oil for the 2 fillets. Enjoy! Thanks Norma.
The marinade was just perfect as written...no need to change ingredients or measurements. If you like your fish steamed rather than baked, this cooking method will work fine. I would have much preferred this simply baked, and maybe finished off by broiling for a few minutes at the end. This steaming method just did not appeal to me or my husband..almost too moist and definitely needing some richness and color that baking/broiling would have created. Will try again but open roasted.
I would like to give this one at least 6 stars. It was very good. I did decrease the olive oil to 1 (one) tablespoon and decreased the salt to 1/2 teaspoon and I can not imagine it tasting any better. I marinated it in a plastic bag and kind of massaged the oil mixture into the salmon and then left it for an hour. I may decrease the pepper a wee bit next time. For you fellow Weight Watchers I calculated the points for a 6 ounce fillet to be 8.5. ***That is the points using 1 tblsp. of oil for the 2 fillets. Enjoy! Thanks Norma.
Oh my gosh! I NEVER liked salmon before - but this was SO good!! I doubled the garlic, halved the olive oil, and used 1 tsp dried parsley. I was worried there wouldn't be enough juice, but after cooking the salmon for 45 minutes, there was plenty of yummy juice! It was a tad salty (and I love salty food!), so I might decrease the salt to 3/4 tsp next time. I will definitely make this over and over again - I'm proud of myself for actually loving a salmon dish! (UPDATE: I have started using this same method for chicken breasts, and they come out amazing too!! I love to serve it over brown rice...the juice gives the rice a nice flavor.)
Excellent recipe. As recommended, made the following changes, and it turned out wonderfully: 2 T. olive oil, 1 T. melted butter, 3/4 tsp basil, OMITTED the salt, 3 T lemon juice, 1 tsp dried parsley, dash of dill weed. Instead of wrapping fillets individually, I just put the foil on top of the baking dish. I also skin fish before marinading (CRUCIAL for lessening fishy taste). Overall VERY easy. I make it with rice & serve the remaining marinade to drizzle on rice & fish. I will be making this to serve again for a group of 52 people.
Really easy to make! A few notes: 1) There was way too much oil!! The fish was swimming in it! Use only 2 tablespoons and reduce the lemon accordingly if desired. 2) I used pressed grapeseed oil instead of olive oil and it was very light and added a buttery undertone that was nice. 3) I added 1/2 teaspoon of dill and was very glad I did. Next time I will add a full teaspoon. 4) I used half the salt and it was enough. 5) I marinated it only 1/2 an hour and it was plenty. You want to be able to taste the salmon! 6) I used 3 (8 ounce) fillets and baked in a small casserole dish with foil over the top, and a light coating of butter and lemon juice on the bottom. There was still enough marinate for the extra fillet. It worked very well except the marinate mix was about 1/2 inch deep after 20 minutes in the oven, hence the comment about too much oil. Overall an easy, low-mess marinate that I will make again with less oil.
This is a fantastic marinade that really brings out the flavors of the salmon! I do not use the tinfoil method as that tends to take too much time. Instead, I put the salmon in a glass dish, pour this fabulous marinade over the top and broil it. I've found that about 5-7 minutes on either side gets it done.
naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
01/05/2008
The marinade was just perfect as written...no need to change ingredients or measurements. If you like your fish steamed rather than baked, this cooking method will work fine. I would have much preferred this simply baked, and maybe finished off by broiling for a few minutes at the end. This steaming method just did not appeal to me or my husband..almost too moist and definitely needing some richness and color that baking/broiling would have created. Will try again but open roasted.
I read all the great reviews on this recipe so I just had to try it, and boy am I glad I did. It was sooo good!!! All the other salmon recipes that I have are now history, as this is delicious and easy. I only used 2 tbl. olive oil, 1/2 tsp. each of salt and pepper, and increased lemon juice to 3 tbl. I marinated the salmon for about 3 hours. I had to cut the cooking time down to 25 min. as it was done when I first checked it. Thanks Norma for a wonderful recipe!!
We loved this recipe! I used the exact ingredients listed, only I tripled the recipe and marinated for 24 and 48 hours. I thought the fish was even better after 48 hours. Also, 35 minutes was plenty for 3 fillets.
I normally would not eat salmon, but after reading the reviews I decided to give it a try. Like others I reduced the olive oil to 4 tablespoons and increased the lemon juice to 2 tablespoons. It was very easy and tasted great. I can't stand fish that tastes too fishy and this definately didn't. I will make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2005
If you’re making this recipe for the first time (as I did last weekend), be careful about some of the posted modifications. I used two that turned out to be mistakes. #1 - don’t add melted butter to your marinade! Once it’s back in the fridge chilling, it’s not a marinade anymore, it’s a blob of thick goo. #2 - if you’re using salmon fillets, watch the size - thicker is definitely better.
i would give this dish a 10 if i could...it was so moist and flavorful! i LOVE the marinade, and have used it with chicken as well. i took the suggestions of the other reviewers and used 2T olive oil, 1T butter, 1tsp parsley, 3/4 tsp basil, 2 cloves garlic, 3T lemon juice, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp pepper. fantastic!!
This fish baked up moist and tasty. Instead of marinading in a glass dish, I put the fish fillets in a big ziploc bag with the marinade, and put them on a deep plate (and just turned the bag over instead of turning the fish itself). That made this dish FAR easier to clean up. I also squeezed extra lemon juice over the fish before serving. Also, I used parsley flakes instead of fresh parsley, and it was still great. Definitely a keeper!
This is a wonderful recipe for salmon. In my preparation, I used some hints from other reviewers: used 2 T olive oil and 1 T melted butter, added a dash of dill, only 1/2 t. salt, sprinkle of pepper, and baked it in the same glass pan I marinated the fish. Before adding the salmon, however, I sprayed the pan with butter flavored Pam. Covered pan with aluminum foil for both marinating and baking. No work, no fishy smell, and cleanup of pan very easy. Served with baked potato (since oven was on anyway), perfectly cooked fresh green beans, and a tossed vegetable salad. Gave the recipe to my dinner guest who was duly impressed with our meal. Although the recipe is prefixed by the comment this is a good way to prepare salmon by beginning cooks, those of us who are experienced cooks likewise love simplicity with such great results.
My salmon actually came out just a tad bit drier than I would have hoped for, but I'm still giving this recipe five starts because it had a wonderful flavor and I think the dryness was 'cooker error.' I dropped the temp. on my oven to 350, as it runs a little high, and cooked for about half an hour which I feel was probably about 6 or 7 minutes too long. Fish was still very flakey and tender, just a litte dry. I actually forgot to use the basil and sub'd garlic powder for fresh minced (forgot to buy some) and it still had a great flavor. I also layeted red onion and greed pepper slices on top of my fish which added to the flavor. I served it over steamed rice and poured the 'sauce' from the fish over the rice as well. I think I sub'd about half the oil for melted butter because I enjoy a slight buttery taste with my fish. Great recipe!
Excellent Salmon! I loved salmon and the ingredients in this recipe caught my eye! I used all fresh basil, parsley, garlic, fresh squeezed lemon juice, hawaiian sea salt, fresh ground black pepper and olive oil. I sealed the salmon with all the marinade in an aluminum foil and baked it for 35 minutes, then opened up the foil, turned off the oven and let the salmon finish baking. My salmon came out so tender, moist and fresh tasting! The herbs and fresh lemon juice really helps to bring out the flavors in the salmon. Salmon is very healthy for you I might add. I served this with brown rice -perfect and healthy!
I love recipes that are simple to make and delicious - this recipe fits the bill! I added about a tablespoon of dijon mustard to the marinade and sprinkled the fish with dill weed before baking. Instead of wrapping the fish in foil, I put it in a glass baking dish and covered it with foil. I served it with a side of pasta with lentils and my four year old son ate two helpings of the fish.
This is a keeper for sure! I noted some of the modifications others made, and I made the following changes: increased garlic to 4 cloves of pressed garlic, decreased olive oil to 1 Tbsp plus added 2 Tbsp melted butter, decreased basil to 3/4 tsp, decreased salt & pepper to 1/2 tsp, increased lemon juice to 3 Tbsp lemon juice, and I used 1 tsp fresh chopped cilantro instead of the parsley (yes! that was good). I wish I had some dill to add, but I didn't. I had two sm filets and marinated in ziploc bag. I placed the filets (with the marinade) in foil just to minimize cleanup, sealed the foil, then placed them in a pan (I didn't have a glass dish) and baked at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, then broiled uncovered for almost 5 minutes. I served with rice and used the juice to pour over the rice. OH! This was good!!!!!
This was very yummy. I love salmon and I was looking for a new recipe to try. I substituted dill for the basil, cut down the oil, and baked it on a baking sheet instead of putting it in foil. I thought the cooking time in the recipe was off and I was afraid of overcooking it. So it only ended up taking about 10-12 minutes and it was a delicious dinner.
I am a huge salmon fan in general. I make it very frequently. My most important criteria when cooking salmon is that it is cooked all the way through just barely enough. This leaves the salmon INCREDIBLY juicy and flavorful. To be fair, I followed this recipe to the letter (but in the back of my mind I knew that 35-45 min cook time would be WAY TOO MUCH). I was right. The salmon was overcooked to an extreme. It wasn't delicate the way my salmon normally comes out. It was tough, and the only flavor was from the topping, which I ended up scraping off as it just didn't work since it was the ONLY thing you were left tasting. I will definitely not make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2003
Excellent recipe. I am a gourmet and love to cook with different ingrediants and found this recipe was perfert. I took the suggestions of others and halved the amount of oil. I served this with a side of rice and sauteed mushrooms and my husband and I loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2002
I took the advice of other and cut the oil in half...a must-know tip. I also added sliced lemons over the fish before baking. I've made this two times and each time it came out perfect. I certainly will make it again and again. Very, very good. My favorite way to make salmon.
This was fantastic! The only changes I made were that I added a little bit of dill to the marinade and I also cut back a bit on the oil. I agree with another reviewer that cooking the salmon too long dries it out, so I baked it at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes and then broiled it for 5 minutes to crisp the garlic on top of my fillets. Oh, and I didn't wrap the salmon in foil, I just left it in the baking dish to cook it. It was perfect and totally moist inside. The flavor was fantastic! My whole family really enjoyed this, even my husband who cringes everytime I tell him I am making fish for dinner. I will definately be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!
This is THE BEST salmon I have ever tried! My husband and I have this at least every other week. The ingredients really compliment the salmon perfectly. When I prepare this dish I use only 1/4 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper, to lighten it up a little. Delicious! UPDATE: Over 3 years later and I still make this dish a lot! Such great taste and so healthy and easy!
This was absolutely fabulous. I marinated it over night and added some dill to the marinade. I made it before a night at the ballet. It was mouthwatering and completely impressed my boyfriend. He said if he hadn't seen me making it in the kitchen he never would've believed I made it. I definitely recommend this.
This recipe is wonderful! I have made it twice now, I have not even used the tin foil. I just marinate it in the dish and cover it with tinfoil and bake it just like that! It is the same as taking it out and putting it in tinfoil and pouring the marinade in there! Save the hassle of the foil and it turns out delicious every time!
So soooo good!! The first time we ever made fish, and it came out perfect - gourmet style! It's even better than any fish I tasted at a restaurant!! The only thing is - if you double the recipe, do NOT follow the guidelines of doubling everything. We made 4 pieces of salmon instead of two, but the only thing we doubled was the garlic and lemon juice.. everything else was just 1 and a half. (can you imagine doubling the oil and salt?? no way). and it came out perfect. Ablsoutely fabulous, THANK YOU for the recipe!!
Excellent salmon. I checked after about 25 min at 375 and the fish was done perfectly. 45 minutes would've been much too long. I increased the recipe to serve 6 and it was delicious. Will definitely make again.
My husband and I loved this recipe. Even my 11 yr old son who doesn't like salmon was able to enjoy his meal. I made this numerous times over the summer on the BBQ and brushed it with Dijon mustard lightly before cooking and double wrapped in foil.
AWESOME!!!! I used a little less oil and a little more fresh lemon juice and then used parchment paper instead of aluminum foil. . . .kinda wrapped them up like Chipotle burritos and they came out so amazingly tender and perfectly cooked!
This recipe is simple and delicious!!! I would make more marinade because at the end we didn't have that much left for sauce. BTW, put the aluminum foil on the glass dish you are planning to cook in first, then make the marinade in there, then put the salmon in there and marinate in the fridge for 1hr and take it out and just put the dish straight into the oven. Simple, easy, and clean! Less dishes to do :)
Usually we grill salmon but it was raining last night so I looked for an alternative and this was great. After reading some of the other reviews I decided to add about 1/4 C of white wine to marinade and I had fresh basil in my garden so used that instead of dried, the fish was great and moist. This is a "keeper".
This is my favorite salmon recipe. You dont even need to measure the ingredients, just throw it all in a ziplock bag, marinate for a little while and bake.
cheri
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2011
Definitely pay attention to the salmon as it's in the oven.. I left it in for the recommended time thinking it would be the right amount (my fault, I know) and the liquid burnt out, and I was left with very dry salmon. :[ So just check on it after 20 or so minutes to see how it's coming along.
Wow! Excellent recipe, LADYBLADE. I adjusted it for 6 servings. I used all the ingredients as suggested in the recipe, except, my parsley wasn't fresh and I used Extra Virgin Olive Oil. As we all do, I tweaked it with a bit more garlic & lemon juice, but not much. I used frozen Atlantic salmon fillets. I placed them in the glass baking dish, covered them with the marinade. I had to use two glass baking dishes. Then I covered the baking dishes with aluminum foil and placed them in the 375* preheated oven. I cooked them for 40-45 minutes. OMG, the taste was amazing! Whether on a bed of lettuce, white, yellow or brown rice this recipe is a keeper. Thanks, LADYBLADE!
Very good. I used frozen skinless fillets and it turned out really good I can only imagine if it got to marinade w/out being frozen! Just an FYI using regular olive oil does give a strong taste, but I didn't have any light olive oil so I used what I had.
Awesome flavor, great recipe... EXCEPT the fish does not need to be cooked for 35-45 mins, 350 oven for 20-25 mins is sufficient couldn't imagine cooking for another 20mins it would be ruined. otherwise will cook again came out great with lower cook time
This was pretty good. Like others, I didn't go to all of the trouble of making the little foil packages; just put it in a glass baking dish, added the marinade, and covered with foil. Used an Alaska coho filet; reduced the EVOO & salt & upped the lemon juice. Thanks, Norma!
we enjoyed this recipe. I did end up doubling the garlic and didnt noticed. Also used dry parsley instead of fresh. the flavor was herbal with a touch of lemon.. we found it mild and complementary to the salmon. we served with brown rice and Brussels sprouts mixed with turkey bacon. Also a spinach side salad. very very good!!! a keeper.
Just made lunch for my boyfriend and he loved it. I didn't have parsley however or lemon so I used rosemary and orange juice in place of them. Turned out wonderful. I do however agree that the amount of oil is a bit much. I doubled the recipe because I was cooking four salmon fillets and they were swimming in oil. I will cook this again and try using less oil and increasing the amout of juice it calls for.
Absolutely wonderful fish recipe. I've never reviewed anything before, but this was soo good!! I had to make a comment. I'm not sure if it was because I was hungry, but I've never had salmon like this before. It is by for one of the best salmon I've tasted. Wonderful recipe. I will keep this one, and definitely make it again.
This is one of the best salmon dishes I’ve ever had! Being a garlic lover I doubled the garlic – yummy! I also cut back the olive oil to 4 tbs. and increased the lemon to 2 tbs. – as others recommended. Instead of baking in foil I broiled uncovered, which was fine, except that my filets were very thick and took about 20 minutes to cook – I almost burned them! But I didn’t and the fish was wonderful paired with brown rice and steamed broccoli. A+
I made twice as much salmon so I doubled this recipe which was a huge mistake! (I've never made fish before). There was way too much "juice". If you make more than two just stick with the original amount, if you feel that you need more just add a little oil at a time and make sure you drain it before you cook it otherwise it takes about 3 years to cook:)
Great recipe!! I too cut the olive oil in half and added dill and only cooked in a glass pan covered in foil for 25min. I ate mine on a salad with tomatoes, avacado, pomegranite craisins and onion with kraft light raspberry vinagrette dressing. MMMMM!! Mashed potatoes and steamed carrots and onions on the side. I will make this again.
absolutely fabulous! I used extra virgin oil & dried parsley & it came out great. Don't worry about over marinading it. I saved one piece to cook the next day & with over 24 hours in the marinade, it still tasted great.
(1/12/13) For 5 servings I used 5 cloves of garlic and around 1/4 cup olive oil. I used 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper and 1 1/2 tsp. sea salt (any more salt would have been too much). I used fresh basil instead of dried which is a must! I will add some fresh dill weed next time, maybe 1-2 tsp. Some of the salmon were done at 20 minutes and the other were done at 25 (I think the 25 minute salmons were still a little frozen in the middle). I'd like to try parchment paper next time, or possibly just putting them in a 9x13 covered in foil.
I don't understand all of the great reviews for this recipe. It was average at best. This recipe would work just as well, or better, on chicken or pork. It seemed like a waste of a good piece of salmon
Excellent dish!!! Absolutely need to reduce the amount of oil, however. One look at the nutrition info and this should be painfully obvious, which I wish I had done before I prepared it with the recommended 6 tbsp of oil (and paid the price later.) I doubled the garlic and added some crushed red pepper, and served with asparagus. I used a fresh Atlantic salmon and it was phenomenal, easily some of the best fish my girlfriend or I had ever eaten.
DELICIOUS!!! I prepared the marinade and placed the fish in it before leaving for work yesterday. I really don't have that extra hour after work. When I arrived home, I placed it in the oven and OH MY!!! My husband, 2 year old and I absolutely loved it. I served it with my own confetti rice and steamed broccoli. It was better than most salmon in top restaurants. I changed the receipe a little because I think that 6 tbsps of oil is a bit much. I only used 4 in the marinade and added 2 tbsps on butter when I placed it in the oven. It was so good that we talked about it for hours AFTER the meal. Thank you Norma. This recipe will be used often in our home.
This is our new family staple! We love it. Thanks. I did add way less oil and instead of wrapping each fillet individually I just put foil on top of my pyrex dish that I was marinating it in and cooked it like that. Also, I put it in the crock pot once so it could be ready when we got home and the results were suprisingly good! Thanks!
Yummy!!! I found that it's better to just leave it and bake it in the glass dish, no foil needed if you want your salmon to have a little crisp on top. (It gets too watery if you baked it inside the aluminum foil) but it'll work too depends on your preference. Thanks for sharing this!
My husband really loved this recipe. Instead of allowing the salmon to marinate for an hour, I opted to marinate for 4 hours. Also, since I didn't have fresh parsley, I used 1 tsp of dry parsley. By the way, if you are on weight watchers, this recipe is 25 pts.
My fiance thought this was great! This was easy to make and it's okay not to be very accurate with the amounts of ingredients. Also, I didn't have lemon juice so I added a bit of apple cider vinegar and red wine instead. The first time I made it I had more time to marinate and had all the ingredients - delicious! Use common sense with cooking time. Mine was done in 12 minutes on the grill.
I love making this dish! It's one of my favorites, and it always impresses guests. I tend to bake the salmon just a tad longer -- about five minutes or so -- because I like my salmon a little crispier.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2001
For beginners or old hands in the kitchen, this stuff comes out great! No worries about special or unusual ingredients; it's all normal household stuff, and they blend really well with the fish. I've never been a huge fan of salmon, but I'll be making this again! (and if you're really pressed for time, I marinated for only 1/2 hour, and cooked at 400 for 30+ minutes). Excellent.
Very tasty recipe that you can modify the herbs to your liking. I added dried dill on top of the other herbs and i reduced the salt(Sea salt) to 3/4 tsp . I marinated 4 frozen wild salmon fillets for 3 hrs And baked them in the oven on a bed of fennel,onion and zucchini. It was superb and my young kids enjoyed it :-)
YUMMY! I liked it as is, but liked it even more when I reduced the oil to 4 tablespoons, I used thin fillets, and baked for 15-20 min at 400 in the marinade. I added some chopped green onion and blanketed the salmon with lemon slices...I think these changes sent it over the edge of good to great.
Made exactly as written except 1) used dried parsley 2) did as another reviewer suggested and baked in a covered dish. Family loved it and asked me to make it again. Some reviewers noted there was too much oil, but my husband, who does not like a lot of oil said it was perfect and it made a great extra sauce to drizzle over the brusel sprouts and rice. I used a large salmon filet and had half left over and it reheated two nights later wonderfully because of the extra sauce and rice.
I prepared this dish for Christmas Eve. Fabulous! I'd forgotten to buy fresh parsley, so just sprinkled on some parsley flakes. An excellent meal. I served this with a mixture of white and wild rice. Will definitely make this again.
This is absolutely delicious. It's my favorite dish to make. It doesn't taste fishy at all. Cut the fillet you get from the store in half, and marinate in separate tupperware containers (this means you'll half the ingredients for the marinade and put that amount in each container). I marinade for an hour on one side, then flip and marinade for an hour on the other. They turn out PERFECT every time! GREAT recipe!
My goodness this was great! As part of trying to eat healthier, thought we should have some salmon. I don't really care for it, but I'll eat it. This was so good, I ate all of mine and I could see hubby checking to see if I would, so he could scoop it up. No Way!! I think we'll be having salmon once a week (at least lol). Do try this one, it's great!
Chiweenie Mom
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2010
Good and easy....I marinate the salmon in a plastic resealable bag then put fish in a lightly greased baking dish and cover the baking dish with foil.
My husband said it belonged in a 5 star restaurant. Easy and fabulous. Did cut the oil in half, but otherwise followed the recipe. A keeper, will definitely make again and again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2002
My husband gaved this recipe an A+. Throughout the meal and after, he couldn't stop talking about how flavorful it was. Served it with sides of rice and lima beans. I cooked the salmon for 30 minutes and it was perfect. I also used the aluminum foil baking method (I think the steaming makes it more tender) and, as another reader suggested, I added a couple of thin lemon slices to the top of each filet. Delicious and so simple!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2002
This was delightful. Baking the salmon in the foil packet steams the fish beautifully. It just melts in your mouth and the marinade is a superb blend of seasonings. This is one of the best ways I have found to cook fish without it being either overdone or under done.
Yes! This is really fabulous. My family's new favorite salmon recipe. We have a bunch of fresh caught humpy salmon. I just cut the whole (gutted of course) fish into large pieces and put in ziploc bag with marinade for about 4 hours and then baked. Wonderful flavor, but not too overpowering. I want to taste the salmon too! Next time I'll likely try to marinade 6 or 8 hours and see what the difference is.
This was fabulous! I use a large salmon steak and cook it on the grill in a barbeque basket. Placed on a platter with garnish it makes a wonderful presentation. It is a great dish for guests...simple preparation, quick cook time, and beautiful to serve.
Meh. It doesn't taste bad, but it doesn't taste that good either. I honestly can't tell much of a difference from if I had just cooked the salmon on its own (with no seasoning). Won't be using this again.
I made this recipe at my boyfriend's and it was DELICIOUS! However, being health conscious we cringed at the 6 tablespoons of oil and the amount of sodium listed in the nutrition facts. A few suggestions I followed after reading the reviews was: I left out the salt, didn't marinate it, and reduced the cooking time. I used 1 1/2 tbs of Canola oil instead of the 6 tbs of olive oil and we placed it in foil, wrapped it up and baked it in the toaster oven for 25 minutes. It was moist and juicy with TONS of flavor! There is NO need to marinate this recipe because it turns out very flavorful as is. It's hard to find healthy recipes that are EASY to make and tastes great. With a few adjustments, this can be very healthy! It's one of our favorite fish recipes.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.