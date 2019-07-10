Baked Salmon II

Really easy to make! A few notes: 1) There was way too much oil!! The fish was swimming in it! Use only 2 tablespoons and reduce the lemon accordingly if desired. 2) I used pressed grapeseed oil instead of olive oil and it was very light and added a buttery undertone that was nice. 3) I added 1/2 teaspoon of dill and was very glad I did. Next time I will add a full teaspoon. 4) I used half the salt and it was enough. 5) I marinated it only 1/2 an hour and it was plenty. You want to be able to taste the salmon! 6) I used 3 (8 ounce) fillets and baked in a small casserole dish with foil over the top, and a light coating of butter and lemon juice on the bottom. There was still enough marinate for the extra fillet. It worked very well except the marinate mix was about 1/2 inch deep after 20 minutes in the oven, hence the comment about too much oil. Overall an easy, low-mess marinate that I will make again with less oil.