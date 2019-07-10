Baked Salmon II

This is a great recipe for beginners! This was my first time making fish and it was a hit. Even my 9 year old daughter who wouldn't dream of eating fish EVER had half of my portion!

By LADYBLADE

Recipe Summary

cook:
45 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium glass bowl, prepare marinade by mixing garlic, light olive oil, basil, salt, pepper, lemon juice and parsley. Place salmon fillets in a medium glass baking dish, and cover with the marinade. Marinate in the refrigerator about 1 hour, turning occasionally.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place fillets in aluminum foil, cover with marinade, and seal. Place sealed salmon in the glass dish, and bake 35 to 45 minutes, until easily flaked with a fork.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
613 calories; protein 36.3g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 51.9g; cholesterol 74.7mg; sodium 1234.5mg. Full Nutrition
