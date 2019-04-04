Quick Asian Lettuce Wraps

After many attempts and searching for recipes, I have ended up with this one. Easy to do and great as a summer meal outside. Try different versions by alternating optional ingredients, such as peanuts, peppers, shrimp, steamed rice noodles, diced teriyaki chicken, scrambled egg, or bean sprouts. The possibilities are endless!
I made this last night for dinner. It was terrific. I substituted cabbage and water chestnuts for the tofu, used more garlic than called for and left out the vegetable oil completely. It was very tasty and a good summer time meal.
Sorry, but I have to tell you...this just didn't work for me at all. I made the filling exactly as described and it was very tasty. But when I tried to wrap the filling, the lettuce kept breaking and they ended up looking just awful.
I made these with ground turkey and didn't use tofu (didn't have it on hand). I also served with a sauce suggested in the reviews of another recipe (1 tsp sesame oil, 2 tbsp soy sauce, 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar, 1 tbsp chile paste). In my opinion the sauce put this recipe over the top! I will definitely be making these on a regular basis. So easy and tasty. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/15/2003
Very good. It did need additional hoisin, chile paste, soy sauce, & sesame oil. We mixed the rice into the pork mixture which made filling the lettuce leaves a bit easier; however, they are still quite messy. Messy, but yummy!
My husband and I Loved this! We love to eat the wraps at the Yardhouse- and this seemed close to that recipe! I doubled the sauce per someone elses review and added 1 cup crushed peanuts! Awesome! Will definitely make this again
I had been looking for a great lettuce wrap recipe ever since I had them at a famous asian restaurant. These are it!! I made them with local shrimp and they were just divine. I need more practice with pulling the lettuce off in a whole leaf, but this recipe is good enough to keep trying!
I was not sure about the tofu in this, so I omitted it. In order to take the recipe to the next level, I added celery and cucumber for some crunch, and cilantro for some extra flavor. It was absolutely fabulous. I was told that I have reached a new pinnacle in my cooking with this one! Always a good thing!
this was really good. I skipped the rice and added water chestnuts. I also added a little water to the mix as it was really sweet and dry. I used the Boca Crumbles which were delicious! Added a dash of ground ginger too. Whole family loved it, a bit salty but the juicy lettuce was great with it. My 6 and 2 year old were fans as well. Super healthy and super easy!
I had been craving this for weeks, and this recipe did not disappoint. I completely omitted the rice. I was going to omit the hoisin, too, but it happened to be on sale. I'm glad I didn't! This recipe would've been lacking a lot of oomph without it. It wasn't the neatest meal in the world to eat, but it tasted so good. Maybe nest time I'll eat it like a salad... Perhaps, fry up some won ton chips and eat it like a Chinese Taco Salad? Or, just use a more forgiving lettuce. In either case, I WILL be making these again.
I make a vegetarian version using a package of Yves meatless ground in place of the ground pork. I also add celery (3 sticks thinly sliced), water chestnuts (1/2 can finely chopped), and button mushrooms (7 finely chopped). It turned out specatular.
I love PF Changs lettuce wraps so I thought I would try this recipe, didn't change anything. The recipe was ok, did not taste "just like" PF Changs to me. I think I would try it again, but with ground turkey instead of pork.
These lettuce wraps were an interesting experiment. I was searching for a recipe similar to the wraps served at PF Chang's. This was good, but not the same. The chicken mixture did NOT look appealing. I would not make this again.
Yum! The possibilities are endless! I didn't have Hoisin, so I used soy and teriyaki sauces. I also micro-planed ginger with the garlic. I added finely diced mushrooms, celery, carrots, water chestnuts. I really love the "kitchen sink" adaptability this recipe allows and will make it again and again!
We would have rated this four out of five stars, but then we added more chili paste and hoisin sauce (not very much sauce came out of the original recipe). Also, used turkey and tofu and it was excellent! Thanks for a great lettuce wrap recipe!
these were AMAZING! i opted out the pork and substituted it for turkey. i also didn't use the tofu (i don't like tofu). but these were amazing, i will definitely keep this recipe. it was light yet filling, perfect for summer.
Delicious! I coarsely chopped a can of water chestnuts and used them in place of the tofu. We also had some family members eat it salad-style, scooping the meat mixture and rice over a bed of chopped lettuce.
Excellent! I used ground chicken instead of the pork, added chopped water chesnuts and they were very tasty. I also used Boston Bibb Lettuce. Super quick and so easy to whip together. My husband loves PF Chang's wraps and he loved these. Totally a keeper!
My family loved this. I used ground chicken instead of pork and took the advice of another review and used water chestnuts instead of tofu. I also added fresh mint (dried mint works too). I didn't have any chile paste so just eliminated it. The dish was delicious and a total hit. There were NO leftovers.
We loved this recipe, although I made some changes. I used water chestnuts instead of tofu, and added sweet chili sauce instead of the paste. I also added a little more hoisin sauce and soy sauce. Very tasty!
These were fast & delicious. Everyone loved these. I did chage up a couple ingrediets, but that's what makes this recipe so wonderful! Used ground chicken, that was what was on sale at my store. We also don't really do Tofu, so I minced up a entire box of fresh muchrooms, plus a medium miced onion. No one was the wiser:) Everything else went in, & my family loved the results. Great recipe that allows you to work with what you have. Going in the rotation for sure.
I was really excited to make these but wasn't impressed. I know the reviews for this dish are great but I guess that my taste buds are different. My boyfriend didn't like it either. We followed the recipe carefully and just didn't add hot chile paste and white rice. I wonder if the chile paste would have given the dish proper flavor because what we had was bland and bizarre tasting. Plus, I just saw the calories for this dish and they are extremely high! I generally think that meat and veggies are healthy to cook together but with 837 calories for this appetizer, it is not worth it.
Great recipe — tastes like the stuff you get at restaurants. I didn't use the rice...I didn't think it was necessary. Instead of tofu (I used mine in another recipe, ha), I added chopped bok choy and added it in with the carrots. I also added a tbsp of grated ginger. Tastes great!
Make sure there's enough filling - I subbed water chestnuts for the meat and the hoisin sauce was a little overwhelming. I was hoping for a PF Chang's type lettuce wrap and these just didn't do it for me. Won't be making again.
um, YUM!!! Followed the recipe, except for the fact that I'm a vegetarian, so I just did tofu. (I actually did SmartStrips brand chicken strips since they kinda resembled the pork. (I should have put in two boxes to make up for no pork, but whatevvvs!) Also, added once sliced red pepper and one sliced yellow onion. I'm soooo impressed. (Oh yeah, skimped on the rice... toooo lazzzzy!!!)
These were DELISH! I followed the recipe almost exactly- added 1/2 again as much of the 'sauce' ingredients because I used 1.5lbs of pork. These were REALLY good! We'd add some fresh chopped cilantro next time and some chopped peanuts too! Very tasty- very easy- very easy to clean up! YUM! Thanks for this!
This was sooo good, I have been looking for this recipe for years. I doubled the sauce which is a must, everyone really liked it. It is a good way to get tofu into the family one tip is to really dice the tofu up very small, and if you are clumsy like me buy two heads of lettuce in order to get enough pieces to actually use for wrapping
Excellent Recipe! I substituted ground chicken breast for the pork, as my grocery didn't have any the day that I went and also used thinly sliced mushrooms in place of tofu. This turned out wonderful and was just like eating lettuce wraps at my favorite Chinese restaurant.
This recipe was a great, but I had to make a few adjustments. I substituted chicken instead of pork, I took out the tofu completely and added red, green, and yellow peppers as well as water chestnuts. I also went heavy on the hoisin sause and the chili paste.
My boyfriend and I LOVED this dish. It was very easy to make and better than PEI WEI. I like mine with a bit more tang. I doubled the sauces, added a teaspoon of garlic powder, and 3 Tbs of sweet chili sauce. VERY GOOD!!!!!
I tried this recipe over the weekend. Although hesitant about the ground pork, I tried it anyways. I will substitute chopped chicken breast next time. The texture of the ground pork was kind of weird to me. We also left out the tofu and added chopped mushrooms. It was really a great flavor. Thanks for sharing.
Such a good basic recipe for wraps! I made the following modifications and it turned out great: used ground turkey instead of pork, used water chestnuts in place of tofu (per someone else's review) because my husband isn't a huge fan of tofu, used peanut oil instead of sesame (because I didn't have any), and used Tabasco in place of hot chili paste (I didn't have that either). We also used romaine lettuce instead of iceberg. It was a hit with my husband and my 2 year old daughter!
This recipe is killer! I left out the tofu, and doubled the sauce ingredients as a lot of the other reviewers suggested, used a little less sesame because it's how we prefer it, and instead of ground pork we got loin (less fat) and put it in the food mill to mince. Came out perfect. The sauce has an awesome flavor, used a little extra hoisin because we love it. I served it with steakhouse-style ginger sauce, and even my picky eaters got seconds. And, for those that are dieting on WW, it is like 3 points per serving, minus the rice. Definitely adding this to my repertoire.
Excellent!!! Will make this again. I used ground turkey breast to cut down on calories, and left out the rice to be "low carb". I was unable to find hot chile paste at Safeway, so I used a couple of tablespoons of "Sriracha" hot chili sauce (the bottle with the rooster on it). Also added water chestnuts. So yummy!!! Thanks for this recipe!
Great dish - hit of the party. But I made some changes based on other reviewers comments; Skipped the Tofu, added Sweet Chili Sauce, added waterchestnuts & shredded carrots (good for color & texture), topped each serving with sesame seeds. I made it as an appetizer using endive and no rice. I also served it as a main dish using nappa cabbage instead of lettuce because it holds together better.
Perfect! For those having Trouble with the lettuce leaf's. Try using romaine leaf's instead of the iceberg. You can scoop mixture right in the romaine and you will also get more nutritional bang for your buck! ;)
Made this for dinner tonight and LOVED it!!! I changed it up ever so slightly: used a whole head of garlic (minced)and omitted the tofu. Instead of the iceberg lettuce "wrap" I chopped up romaine hearts, put it into a bowl, added a bit of white steamed rice, A drizzle of sriracha chili sauce on the rice and then topped it with the minced pork mixture. Thanks!
I made it with chicken and used zucchini instead of tofu... but like tofu, the zucchini soaked up all the sauce flavors and was wonderful. I also didn't have hoisin sauce so I used half the amount of miso paste. I know - very different - but I really liked it! The only time the wraps didn't have enough flavor was when I used too much rice on the lettuce; the proportions of the meat to rice need to be right. But the Flavor is there! :) thanks for a great recipe!
I adjusted the recipe to suit what I had on hand and our personal tastes. I chopped up pork into bite-sized pieces because I didn't have minced pork, I didn't have tofu or the recipe, and since I like food with a kick, I added 2 T of hot chile paste. We also used romaine lettuce because that is what we had. It was a little messy, but very satisfying. We will make it with minced pork and tofu next time.
These were great! Only modifications for next time would be to cut the rice in half, quickly sautee the tofu so it gets a crust and maybe double the sauce. Couldnt find chili paste, so garlic chili sauce was a recommended substitution online. I at least tripled this part and would even double that for some good solid heat.
As is the only thing that should be changed was to use butter lettuce, it makes better wraps. But what gives this recipe 5 stars is its easily adapted to you families tastes to make it perfect. We ended up adding in more carrots, finely dicing the tofu, and serving it with sweet chili sauce. We started to each make our own wraps as we ate but just gave up on the wraps and ate it over lettuce with the rice, it was just as good. I'll be making this again.
So yummy! Per other reviewers, I doubled the sauce and it was perfect. This recipe is great because you can make it your own by adding other stir-fry ingredients. I added mushrooms, peanuts and chopped baby corn - all of which were left-overs I had in my fridge!
Great Friday night dinner, my children and husband all agreed that this was delicious. I used organic turkey and pork to save a few grams of fat and calories. My children didnot even suspect the tofu! I will make this again. Thank you for a great recipe.
