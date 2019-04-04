Quick Asian Lettuce Wraps

4.5
341 Ratings
  • 5 225
  • 4 90
  • 3 16
  • 2 7
  • 1 3

After many attempts and searching for recipes, I have ended up with this one. Easy to do and great as a summer meal outside. Try different versions by alternating optional ingredients, such as peanuts, peppers, shrimp, steamed rice noodles, diced teriyaki chicken, scrambled egg, or bean sprouts. The possibilities are endless!

Recipe by SMACPRODUCTIONS

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
22 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
32 mins
total:
47 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan combine the water and rice. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat to a simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes, until water is absorbed. Set aside and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Cook the pork, green onions, and garlic for 5 to 7 minutes, or until lightly brown. Add the tofu, carrot, Hoisin, and soy sauce, stirring frequently until heated through. Remove from heat, and stir in the sesame oil and chile paste.

  • To serve: spoon a small amount of rice into each lettuce leaf, top with the stir-fry mixture, and drizzle with additional soy sauce or hoisin, if desired. Wrap the lettuce leaf to enclose the filling.

Optional additional stir fry ingredients:

These may be used in place of or in addition to the tofu: chopped peanuts, peppers, shrimp, rice noodles, diced chicken, scrambled egg or bean sprouts.

Editor's Note:

Please note the addition of chopped nuts when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
836 calories; protein 45.8g; carbohydrates 95.5g; fat 31g; cholesterol 73.9mg; sodium 773.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022