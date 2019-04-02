Chickpea Curry
We usually recommend preparing the beans at home, but using canned chickpeas allows for a fast, convenient dish.
Delicious - I'd have a couple of suggestions for some other reviewers. If this tastes bland or you feel it needs 4x the spices, you probably are using jarred spices that have been sitting in your cabinet since the Truman administration. I think by and large crushing cinnamon sticks is a risky proposition - most cinnamon sticks in the US are for dipping in punch or decoration for some coffee drink - they are usually just awful. Ground coinnamon isn't perfect but a teaspoon will more than do. I have been cooking from scratch for 20 years and have NEVER seen a fresh chickpea at any market. I assume that this reviewer meant canned as opposed to dry...I hope. I never add the canned liquid from beans, it has some starch, but a quick blend with the immersion blender or mashing some of the garbanzo's against the side of the pan with a fork will thicken it up nicely and you don't risk the tinny flavour of the canned liquid....obviously add as much or as little liquid as you prefer.Read More
I am a big indian food lover, I have tried so many dishes, and it seems almost impossible for me to find an indian dish that I do not like, until now. I thought that this dish was very poor, I threw it all out while it was still hot. Way too much cilantro for my taste.Read More
Of the new recipes I try, my husband and I agree that I should repeat some of them, but with A. Rahman's Chickpea Curry, we both wanted it again the next day! I scaled the recipe (for which I'm now kicking myself) to 4, used 1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon instead of crushing the stick, omitted the salt, added 2 cups of diced left over turkey, and 1/2 cup of vegetable broth (from a cube) to add extra sauce and replace the omitted salt. Served it over jasmine rice and called it a day. This (with or without my turkey addition) will become a regular menu offering in our house. Someone else wrote that it will satisfy your craving for curry- and they are totally right. Cheers!
I've already reviewed this recipe, but it's become such a favourite of mine that I had to review it again. The last time I made it I added a large can of diced tomatoes (drained) and doubled the spices- it was wonderful!! Plus, once you've got all the spices, it's the easiest thing to make! Yum!
Pretty good, and so easy. I usually let it simmer for forty minutes to let the flavors blend, and served it over a bit of rice. For reference, 2/3rds a teaspoon of ground cinnamon is about equivalent to one 2-inch cinnamon stick. Also, don't use the enormously large onions you find in some supermarkets -- use normal medium-sized onions (or else you'll have almost as much onion as chickpeas!).
Good basic recipe for chickpeas or "cholay." You can also top with chopped tomatoes, onions, and green chiles, or diced boiled potatoes. For more flavor, try adding a teaspoon of tamarind pulp or paste and/or a teaspoon of an Indian spice mix called "chaat masala" just before finishing. To thicken the sauce, try potato flakes.
This was very quick and so easy to make, and tasted very authentic. I added kale to the curry so it wouldn't have just chickpeas in it. Spinach would taste really great in this dish, too! This tasted even better the next day, and would be great eaten with Indian bread.
Wonderful side dish for an Indian-themed dinner! I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and drained the chickpeas while adding a 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes, undrained. I also used ground cinnamon and ground cloves. Be sure to stir in the cilantro just before serving and to save some to sprinkle on top. The cayenne pepper made it spicy hot but not too much so- be adventurous and leave it in. Indian food has to have a nice bite to it! Serve some raita on the side to cool the palate if needed. Thanks for one of the best ways to cooking chickpeas I've experienced!
This came out quite well. I added a can of diced tomatoes and doubled the ginger, cumin, coriander, and turmeric. I also threw in a little curry powder I had. I also added a diced baked potato with the chick peas. It ended up being a bit dry, but adding some water worked just fine. It also ended up being a tad bit spicy with just the rice but combining with some plain yogurt from the supermarket works really well. Also, for reference: 2 tsp fresh ginger root = 1 tsp ground ginger; 6 whole cloves = 1/2 tsp ground clove, 1 inch cinnamon stick = 1 tsp ground cinnamon
My whole family is hooked on this recipe! Wonderful and easy to make. I have also substituted and added other ingredients such as white beans, carrots, cauliflower and peas. The base is delicious and versatile!
Sooo good. Recommendations: You can omit the coriander (its basically cilantro, assuming you DO have cilantro). I also recommend adding a can of diced tomatoes (with juice) rather than the garbanzo bean can water. Also, eat over rice (even a little is worth it). Instead of using cayenne pepper, a few dashes of hot sauce works really well without making it too spicy. Also lime juice adds a nice kick. I'll be making this many more times!
We really love this recipe. I make a big batch and freeze it with some rice so we can take it for lunches. This is a staple meal in our house! (I haven't got any kids to test it on.)
This is really tasty and easy to make, but next time I will use less turmeric. My Indian roommate says it tastes authentically Indian.
This came out delicious, but I made substantial changes so I'm giving it 4 stars. I used garlic oil, 1 red onion and three tablespoons of minced garlic. I used dried ginger, dried cinnamon, turmeric and dried cumin - and I doubled the spices. Sauteed together for about 5 mins, then added 1 can of garbanzo beans and 1 can of diced tomatoes, both in their juices. I added a small can of coconut milk (for creaminess), a dash of fish sauce, some vegetable broth and vegetable bouillon, and fresh chopped cilantro and simmered for 30 mins. Oh yes, and I added a dollop of red curry paste I had left over, as I had no garam masala. It is an excellent base for many different types of curries. I was very pleased. Thank you!
This was pretty good, but it could just be because I'm really hungry? I used 1 tsp. of cinnamon in place of the cinnamon sticks. I didn't find this to be bland like others did, so like another reviewer suggested, maybe your spices are just really old. The cayenne added a nice kick. I used 1 small onion, 2 would be too many. I found that even though I cooked this a little longer than the recipe indicated, I still had crunchy bits. I think I'll throw in the ginger with the onion to make sure it gets cooked and then I'll let the whole thing simmer covered for 20 minutes or so to soften it. Also, I liked another reviewer's suggestion to mash up some of the beans to add thickness. Overall, good and would make again.
This made my house smell AMAZING. Modifications: drained the chickpeas, doubled the spices (used 2 tsp ground cinnamon instead of sticks) except the cayenne pepper, which I reduced to 1/2 tsp, and reduced the cilantro to ~1/2 cup. Additions: 1 (14.5 oz) can of diced tomatoes, a handful each of kale, frozen peas, and cauliflower, and a diced boiled potato (added in the last few minutes). I simmered everything together for about 40 minutes and periodically added splashes of chicken broth to prevent things from getting too dry. I used a wide saucepan (kind of like a half-stockpot); a frying pan would not be tall enough to contain all the ingredients.
I was always intimidated by Indian cuisine (making it not eating it) because of all the unfamiliar spices, but this recipe is a great one to start with - simple with really good results. I didn't follow the recipe exactly though. I added some cubed potatoes between the onion and spice stage. I doubled all the spices except for the cayenne pepper and cinnamon. I accidentally drained the chickpeas liquid away so I used the equivalent amount of chicken broth, which was a nice addition. Finally, I added fresh tomatoes at the end. We enjoyed it with plain (Greek) yogurt and nan. I will definitely make this again.
Amazing. This was the first time I've tried making curry, but it was very easy and VERY tasty. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and used diced tomatoes instead of the chickpea can broth, plus 1 tsp ground cinnamon instead of 2 sticks, and 1/4 tsp ground cloves instead of 6 whole ones. The tomatoes (and the cilantro!) really added to the flavour, but even before I added them, the fragrance of the spices filled up the kitchen. This was a big hit with my housemates and I'll definitely be making it again!
I just loved this dish! I added one tbsp of chicken bulion powder to make it a little more savory (which is the way I am used to it at my favorite Indian restaurant) I also cut the cayenne down to 1?2 as tsp because I was serving this to my kids as well. It was a hit! Thank you for this recipe, I will use it again and again!
I cooked up chickpeas and mung beans to use as the beans, then I used 1/4 tsp. ground cloves and 1 tsp. ground cinnamon instead of the whole spices, and cut the amount of cayenne pepper down. After all that, I found that I didn't have cilantro! But, the taste was OK!
I REALLY LIKED THIS RECIPE AND WILL MAKE IT AGAIN BUT NEXT TIME I WILL ADD SOME COOKED POTATO CHUNKS
This is really really good, and even better when you add bite-size raw apple. I prefer a sweet varity; it has a nice contrast to the curry. It gives the texture a nice bit of crunch too. And as I like apples, I put a lot in mine.
This was great! I used canned chick peas and included the water from the can in the recipe. I may use veggie or chicken broth next time. Used 1 teaspoon of cinnamon as I did not have the sticks. Cut the cloves down to 4 as I don't really like them and cut the cayenne pepper to 1/2 teaspoon because I'm a wimp. I didn't use quite as much cilantro and used dried as that was all I had on hand. The flavor that resulted was wonderful meld of a sweet cinnamon start with a peppery bite at the end. My husband, who specifically hates chick peas, was savoring these one by one. I served it with the Curry Stand Chicken Tikka Masala and chipotle lime rice here on the site. Possibly the best dinner that I have ever made.
This was pretty good. I wish I had made some roti or naan to go with it, the basmati rice left something to be desired. Also, a note to those who have never cooked with cilantro...don't chop the stems up, just the leaves! Like a lot of indian food, it tasted better the next day. Indian food is hard to cook, I think, especially when you try to make it somewhat healthy and not use much fat. I'm trying to recreate dishes from our favorite restaurant, Nirvana (in New Orleans) but I'm not having much luck. I'm beginning to get desperate and may even try cooking with ghee next time -- although I'll have to work out extra hard the next day!
Easy, healthy, and great flavor. I add a can of diced tomatos and use dried spices.
We really enjoyed this! I used 2 tsp of garlic ginger paste and a little bit of dried, minced garlic. I also substituted ground spices for the cinnamon and clove. I rinsed the two cans of chickpeas and added a whole can of diced tomatoes! Honestly, this recipe can call for two cans. We added one large chopped potato. Also, I threw everything into a slow cooker and came home to a beautiful aroma. Next time I think I'll add cauliflower and green peas.
This makes the kitchen smell like an Indian restaurant. While the onion is cooking, I measure out all the spices into a small bowl to add all at once. I use crushed ginger root and ground cinnamon and add a can of petite diced tomatoes. Also I drain the bean juice and sub in water. This is a simple cheap meal and once you have all the spices together it is easy to make.
I wanted to make this a meal so I added fresh spinach, tomatoes and prawns. My husband loved it, but it was way too spicy for me!! The flavor was really delicious, I just couldn't eat it. I made rice to eat it with left overs and that helped some with the heat. I didn't notice any other comments about it being too hot, so maybe I did something differently and didn't notice. Will try again with tweaking to reduce the heat.
This was great!! Instead of oil, I used vegetable broth (about 1/3 cup) to cook the onions. Also, I only used half the cayenne pepper called for and it was still VERY spicy, so be careful adding your spices. Great, authentic taste. This was my first Indian dish, and I'm really glad I chose this one!!
Added extra can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed them, and added vegetable broth for moisture. Yum!!!! A new favorite of mine!
The recipe was good as a base, but was fabulous with a few tweaks. I added a can of coconut milk, a handful of raisins, 2 tsp tamarind pulp, a couple handfuls of spinach, about 1 cup of diced tomatoes, and didn't have cilantro so I omitted that. It was perfect! One of my favourite recipes!!
We love chickpeas and this is just another wonderful way to fix them!! I used ground cloves and cinnamon also w/ good results. I did use some of the liquid from the chickpeas. 1 tsp of cayenne pepper is a bit much. I was sweating while eating this!! (I liked it none the less) Will decrease the amt of cayenne a bit next time. High ratings from my husband, too. He also agreed to decrease amt of pepper!!!
i thought these were absolutely restaurant quality, and my husband too thought they were delightful. i cant believe anyone thinks they are bland! i made them without turmeric, couldnt find any...used 1t cinnamon and 1/4 t cloves and drained the chickpeas and added a mostly drained can of diced tomatoes. i did use a hand blender to puree about half of it, and i couldnt have been more pleased with the results. it will definitely stay in the rotation. thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe. I followed the advice of others. I added 1/2 tsp of both ginger and cloves and 1 tsp. of cinnamon. I added only a dash of cayenne pepper and omitted the cilantro. After adding the beans (drained), I poured in some chicken broth to cook and soften the beans. I simmered it all for about 15 minutes. We heated a few slices of naan bread on the grill and dipped it in the curry. A really good meal.
Delicious. I doubled this recipe, maybe added a little extra cilantro, and added ground cinnamon and cloves instead of whole (1 tsp of each). It turned out the perfect spice level for people who like spice. Beautiful over rice. Will make again and again.
My husband and I are always in search of recipes with the following qualities: quick, easy, budget friendly, and healthy. We also try to eat vegetarian at least once or twice a week. We like trying new flavors but do not usually cook a lot of curry-based dishes. We both found this recipe to be delicious and very filling. We served it over jasmine rice as another reviewer recommended. Now that we have all of the spices in the house (we only had to buy one or two items, I believe) then the only ingredients we will need to pick up to make this in the future will be the chickpeas and an onion. We will definitely be making this again soon.
This was delicious. I used 1/2 tsp. of ground cinnamon instead of the crushed cinnamon sticks and have added extra vegetables like spinach, sweet potatoes and white potatoes.
Ever since first trying this recipe in September, it has become a regular dinner in our house. Its a favourite when we are all a bit broke, and only have a few dollars to buy a few ingrediants. So its very economical! A few changes I make: I use one can of chickpeas (drained) I add one can of crushed tomatoes. I add one chopped birds eye chilli (for a bit of bite) If I want to make the curry a bit bulkier, I add some par boiled sweet potato or pumpkin.
This was an excellent recipe...I did make a few modifications: Like a previous reviewer, I drained the chickpeas and added a can of diced tomatoes (this really adds to the flavor, especially if you don't have a lot of the spices on hand like me). I also didn't have cloves, cinnamon, cilantro, or ginger root on hand. I cut out the garlic as well. I did add a tsp of garam masala powder, which you can find at an Indian grocery, and doubled the cumin (my own personal taste). You'll probably have to play with the amount of spices added to suit your tastes. But it's a quick, delicious, and easy recipe. You can modify the recipe quite a bit and it still tastes excellent!
I was excited to try this recipe as I love chickpeas and all curry dishes. Unfortunately, I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out way too spicy! I would suggest only used 1/3 or less of a teaspoon of cayenne and then taste it before adding more. I wanted to throw the batch out after having one serving.
Delicious - I made it twice this week! I used a little less coriander and cinnamon the second around (2 sticks of crushed cinnamon is VERY strong - one whole stick was sufficient). I also added asafetida, fenugreek and lime juice, which brought out the flavors and definitely enhanced the dish. The cilantro is nice but, if you don't have any on hand, you can still make it - the curry will stand on its own.
This recipe was great. I added a can of tomatoes and some indian eggplant and let it simmer for about 40min. Indian cuisine is the only food where I don't miss the meat. Fantastic!!
I just finished making this recipe and I thought it was delicious. It is quite spicy, however, (which I love) so if you don't like spice I wouldn't recommend this dish. I used 1 large onion (instead of 2), 1 tsp ground cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ground cloves since I didn't have whole and I added 1 diced potato because I thought it was too liquidy when I added the chickpeas. I let it simmer for about 45 minutes. I ate it with naan bread. Will definitely make this again.
My family loved it! I halved the oil and sprinkled on a tsp or two of ground cinnamon. We ate it in warm pitas and substituted green chutney (recipe on this site) for the cilantro.
I made this with double the seasonings and a can of diced,drained tomatos as recommended by others. I simmered the beans longer hoping they would absord more of the flavors, but it didn't do it as much as I'd hope. This dish was good nevertheless. However, the day after - this dish is awesome. It really taste great the following day once everything has had time to meld together. This was noted by many other commentors and I have to totally agree. I will make this recipe again, however next time, I will make a day in advance.
I only had a bite of this, was instantly hooked, and made sure to have my friend send me the recipe. I will definitely be passing this one along to my brother too since he doesn't like to eat any meats other than seafood and is crazy about Indian spices.
Very tasty and easy. A few minor modifications: Instead of crushing 2 cinnamon sticks, added 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon. Added salt and a little sugar to round out the flavors. Mistakenly, I doubled the cumin, but everything was good anyways. We liked the spice level very much and the recipe was really easy to put together. The dish simmered about an hour after adding the chickpeas, and I liked how the flavors blended after stewing a little while. I did, however, have to add some water half way through, because it was dry. Thanks for the great recipe for one of my favorite channa dishes!
this recipe is a good starting point. very filling. i didn't use the cinnamon or cloves and i doubled the other spices except for the cayenne. i also added a tsp of hot curry powder. i drained the chickpeas and i added a can of diced tomatoes. didn't use all the juice though. i also added about 1/2 cup of chicken stock. i used a little cornstarch at the end to thicken the sauce.
Brilliant!! I tried it with the Chapati bread recipe submitted by INSHA87. Why go out when you can eat this good at home!!
My go-to chickpea curry recipe- delicious, simple, fast.
Great, tasty--perfect to satisfy your Indian cuisine cravings...just a few tips to share: if you're using dry chicpeas, you'll probably need to double your spices if you end up with a lot more than the equivalent of two cans as called for in the recipe...also, add that cayenne a half tsp at a tiime, or else you'll have a runny nose while you're eating this, 1-2 tsp of a good cayenne can knock your sinuses right out...if this does happen, as it did to me, add a half can of lite coconut milk, this helped...a bit. And DEFINITELY add a can of diced tomatoes in place of the liquid from your canned beans...it adds to the flavor and consistency...and it's still great and yummy even if you're out of tumeric or don't like coriander, instead add a dash of curry powder...That's about it, with a dash of salt...yum, yum, yummy.
I added diced tomatoes, very tasty. Would be good with potatoes too.
By far, one of my favourite recipes from AllRecipes so far! I only used ½ tsp of cayenne (thankfully), used 1 tsp of ground cinnamon and added 2 diced tomatoes and a bag of baby spinach. This was so delicious! I served it with basmati rice, and it made a perfect meal. I can hardly wait until lunch tomorrow, so I can finish the leftovers!
Where's the flavor? Neither I nor my husband cared for this at all. I offered to try and make it better next time, but he said not to even bother.
This was very tasty and super easy. I didn't have the coriander, so I skipped that. Substituted ground cloves and cinnamon with no issue. I cut down the cayenne a bit, and it was still quite spicy.
Very quick & easy recipe. If you have a stocked spice rack already then this one probably won't cost you more than $10 and it'll last for four-five meals :) Highly recommend, I liked the slight kick it had too.
This is a great dish that is so easy to make. I have two small children, so I used only half the cayenne pepper, but it was still too spicy for them so I had to add yoghurt to cut the bite. (I love the spiciness so I added crushed red pepper to my portion!) I used ground cinnamon and almost double of the remaining spices. YUMMY!!
Honestly, I used this recipe as a loose idea for a chickpea curry - I sauteed onion, garlic, and peppers in olive oil and spices, then dumped in some canned chickpeas. I found I had quite a bit of liquid left in the pan and it was kind of runny for my taste, so I sprinkled in some couscous to soak it up.
This is just excellent, my family and I love it. I do leave out the cayenne pepper, as I’m not a big fan of spicy food. One piece of advice: In the unlikely event that you have leftovers, remove the cinnamon sticks before refrigerating, as they will completely overpower every other flavor by the next day.
Delicious! I followed the recipe to the letter, except I substituted 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon for the sticks. It is pretty darn spicy, though, so you may want to halve the amount of cayenne pepper if you like things mildly spiced or leave it out altogether if you don't like spicy foods. I served it over rice and we really enjoyed it. Thanks for this recipe!
not a fan. my boyfriend said it tastes like a certain vegan restaurant food that he despises. too much onion, and i put onion in about everything i cook. would have used ground cinn had i known id be picking cinnamon sticks out of my mouth.
This was awesome! I made it pretty much as is... I omitted the ground coriander and cilantro, as I don't like the taste. Also, I used about 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon as I didn't have a stick. With the chickpeas, you can also drain them and add the liquid as needed to control your consistency. It has some kick with the cayenne pepper and my husband, who was reluctant, loved it.
i followed this exctly as stated except i used 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon instead of sticks and it turned out wonderfully. amazing, flavorful, aromatic bliss! i will be making this frequently.
I couldn't believe all my kids ate it! I thought it was pretty good, too.
The flavour combination was great. I reduced the cayenne after reading reviews - glad I did. This is a great dish - thanks for the great recipe.
Delicious! I agree with those reviewers who said this is the right amount of spices if you use fresh (and freshly ground.) Highly recommend buying a $20 spice grinder, makes a big difference for dishes like thsi. I also added a couple potatoes (steamed and cut into 1"-2" cubes) and it added some nice texture alterations. Only weird thing was biting into a whole clove or piece of cinnamon - I'd recommend crushing the cinnamon to the point that the pieces are quite small and taking the cloves out after cooking.
Loved it. I took most of the previous suggestions - omitted chickpea can water, added a can of diced tomatoes with juice, used ground cinnamon instead of sticks. Next time I'll add a little more water or tomatos to make it saucier. I also only used 1/4 tsp cayenne.
This is quite good. I followed the recipe exactly with a few minor changes...I used Extra Virgin Olive Oil instead of Vegetable Oil; 1-Tsp Ground Ginger instead of Ginger Root; 1/2-Tsp Ground Cloves instead of Whole Cloves and 1-Tsp Ground Cinnamon instead of Cinnamon Sticks. Let it simmer for about 45 minutes. Served it over White Rice. This dish is definitely a keeper.
I subbed carrots for 1/2 the potatoes, used crushed tomatoes and coconut milk (as suggested by other reviewers) instead of soup. I had half a bag of peas in the freezer and threw them in... finally, I doubled the spices! YUM! Everyone loved it. Best curry at our house yet.
Good recipe! It was a little spicy by itself, but was excellent with some brown rice. I even added some Thompson raisins, was perfect combination. Great meal and healthy too!!
This is amazing. I was skeptical at first, but both my husband and I were like "wow!" I recommend using less pepper unless you like REALLY spicy food. I think about 1/3 t is perfect for us. I did slightly modify it- only one can of ckickpeas and I added one large chopped chicken breast as well as one can chopped tomatoes. I'm going to make it again this week! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Next time I will serve with rice...maybe jazmine rice.ummmmfm,My husband gave a 10.
Nice healthy recipe to get chickpeas in your diet. Thanks for uploading. Changes I made: As suggested by others, added a tin of chopped tomatoes and a handful of spinach. Also added some sultanas (may try honey next time) since the dish to me seemed to be lacking sweetness. Served with some toasted pita bread.
Spicy and full of flavor. Used ground cinnimon and skipped the cloves for the best result.
These taste great, but chomping down on big pieces of cloves or cinnamon is not so fun. I recommned just using ground cloves and ground cinnamon, or going to the trouble of removing the cloves and cinnamon stick pieces yourself. Also, you might want to drain some of the chickpea liquid to make it thicker. But again, tastes great!
Very good!!! Tasted like indian food at the best restaurants. I used dried chickpeas, and when cooking added 4 medium tomato, spinich and 2 cups water (since beans were drained after cooking and I love a saucier end product) to copy my favorite dish at a restaurant.... it was identical! If adding water I suggest simmering for 25 minutes until sauce thickens. Went well served over basmati rice and the naan recipe submitted by "mic".
My husband and I really liked this dish. We have a few suggestions: grind all your spices in a coffee bean grinder before adding them. This way you're not having to pick through pieces of cinnamon or biting into a whole clove. Also, I would cut the cayenne by 2/3 - our dish was so spicy! Skip the fresh cilantro, I did.
Very tasty! As suggested in another review, I used half of the amount of cayenne pepper. Next time I will use ground cinnamon instead of the actual sticks.
This is absolutely spectacular. I've made it numerous times for friends, potlucks,and just myself. When I make it for myself, For those who like the spicier side of things, just add more, especially cumin. Even more importantly for me, it's easy!
It's good. I added some yellow curry powder, which I think improved the taste a lot; made it "warmer." I didn't love that this recipe used the chick pea can liquid, as it's so high in sodium, but I think using water instead would make for a much runnier dish. However, because of this, I completely avoided adding any salt, and still found it pretty salty. In my opinion, the recipe "Cholay" on this site is better, but this is pretty good. The fresh corriander really makes this.
I am Indian and this tastes great. Once I did not have ginger and left it out and still tasted very good. Often I leave out the cinnamon as well. As a variation, I have added a diced up tomato for color but be careful because it can make it too thin. As another variation, I have added about 1 and 1/2 cups raw cauliflower after the chick peas (having added a little extra 1/2tsp cumin, coriander, turmeric and chili) and let it cook in the liquid - my picky (Indian) dad loved it.
This recipe is a very good base. I think next time though, I'll add some tomatoes and potatoes. I love chickpeas, but it just seemed to lack something. Also, I like things spicy, so I'll probably increase the heat a bit. Thanks for sharing and thanks for reading!
this recipe is AMAZING! the base is so delicious that i'm going to try it with other foods, and the quickness factor was great, too.
Made this and added part of a butternut squash and half a cauliflower head. Pretty good, next time I will add a little more cayenne or cumin- something spicy.
Wonderful recipe! This was my first attempt at Indian cooking. I did use the ground cinnamon and cloves, as suggested. I also used some ginger-garlic paste that I purchased at an Indo-Pak. grocery store instead of the ginger and garlic. It tasted even better the next day! Great with a salad and brown rice.
Delicious and I'm rating it five stars with the following changes - for us it was too salty - will cut back on salt and I also added a can of drained diced tomatoes. I ended up boiling it to reduce the amt of liquid. Next time I will add a little less of the juice from the can of beans. Thanks Aminah. Update - we had some leftover and when I went to taste it cold the next day - I couldn't stop eating it. It's good hot but a keeeeeper as a cold salad too!!!
Very tasty. Different and special, but "friendly" enough that my 89 year-old grandmother took seconds too! The smells it fills the house with are wonderful also. If you'd like to try using the cinnamon sticks, break them up a bit and then put them in a pint mason jar and add your blender attachment. Whirl until fine. The aroma when you do this is incredible. I also agree: fresh spices are a MUST for this. If you don't regularly cook with cumin and turmeric, it's very likely that yours are too old.
Wow! This is delicious!! I made this as an easy lunch and had all the ingredients on hand. I added a bit of garam masala, halved the cayenne and added a diced potato to the onions as they sauteed. I also added some spinach and halved cherry tomatoes at the end. Will definitely make again. Thanks for posting!
This was very, very good. I had to make certain substitutions due to what was on hand but it did't seem to matter. I look forward to making it again exactly as written. i'm sure it will be even better.
I used ground ginger, cloves, and cinnamon as other reviewers recommended. I also drained the chickpeas and added some water. My spices were all fresh from the store, too. After tasting and finding it bland, I added some smoked salt and chicken bouillon. I would have added fish sauce, too, if I could find mine- it’s disappointingly lacking in umami.
Ok, I feel bad giving this a 3 but It's just not very good without adding your own alterations. I made the recipe "as is" and was NOT happy with the flavour. After adding Curry, potato, sweet potato, salt, and a couple Tbl. of heavy cream. It was good enough to eat. Still not mind blowing. Great base though. Thank you Served with "Indian Saffron Rice" & Naan both recipes found on this site as well... TRY THE NAAN! It's easy and TASTY!!
I made this last night and it was very, very tasty, and pretty. I added some tomatoes to it like someone else said they did. It was so good, I'm making some more for potluck at church tomorrow! Its a keeper!
This is lovely! But, two onions??? I used one and it was the perfect balance. Two seems overpowering. I also let it simmer for about 20 minutes. This blends the flavors and the sauce thickens, especially as it cools. It's so simple! This is one I will master and I will please all my dinner guests from this day forward!!!
I did not like this at all. I put half the amount of cayenne pepper in and it was just right for the hot part. But somehow, the it tasted bland. My spices are fresh and I love curries. This is not worth the effort. I will try to fix this dish as i feel bad to throw it out...
I followed others suggestion and added canned tomatoes. This is excellent with the Kiwi Raita recipe, which is a complement to the spiciness.
decent i guess. a dry curry- not a liquid chickpea curry like i have had at restaurants. be aware it's quite spicy. i added only 1/4 tsp cayenne. used 1 tsp ground cinn & 1/4 tsp ground cloves. added a can of diced tomatoes as suggested by other reviewers. it was definitely edible, but not as good as I had hoped. this recipe has gotten such rave reviews. i was disappointed. this is a good base recipe but not quite what i was looking for i guess.. thanks anyway.
This was a GREAT healthy recipe!! I followed the recipe exactly to form a base for the rest of the dish. I allowed the curry to cook for the 20min it took to make the rice. I added chunks of carrot, and some tomato wedges for the last 15min. Served with fresh tomato, which was seriously necessary because this was insanely HOT!! Next time, I'm going to start with 1/4tsp of cayenne, then add to taste.
While frying the onions, I added a package of fresh sliced mushrooms that I needed to use up. When the curry was done, I still was not completely satisfied with the ingredients or the flavor, so I threw in a can of diced italian style tomatoes. The tomatoes seemed to add a ton of flavor and color, and "held" the beans together better. I served it over brown rice cooked in chicken stock, with naan bread and baby greens as sides. Yummmmy!.......
Excellent dish - it freezes well too.
