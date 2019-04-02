Chickpea Curry

4.2
726 Ratings
  • 5 369
  • 4 234
  • 3 70
  • 2 38
  • 1 15

We usually recommend preparing the beans at home, but using canned chickpeas allows for a fast, convenient dish.

Recipe by AMINAH A RAHMAN

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat, and fry onions until tender.

  • Stir in garlic, ginger, cloves, cinnamon, cumin, coriander, salt, cayenne, and turmeric. Cook for 1 minute over medium heat, stirring constantly. Mix in garbanzo beans and their liquid. Continue to cook and stir until all ingredients are well blended and heated through. Remove from heat. Stir in cilantro just before serving, reserving 1 tablespoon for garnish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
135 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 4.5g; sodium 288.7mg. Full Nutrition
