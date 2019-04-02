Chickpea Curry

Delicious - I'd have a couple of suggestions for some other reviewers. If this tastes bland or you feel it needs 4x the spices, you probably are using jarred spices that have been sitting in your cabinet since the Truman administration. I think by and large crushing cinnamon sticks is a risky proposition - most cinnamon sticks in the US are for dipping in punch or decoration for some coffee drink - they are usually just awful. Ground coinnamon isn't perfect but a teaspoon will more than do. I have been cooking from scratch for 20 years and have NEVER seen a fresh chickpea at any market. I assume that this reviewer meant canned as opposed to dry...I hope. I never add the canned liquid from beans, it has some starch, but a quick blend with the immersion blender or mashing some of the garbanzo's against the side of the pan with a fork will thicken it up nicely and you don't risk the tinny flavour of the canned liquid....obviously add as much or as little liquid as you prefer.

