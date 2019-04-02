Broiled Lobster Tails

1 of 517

Rating: 5 stars This was a wonderful way to cook lobster tails. I used to always boil them, but they would curl all up and didn't taste as good. With broiling them, you have more control over cooking them so they don't get over or under cooked and they stay flat. Next time though, I need to season them more. Thanks for a great method of cooking lobster tails! Also, I wanted to add that if the top of the shell is already cut open, it's best to cook the lobster in the shell instead of pulling it out because the shell helps protect it from burning or drying out. Also, like another reviewer, I only used about half of the butter on them before cooking and saved the rest for dipping. Be careful when opening the oven door because the butter smokes up really bad and it will burn your eyes. I like the idea other reviewers had about using old bay seasoning instead of paprika because I think it would give it an even better flavor that way. I'll try that next time. Helpful (1757)

Rating: 3 stars Ingredients are clear, but totally dependent on the size of the tails which isn't mentioned. I prefer to use 3/4 to 1 lb. tails. I split the shell only, not the meat. Separate the meat under the shell with a spoon and carefully push the meat up through the split, resting it on top of the shell, without disconnecting it from the tip of the tail. Broil no closer than the middle rack. A 1 pounder takes about 20 min. Helpful (1470)

Rating: 5 stars Made these for New Year's Eve - what a treat!! I split the meat about half way through and used a skewer inserted just under the tail and run the whole length to keep them from "curling". Then, I spread the shell so that it was "open". I broiled them one up from the bottom rack to prevent burning with two one pound tails, and left he door open to watch them intently! I drizzled with garlic butter several times during the cooking process, as well as putting about a half cup of water in the bottom of the broiling pan (to help keep them moist - the water becomes steam during cooking). Keep in mind that frozen lobster tails WILL BE tougher than fresh - no matter what you do, so take great care cooking, or you will loose flavor and the lobster will be "rubbery". All that said, cooking time took longer than some folks for 1 pound tails, about 30 minutes, but well worth it!! The flavor was fabulous!! Helpful (1369)

Rating: 4 stars I have used this recipe a couple of times. I modified it by adding the salt, pepper and a little white cooking wine (1/4 cup? I didn't measure) to the melted butter. Using a basting brush, I basted the lobster meat with about half of the butter/wine mixture before broiling. I bought my lobster tails at Costco and they were fairly large. They required more than 10 minutes of broiling. I found that keeping them in the shell while cooking, keeps them from burning and drying out. Prior to serving, I pull the meat out of the shell and lay it on top of the shell (partially attached at the small end) for a better presentation and serve with the remainder of the butter/wine mixture for dipping. Helpful (514)

Rating: 5 stars Sometimes the most simple recipes are the most delicious. This was wonderful. I didn't use near as much butter as called for, but used the extra for dipping. I broiled my 6-7oz lobster tail for 7 minutes and it came out perfect. Helpful (324)

Rating: 5 stars Simple and delicious. I split the shell down the middle with kitchen shears and pulled the shell halves apart to expose the meat, but still leaving it inside the shell. I used the 2nd rack from the top and broiled for about 10-11 minutes and it was perfect. Helpful (316)

Rating: 4 stars Since we very rarely eat lobster, it was difficult to determine level of doneness. The tails had been frozen, but thawed two days in fridge plus a few hours on the counter. Tasted great, but only after 12 minutes broiling. 15 minutes would have been better. Helpful (231)

Rating: 5 stars Hubby made these for me & they were fantastic! He used Old Bay instead of paprika & salt & he added just a hint of fresh rosemary... along w/ some fresh chopped lemon balm. He added lots of fresh minced garlic to the butter cooked on the lobster & went easy on the garlic in the butter used for dipping. I think he outdid himself this time...thanks! We served these w/ leftover zuchinni batons (from foodnetwork) & artisan bread that we dipped in the butter as well ... Lemon Syllabub (from this site) made a fine dessert. Helpful (223)