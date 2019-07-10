Coriander Tabbouleh Salad with Shrimp

What I like most about this recipe is the unusual addition of shrimp to the salad. This is the first time I have seen shrimp in a tabbouleh salad, and I found it a fresh addition. It provided another layer of texture as shrimp as a "to the bite" feel to it. While parsley plays a big role in this salad, I am not a huge fan of it, and as such that element was not my favourite part. Overall, I did enjoy this recipe, but I did note that its a salad that needs to be consumed within a day or two as the bulgar tends to take on a goopy consistency when it marinates with the other ingredients for too long.
Um.... no. Will never make this again. This was VERY boring. I did leave out the cucumber and shrimp. However, that isn't what made it boring, because I never put the cucumber in anyway. And the shrimp was more "on the side" and not really an integral part of the tabbouleh itself, and is also not a typical ingredient, so that wasn't it. I have to imagine that either the coriander and ginger did something to it (though I didn't directly taste those), or perhaps I missed the tomatoes. Too little olive oil. I don't know. I don't love tabbouleh, but I like it, and this just wasn't it. Also, it doesn't need cooked on the stove - it needs a proper amount of water and a proper soaking time. Max water should've been 2 cups. No way is that soaking up that kind of water in 15-20 minutes! Most recipes say 30 and sometimes it can take as long as 45 minutes. At 45 minutes it was still wet and gross on the bottom, so I left it longer, and still ended up trying to drain a bit off. I tried adding some lime juice, then more lemon juice (which I had to offset with some sugar), more pepper. Finally I just added some balsamic vinegar to try to give it some kick and that helped. Then for the heck of it, I added some tuna and greatly salted individual servings, and then it was finally - decent. I try to save 1's for inedible and this only barely got the 2.
I wish I could give this 6 stars. The cucumber was a nice change from tomato. The different fresh flavors of the herbs and ginger blend well but are distinctly different. I can't say enough good things about this salad. Everyone who tires it loves it.
I was searching for a tabbouleh recipe to correspond with my Low GI Diet menu item, so I used this one, mixed with with a Chickpea Fallafel recipe and put in flat bread - I thought it was great! My husband wasn't thrilled...
This is a great recipe to serve for a special luncheon or dinner. The flavors mingle nicely and are refreshing. We like to serve it with a little plain yogurt on the side. Cilantro makes a nice substitute for the parsley, if you prefer it.
I could not wait to write a review for this tabbouleh salad. This is the first time I have even tried to make this salad. I followed the receipe only adding a little more lemon juice to my taste. Instead of shrimp I cooked salmon on the grill and layed it on top of the tabbouleh. Warm French bread and you have a fantastic meal. Wow! Sensational! The combination of flavors is outstanding. This is a keeper and I can't wait for my friends to try it. THANK YOU!!!
I've made this recipe twice now, and have loved it both times. The second time I had so quintuple the recipe for a shower, and it worked out quite nicely - ridiculous amount of chopping though. Neither times have I used shrimp, and neither times has it been missed. I found it really important to make sure that the bulgur has absorbed all the water, and has become dry and fluffy before you add it to the tabbolueh - otherwise you get this gross water at the bottom of the bowl. I think it's better to just cook the tabbouleh on the stove instead of pouring hot water over it as the recipe said. Also, I prefer using 1 cup bulgur to 1.25 cups water. Feta and tomatoes are a natural addition. I served it with hummus and pita, and it was a huge hit. The portions given here are verrrry generous. Make it as it says, and you'll be eating it for a week. Which is good. Because it's good. That's it. Done now.
Made bulgur as directed on package. Everything else exactly the same as directed in original recipe.... was excellent!!! Did add tomatoes as well as cucumbers. This salad would've been even more out of this world if I only had feta crumbles. This was my first time ever enjoying/making tabbouleh and I'm going to make this salad again and again!
4 stars because the bulgur did not cook just by pouring boiling water over it. I put it back into the pot after it had soaked for 45 min and cooked the water off. Result was a bit sticky but didn't bother me. (I'd cook it on the stove from now on.) The flavor was wonderful! I used fresh coriander instead of parsley and it was great! I also used smaller shrimp as suggested and tossed them through. It is best cold IMHO but delicious no matter when you eat it! Could basically use any veggie you've got on hand but the cucumber is a must! Enjoy!
This was good tabbouleh but I was disappointed. It just tasted like regular tabbouleh with shrimp thrown in. I was hoping the seasonings would make the recipe more unique. I wish I could give it 3.5 stars. I always enjoy tabbouleh, though, so it gets 4. It's just not as original as I'd hoped. Still yummy though.
