Coriander Tabbouleh Salad with Shrimp

Um.... no. Will never make this again. This was VERY boring. I did leave out the cucumber and shrimp. However, that isn't what made it boring, because I never put the cucumber in anyway. And the shrimp was more "on the side" and not really an integral part of the tabbouleh itself, and is also not a typical ingredient, so that wasn't it. I have to imagine that either the coriander and ginger did something to it (though I didn't directly taste those), or perhaps I missed the tomatoes. Too little olive oil. I don't know. I don't love tabbouleh, but I like it, and this just wasn't it. Also, it doesn't need cooked on the stove - it needs a proper amount of water and a proper soaking time. Max water should've been 2 cups. No way is that soaking up that kind of water in 15-20 minutes! Most recipes say 30 and sometimes it can take as long as 45 minutes. At 45 minutes it was still wet and gross on the bottom, so I left it longer, and still ended up trying to drain a bit off. I tried adding some lime juice, then more lemon juice (which I had to offset with some sugar), more pepper. Finally I just added some balsamic vinegar to try to give it some kick and that helped. Then for the heck of it, I added some tuna and greatly salted individual servings, and then it was finally - decent. I try to save 1's for inedible and this only barely got the 2.

