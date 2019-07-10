Coriander Tabbouleh Salad with Shrimp

A great summer salad for buffets or as a meal on its own.

Recipe by Iron Chef Suzi-Q

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bulgur in a large bowl, and pour the boiling water and olive oil over it. Stir, cover, and let stand for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • When all of the water has been absorbed and the bulgur is tender, stir in the lemon juice, cucumber, green onions, parsley, and mint. Season with coriander, ginger, salt and pepper. Garnish with shrimp.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute 3 tomatoes for the cucumber, or use a combination of cucumber and tomatoes in this salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 136.5mg; sodium 472.4mg. Full Nutrition
