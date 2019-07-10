1 of 74

Rating: 5 stars This was another great salad. I left out the olives, and it still worked for me. I had to add lettuce, even though I know traditional Greek salads don't use it. Helpful (24)

Rating: 3 stars This was just ok for me. I made exactly as written except I substituted chopped black olives for the Kalamata olives. The salad looked great until I added the oregano. 2 T was way too much and the salad didn't really need 2 T of olive oil either. Next time I make it I'll decrease both the oregano and the olive oil. I made this for a Greek-themed girl's night and ended up with a lot of leftovers that we threw away. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This was a wonderful Greek salad recipe! I left out the green pepper as I am not used to it in Greek salad. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I just returned from a tour of Greece and the islands. This salad is just like the one we had in many greek restaurants and on the ship. 2 tablespoons of oregano appears to be an overkill. The salad responds well to just about any Italian type dressing. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent salad with an excellent fresh and light dressing. To make it a tossed garden salad I added Romaine lettuce. Loved the hint of oregano. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars 22 November 2007 Thanksgiving Day Of all the dishes we had today for our Thanksgiving dinner this GREEK SALAD V was by far the best! It's like eating a breath of fresh air...so light and tasty! I visited Athens and some of the Greek Islands a few years ago. My favorite food there was the Greek Salad...and this one was SUPERLATIVE and tasted just like those I had in Greece. Additionally it's such a colorful dish. Nothing can compare to the combination of feta cheese tomatoes cucumbers red onions and Kalamata olives. Oooh it's after 8pm and yet that makes me want to get into the frig and eat some of the Greek Salad V leftovers. NOTE: I didn't layer the salad. Instead I just mixed it all when first made so the flavors could blend. Ciao Poni (rhymes with Bonnie) Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This is just like the salads we were served all over Greece except that in Greece the feta was not crumbled. Instead a slice of feta was balanced atop the other ingredients; we like doing that at home too. I also use regular cucumber rather than English cucumbers. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I just can't tell you how much I loved this salad! The only changes I made were to use a regular cucumber omitted the green pepper and used halved cherry tomatoes and regular olives. My husband and I ate it all. I made it again the very next night and made a double batch. It's been about a week and I can't wait to make it again. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!! Helpful (9)