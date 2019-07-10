Batman's Best Caesar Dressing

1 of 154

Rating: 4 stars It's a good start but I didn't like the taste with the anchovy paste (a little to fishy) so I left it out the second time and added a little salt. I also blended all the ingredents but the oil and then slowly added the olive oil down the funnel while blender is going. It seemed to separate when blended all at once. Also doing it this way I seemed to use a little less oil. Thanks for the recipe I have been looking for a tasty caesar dressing! Helpful (103)

Rating: 5 stars This is fantastic! The first time, I did half the recipe and 2 cloves of garlic was just right for me. I used less oil (about 3/4 c.), less cheese (about half of recipe) and no anchovies (yeck). I didn't have any sour cream so I used a splash of buttermilk. I put in 1/4 c. olive oil into the blender first to 'catch' the rest of the ingredients, chucked everything else in and I did drizzle the last of the olive oil in while the blender was on. I dressed the romaine with it and added sauted greek chicken on top--all cold for a really hot day. WoW! My husband (v fussy) DEVOURED it and came home the next night saying 'I'm craving that salad again!' (Good thing I had more!) Will definitely do this again and am bringing some over to a friend. =-) <>< Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! Much tastier than the store-bought stuff we just ran out of. I didn't have any anchovy paste or parmesan on hand, so I put in a rounded teaspoon of kosher salt and substituted pecorino romano cheese. I also added freshly ground black pepper and a rounded teaspoon of sugar. I forgot to add the mustard powder, but didn't miss it -- I'll have to remember to include it next time. I had some really good extra virgin olive oil, and I'm sure that made a big difference in the overall flavor. Helpful (53)

Rating: 1 stars I just didn't like this recipe. My husband and I are huge caesar lovers we choose restaurants based on their caesar's! So I'm surprised we didn't care for this it was tangy and bitter. After reading the reviews again seems most that liked the recipe didn't use the anchovy paste so maybe I'll omit it and try again? Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and tasty dressing. Thanks! It was just what I was looking for! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great Caesar dressing...quick and easy too. I didn't have any olive oil on hand so I substituted Canola oil. Also I added about 1/4 tsp. fresh ground black pepper. Delicious!! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This is THE BEST salad dressing!!!! Even my finicky daughter loves it. This salad fits right into our eating plan (Suzanne Somers') especially when we use sauteed parmesan cheese for "croutons." Especially good as a chicken caesar salad. I can't keep a double recipe on hand! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Thanks for sharing this recipe. It is really easy really quick and absolutely delicious. It's the best Caesar dressing recipe I have ever come across. Yum!!! Helpful (16)