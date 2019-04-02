Pork Tenderloin Marinade

We felt the liquid smoke was too overbearing. My husband said it almost tasted like a hotdog!!! That can't be good. Also very salty. Marinated it for about 5 hours. I cut the ingredients in half and used two tenderloins. We prefer Grilled Pork tenderloin by Cathy from this site. Oh well, now I know. Thanks anyway. Michele, Cambridge ontario
This is simple and good.I add 4Tbls. of olive oil and put marinade and pork into zip bag and refrigerate several hours.One half of recipe is enough for 2 1/2 # of tenderloin done this way.
This recipe was great. I left out the teryaki, just my preference. I wouldn't marinate this more than six hours because liquid smoke can become very strong. I put mine in the oven in a roasting pan on 350 degrees for several hours depending on the size of the loin. I poured all the marinade in the pan and basted several times through cooking. It was tender enough and had enough flavor to just slice and eat as a sandwich or on a plate with side dishes.
Very moist! I left out the teriyaki and substituted 2 Tbsp. of brown sugar, used low sodium soy sauce, added 2 Tbsp. of olive oil, and used minced garlic. I cut the tenderloin into kabobs and let it marinate all day. It really soaked up the marinade and the liquid smoke gave it a really nice smoky flavor that complimented the sweetness. UPDATE: Made this again the same way, but added the teriyaki and it was even better than before!
A good basic marinade, even if it is a little salty (I even used lite soy sauce). I didn't make any changes and let the meat marinade overnight. I grilled on a George Forman grill for 15 minutes before slicing thin. I served with Smashed Potato and Broccoli Casserole, also from this site, salad and bread. It was a wondeful meal and very easy.
The liquid smoke was a little too intense for my personal taste, but still this was delicious and nice and moist. Next time I will leave out the liquid smoke and add a little more garlic. ( I love garlic) Pineapple juice might be a very good addition for the marinade.
Excellent Marinade!! Read thru other reviews and did as others suggested. Halved the Liquid Smoke. Used Low Sodium Soy. Added 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil and Added some Fresh Pressed Garlic. Had two Pork Tenderloins, put into a Large Baggie and marinated for two hours only. Perfect, the meat was unbelievably tasty and moist, I believe any longer would have been too much. Also took excess marinade and boiled on stove to use as gravy.
Excelent!!!!! I only soaked it for about and hour and added pinapple juice to the marinade. I baked it at 350 for 1 1/2hrs. I also put in in a big sheet of foil and enclosed it with the marinade while baking. AWSOME!!!!!!
My husband and I tried this when we had my parents over this afternoon. My parents said it was good but my husband and I have had much better. We won't be trying it again. Too much liquid smoke and it just tasted salty. If you are going to try this maybe use real grated galic, add some lemon or lime juice and oil... and don't marinate more than about 30 minutes if you are using a tenderloin.
This was so awesome! I have never made a marinade before and this turned out great. As others mentioned it was salty so I omitted the garlic salt and used les soy sauce. I also added some brown sugar. I thought it tasted strong but when it was cooked on the meat it was so tasty and the meat super tender. Thanks!
I used this marinade on pork chops. I only marinaded for 45 minutes, but they were fantastic on the grill. Will use this again and again. They taste like the expensive smoked pork chops from the butcher shop!
This marinade put the "tender" in the tenderloin! It came out very moist and full of flavor too. Be sure to let the meat rest at least 5-10 minutes (covered with foil) before slicing, in order for the meat to retain all the juiciness. It's even delicious cold. Thanks for a simple and flavorful recipe!
i thought this marinade was delicious. it's been sitting in the marinade for 2 days now so I was a little worried b/c it was there so long. I took everyones word for it and cut the liquid smoke in half and it turned out absolutely fantastic!! I immediately took steak out of the freezer and will be marinating them tomorrow in the same brew!! Go team..
I was very impressed by this recipe. It was great in the sense that it had great flavour without being different. I cooked it for a large group of people (my family) which all have very different tastes (from blan, to very spicey, to one I have yet to figure out), and they all loved it. This is definitley a keeper.
I was pleasantly surprised when I tried this last weekend. This recipe is so simple and yet it taste sooo good! After mixing the ingredients together in a large freezer bag, I added Pork loin and placed it back into the fridge for about 48hours. The meat absorbed the marinade well, the longer the marinade time the better.
I made this today but used it for pork chops....worked perfectly. I did cut the liquid smoke to 1 tablespoon, I have young kids who can be picky about overbearing flavors. I put the marinade and the pork chops in a ziplock bag and stuck it in the fridge for 4 hours. My husband could not stop raving about how good the pork chops tasted. Super easy and very tasty!!
Best marinade for pork ever says my 'meatatarian' husband! I halved the recipe because I only used it on 2 chops. Delicious and tender. Good smoky flavour. I added minced garlic as well. The teriyaki sauce I used was a 'stir fry' teriyaki sauce.
It's hard to rate this recipe because I used it on thin cut pork chops instead of a tenderloin. I'm sure with a tenderloin the flavor would have been different and not so dry. We liked it ok and I'll try it again, but with a tenderloin next time. Thanks for posting!
I used less liquid smoke and light soy sauce with the other ingredients for some boneless pork chops I wanted to use in a fresh salad...just the right blend of flavors to make a good meal. Thank you Auntie KK !
This was great! I put it on the grill over high heat for 1 hour and then transfered it to the other side of the grill over no flame for another half an hour. It was moist and flavorful. Will certainly make again.
The best pork chops I've ever made. And I've tried a lot of things with pork chops. This recipe is even better because its SO simple. Be sure to use thick-cut pork chops and marinade for no longer than 2 hours. Grill on medium until just cooked through and you're in for an awesome dinner!
This was a wonderful marinade for a pork tenderloin. I marinated the pork for about 4 hours, and the result was wonderful! I used a low-sodium soy sauce ... it may have been a bit too salty for my taste if I had used regular. A great marinade -- thanks!
This was very tasty and super easy. I halved the liquid smoke as others had suggested and added fresh sliced ginger. We didn't have pork tenderloin but used thick cut country bone in ribs and marinated it overnight and grilled it. Will certainly make again.
This is our favorite marinade for boneless pork chops. I only marinate them for 1-2 hours, so saltiness is never a problem. I omit the liquid smoke when we grill them, otherwise it gives the chops a just-grilled taste!
Not only is this a good marindade for meat, but with a some added sugar, it made a terrific brine for the cod fished we smoked yesterday. Truthfully, it was the best cod our friends and I had ever tasted. Thank you KK!
This is just awesome! Made it last night, but used sugar free teriyaki sauce for the low carbers. And it was great on a salad for lunch today. Thanks for this recipe, can't wait to try it on the grill in the summer!
Loved it but too salty. Will use low sodium next time. I used mince garlic, steak seasoning and 1/2 the liquid smoke and 2 tbl sp olive oil. I wish they would have given a cook temp and time suggestion. I sprayed pan w/non stick & cooked it in the marinade @400 for 20-30 min.
This was really good. My tenderloin was almost 3# so it wouldn't fit in a ziplock bag(which is how I like to marinade my meat) so I put in casserole dish and marinated 4 hrs. turning occasionaly to rotate so all was coated. Grilled on upper rack of gas grill(off direct heat) with lid closed. Checked every 10-15 min. with meat thermometer. Should read 160 degrees. Pork had a mild flavor and was very moist. I made recipe as written. We really enjoyed this, even my daughter that is not particularly fond of pork liked it. Thanks KK!
Delicious! As others suggested, I only used 1 Tbsp liquid smoke and added a couple tablespoons of olive oil. I let a 2.5-lb pork tenderloin marinate for an hour and then cooked it in an air fryer at 350 for 30 minutes. Quick, easy, and healthy...will be added to our regular rotation!
I read the reviews and added 2 Tbsp brown sugar and 2 Tbsp canola oil (it's what I had in my pantry). I used hickory liquid smoke (as opposed to mesquite which I have not yet tried), and my kids were licking their plates, the marinade was so good! This is really great!
This tasted great. As a few other reviews mentioned, I cut the soy in half and made up the difference with olive oil to reduce the salt content. I also added 2 oz of Shochu to keep with the Asian theme.
I cut the liquid smoke to two teaspoons so it wouldn't overpower. One more thing: it was just too salty so I added a couple TBS. of brown sugar to cut that. It did not alter the recipe that much. Good marinade recipe.
This marinade really did a great job of tenderizing the pork tenderloin I bought. After reading some of the reviews, I decided to let it sit only 4 hours as several people said it was too strong if left in longer. They were so wrong! My guys said it didn't have all that much taste to it, but was very tender. Next time, I'll let it marinade all day long or overnight.
do everything it says but add minced ginger and extra garlic but also half a tea spoon of baking soda and marinade overnight. once cooking add more teriyaki and baste with that. dont add to much baking soda as it will twist soapy
