Pork Tenderloin Marinade

91 Ratings
  • 5 53
  • 4 26
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This is a very simple, but very tasty pork tenderloin marinade recipe. My husband also likes it on ribs. Makes a delicious meal when served with any kind of potato, or rice, and vegetables.

By Auntie KK

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow dish, combine soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, liquid smoke, onion powder, and garlic powder.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 2.7g; sodium 997.6mg. Full Nutrition
