Easy Red Beans and Rice

552 Ratings
  • 5 299
  • 4 188
  • 3 47
  • 2 16
  • 1 2

This is an easy and delicious take on a Louisiana classic that you can prepare and cook in 40 minutes! I use turkey kielbasa to cut down on the fat, but not the flavor. Season with hot pepper sauce if you like.

By Paula

Gallery
44 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet over low heat, cook sausage for 5 minutes. Stir in onion, green pepper and garlic; saute until tender. Pour in beans and tomatoes with juice. Season with oregano, salt and pepper. Simmer uncovered for 20 minutes. Serve over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 807.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022