Easy Red Beans and Rice
This is an easy and delicious take on a Louisiana classic that you can prepare and cook in 40 minutes! I use turkey kielbasa to cut down on the fat, but not the flavor. Season with hot pepper sauce if you like.
YUM. I love this, I skipped the sausage, so I sauted the onion & garlic (two cloves) in a tsp. of olive oil. I also used brown rice, cajun-seasoned diced tomatoes and added about 2 Tbsp. of fresh chopped parsley. Very light & healthy, thanks Paula!
This recipe has quite a good flavor, but I, like Michelle live in Louisiana - and this isn't creole red beans and rice. Like she said, leave out the tomatoes for the traditional version... I added plenty more garlic, a good dose of Tony's (a Louisiana must!), and jalepano-style Tabasco sauce. We like more rice here, as well. Still, this is a good recipe - and a great option when short on time. I'll make it again with the extras :).
This recipe is not like a traditional red beans and rice recipe. I was trying to find one and made this. No tomatoes are in real red beans and rice. I live in Louisiana and these were not even close to how they are served down south. They tasted OK, but I was disappointed in the results.
This is a really great receipe for rice and beans! I am a vegetarian, so I cut out the sausage and sauteed in olive oil. I also added 1/8 tspn. of cayenne to spice it up a little. This dish has an excellent flavor and is one of the better receipes for rice and beans I have come across. Highly Recommended!
Kind of a funky meal. Except for the sausage, the ingredients didn't have much flavour and created a strange texture. I followed the recipe almost exactly except I used 3 clove of garlic and at the end I combined everything including the rice into one bowl. I will not be making this again.
I thought this was very good and super easy to make. I did add some cajun seasoning but the spicy cajun sausage I used provided plenty of "kick." We'll definitely make this again.
WOW, was this good. My husband and I had it for dinner and we both liked it very much. So much so, that we ate it all ourselves. I improvised a little and added one hot green pepper, mushrooms and some extra garlic. It was tasty and had a perfect kick to it. Thanks for the recipe, Paula. I'll be making this again and again. Michelle
I liked this. It might not be "authentic" (I have no idea), but it sure was tasty! I only used one can of beans, 1/2 an onion and I used chicken sausage, because that is what I had. I added some extra garlic, too. I combined it with the rice before serving - it was a really filling, satisfying meal. Served it with Jalapeno Corn Bread.
i didn't realize how spicy the meat was, i also added rotel maters with chiles and pepper sauce and plenty of black pepper. waaay tooo hot for me...i ate the rice and beans dang good i tried the sausage and snorted fire. wife said the was spicy,but not considered hot. my moose added more hot sauce. they liked it...i'm a wuss...red beans and rice was real good with the maters...that sausage lawdy mercy!
This was so easy to make and delicious!! I used fat free smoked turkey sausage, a little parsley, and a couple of bay leaves. My 15 year old raved about it. I will definitely add this to my list to family favorites.
This is a really good, quick version of the "real" thing. I have family in Louisiana and lived there for a while myself so I know what red beans and rice is. A few things I would suggest doing to give a little more flavor is definitely use andouille sausage instead of just smoked or kielbasa. It's a New Orleans style sausage that has a tiny bit of a kick but not to much. I haven't been able to find it at Wal-Mart but most regular grocery stores carry it. I also added an extra clove of garlic, one can of diced tomatoes with green chilies instead of the whole tomatoes, and two bay leaves while everything is simmering. This is good to eat right away but even better the next day after the leftovers sit all night. Btw, a secret to Cajun cooking is that the cook adds what they like. If they like tomatoes, then they add tomatoes.
I made this last night in anticipation of Fat Tuesday. I understand that this is not a totally traditional red beans and rice recipe, so I did not expect totally authentic RB&R. That being said, I made this dish as written, but using andouille sausage and adding two chopped stalks of celery with the onions and about a half cup of chicken broth. With these changes, it was fabulous. Quick and easy for a busy work night meal!! Plenty of seasoning from the andouille, so I didn’t need to add the extra cajun seasoning I had ready. Just a couple of shakes of Tabasco was all it needed. Next time I make this, and there will be a nex time, I will make it the same way I did, but probably add another can of beans.
This is an easy and healthy recipe. I offer cajun seasoning for sprinkling for those that like it spicy. My toddler loves it as is! A definite keeper.
As a new cook, I look for easy recipes, and this looked like (and was) a relatively easy dish to make. I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of chopping whole tomatoes, omitted the green bell pepper (my mom doesn't like them), and added cajun seasoning. It turned out a tasty meal that I will make again! Mom liked to too, so that was a plus!
Very tasty! This has become a weekly regular at my house. Makes a filling lunch and a rather simple dinner. Sometimes I skip the sausage and its still very good. I also think it benefits from some celery sauteed with the other veggies.
Very good and easy to make.
This was GREAT, though I altered it considerably based on my tastes and what I had on hand: -Used 2x the amount of sausage (Jennie-O lean smoked turkey sausage, couldn't find kielbasa) -2 green bell peppers (I omitted the onion) -2 cans of Del Monte zesty diced tomatoes with green pepper and onion -2 cans red beans, one undrained -3 minced garlic cloves, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, 3 tsp Emeril's Bayou Blast seasoning, 1 tsp red pepper flakes -Substituted brown rice instead of white rice My husband and I both loved this dish, though I think if you followed the recipe as written, it would come out bland. But if that's your preference, that's cool! :)
Delicious and just enough spice to be quite tasty w/o any Tabasco. It was a hit in my house!
If you double the recipe, make sure you have a massive pan. I followed the recipe exactly as it says, and it was very filling, and very tastey!
This turned out pretty good. Wife and I enjoyed it, although it could've had a little bit more heat. Overall, good recipe when looking for something quick.
My whole family loved this. Forgot the kielbasa so I made it without it. Still delicious!
ok, so not authentic if you are from LA. Fine, rename it and call it Rice and Tomato Red Beans. I loved this recipe!! sooo easy. Yes I added more garlic, yes I added celery, but that's just the veggies I like in a dish like this! Great for a cold night with French bread bagette!
I used the frozen bag of peppers and onions instead. We hardly leave enough for lunch the next day.
I wanted to try red beans and rice and made this for my husband and a friend (who hates rice). Both loved it! I rather liked it too, and I don't even care for spicy foods. (I added a few shakes of hot sauce and some homemade cajun seasoning blend-hubby likes it hot). I had to omit bell pepper-didn't have any, but I think next time I would like to use red bell pepper. I cut the recipe in half but still used a full can of tomatoes-used fire roasted diced. Also, I cook plain rice in chicken stock, not water, for flavor. Will definitely make this one again and again! This recipe is described as an "easy take on a LA classic." If you're looking to make an easy meal with red beans and rice, TRY THIS: IT'S GOOOOD!
This is a great recipe that I've made a few times. I've used Ro-tel tomatoes before but I'm a bit wimpy so that tends to turn out a bit too spicy for me. I use regular kielbasa rather than turkey. Nice recipe that's easy and tasty!
I am giving this 5 stars even though I tweaked it a bit. I used 1/2 bag of dried black beans (soaked cooked of course) because my family does not like red beans. I used a can of crushed tomatoes because I didn't want to do any chopping. At a friend's suggestion, I used a pack of Carolina Saffron yellow rice mix with seasonings found in the grocery store rice aisle. One packet was barely enough for my family of 4 so you may need to use 2 (it cost 75 cents!). My entire family LOVED this meal. We are from PA and don't care if it's authentic or not. It was easy and delicious!
Really good. I did add creole seasoning, garlic powder and extra salt and pepper.
This was inexpensive, but unexpectedly crazy delicious with not a scrap left for lunch. I didn't change a thing- used kielbasa and kept the tomatoes. Try it as is and you won't be sorry. Well, I did change it a wee bit by draining most of the tomato juice before adding them. Seriously, this is gonna become a staple. Thanks for the recipe!
Very tasty, especially when substituting a jar of salsa for the tomatoes. I used a chunky salsa with medium flavor and I think it made the difference--there was nothing bland about the dish. I also added a few stalks of celery and more garlic; used a red pepper instead of green. Served it over brown rice. I also did double the rice; there was more beans/vegetable mix and I think 1 cup of rice won't go as far. Now I have a nice leftover dish for later in the week.
As is, this recipe is a three star, in my opinion. The second time I made it, I made a few changes, and it was amazing. Once I took out the tomatoes, and added a lot of cajun seasoning, this was awesome. This will be added into my regular rotation with the changes I mentioned. If my boyfriend hadn't insisted on trying it again, without the tomato, I probably never would have bothered with it. I'm glad he pushed me to make the necessary changes.
Excellent taste, but I had to cook the full amount of rice and cut the rest of the recipe in half to balance out the meal.
I didn't have kielbasa on hand, so I cooked a German sausage. I used rotel with green chilis to make it more spicy, which it did! I will be making this again, but next time as the recipe calls for.
Not New Orleans flavor at all. I'll stick with my own.
I like this recipe and have made it several times. Instead of kielbasa I use smoked sausage and brown the sausage along with the onion, peppers, and garlic. I also use Penzey's Spices Cajun Seasoning to give it additional heat and a stronger flavor. Delicious!
I decided to cook this dish AFTER seeing the word "easy" and AFTER reading the most helpful reviews. So I knew going in that this wouldn't be like authentic red beans and rice and I knew that I would have to spice it up a bit. With that being said, I gave this 5-stars because it's a great base recipe and it's truly very easy, which is much appreciated when you have a big family to feed. Plus, this kind of reminds me of chili, which is a dish you have to make your own. If you like to spice up foods and add your own touch then this might be a good dish for you. The changes I made were: I used smoked beef sausage and drained the fat before adding the green peppers, onions and garlic, I used canned red beans because that's what I had in my pantry, and I added a couple of sprinkles of hot sauce, cajun seasoning, and cumin. My family loved it! Even hubby liked it and he's quite the "food critic". Thanks for this stress-free, family-filling and frugal recipe!
Very easy but needs creole seasoning
I had a 14 oz. turkey kielbasa, a cup and a half of cooked white rice, added cajun seasoning, red pepper flakes,otherwise followed recipe. Super good,had all ingredients on hand-love it! very budget friendly : )
This was a very easy recipe, and tasty too. I added turkey sausage also and some creole spice. We will make this again.
I would have to give this a "make again" status. It was quick and easy for a weekend lunch with enough left over for a couple of lunches.
DELICIOUS! Even picky teen liked it! Left out meat for vegetarian son, followed recommendations for extra garlic & 1 stalk of celery. I used 1/4 onion because thats what I had on hand. Sauteed veggies in olive oil but I didn't have any peppers. I used a can of Italian diced tomatoes & 1 tsp Cajun seasoning (some family members don't like spicey). I didn't realize I was supposed to drain the beans so I washed them & replaced the can water with chicken broth (don't tell my vegetarian son!). Gently crushed some of the beans to thicken up the sauce & it turned out perfectly, not too watery at all! We will definately make this one again!
only use 1/2 C rice to 1C. water, 1 can beans
I think this is a good recipe. I made it because we are beginning to eat healthier and I liked the nutrition facts on this. While I agree some spices are lacking (I used 2 tsp of my Emeril's "Bayou Blast" and will add more garlic and onion powder next time), I think some people need to be reminded that this is "EASY" red beans and rice. Nowhere in the recipe title does it state "cajun" or "authentic". If you are looking for something that's quick, healthy and tasty (with a little help from some extra seasoning), then this is for you. If you are looking for something "authentic", then you may want to look elsewhere.
An incredibly easy to follow and came out so GOOD! I used chipotle seasoned kielbasa, a purple pepper (that's what I had on hand), salsa instead of the canned tomatoes, and cajun seasoning -- all recommendations from a previous poster and what a great result - see my picture! It took me no time to prepare and it was a hit. This is an easy dish that will have everyone thinking you worked far harder on it than you actually did. Thanks for a great recipe.
This is a delicious (if less than authentic) dish! I added jalapenos and a few shakes of Tobasco to give it some kick, and served over steamed short-grain brown and wild rice...my hubbie and I loved it!
I just made this dish, it was easy and fast. I made basmati rice and it was delicious! I used turkey kielbasa sausage and added chopped onion and minced garlic. After simmering I added pace picante sauce, 1/2 can of diced tomatoes, a stalk of celery, and a can of red beans. I sprinkled a little bit of cumin and it was a wrap.
I have made this recipe a few times and we always love it - even my kids. I substitute a can of pinto beans and black beans instead of kidney bean (personal preference) and omit the green pepper. I didn't have flavored tomatoes so I just added a tsp of cajun seasoning.
So easy. Family loved it so much they oooddd and aaauuued and applauded. They do that when they enjoy their meal. Cause once I watched a chef cooking show and said no one does that when I make dinner like the audience does. They felt this recipe is well worthy. Easy to make and hummu.
Delicious! I used dehydrated onions, green and red peppers and just rehydrated them with some water in the microwave before adding to the sausage. I also doubled the garlic and oregano and added 1tsp sage. It went great with brown and white rice mixed as well as a light garden salad.
Very easy to make and tastes great. I used a 16 oz. jar of salsa in place of the can of tomatoes. After reading the reviews I added extra garlic and sprinkled cayenne and red pepper flakes in the skillet. I over did it, very hot, I am the kind of cook the has measuring cups and spoons out when I am cooking and this is why, way too much spice, my bad. I'm going to mix in a can of plain sauce today to try and mellow the heat. Will definitely make this again.
This isn't bad for a quick fix meal, but as a previous reviewer stated, the flavors don't really meld together as I imagined they would.
OMG this was so yummy, tasty and easy. I believe it will go on company rotation!! Thanks for posting such an awesome recipe. I did tweak it. I used Rotel tomatoes with green chilies. and instead of oregano used 2 tsp of italian seasoning. It really took the flavor to a whole new level.
I really liked this regardless of the authenticity of the recipe. I followed the recipe pretty closely, but added about 1 tbsp of creole seasoning and 1/8 tsp of red pepper. Used a 12 ounce turkey kilbasa and one whole tetrapack of Pomi chopped tomatoes. Didn't have green pepper so I used a red pepper, also had only one can of red kidneys so for the second can, I used white kidneys. Colorful, but I also put the whole thing over brown rice. My family and I really enjoyed the taste and I will probably make this again and experiment with other favors and seasonings.
This was good and a cinch to make. I made it for a potluck and there was nothing to take home. I would make 2 suggestions. This recipe has way too many beans. I would cut the beans in half otherwise it's overwhelming (still good but overwhelming especially for kids) or you could use 2 cups rice instead of one. Also, I would follow the other user's suggestion and use a can of diced tomatoes.
Wow. This is incredibly easy and so delicious! I subbed brown rice and only put in half the beans. Next time, I'll use diced tomatoes as recommended. I had never tried turkey sausage and was floored that I could tell NO DIFFERENCE! This is going in my permanent recipe box!
Pretty good. My kids loved it! I didn't have the canned tomatoes so I used a fresh one and added chicken broth towards the end.
Made this for my students and they loved it!
Needs more seasoning.
Great recipe! The kids liked it and it was a good quick and filling meal. I will definitely have this recipe on hand for regular use. The only thing I would change is I would triple the amount of rice
I made this dish twice. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it came out pretty good. My only problem is that it was a bit bland. I don't think there was enough flavor in the turkey Kielbasa I used. The 2nd time I made it I used smoked beef Kielbasa and added one more garlic clove. It was good the fist time, but fantastic the 2nd time. If you don't mind the added calories and fat, use real Kielbasa. You'll love it especially the leftovers. Make a lot, it gets better after a night in the fridge.
Based on other reviews, I knew this might be a bit bland for my liking, but I thought it was a good starting point (I wasn't going for "traditional" at all here). I ended up building in more flavor after tasting it half way through the simmering time. Ingredient changes are as follows: I used 2 cloves of garlic, diced canned tomatoes, 2 tsp Weber's N'Orleans Cajun Seasoning, 1-2 tbsp apple cider vinegar (sounds weird, but just trust me on this one) and served it over brown rice. Seriously delish.
I love this recipe! It tastes great with a vegetarian Italian sausage substitute.
This was pretty darn good! I ended up using smoked sausage - but would like to track down some andouille sausage for the next time I make it. To make it more authentic, I didn't use the tomatoes, I used 3 cloves of garlic, and I added some chopped celery and Cajun / creole seasoning. I also used 4 cans of red beans and made sure to smash some of them before serving (I used a potato masher - but you could also just smash some on the side of the pan with your spoon)
Easy and good. I spiced it up with chipotle pepper powder. Next time I'll cook the rice in the rice cooker.
This is great tasting and EASY so it gets a 5!!! If your looking for an authentic beans and rice this isn't it but it is tastes great!!! I've made it several times and think its more flavorful with real kielbasa - the grease adds something lol - not as healthy but has a fuller flavor - also don't be afraid to add additional spices for a kick. I make the rice in my rice cooker so it's even easier!
This was nothing like 'traditional' red beans and rice flavor. Not a bad taste, but if you're looking for a quick recipe to get the traditional red beans and rice flavor this was not it.
I give this 3 stars because, as is, it's very bland. After tasting it in its originally intended state, I took cues from other reviewers and added crushed red pepper, hot sauce, and cajun seasoning; that helped. There was not enough rice for the amount of other ingredients; next time, I'd triple the rice. I used a pound of turkey kielbasa, and it wasn't enough; next time I'd add at least another 8 oz. I'd also drain the tomatoes a bit; there was too much liquid that didn't evaporate, so the mixture was a bit too watery. Other than that, it was pretty good, and I'd have given it 4 or 5 stars had the original recipe included my alterations.
The dish was edible, however, I will not be making this again. I kicked it up with the addition of cayenne, but found it to be dry, not very saucy. And I agree with other reviewers that tomatoes seemed out of place. Not impressed what so ever.
I know this isn't authentic red beans and rice, but it sure is good. I ended up using one 14-oz can of diced tomatoes and then chopped up 2 small tomatoes I had on hand. Also used 3 cans of kidney beans (one can undrained on purpose) and added a bunch of seasoning to taste (cajun, cumin, red pepper, etc.). A definite keeper.
So yummy! Only a few quick little additions. You have to have celery. bay leaves and some Cajun seasoning. Otherwise, this recipe hits the mark.
I loved this recipe! It definitly wasnt like the traditional red beans and rice but it was really good and it was healtly. I sauted the onions, pepper, garlic and sausage together first and i added and extra can of kidney beans. I also combined the cooked rice at the end and i served it with cornbread. MMMMMM!
This is not traditional red beans and rice... I live in MS and my family is from LA. Although, it does have good taste.
I like this dish because it's pretty healthy, can be whipped up quickly with ingredients I usually have on hand, and even my picky husband likes it. Plus, since I have a rice cooker, it's an easy leftover-lunch the next day!
I ended up doubling the recipe because my parents wanted some. The flavor was good but I did add salt. I bought 2 16oz bags of beans and soaked them over night. The next day I threw everything into the crockpot on 10 hours. (I browned the turkey sausage first.) OH, I also added lots of water to cook the beans in. This meant that I'd have to thicken the water -- which I did with cornstarch and water mixture. I skipped the sage because I did not have any. The flavor turned out great, but only 4 stars because I was just unsure how to cook those beans! Next time I will probably use cans.
I enjoyed this dish very much. It is lighter and not as heavy as regular red beans and rice which I liked for a change. I used chopped celery and a few extra cloves of garlic just because I had it. I also added in about 1 tbsp. of cajun seasoning. It was really good.
This recipe is good for weeknight dinners because it's quick to prepare, easy to cook and quite delicious!
Delicious!!! I used Italian sausage instead of Kielbasa and Zatarans Creole Seasoning instead of salt. I also cooked the entire meal, minus the rice, in my slow cooker. Came out very savory. Thank you for this awesome recipe. Great work.
My fiance and I enjoyed this recipe, although it was a bit bland. I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of chopping up the whole tomatoes. Next time I'll add a couple of dashes of Frank's Hot Sauce or Tabasco for some extra spice! It's a nice, easy to prepare meal! Enjoy!
It was ok. I ended up adding some flour (mixed in water) to the sausage mixture because it was too juicy. I agree with other reviewers, it tasted kind of flat and bland, even with all the good stuff in it. I think next time I will use seasoned rice. It's pretty healthy and quick so I will probably make again, thanks!
FIVE stars for being super easy! 3.5 for taste...I thought it was okay, but the boyfriend said it was delicious and gave it a 5. This dish would definitely need more herbs/spices though. I upped the garlic and added a few teaspoons of cajun seasoning....still seemed to be missing something.
needs a little more kick to be a take on homemade red beans and rice
LOVED IT! I looked at other reviews before preparation and it did look like this would be bland so I used Zatarain's Creole seasoning like one reviewers mentioned. Don't need to add salt since this seasoning has a lot of salt. I didn't have sausage, so I used beef that I thinly sliced and added diced habanero pepper to spice it up (i love peppery/spicy food). I used dried beans and cooked it in a slow cooker. Omitted the tomatoes. This is a great way to eat beans!!
This dish was good but a little bland. I tweaked it a bit by adding additional seasoning which included cajun. I don't measure, I just added till it was just right for my taste.
This was SO good. I did make a few changes; I used brown rice (more healthy) and I used Cajun seasonings to make it taste a bit more southern. Tasted amazing!!!
I have no idea how "authentic" red beans and rice taste but I liked the ease of this recipe. I sauteed some onions in vegetable oil. I then added a can of Original Rotel as suggessted by another review. I let that simmer for a few minutes and then added a can of drained red beans and half a link of Hilshire Farms Beef Smoked sausage sliced diagonally. I added the seasonings from the "Authentic Louisian Red Beans and Rice" recipe found on this site and let it all simmer some more with a lid. Before serving I found the concoction didnt have enough "gravy" to mix with the rice, so I added a little more water and thickened the whole batch with cornstarch until it had the thickness I wanted. What resulted was a spicy and savory and hearty dish that tasted great served over steamed white rice (I use a rice cooker because I'm lazy). This recipe is a great start for anyone to create a "red beans & rice" dish that suits their tastes.
Making this as I type this message... Very easy and delicious!
Great! I put in some of Tony Chachere's cajun seasoning instead of the recommended pepper and salt.
Simple and good. I added hot sauce in my bowl.
I cook most Sundays and this recipe got the most compliments. I used a can of dark red kidney beans and a can of light red. The different textures were good.
I inherited a very similar recipe from my mother. This is vastly improved by adding basil (1 tsp) and crushed red pepper (1/2 tsp). I also increase the oregano to 1 tsp. Serve with pepper sauce or cider vinegar and Texas Pete's. Also, since I cook for two, I generally half the recipe and use a can of rotel (which is smaller) instead a 16 oz can of tomatoes. Finally, I reduce the amount of sausage (that way I don't feel bad about using kielbasa instead of turkey sausage) and I serve it over brown rice instead of white.
This was a really good quick recipe for tinkering with to suit your family's tastes. I was looking for a more "cajun" style flavor so I replaced the turkey kielbasa with andouille sausage and used about a tbsp of creole seasoning and a few dashes of hot sauce instead of the oregano. I also didn't drain the kidney beans before adding them (whoops, my mistake) and just cooked it a little longer to reduce the liquid. It came out delicious, husband and son really enjoyed it!
Made this tonight with a few changes. I didn't have tomatoes so I used Progresso hearty tomatoe soup. Left out the pepper. More garlic. Emerils bayou seasoning. Left out oregano since soup had seasoning. Added some hot sauce. Moral is it was quick and easy AND my kids ate whole plates of it... That's a winner. For me I would add more seasoning and heat.
Pretty good but needs more spices.
Super easy and very tasty. All my boys ate it including the picky eater!
This was simply edible. It was easy to make with things in the cupboard. But even after adding some good smoked paprika, cumin, salt and more italian seasoning, I just was not impressed. Hot sauce didn't even help. So it was something to eat, but that's about it. Check out Vikki's Red Bean Sausage recipe on this site...it's my fave so far.
Mmmmmm. Used hot Italian sausage for my meat lover ( I picked out the sausage). Used red pepper and one onion and lots of garlic. After reading reviews decided to go with tomatoes because I love them. Stuck with the 2 cans of beans. Also added a little soffrito (?) that I found in the Goya section of market. Lots of oregano, a little cumin and a bit of cayenne on top of salt and pepper. Covered and cooked for 15 and then a few more minutes uncovered. It was a huge hit. I added avocado to my sausage-less portion and I was so happy. The hubs loved and I will definitely make again.
Adults raved, kids didn't. That's okay with me!
Great recipe. I substituted the sausage with chicken and it tasted great! Also threw in some hot sauce into the mix to spice it up a notch... BAM!
Yum! I added some cajun seasoning to make is more spicy. I used the closest amount of indredients as I could find. I couldn't find cans in the amount the recipe called for but it still turned out great. My roommate said it reminded him of a small restaurant in the french quarter of New Orleans. :) Goes great with cornbread! Especially cajun cornbread.
