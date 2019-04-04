Easy Red Beans and Rice

I decided to cook this dish AFTER seeing the word "easy" and AFTER reading the most helpful reviews. So I knew going in that this wouldn't be like authentic red beans and rice and I knew that I would have to spice it up a bit. With that being said, I gave this 5-stars because it's a great base recipe and it's truly very easy, which is much appreciated when you have a big family to feed. Plus, this kind of reminds me of chili, which is a dish you have to make your own. If you like to spice up foods and add your own touch then this might be a good dish for you. The changes I made were: I used smoked beef sausage and drained the fat before adding the green peppers, onions and garlic, I used canned red beans because that's what I had in my pantry, and I added a couple of sprinkles of hot sauce, cajun seasoning, and cumin. My family loved it! Even hubby liked it and he's quite the "food critic". Thanks for this stress-free, family-filling and frugal recipe!