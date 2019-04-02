Lamb Patties

1 of 17

Rating: 5 stars Why anyone would use ground beef for this recipe and then rate it I don't know. Followed recipe just as written. Loved it. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I will give this recipe five stars even though my puff pastry was not golden on top ( I think I did not thaw the dough properly and maybe oven temp). Other then that they were amazing! I made them for a mediterranian christmas party and they were gone before anything else. I made a taziki sauce and a mediterranian red sauce for dippers YUM! FYI do not substitute for beef like the other rater Lamb and Beef taste completly different and the spices will seem wierd with beef. :) Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars OMG this was the best thing since the invention of the fork! Pretty much followed the recipe except I used a half pound of lamb and made the 18 wedges with a tad left over! Go figure. This is a good tip about using puff pastry. Do not bear down on the edges as it will not puff up as well. Roll with a light hand and reduce pressure on the edges. I also baked at 400* @ 15 minutes. I do have a convection oven so that might make a difference in performance. This is definitely a keeper! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Made a few changes based on what was available and taste(s): used ground beef 1 onion 1.5 Tbs ground ginger 3 cloves chopped garlic and 1/4 tsp of cumin and cinnamon. Omited cardamom. Looked really nice and tasted great. Since I used 2 onions less than the recipe called for was probably a tad more spicy than intended..but we liked it. Helpful (3)

Rating: 2 stars As is this recipe was not great. The proportions were way off. Three onions to one pound of lamb? Unless everyone else was using ridiculously small onions, each off my onions yield about a cup. I used one onion (or one cup of onions). I used a jalapeño because our store did not seem to have green chili peppers. The spices and taste of the meat was excellent. Unfortunately my next problem came with the pastry sheets. Cutting them into nine squares made for a very small bit of dough that definitely did not even fit a tablespoon of meat in. Not a single one of my triangles could hold shape. If I try this again I will cut the sheet into quarters so each triangle can actually have a decent amount of meat and close up properly. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I have made these twice and love them as does everyone else who has eaten them. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Giving 4 stars only because the filling was about twice as much as I could put into the puff pastry. This was tasty especially with a little sour cream to cut the heat (I used jalapeño peppers so mine were pretty spicy) also used some Garam Masala in place of the individual spices just because that's what I had on hand. I will make it again but buy more puff pastry next time. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars My husbands new favorite! I used all the ingredients it called for. I tend to not use the amount it says, I season till the taste is good. I also used butter when cooking the lamb, and I also added a jalapeño for a bit of a kick.