Lamb Patties

Rating: 4.44 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Minced Lamb stuffed into puff pastry, as hot or mild as you like it. Makes a very filling munchy.

By Madhu

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 patties
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot, combine the ground lamb, onion, chilies, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Season with ginger and garlic pastes, white pepper, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves. Cook, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until the meat is evenly browned and the onions are tender, about 15 minutes. Mix in cilantro, cover and set aside.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lay sheets of puff pastry out on a lightly floured surface. Cut each one into 9 squares and roll out to 1/4 inch thickness. Spoon about 1 1/2 tablespoons of the meat mixture into the center of each square. Brush the edge with water, fold corner over to form a triangle, and press to seal. Do not overstuff the triangles, or they will burst in the oven. Place the patties onto a foil lined baking sheet leaving at least an inch between each one. Brush the tops lightly with beaten egg.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown all over. Serve hot for best flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 247mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Most helpful positive review

Gail
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2008
Why anyone would use ground beef for this recipe and then rate it I don't know. Followed recipe just as written. Loved it. Read More
Helpful
(20)

Most helpful critical review

Angel Lotus Song
Rating: 2 stars
11/14/2018
As is this recipe was not great. The proportions were way off. Three onions to one pound of lamb? Unless everyone else was using ridiculously small onions, each off my onions yield about a cup. I used one onion (or one cup of onions). I used a jalapeño because our store did not seem to have green chili peppers. The spices and taste of the meat was excellent. Unfortunately my next problem came with the pastry sheets. Cutting them into nine squares made for a very small bit of dough that definitely did not even fit a tablespoon of meat in. Not a single one of my triangles could hold shape. If I try this again I will cut the sheet into quarters so each triangle can actually have a decent amount of meat and close up properly. Read More
Helpful
(2)
hanson1326
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2012
Excellent! I have made these twice and love them as does everyone else who has eaten them. Read More
Helpful
(1)
corey pearson
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2017
Giving 4 stars only because the filling was about twice as much as I could put into the puff pastry. This was tasty especially with a little sour cream to cut the heat (I used jalapeño peppers so mine were pretty spicy) also used some Garam Masala in place of the individual spices just because that's what I had on hand. I will make it again but buy more puff pastry next time. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Shanellen Eckert
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2020
My husbands new favorite! I used all the ingredients it called for. I tend to not use the amount it says, I season till the taste is good. I also used butter when cooking the lamb, and I also added a jalapeño for a bit of a kick. Read More
JayViolet
Rating: 4 stars
07/27/2021
I couldn’t get my puff pastry to work for me so I cut it into two pieces, rolled them out, filled them and pressed together like a calzone. Baked for 22 minutes. Still delicious. Read More
